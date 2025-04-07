US Masters

US Masters: Major championship stats ahead of this week's tournament at Augusta National

Augusta National stages the 89th Masters Tournament
The par-five second green at Augusta National

Check out Betfair's major championship stats' guide ahead of the 89th Masters, compiled by Andy Swales ...

Augusta and Major Championship stats:

Most Major Top-10s since start of 2020


T10s:
12: Scottie Scheffler
11: Rory McIlroy
10: Xander Schauffele
9: Collin Morikawa
9: Jon Rahm
7: Bryson DeChambeau
7: Cameron Smith
7: Will Zalatoris
From a maximum of 19 majors

Most Major Top-25s since start of 2020


T25s
16: Xander Schauffele
16: Scottie Scheffler
13: Shane Lowry
13: Rory McIlroy
13: Collin Morikawa
12: Jon Rahm
11: Patrick Cantlay
10: Hideki Matsuyama
9: Tommy Fleetwood
9: Viktor Hovland
9: Dustin Johnson
9: Patrick Reed
9: Justin Rose
8: Corey Conners
8: Bryson DeChambeau
8: Matt Fitzpatrick
8: Cameron Smith
From a maximum of 19 majors

Betfair Exchange market for the 2025 US Masters

Major Stroke Averages


Lowest 15 in The Majors (2020-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
69.90: Scottie Scheffler (70)
70.11: Xander Schauffele (72)
70.31: Rory McIlroy (70)
70.44: Collin Morikawa (70)
70.51: Jon Rahm (70)
70.84: Viktor Hovland (61)
70.85: Bryson DeChambeau (66)
70.86: Will Zalatoris (43)
70.96: Cameron Smith (70)
71.03: Tommy Fleetwood (68)
71.09: Brooks Koepka (66)
71.11: Hideki Matsuyama (72)
71.13: Shane Lowry (72)
71.14: Patrick Reed (66)
71.19: Justin Rose (58)
Min. No. of Rounds = 24
Only those entered this week are included in table

World Ranking Points


Most Points Since January 1st, 2025 (Top 15 Listed)

Pts
188.26: Rory McIlroy
105.47: Russell Henley
100.88: Sepp Straka
100.36: JJ Spaun
89.88: Collin Morikawa
89.66: Justin Thomas
82.33: Ludvig Aberg
79.28: Thomas Detry
76.89: Maverick McNealy
77.23: Min Woo Lee
73.61: Hideki Matsuyama
73.27: Nick Taylor
72.88: Michael Kim
72.00: Scottie Scheffler
71.55: Shane Lowry
Only those entered this week are included in table

Betfair Sportsbook latest for the 2025 US Masters

American Dominance

When Xander Schauffele secured a two-shot victory at the 2024 Open Championship, it meant that golfers from the United States had scooped the last seven major titles.

Not since the mid-1970s, had this been achieved in major championship golf.

In fact, between the PGA Championships of 1974 and 1977, American pros triumphed in 13 successive majors.

First Round more vital in Masters than other three majors


Average Position After 18 Holes For Champions (2010-24)
4.20: US Masters
5.64: British Open
10.07: US Open
17.53: PGA Championship

No. of Champions Inside Top Four (& ties) After 18 Holes (2010-24)
11: US Masters
8: British Open
7: PGA Championship
6: US Open
Note: There was no Open Championship in 2020 due to Covid pandemic

Champions' Positions after Round One at Augusta


Year...Pos @ 18...(Champion)
`24: 2nd (Scotti Scheffler)
`23: 1st (Jon Rahm)
`22: 3rd (Scotti Scheffler)
`21: 2nd (Hideki Matsuyama)
`20: 1st (Dustin Johnson)
`19: 11th (Tiger Woods)
`18: 4th (Patrick Reed)
`17: 4th (Sergio Garcia)
`16: 9th (Danny Willett)
`15: 1st (Jordan Spieth)
`14: 2nd (Bubba Watson)
`13: 10th (Adam Scott)
`12: 4th (Bubba Watson)
`11: 7th (Charl Schwartzel)
`10: 2nd (Phil Mickelson)
`09: 6th (Angel Cabrera)
`08: 1st (Trevor Immelman)
`07: 5th (Zach Johnson)
`06: 4th (Phil Mickelson)

• For those waiting until after round one to place a bet, it's worth noting that only one of the last 19 Masters' champions was outside the top-10 thru 18 holes.
• And 15 of these 19 winners were inside the top six and ties.
• Only two of the 19 opened with a round worse than 70 and, since 2000, only one eventual winner has fired a first round that was over par.
• Since 2006, only one champion was more than four shots adrift after 18 holes.

Free bets for birdies in our Birdie Bonus offer. T&Cs apply.

Champions' World Ranking Position Pre-Event (Since 2010)


Year...Rank...(Champion)
`24: 1st (Scottie Scheffler)
`23: 3rd (Jon Rahm)
`22: 1st (Scottie Scheffler)
`21: 25th (Hideki Maruyama)
`20: 1st (Dustin Johnson)
`19: 12th (Tiger Woods)
`18: 24th (Patrick Reed)
`17: 11th (Sergio Garcia)
`16: 12th (Danny Willett)
`15: 4th (Jordan Spieth)
`14: 12th (Bubba Watson)
`13: 7th (Adam Scott)
`12: 18th (Bubba Watson)
`11: 29th (Charl Schwartzel)
`10: 3rd (Phil Mickelson)
Only one of last 15 champions was ranked higher than 25;
Eleven of last 15 champs were ranked inside top dozen going into tournament.

Form of Champions ahead of the US Masters

• 12 of the last 15 champions had previously posted at least one major podium in their career.
• 16 of the last 20 North American winners at Augusta had either won, or finished runner-up on the PGA Tour, in the three months prior to wearing the Green Jacket.
• 18 of the last 22 first-time Masters' winners had won on either the PGA or European Tours since January 1st, or posted a PGA Tour podium during the same period.
• Ten of the last 13 champions had stood on a PGA Tour podium during the six weeks prior to the Masters.

Pick your places on each-way bets at the Masters

Now read US Masters 2025: Form guide for the opening major championship of the year

Last 10 Majors / Last 10 Weeks

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player B24 U24 P24 M24 B23 U23 P23 M23 B22 U22
Scottie Scheffler 7 41 8 1 23 3 2 10 21 2
Rory McIlroy MC 2 12 22 6 2 7 MC 3 5
Xander Schauffele 1 7 1 8 17 10 18 10 15 14
Collin Morikawa 16 14 4 3 MC 14 26 10 MC 5
Ludvig Aberg MC 12 MC 2
Hideki Matsuyama 66 6 35 38 13 32 29 16 68 4
Jon Rahm 7 MC 45 2 10 50 1 34 12
Russell Henley 5 7 23 38 MC 14 MC 4 62 MC
Viktor Hovland MC MC 3 MC 13 19 2 7 4 MC
Bryson DeChambeau MC 1 2 6 60 20 4 MC 8 56
Justin Thomas 31 MC 8 MC MC MC 65 MC 53 37
Wyndham Clark MC 56 MC MC 33 1 MC 76 MC
Tommy Fleetwood MC 16 26 3 10 5 18 33 4 MC
Maverick McNealy MC 23 MC
Shane Lowry 6 19 6 43 MC 20 12 16 21 MC
Sepp Straka 22 56 MC 16 2 MC 7 46 MC MC
Tyrrell Hatton MC 26 63 9 20 27 15 34 11 56
Keegan Bradley MC 32 18 22 MC MC 29 23 MC 7
Patrick Cantlay 25 3 53 22 33 14 9 14 8 14
Robert MacIntyre 50 MC 8 71 MC 34
Brooks Koepka 43 26 26 45 64 17 1 2 MC 55
Billy Horschel 2 41 8 MC 43 MC 52 21 MC
Brian Harman 60 21 26 MC 1 43 MC MC 6 43
Corey Conners 25 9 26 38 52 MC 12 MC 28 MC
Min Woo Lee MC 21 26 22 41 5 18 MC 21 27
Akshay Bhatia MC 16 MC 35
Sung Jae Im 7 MC MC MC 20 MC MC 16 81 MC
Cameron Smith MC 32 63 6 33 4 9 34 1 MC
Sahith Theegala MC 32 12 45 MC 27 40 9 34
Thomas Detry 14 4 13 40 34
Sergio Garcia 12 MC 27 MC 68 MC
Aaron Rai 75 19 39 MC
JJ Spaun MC
Patrick Reed 53 12 33 56 18 4 47 49
Lucas Glover MC MC 43 20
Nick Taylor MC MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Tom Kim MC 26 26 30 2 8 MC 16 47 23
Adam Scott 10 32 MC 22 33 MC 29 39 15 14
Joaquin Niemann 58 39 22 MC 32 MC 16 53 47
Tony Finau MC 3 18 55 MC 32 72 26 28 MC
Byeong Hun An 13 MC 43 16 23
Sam Burns 31 9 MC MC MC 32 MC 29 42 27
Jason Day 13 MC 43 30 2 MC MC 39
Harris English 50 41 18 22 MC 8 MC 43 MC 61
Justin Rose 2 MC 6 MC MC MC 9 16 37
Taylor Pendrith 16 MC MC 29
Denny McCarthy MC 32 MC 45 MC 20 29 7
Nick Dunlap MC MC MC MC MC
Stephan Jaeger MC 21 76 MC 50
Max Greyserman 21
Daniel Berger 21 MC
JT Poston MC 32 MC 30 41 MC 40 34 MC
Nico Echavarria 54 MC MC
Tom Hoge 72 MC 23 MC MC 58 MC MC MC
Davis Thompson 66 9 MC MC
Laurie Canter 25 17 79
Michael Kim MC MC
Matthieu Pavon 50 5 MC 12 MC
Austin Eckroat 66 74 18 MC 10
Rasmus Hojgaard 60 68 MC MC
Dustin Johnson 31 MC 43 MC MC 10 55 48 6 24
Christiaan Bezuidenhout MC 32 MC 49 MC 68
Matt McCarty MC
Cameron Davis MC MC 12 MC 4
Cameron Young 31 67 63 9 8 32 MC 7 2 MC
Joe Highsmith
Will Zalatoris MC MC 43 9 28 2
Jhonattan Vegas
Jordan Spieth 25 41 43 MC 23 MC 29 4 8 37
Thriston Lawrence 4 MC 74 MC 62 42
Matt Fitzpatrick 50 64 MC 22 41 17 MC 10 21 1
Kevin Yu
Chris Kirk 31 26 MC 16 MC MC 29 23 42
Max Homa 43 MC 35 3 10 MC 55 43 MC 47
Nicolai Hojgaard 66 50 68 16 23 50 53
Phil Mickelson 60 MC MC 43 MC MC 58 2 MC MC
Davis Riley MC MC 31
Brian Campbell 56
Charl Schwartzel MC MC 50
Patton Kizzire MC
Adam Schenk MC MC MC 12 MC MC MC 24
Rafael Campos
Bubba Watson MC MC
Zach Johnson MC MC 55 58 34 MC
Danny Willett 45 68 MC MC 53
Justin Hastings
Jose Luis Ballester MC
Jose Maria Olazabal 45 MC
Vijay Singh 58 MC
Angel Cabrera
Mike Weir MC MC
Fred Couples MC 50
Bernhard Langer MC
Noah Kent
Hiroshi Tai MC
Evan Beck
Player W14 W13 W12 W11 W10 W9 W8 W7 W6 W5
Scottie Scheffler 2 20 11 3 25 9
Rory McIlroy 5 1 15 17 1
Xander Schauffele 12 72 40
Collin Morikawa 10 2 17 17
Ludvig Aberg MC MC 22 1 Wd
Hideki Matsuyama MC MC 22 13 25 48
Jon Rahm 9 5 6 6 2
Russell Henley 30 1 6 39 5
Viktor Hovland 1 MC MC MC 22
Bryson DeChambeau 5 10 20 18 6 2
Justin Thomas 2 33 36 9 6 48
Wyndham Clark 5 Wd 22 31 16 73
Tommy Fleetwood 62 16 14 11 5 22
Maverick McNealy 3 32 MC MC 2 9 40
Shane Lowry 8 20 7 11 39 2
Sepp Straka 28 14 5 11 MC 15 7
Tyrrell Hatton 33 19 20 23 6
Keegan Bradley 47 20 5 34 65
Patrick Cantlay 33 12 31 5 33
Robert MacIntyre 9 9 11 MC 6 40
Brooks Koepka 18 2 35 7 33
Billy Horschel 4 42 MC 25 MC MC 9
Brian Harman 1 MC 40 32 17 25 53
Corey Conners 18 8 6 3 24 74 65
Min Woo Lee 1 20 MC 11 48 12 17
Akshay Bhatia MC 3 MC 9 9 32 22
Sung Jae Im 60 61 19 MC MC 57 33
Cameron Smith 9 19 20 30 25
Sahith Theegala 67 36 52 MC 17 57 53
Thomas Detry 47 22 MC MC 53 1 48
Sergio Garcia 3 4 32 1 18 6
Aaron Rai MC 14 11 4 37 40
JJ Spaun MC 2 31 2 34 Wd 33
Patrick Reed 7 2 25 10 37 44 60
Lucas Glover 8 3 36 MC 31 MC 3
Nick Taylor MC MC 31 9 25 33
Tom Kim MC 36 42 MC 44 44 7
Adam Scott 57 MC 36 37 22
Joaquin Niemann 33 1 12 1 33 3
Tony Finau 56 32 MC 36 5 13
Byeong Hun An 16 52 8 MC MC 73 22
Sam Burns MC MC MC 48 24 49 22
Jason Day 27 8 50 13
Harris English 18 30 MC 24 73
Justin Rose 47 MC 8 MC 3
Taylor Pendrith 5 38 MC MC 50 9
Denny McCarthy 18 14 18 48 5 16 58
Nick Dunlap MC MC MC 17 57 58
Stephan Jaeger 11 36 20 MC 6 44 40
Max Greyserman MC MC 22 11 24 49 Wd
Daniel Berger 30 20 15 25 12 2
JT Poston 26 28 33 50 39 16 53
Nico Echavarria 32 16 MC MC 34 MC 77
Tom Hoge 5 3 40 67 54 MC 17
Davis Thompson 27 10 MC MC 13 36 58
Laurie Canter MC 2 35 1
Michael Kim 32 28 MC 4 6 13 13 2
Matthieu Pavon 47 54 MC 42 44 63 73
Austin Eckroat MC 61 34 MC MC MC 13
Rasmus Hojgaard 32 MC MC 34 MC 12 22
Dustin Johnson 27 5 54 31 44
Christiaan Bezuidenhout MC MC 19 42 39 4 40
Matt McCarty 52 16 20 48 63 MC
Cameron Davis MC MC MC MC 5
Cameron Young 18 MC 61 MC MC MC 12 72
Joe Highsmith MC 22 20 MC 1 17 MC
Will Zalatoris 47 30 22 24 48
Jhonattan Vegas MC MC 60 61 40
Jordan Spieth 12 28 59 9 MC 4 69
Thriston Lawrence MC MC MC 54 MC 59 MC
Matt Fitzpatrick MC MC 22 49 MC 48
Kevin Yu 18 12 MC 45 17 16 64
Chris Kirk MC 42 22 56 MC 62
Max Homa MC MC MC MC MC 53
Nicolai Hojgaard MC MC MC 18 8 36
Phil Mickelson 6 19 3 23
Davis Riley 52 7 38 6 48 MC MC
Brian Campbell MC MC MC 48 1
Charl Schwartzel 2 14 20 46 12 33
Patton Kizzire 65 MC Wd MC MC MC MC
Adam Schenk MC MC MC MC 45 MC 25
Rafael Campos 47 MC 70 MC MC MC 34 MC
Bubba Watson 33 38 30 21 12
Zach Johnson 18 MC MC 42
Danny Willett MC 47 45 MC
Justin Hastings MC 13
Jose Luis Ballester 17 MC
Jose Maria Olazabal
Vijay Singh
Angel Cabrera 35
Mike Weir
Fred Couples
Bernhard Langer
Noah Kent MC
Hiroshi Tai
Evan Beck

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

US Masters

US Masters 2025: Get free bets for first round birdies with Betfair's fantastic offer

  • Stephen Tudor
Betfair Birdie Bonus logo for Betfair's Masters offer
The Punter

US Masters 2025: The Punter's In-Depth Preview

  • Steven Rawlings
Golfer Rory McIlroy
US Masters

US Masters 2025: Dave Tindall's each-way picks from 33/1 to 60/1

  • Dave Tindall
Irish golfer Shane Lowry

Most Read Stories

  1. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    US Masters 2025: The Punter's In-Depth Preview

  2. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    US Masters 2025: Dave Tindall's each-way picks from 33/1 to 60/1

  3. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    US Masters: Major championship stats ahead of this week's tournament at Augusta National

  4. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    US Masters 2025 Player Guide: Profiles and betting angles of the top 50 in the field

Latest Podcasts

Golf...Only Bettor

The Open Championship Preview

  • Editor
Golf...Only Bettor

2024 US Open Preview | Golf...Only Bettor

  • Editor