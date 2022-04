Tiger Woods at The Masters: Stats point to sixth Green Jacket for Tiger

Tiger Woods will win the US Masters this week and draw level with Jack Nicklaus' record of six Green Jackets, according to a fascinating clutch of stats uncovered by Betfair.

The data showed that, across the last 10 years, pre-tournament the average winner was 40/1 - exactly the price you can back Tiger at on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Speculation started last week that Woods could return from a 14-month layoff - due to an injury sustained in a car accident that nearly caused him to lose a leg - at the Masters.

He has played practice rounds at Augusta this week and yesterday confirmed his intention to play the first Major of 2022.

Wood has 15 Major titles and the sweetest of them all was arguably in 2019 when, having been written off, come through personal difficulties and injury problems, he stunned fans and opponents by winning the Masters for the fifth time.

He loves Augusta and the stats suggest he could have another good week there. But before we get carried away it's worth noting there are 11 other golfers, including Brits Matthew Fitzpatrick, Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton, who are also 40/1.

By playing in the Masters Woods has already given us one Augusta fairytale in 2022 so whatever he achieves players and fans will tip their caps to one of the all-time greats.