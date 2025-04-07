US Masters: Major championship stats ahead of this week's tournament at Augusta National
Check out Betfair's major championship stats' guide ahead of the 89th Masters, compiled by Andy Swales ...
-
Will recent American dominance in the Majors continue?
-
Augusta champs need to be fast starters
-
Eleven of last 15 Masters' winners ranked 12th or better
-
Augusta and Major Championship stats:
Most Major Top-10s since start of 2020
T10s:
12: Scottie Scheffler
11: Rory McIlroy
10: Xander Schauffele
9: Collin Morikawa
9: Jon Rahm
7: Bryson DeChambeau
7: Cameron Smith
7: Will Zalatoris
From a maximum of 19 majors
Most Major Top-25s since start of 2020
T25s
16: Xander Schauffele
16: Scottie Scheffler
13: Shane Lowry
13: Rory McIlroy
13: Collin Morikawa
12: Jon Rahm
11: Patrick Cantlay
10: Hideki Matsuyama
9: Tommy Fleetwood
9: Viktor Hovland
9: Dustin Johnson
9: Patrick Reed
9: Justin Rose
8: Corey Conners
8: Bryson DeChambeau
8: Matt Fitzpatrick
8: Cameron Smith
From a maximum of 19 majors
Major Stroke Averages
Lowest 15 in The Majors (2020-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
69.90: Scottie Scheffler (70)
70.11: Xander Schauffele (72)
70.31: Rory McIlroy (70)
70.44: Collin Morikawa (70)
70.51: Jon Rahm (70)
70.84: Viktor Hovland (61)
70.85: Bryson DeChambeau (66)
70.86: Will Zalatoris (43)
70.96: Cameron Smith (70)
71.03: Tommy Fleetwood (68)
71.09: Brooks Koepka (66)
71.11: Hideki Matsuyama (72)
71.13: Shane Lowry (72)
71.14: Patrick Reed (66)
71.19: Justin Rose (58)
Min. No. of Rounds = 24
Only those entered this week are included in table
World Ranking Points
Most Points Since January 1st, 2025 (Top 15 Listed)
Pts
188.26: Rory McIlroy
105.47: Russell Henley
100.88: Sepp Straka
100.36: JJ Spaun
89.88: Collin Morikawa
89.66: Justin Thomas
82.33: Ludvig Aberg
79.28: Thomas Detry
76.89: Maverick McNealy
77.23: Min Woo Lee
73.61: Hideki Matsuyama
73.27: Nick Taylor
72.88: Michael Kim
72.00: Scottie Scheffler
71.55: Shane Lowry
Only those entered this week are included in table
American Dominance
When Xander Schauffele secured a two-shot victory at the 2024 Open Championship, it meant that golfers from the United States had scooped the last seven major titles.
Not since the mid-1970s, had this been achieved in major championship golf.
In fact, between the PGA Championships of 1974 and 1977, American pros triumphed in 13 successive majors.
First Round more vital in Masters than other three majors
Average Position After 18 Holes For Champions (2010-24)
4.20: US Masters
5.64: British Open
10.07: US Open
17.53: PGA Championship
No. of Champions Inside Top Four (& ties) After 18 Holes (2010-24)
11: US Masters
8: British Open
7: PGA Championship
6: US Open
Note: There was no Open Championship in 2020 due to Covid pandemic
Champions' Positions after Round One at Augusta
Year...Pos @ 18...(Champion)
`24: 2nd (Scotti Scheffler)
`23: 1st (Jon Rahm)
`22: 3rd (Scotti Scheffler)
`21: 2nd (Hideki Matsuyama)
`20: 1st (Dustin Johnson)
`19: 11th (Tiger Woods)
`18: 4th (Patrick Reed)
`17: 4th (Sergio Garcia)
`16: 9th (Danny Willett)
`15: 1st (Jordan Spieth)
`14: 2nd (Bubba Watson)
`13: 10th (Adam Scott)
`12: 4th (Bubba Watson)
`11: 7th (Charl Schwartzel)
`10: 2nd (Phil Mickelson)
`09: 6th (Angel Cabrera)
`08: 1st (Trevor Immelman)
`07: 5th (Zach Johnson)
`06: 4th (Phil Mickelson)
• For those waiting until after round one to place a bet, it's worth noting that only one of the last 19 Masters' champions was outside the top-10 thru 18 holes.
• And 15 of these 19 winners were inside the top six and ties.
• Only two of the 19 opened with a round worse than 70 and, since 2000, only one eventual winner has fired a first round that was over par.
• Since 2006, only one champion was more than four shots adrift after 18 holes.
Champions' World Ranking Position Pre-Event (Since 2010)
Year...Rank...(Champion)
`24: 1st (Scottie Scheffler)
`23: 3rd (Jon Rahm)
`22: 1st (Scottie Scheffler)
`21: 25th (Hideki Maruyama)
`20: 1st (Dustin Johnson)
`19: 12th (Tiger Woods)
`18: 24th (Patrick Reed)
`17: 11th (Sergio Garcia)
`16: 12th (Danny Willett)
`15: 4th (Jordan Spieth)
`14: 12th (Bubba Watson)
`13: 7th (Adam Scott)
`12: 18th (Bubba Watson)
`11: 29th (Charl Schwartzel)
`10: 3rd (Phil Mickelson)
Only one of last 15 champions was ranked higher than 25;
Eleven of last 15 champs were ranked inside top dozen going into tournament.
Form of Champions ahead of the US Masters
• 12 of the last 15 champions had previously posted at least one major podium in their career.
• 16 of the last 20 North American winners at Augusta had either won, or finished runner-up on the PGA Tour, in the three months prior to wearing the Green Jacket.
• 18 of the last 22 first-time Masters' winners had won on either the PGA or European Tours since January 1st, or posted a PGA Tour podium during the same period.
• Ten of the last 13 champions had stood on a PGA Tour podium during the six weeks prior to the Masters.
Now read US Masters 2025: Form guide for the opening major championship of the year
Last 10 Majors / Last 10 Weeks
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|B24
|U24
|P24
|M24
|B23
|U23
|P23
|M23
|B22
|U22
|Scottie Scheffler
|7
|41
|8
|1
|23
|3
|2
|10
|21
|2
|Rory McIlroy
|MC
|2
|12
|22
|6
|2
|7
|MC
|3
|5
|Xander Schauffele
|1
|7
|1
|8
|17
|10
|18
|10
|15
|14
|Collin Morikawa
|16
|14
|4
|3
|MC
|14
|26
|10
|MC
|5
|Ludvig Aberg
|MC
|12
|MC
|2
|Hideki Matsuyama
|66
|6
|35
|38
|13
|32
|29
|16
|68
|4
|Jon Rahm
|7
|MC
|45
|2
|10
|50
|1
|34
|12
|Russell Henley
|5
|7
|23
|38
|MC
|14
|MC
|4
|62
|MC
|Viktor Hovland
|MC
|MC
|3
|MC
|13
|19
|2
|7
|4
|MC
|Bryson DeChambeau
|MC
|1
|2
|6
|60
|20
|4
|MC
|8
|56
|Justin Thomas
|31
|MC
|8
|MC
|MC
|MC
|65
|MC
|53
|37
|Wyndham Clark
|MC
|56
|MC
|MC
|33
|1
|MC
|76
|MC
|Tommy Fleetwood
|MC
|16
|26
|3
|10
|5
|18
|33
|4
|MC
|Maverick McNealy
|MC
|23
|MC
|Shane Lowry
|6
|19
|6
|43
|MC
|20
|12
|16
|21
|MC
|Sepp Straka
|22
|56
|MC
|16
|2
|MC
|7
|46
|MC
|MC
|Tyrrell Hatton
|MC
|26
|63
|9
|20
|27
|15
|34
|11
|56
|Keegan Bradley
|MC
|32
|18
|22
|MC
|MC
|29
|23
|MC
|7
|Patrick Cantlay
|25
|3
|53
|22
|33
|14
|9
|14
|8
|14
|Robert MacIntyre
|50
|MC
|8
|71
|MC
|34
|Brooks Koepka
|43
|26
|26
|45
|64
|17
|1
|2
|MC
|55
|Billy Horschel
|2
|41
|8
|MC
|43
|MC
|52
|21
|MC
|Brian Harman
|60
|21
|26
|MC
|1
|43
|MC
|MC
|6
|43
|Corey Conners
|25
|9
|26
|38
|52
|MC
|12
|MC
|28
|MC
|Min Woo Lee
|MC
|21
|26
|22
|41
|5
|18
|MC
|21
|27
|Akshay Bhatia
|MC
|16
|MC
|35
|Sung Jae Im
|7
|MC
|MC
|MC
|20
|MC
|MC
|16
|81
|MC
|Cameron Smith
|MC
|32
|63
|6
|33
|4
|9
|34
|1
|MC
|Sahith Theegala
|MC
|32
|12
|45
|MC
|27
|40
|9
|34
|Thomas Detry
|14
|4
|13
|40
|34
|Sergio Garcia
|12
|MC
|27
|MC
|68
|MC
|Aaron Rai
|75
|19
|39
|MC
|JJ Spaun
|MC
|Patrick Reed
|53
|12
|33
|56
|18
|4
|47
|49
|Lucas Glover
|MC
|MC
|43
|20
|Nick Taylor
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Tom Kim
|MC
|26
|26
|30
|2
|8
|MC
|16
|47
|23
|Adam Scott
|10
|32
|MC
|22
|33
|MC
|29
|39
|15
|14
|Joaquin Niemann
|58
|39
|22
|MC
|32
|MC
|16
|53
|47
|Tony Finau
|MC
|3
|18
|55
|MC
|32
|72
|26
|28
|MC
|Byeong Hun An
|13
|MC
|43
|16
|23
|Sam Burns
|31
|9
|MC
|MC
|MC
|32
|MC
|29
|42
|27
|Jason Day
|13
|MC
|43
|30
|2
|MC
|MC
|39
|Harris English
|50
|41
|18
|22
|MC
|8
|MC
|43
|MC
|61
|Justin Rose
|2
|MC
|6
|MC
|MC
|MC
|9
|16
|37
|Taylor Pendrith
|16
|MC
|MC
|29
|Denny McCarthy
|MC
|32
|MC
|45
|MC
|20
|29
|7
|Nick Dunlap
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Stephan Jaeger
|MC
|21
|76
|MC
|50
|Max Greyserman
|21
|Daniel Berger
|21
|MC
|JT Poston
|MC
|32
|MC
|30
|41
|MC
|40
|34
|MC
|Nico Echavarria
|54
|MC
|MC
|Tom Hoge
|72
|MC
|23
|MC
|MC
|58
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Davis Thompson
|66
|9
|MC
|MC
|Laurie Canter
|25
|17
|79
|Michael Kim
|MC
|MC
|Matthieu Pavon
|50
|5
|MC
|12
|MC
|Austin Eckroat
|66
|74
|18
|MC
|10
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|60
|68
|MC
|MC
|Dustin Johnson
|31
|MC
|43
|MC
|MC
|10
|55
|48
|6
|24
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|MC
|32
|MC
|49
|MC
|68
|Matt McCarty
|MC
|Cameron Davis
|MC
|MC
|12
|MC
|4
|Cameron Young
|31
|67
|63
|9
|8
|32
|MC
|7
|2
|MC
|Joe Highsmith
|Will Zalatoris
|MC
|MC
|43
|9
|28
|2
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Jordan Spieth
|25
|41
|43
|MC
|23
|MC
|29
|4
|8
|37
|Thriston Lawrence
|4
|MC
|74
|MC
|62
|42
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|50
|64
|MC
|22
|41
|17
|MC
|10
|21
|1
|Kevin Yu
|Chris Kirk
|31
|26
|MC
|16
|MC
|MC
|29
|23
|42
|Max Homa
|43
|MC
|35
|3
|10
|MC
|55
|43
|MC
|47
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|66
|50
|68
|16
|23
|50
|53
|Phil Mickelson
|60
|MC
|MC
|43
|MC
|MC
|58
|2
|MC
|MC
|Davis Riley
|MC
|MC
|31
|Brian Campbell
|56
|Charl Schwartzel
|MC
|MC
|50
|Patton Kizzire
|MC
|Adam Schenk
|MC
|MC
|MC
|12
|MC
|MC
|MC
|24
|Rafael Campos
|Bubba Watson
|MC
|MC
|Zach Johnson
|MC
|MC
|55
|58
|34
|MC
|Danny Willett
|45
|68
|MC
|MC
|53
|Justin Hastings
|Jose Luis Ballester
|MC
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|45
|MC
|Vijay Singh
|58
|MC
|Angel Cabrera
|Mike Weir
|MC
|MC
|Fred Couples
|MC
|50
|Bernhard Langer
|MC
|Noah Kent
|Hiroshi Tai
|MC
|Evan Beck
|Player
|W14
|W13
|W12
|W11
|W10
|W9
|W8
|W7
|W6
|W5
|Scottie Scheffler
|2
|20
|11
|3
|25
|9
|Rory McIlroy
|5
|1
|15
|17
|1
|Xander Schauffele
|12
|72
|40
|Collin Morikawa
|10
|2
|17
|17
|Ludvig Aberg
|MC
|MC
|22
|1
|Wd
|Hideki Matsuyama
|MC
|MC
|22
|13
|25
|48
|Jon Rahm
|9
|5
|6
|6
|2
|Russell Henley
|30
|1
|6
|39
|5
|Viktor Hovland
|1
|MC
|MC
|MC
|22
|Bryson DeChambeau
|5
|10
|20
|18
|6
|2
|Justin Thomas
|2
|33
|36
|9
|6
|48
|Wyndham Clark
|5
|Wd
|22
|31
|16
|73
|Tommy Fleetwood
|62
|16
|14
|11
|5
|22
|Maverick McNealy
|3
|32
|MC
|MC
|2
|9
|40
|Shane Lowry
|8
|20
|7
|11
|39
|2
|Sepp Straka
|28
|14
|5
|11
|MC
|15
|7
|Tyrrell Hatton
|33
|19
|20
|23
|6
|Keegan Bradley
|47
|20
|5
|34
|65
|Patrick Cantlay
|33
|12
|31
|5
|33
|Robert MacIntyre
|9
|9
|11
|MC
|6
|40
|Brooks Koepka
|18
|2
|35
|7
|33
|Billy Horschel
|4
|42
|MC
|25
|MC
|MC
|9
|Brian Harman
|1
|MC
|40
|32
|17
|25
|53
|Corey Conners
|18
|8
|6
|3
|24
|74
|65
|Min Woo Lee
|1
|20
|MC
|11
|48
|12
|17
|Akshay Bhatia
|MC
|3
|MC
|9
|9
|32
|22
|Sung Jae Im
|60
|61
|19
|MC
|MC
|57
|33
|Cameron Smith
|9
|19
|20
|30
|25
|Sahith Theegala
|67
|36
|52
|MC
|17
|57
|53
|Thomas Detry
|47
|22
|MC
|MC
|53
|1
|48
|Sergio Garcia
|3
|4
|32
|1
|18
|6
|Aaron Rai
|MC
|14
|11
|4
|37
|40
|JJ Spaun
|MC
|2
|31
|2
|34
|Wd
|33
|Patrick Reed
|7
|2
|25
|10
|37
|44
|60
|Lucas Glover
|8
|3
|36
|MC
|31
|MC
|3
|Nick Taylor
|MC
|MC
|31
|9
|25
|33
|Tom Kim
|MC
|36
|42
|MC
|44
|44
|7
|Adam Scott
|57
|MC
|36
|37
|22
|Joaquin Niemann
|33
|1
|12
|1
|33
|3
|Tony Finau
|56
|32
|MC
|36
|5
|13
|Byeong Hun An
|16
|52
|8
|MC
|MC
|73
|22
|Sam Burns
|MC
|MC
|MC
|48
|24
|49
|22
|Jason Day
|27
|8
|50
|13
|Harris English
|18
|30
|MC
|24
|73
|Justin Rose
|47
|MC
|8
|MC
|3
|Taylor Pendrith
|5
|38
|MC
|MC
|50
|9
|Denny McCarthy
|18
|14
|18
|48
|5
|16
|58
|Nick Dunlap
|MC
|MC
|MC
|17
|57
|58
|Stephan Jaeger
|11
|36
|20
|MC
|6
|44
|40
|Max Greyserman
|MC
|MC
|22
|11
|24
|49
|Wd
|Daniel Berger
|30
|20
|15
|25
|12
|2
|JT Poston
|26
|28
|33
|50
|39
|16
|53
|Nico Echavarria
|32
|16
|MC
|MC
|34
|MC
|77
|Tom Hoge
|5
|3
|40
|67
|54
|MC
|17
|Davis Thompson
|27
|10
|MC
|MC
|13
|36
|58
|Laurie Canter
|MC
|2
|35
|1
|Michael Kim
|32
|28
|MC
|4
|6
|13
|13
|2
|Matthieu Pavon
|47
|54
|MC
|42
|44
|63
|73
|Austin Eckroat
|MC
|61
|34
|MC
|MC
|MC
|13
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|32
|MC
|MC
|34
|MC
|12
|22
|Dustin Johnson
|27
|5
|54
|31
|44
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|MC
|MC
|19
|42
|39
|4
|40
|Matt McCarty
|52
|16
|20
|48
|63
|MC
|Cameron Davis
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|5
|Cameron Young
|18
|MC
|61
|MC
|MC
|MC
|12
|72
|Joe Highsmith
|MC
|22
|20
|MC
|1
|17
|MC
|Will Zalatoris
|47
|30
|22
|24
|48
|Jhonattan Vegas
|MC
|MC
|60
|61
|40
|Jordan Spieth
|12
|28
|59
|9
|MC
|4
|69
|Thriston Lawrence
|MC
|MC
|MC
|54
|MC
|59
|MC
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|MC
|MC
|22
|49
|MC
|48
|Kevin Yu
|18
|12
|MC
|45
|17
|16
|64
|Chris Kirk
|MC
|42
|22
|56
|MC
|62
|Max Homa
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|53
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|MC
|MC
|MC
|18
|8
|36
|Phil Mickelson
|6
|19
|3
|23
|Davis Riley
|52
|7
|38
|6
|48
|MC
|MC
|Brian Campbell
|MC
|MC
|MC
|48
|1
|Charl Schwartzel
|2
|14
|20
|46
|12
|33
|Patton Kizzire
|65
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Adam Schenk
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|45
|MC
|25
|Rafael Campos
|47
|MC
|70
|MC
|MC
|MC
|34
|MC
|Bubba Watson
|33
|38
|30
|21
|12
|Zach Johnson
|18
|MC
|MC
|42
|Danny Willett
|MC
|47
|45
|MC
|Justin Hastings
|MC
|13
|Jose Luis Ballester
|17
|MC
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|Vijay Singh
|Angel Cabrera
|35
|Mike Weir
|Fred Couples
|Bernhard Langer
|Noah Kent
|MC
|Hiroshi Tai
|Evan Beck
