10:30 - March 25, 2022

The Valero Texas Open doesn't start until 13:30 UK time but given the weather forecast, I thought I'd kick off the blog nice and early with a look at how the day may pan out.

There have been some huge draw biases at this event over the years and there's a reasonable chance that we may get another sizable one this year.

I've been keeping an eye on the forecasts all week and although they've changed slightly, the AM-PM side of the draw has always looked like being advantaged and that still appears to be the case.

The wind is predicted to get up this afternoon, as is so often the case, but there's a likelihood that it drops tomorrow afternoon after a breezy spell around lunchtime. If that happens, the later you tee-off tomorrow the better.

I'll be looking closely at the early leaders from the morning wave today - especially those drawn late tomorrow - as the stats suggest being up with the pace is important here.

The last two winners - Jordan Spieth and J.J Spaun - were inside the top-five places after every round and Adam Scott, the first winner at TPC San Antonio, back in 2010, is the only winner to be more than four strokes adrift after the opening round. He trailed by five.

In 12 renewals here, we're yet to see a first round leader take the title but nine victors have been within three shots of the lead and a slow start is clearly tough to overcome.

Valero Texas Open Pre-Event Selections:

Chris Kirk @ 40.039/1

Nicolai Hojgaard @ 60.059/1

Back 2u Patton Kizzire @ 130.0129/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back 1u Kevin Chappell @ 240.0239/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back 1u Kevin Chappell Top-10 @ 14/1 (Betfair Sportsbook)

Back 1u Ben Taylor @ 250.0249/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back 1u Ben Taylor Top-10 @ 14.013/1

