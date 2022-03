The Masters 2022 Latest Betting: New world number one Scheffler backed after win

Scottie Scheffler was backed in to 19.5 in the Masters outright betting on the Exchange after he won the WGC Match Play to become the new world number one.

He is yet to win a Major but, with the Masters starting next week, the 25-year-old is hitting top form at just the right time.

He is starting to look like a serious contender for Green Jacket glory at Augusta where he finished 18th last year, after 19th on debut.

His win was his third on the PGA Tour - all have come in 2022 - and it ended Jon Rahm's 36-week reign at the top of the world rankings.

You can read the full story of Scheffler's Match Play victory, which saw him defeat runner-up Kevin Kisner, in Steve Rawlings' weekend de-brief.

Rahm still favourite for Masters

Rahm may have lost top spot in the rankings but he is still the favourite to win the Masters.

The Spaniard has struggled this year but is 12.5 to find form on the biggest stage when the first Major of the year begins on 7 April.

Players Championship winner Cameron Smith is 16.5, Justin Thomas 17.016/1 and Jordan Spieth the shortest of the former champions at 17.5.

Dustin Johnson, who Scheffler beat to reach Sunday's Match Play final, is 18.017/1.

Johnson won the Covid-delayed Masters in 2020 and will feel buoyed by his strong showing at the Match Play despite falling short.

Rory McIlroy is trading at 20.019/1 to pull off a first Major win since 2014.