McIlroy inches past Jon Rahm in Masters betting

Rory McIlroy is the favourite to win the US Masters at Augusta in April after he defeated Patrick Reed to triumph at the Dubai Desert Classic.

The Northern Irishman is 9.28/1 to win the first Major of 2023, a marginally shorter price than Jon Rahm 10.09/1, who overtook McIlroy in the Masters betting after his winning run.

McIlroy, who is the world number one, birdied the final two holes in Dubai and holed a 20-footer at the final green to beat Reed by one shot at the Emirates Golf Club's Majlis course.

Our golf betting expert Steve Rawlings hailed it a "classic encounter" in his debrief.

Reed riled but Rahm is McIlroy's Masters rival

There is a growing rivalry between McIlroy and Reed after the Northern Irishman ignored the American on the driving range.

McIlroy has been a fierce critic of the breakaway LIV Golf events and Reed to his snub by flicking a LIV Golf tee in his opponent's direction.

It is Rahm, however, who golf bettors think McIlroy will be going head to head with at Augusta from 6 to 9 April this year.

Scottie Scheffler won the famous Green Jacket in 2022, and he's 16.5 to retain it 12 months on, and went into the tournament as favourite after consecutive wins.

Cameron Smith is the same price as the defending champion while Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth are both 22.021/1.

Scheffler won the Masters by three shots from McIlroy last year and the Northern Irish player also came within two of winniner the Open at St Andrews in July.

His runner-up finish in 2022 was his best ever at Augusta and he subsequently won three PGA Tour titles, fuelling confidence that this could be his year.

Victory in Dubai has only compounded that view as the latest prices on the Betfair Exchange demonstrate.