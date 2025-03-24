US Masters 2025: Valspar victor Hovland 37/1 to win at Augusta

Viktor Hovland shortened to 38.037/1 on the Betfair Exchange to win next month's Masters after his victory at the Valspar Championship on Sunday.

It was the Norwegian's first tournament victory since the 2023 Tour Championship and signalled to some bettors that he is a contender worth backing at the year's first Major which starts a fortnight on Thursday.

He won the Valspar by one shot from the American Justin Thomas who is a shorter price for Masters glory at 27.026/1.

The Norwegian arrived at the Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course out of sorts. He missed the cut in his previous three tournaments but on Sunday notched birdies on three of his final five holes to shoot four-under-par 67. It was stunning performance.

Steve Rawlings tells the story of Hovland's win in this week's Punter's debrief, showing how the pendulum swung on the leaderboard and in the Betfair markets.

Steve also notes that Hovland has been as long as 180.0179/1 in the Betfair Exchange Masters winner market.

Scheffler and McIlroy still the men to beat at Augusta

Each tournament comes under the microscope in the run up to the Masters because momentum can be crucial when trying to claim the famous Green Jacket.

Last week, Rory McIlroy served notice that he is ready to contend for the only Major title to have eluded him so far, when he won the Players Championship.

McIlroy is 8.27/1 to take the Green Jacket at August, with two-time winner and defending champion Scottie Scheffler 6.86/1.

Now Hovland has chosen the perfect moment to end his drought and the manner of his victory on Sunday will have filled him with self-belief.

With less than a month to go, the build-up to the Masters is already underway on Betting.Betfair, with our experts going in-depth on McIlroy's chances and providing an early look at the winner market.