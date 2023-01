Masters is April 6-9 at Augusta

Jon Rahm overtook Rory McIlroy to become the new favourite on the Betfair Exchange to win the US Masters.

The market move reflects the Spaniard's fine form after he won his second PGA Tour title of the year at the American Express last weekend.

Rahm is 10.09/1 in the Masters winner market while McIlroy is 10.519/2, so punters think there is very little between the pair.

It was Rahm's fourth victory in his last six starts and it saw him move up to third in the world ranking.

The former US Open champion, who won the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the start of January, also claimed two wins on the DP World Tour at the end of 2022.

He is in excellent form with two-and-a-half months to go before the first Major of 2023.

Scottie Scheffler won the famous Green Jacket in 2022, and he's 16.5 to retain it 12 months on, and went into the tournament as favourite after consecutive wins.

He won the Masters by three shots from McIlroy who also came within two of winniner the Open at St Andrews in July.

The Northern Irishman's runner-up finish in 2022 was his best ever at Augusta and he subsequently won three PGA Tour titles, fuelling confidence that this could be his year.

But Rahm has edged ahead of him in the betting and is now favourite to claim his second Major title.

He is 5.79/2 to win this week's Farmers Inurance Open and you can read Steve Rawlings' in-depth preview ahead of Wednesday's start.