Jon Rahm pitched up at Torrey Pines on Wednesday in search of his third PGA Tour win in-a-row and his fourth victory in five starts but his spectacular run finally came to an end at his favourite course.

The 6.05/1 pre-event favourite, who could have returned to the top of the world rankings with a win, soon put himself under pressure with a disappointing opening 73 around the South Course but after bouncing back with 67 around the North Course in round two and a fabulous 66 on Friday to get to within two of Sam Ryder's lead, the Spaniard was back at the head of the market and trading at around 2.35/4. He was matched at a low of 2.111/10.

That looked a short enough price, and it didn't take long for him to drift once play started.

A bogey at the very first hole set the tone for a low energy two-over par 74 that saw Rahm eventually finish tied for seventh.

There was a suggestion that Ryder's routine-rich slow play may have got to Rahm but it's more likely that this was just one tournament too many. He looked tired at the end of The American Express last Sunday and having to chase so hard after round one couldn't have helped.

As Rahm dropped a shot at one, Ryder rolled in a 13-footer for birdie to open up a four-stroke lead and the pre-event 680.0679/1 chance was matched at a low of just 1.84/5 but a string of pars followed, allowing others to close the gap.

With three birdies in his first six holes, my pre-event 28.027/1 pick, Max Homa, emerged as the biggest danger to Ryder and when the overnight leader made back-to-back bogeys at seven and eight, Homa went odds-on for the first time.

Ryder rallied with a birdie at 10 and he was back in front when Homa bogeyed the 14th but not for long...

After parring the tricky 15th, Homa hit this peach of a tee shot on the 16th - the toughest hole on the course - before rolling in the birdie putt (one of only three made there all day) and when Ryder double-bogeyed the 15th, Keegan Bradley emerged as the biggest danger to Homa with a brilliant birdie three at the 17th to close to within a stroke.

Bradley, who I backed after 54 holes at 270.0269/1, was matched at 4.94/1 after he'd birdied the 17th but after a superb drive on 18, he missed the green left, finding a tricky spot in the greenside bunker, and that was the end of his challenge.

Bradley was unable to get up-and down for birdie and Homa went on to win by two.

Trading opportunities aplenty again

Homa, who was a 22.021/1 chance with a round to go, was the second Farmers Insurance Open winner in-a-row to win from five strokes back. Off the pace winners are fairly common here and we've seen it all before.

The 2016 winner, Brandt Snedeker, was a 200.0199/1 chance prior to the final round, last year's winner, Luke List, was a 290.0289/1 chance with 18 to play and in addition to Bradley, two other players were matched at a lot shorter than they'd began the day trading at...

After a run of four birdies in-a-row saw Hideki Matsuyama post a six-under-par front-nine, the Japanese star hit a low of 5.24/1. He was matched at 800.0799/1 before the final round and he was generally a 500.0499/1 chance with 18 to play, and although he didn't go quite as low as Matsuyama or Bradley, Rickie Fowler was matched at a low of 14.5 having been trading at around 260.0259/1 after round three.

Taking positions at huge odds with a view to trading is clearly a good tactic in this event and as I've advocated on many occasions, there can often be money to be made laying in the place markets.

Rahm was matched at as low as 1.11 1/9 in the Top 5 Finish market and anyone that took the 1.02 1/50 about a top-ten finish had an uncomfortable evening.

Homa the king of California

Homa clearly loves a home state tournament. This was his fourth victory in his last seven starts in California and he's one to keep on the right side of.

His tee shot at 16 demonstrated perfectly how much bottle he has in-contention and with six wins in 156 PGA Tour starts, he's quite prolific.

Multiple winners of the Farmers are not uncommon so given Homa has already won both the Wells Fargo Championship and the Fortinet Championship twice, a successful defence in 12 months' time could be on the cards.

Homa was also a winner for Nappy Factor fans given he and his wife, Lacey, welcomed their first child, Cam, into the world at the end of October.

