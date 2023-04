Favourites start slowly in New Orleans

Rasmus one of many lurking in Japan

Herbert a worthy favourite at halfway

14:00 - April 21, 2023

The opening round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans is all done and dusted and as expected, given the four-ball (best ball) format, the scoring was super-low yesterday.

The Wyndham Clark and Beau Hossler pairing and the Sean O'Hair and Brandon Matthews team both shot 11-under 61s to kick off the event but the favourites after round one are Sungjae Im and Keith Mitchell who sit tied for third on -10.

I backed Billy Horschel and Sam Burns before the off and they've started nicely enough, shooting eight-under-par but the well-fancied defending champions, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, needed to dig in after a slow start.

Having gone off at around 4.3 100/30 , the pair were one-over-par after six holes, which was a very poor start in this format.

They looked to have got back on track when they played holes seven to 13 in six-under-par but after a somewhat sloppy finish, which saw them bogey the 15th and 17th, they have their work cut out today after an opening five-under-par 67.

I'm going to leave that event alone for now and I'll have another look at halfway, but I have got involved in-running in Japan...

Matt Cooper stood in for me with the Find Me a 100 Winner column and it looked like one of his three picks, Sebastian Soderberg, might reach the first lay back target after a fast start.

The Swede was matched at a low of 15.014/1 after his opening five-under-par 65 but his 68 in round two has seen him slip to a tie for eighth.

Soderberg is only three off the lead at halfway though and my sole selection before the off, Calum Hill, is only four back but the man to beat is Matt's each-way fancy, Lucas Herbert, who's tied at the top with two others. Here's the 36-hole leaderboard with prices to back at 13:50.

Lucas Herbert -10 5.14/1

Jazz Janewattananond -10 8.615/2

Grant Forrest -10 9.617/2

Max Kieffer -9 19.018/1

Jordan Smith -8 13.012/1

Takumi Kanaya -8 14.013/1

Deon Germishuys -8 80.079/1

Rasmus Hojgaard -7 17.016/1

-7 and 26.025/1 bar

Helped considerably by a monster birdie putt on the par three eighth, Scotland's Grant Forrest shot the lowest round of the day today - an eight-under-par 62 - to tie the halfway lead, but it's Herbert that understandably heads the market.

From downtown! @grantforrest93 shares a tie of the lead at -10 after a second round 62, lowest round of the week so far.#ISPSHandaChampionship pic.twitter.com/SevN1JHbCn ? DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) April 21, 2023

Having not arrived in Japan until late on Wednesday, Herbert muddled his way through day one with a three-under-par 67 around Ishioka Golf Club, but he hit the ground running today, birdying nine holes on his way to a seven-under-par 63.

Given his obvious talent, his record around Jack Nicklaus layouts, and the record of frontrunners here, he looks a very fair price at around 4/1 and I was happy to get him onside.

The Aussie is no bigger than 7/2 on the High Street so the 5.0 4/1 that he currently trades at is very fair.

Trailing by two, Jordan Smith, who really enjoys a low scoring birdie-fest like this, looks fairly priced at 12.011/1 but it's quite a tight leaderboard with as many as 13 players alongside Soderberg in a tie for eighth.

There are 21 players within three of the lead so with low scores available, anyone within four or five will feel they can make a move tomorrow but in reality, low scoring tournaments tend to suit the frontrunners, and that's certainly been the case here previously.

As highlighted in the In-Play Tactics section of the preview, sixth place and four back is the furthest any course winner has trailed by at halfway so concentrating on the leaders makes sense.

I'm more than happy to side with Herbert at 5.14/1 and the early pre-event favourite, Rasmus Hojgaard, also looks a decent price at 16/1. I'll take those two against the field and see where we are tomorrow.

ISPS Handa Championship Pre-Event Selection:

Calum Hill @ 130.0129/1

In-Play Picks:

Lucas Herbert @ 5.14/1

Rasmus Hojgaard @ 17.016/1

Zurich Classic of New Orleans Pre-Event Selections:

Horschel/Burns @ 22.021/1

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter