Rory McIlroy favourite to end Major wait

Scheffler and Rahm both fancied

At the one week to go stage Rory McIlroy is the favourite on the Betfair Exchange to win the US Masters at Augusta.

The Northern Irishman has not won a Major since 2014 but he finished runner up a year ago and has been in fine form since then.

McIlroy is 8.615/2 to be wearing the green jacket at some time around midnight (UK time) on Sunday 9 April.

Scheffler just behind McIlroy in the betting

The man who beat him in 2022, Scottie Scheffler, is just behind in the betting at 9.08/1.

He regained the world number one ranking after winning the Players Championship by five strokes earlier this month.

It was an ominous sign for those hoping to take the green jacket from the 26-year-old next week.

Jon Rahm also has plenty of support on the Exchange after some excellent winning performances, most recently at the Genesis Invitational.

The Spaniard, who finished fourth here in 2018, is 11.010/1.

Hope for players outside the market's big three?

Or perhaps the winner will come from outside the big three. Dave Tindall, who will be providing more tips along with the rest of our golf betting experts, has already published his 10 year trends piece for Augusta.

You never know, the identity of the player revealed by Dave's piece could be someone lurking just outside the trio mentioned above.

There is still one more event to go before the year's first Major - the Valero Texas Open which got underway today - so find out who our experts are backing.