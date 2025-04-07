US Masters: Major championship stats ahead of this week's tournament at Augusta National

Will recent American dominance in the Majors continue?

Augusta champs need to be fast starters

Eleven of last 15 Masters' winners ranked 12th or better

Free bets for birdies in our Birdie Bonus offer. T&Cs apply. Click here for more.

Augusta and Major Championship stats:

Most Major Top-10s since start of 2020



T10s:

12: Scottie Scheffler

11: Rory McIlroy

10: Xander Schauffele

9: Collin Morikawa

9: Jon Rahm

7: Bryson DeChambeau

7: Cameron Smith

7: Will Zalatoris

From a maximum of 19 majors

Most Major Top-25s since start of 2020



T25s

16: Xander Schauffele

16: Scottie Scheffler

13: Shane Lowry

13: Rory McIlroy

13: Collin Morikawa

12: Jon Rahm

11: Patrick Cantlay

10: Hideki Matsuyama

9: Tommy Fleetwood

9: Viktor Hovland

9: Dustin Johnson

9: Patrick Reed

9: Justin Rose

8: Corey Conners

8: Bryson DeChambeau

8: Matt Fitzpatrick

8: Cameron Smith

From a maximum of 19 majors

Major Stroke Averages



Lowest 15 in The Majors (2020-24)

Average .... (Rounds)

69.90: Scottie Scheffler (70)

70.11: Xander Schauffele (72)

70.31: Rory McIlroy (70)

70.44: Collin Morikawa (70)

70.51: Jon Rahm (70)

70.84: Viktor Hovland (61)

70.85: Bryson DeChambeau (66)

70.86: Will Zalatoris (43)

70.96: Cameron Smith (70)

71.03: Tommy Fleetwood (68)

71.09: Brooks Koepka (66)

71.11: Hideki Matsuyama (72)

71.13: Shane Lowry (72)

71.14: Patrick Reed (66)

71.19: Justin Rose (58)

Min. No. of Rounds = 24

Only those entered this week are included in table

World Ranking Points



Most Points Since January 1st, 2025 (Top 15 Listed)

Pts

188.26: Rory McIlroy

105.47: Russell Henley

100.88: Sepp Straka

100.36: JJ Spaun

89.88: Collin Morikawa

89.66: Justin Thomas

82.33: Ludvig Aberg

79.28: Thomas Detry

76.89: Maverick McNealy

77.23: Min Woo Lee

73.61: Hideki Matsuyama

73.27: Nick Taylor

72.88: Michael Kim

72.00: Scottie Scheffler

71.55: Shane Lowry

Only those entered this week are included in table

American Dominance

When Xander Schauffele secured a two-shot victory at the 2024 Open Championship, it meant that golfers from the United States had scooped the last seven major titles.

Not since the mid-1970s, had this been achieved in major championship golf.

In fact, between the PGA Championships of 1974 and 1977, American pros triumphed in 13 successive majors.

First Round more vital in Masters than other three majors



Average Position After 18 Holes For Champions (2010-24)

4.20: US Masters

5.64: British Open

10.07: US Open

17.53: PGA Championship

No. of Champions Inside Top Four (& ties) After 18 Holes (2010-24)

11: US Masters

8: British Open

7: PGA Championship

6: US Open

Note: There was no Open Championship in 2020 due to Covid pandemic

Champions' Positions after Round One at Augusta



Year...Pos @ 18...(Champion)

`24: 2nd (Scotti Scheffler)

`23: 1st (Jon Rahm)

`22: 3rd (Scotti Scheffler)

`21: 2nd (Hideki Matsuyama)

`20: 1st (Dustin Johnson)

`19: 11th (Tiger Woods)

`18: 4th (Patrick Reed)

`17: 4th (Sergio Garcia)

`16: 9th (Danny Willett)

`15: 1st (Jordan Spieth)

`14: 2nd (Bubba Watson)

`13: 10th (Adam Scott)

`12: 4th (Bubba Watson)

`11: 7th (Charl Schwartzel)

`10: 2nd (Phil Mickelson)

`09: 6th (Angel Cabrera)

`08: 1st (Trevor Immelman)

`07: 5th (Zach Johnson)

`06: 4th (Phil Mickelson)

• For those waiting until after round one to place a bet, it's worth noting that only one of the last 19 Masters' champions was outside the top-10 thru 18 holes.

• And 15 of these 19 winners were inside the top six and ties.

• Only two of the 19 opened with a round worse than 70 and, since 2000, only one eventual winner has fired a first round that was over par.

• Since 2006, only one champion was more than four shots adrift after 18 holes.

Champions' World Ranking Position Pre-Event (Since 2010)



Year...Rank...(Champion)

`24: 1st (Scottie Scheffler)

`23: 3rd (Jon Rahm)

`22: 1st (Scottie Scheffler)

`21: 25th (Hideki Maruyama)

`20: 1st (Dustin Johnson)

`19: 12th (Tiger Woods)

`18: 24th (Patrick Reed)

`17: 11th (Sergio Garcia)

`16: 12th (Danny Willett)

`15: 4th (Jordan Spieth)

`14: 12th (Bubba Watson)

`13: 7th (Adam Scott)

`12: 18th (Bubba Watson)

`11: 29th (Charl Schwartzel)

`10: 3rd (Phil Mickelson)

Only one of last 15 champions was ranked higher than 25;

Eleven of last 15 champs were ranked inside top dozen going into tournament.

Form of Champions ahead of the US Masters

• 12 of the last 15 champions had previously posted at least one major podium in their career.

• 16 of the last 20 North American winners at Augusta had either won, or finished runner-up on the PGA Tour, in the three months prior to wearing the Green Jacket.

• 18 of the last 22 first-time Masters' winners had won on either the PGA or European Tours since January 1st, or posted a PGA Tour podium during the same period.

• Ten of the last 13 champions had stood on a PGA Tour podium during the six weeks prior to the Masters.