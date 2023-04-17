</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: <h1 class="entry_header__title">Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Will the class acts prosper again?</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/steven-rawlings/">Steven Rawlings</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-04-17">17 April 2023</time></li> <li>5 min read</li> </ul> Steve has the lowdown ahead of Thursday's start here...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/zurich-classic-of-new-orleans-2023-tips-and-preview-will-the-class-acts-prosper-again-130423-167.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/zurich-classic-of-new-orleans-2023-tips-and-preview-will-the-class-acts-prosper-again-130423-167.html", "datePublished": "2023-04-17T16:00:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-04-17T15:49:00+01:00", "articleBody": "The PGA Tour moves on to New Orleans this week for its only stroke play team event of the year. Steve has the lowdown ahead of Thursday's start here... Relaxed format in the Big Easy Stars return for the PGA Tour's only pairs event Schauffele and Cantlay formidable defenders Tournament History The Zurich Classic of New Orleans dates all the way back to 1938 and with the exception of the 2020 edition, when it was one of the events lost to the pandemic, it's been an annual PGA Tour stop since 1958. The likes of Byron Nelson, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson (twice) and Seve, to name but five former champions, have all won the title so it has plenty of history but after a number of years where the strength of the fields had been waning, there was a dramatic change to the format in 2017 when the event changed from being an ordinary stroke play tournament to a team event and it did the trick. Many of the world's best have really taken to the new format and we've seen some strong fields of late and some well-fancied winners. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay will be defending their title but Collin Morikawa and Max Homa look a formidable team and we've also got the Fitzpatrick brothers teaming up, as well as the Ryder Cup captains playing with their vice-captains. It's fun and relaxing week for the pros. Thanks for all the messages! Thanks to @patrick_cantlay for the great energy &amp; teamwork. Thanks to @zurich_classic for an awesome event! pic.twitter.com/nfaZaN4CN0&mdash; Xander Schauffele (@XSchauffele) April 25, 2022 Format The 72-hole stroke play tournament features four-ball (best ball) during the first and third rounds and foursomes (alternate shot) during the second and fourth rounds. The starting field consists of 80 teams (160 players) with the low 33 teams and ties after 36 holes making the cut. Venue TPC Louisiana, Avondale, Louisiana Course Details Par 72 -7,425 yards TPC Louisiana made its event debut in 2005 but just a year later the tournament returned to its old venue, English Turn, after Hurricane Katrina devastated this venue. The event returned in 2007 and it's been played here ever since. TPC Louisiana, like Hilton Head last week, is a Bermuda grass Pete Dye design. Built on 250 acres of former swamp land, the course has 71 bunkers and 20 acres of the site are covered in sand! Water is in play on eight holes and the average-sized greens usually run at around 12 on the stimpmeter. It's an easy course for the pros and in rain-softened conditions in 2015, Justin Rose won with a 22-under-par total. Under the new format, the four winning pairs have all reached at least 20-under-par (see below) and last year's winners, Schauffele and Cantlay, opened the event with a 59 on Thursday! Weather Forecast TV Coverage Live on Sky Sports all four days, starting at 19:00 on Thursday First Five Pairs Winners with Pre-event Exchange Prices 2017 - Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith -27 (playoff) [120.0] 2018 - Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy -22 [65.0] 2019 - Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer -26 [19.0] 2020 - Event Cancelled 2021 - Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith -20 [13.0] 2022 - Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay -29 [12.0] What Will it Take to Win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans? There have been no stats produced since the format change but we can look back to the old format for statistical clues. What you do off the tee here is irrelevant. The fairways are generous but that doesn't immediately hand the initiative to the big hitters. Brian Stuard, who won the final individual edition in 2016, ranked only 79th for Driving Distance and the average DD ranking for the previous ten course winners was 27.1. And the average Driving Accuracy ranking for the 11 course winners prior to the format change was 37.45. Greens In Regulation was a fairly important stat here before the format change, with seven of the 11 winners ranking inside the top-ten for GIR but Stuard managed to get the job done in 2016 ranking only 73rd. He owed his success to a great short game and a red-hot putter. Stuard ranked first for Scrambling, Sand Saves, Putting Average, Putts Per Green in Regulation and for Strokes Gained Putting and he made every single putt (more than 40) inside ten feet. The 2015 winner, Justin Rose, also ranked number one for Putting Average and six of the last seven winners before the format change ranked inside the top-ten for that stat. The reigning Open champ, Cameron Smith, has won the title with two different partners and he's famed for his flat-stick prowess. It's a low scoring event around a generous layout so it's all about holing plenty of putts. Is There an Angle In? Form at events staged at other Pete Dye courses is worth looking at but one tournament in particular looks well worth considering - the WGC Match Play. The last seven editions of the WGC Match Play have been staged at the Pete Dye designed Austin Country Club and its remarkable how many players have thrived at both events in such a short space of time. Dustin Johnson, the 2017 winner of the Match Play, has only played here twice, missing the cut way back in 2008 and finishing only 43rd in 2015, but the man he beat in the final, the brand-new Masters champ, Jon Rahm, won here in 2019, alongside Ryan Palmer, and the other six Match Play winners all have strong course form here. The 2016 Match Play winner, Jason Day, finished fourth and fifth in the last two individual events here, in 2015 and '16, the 2018 Match Play winner, Bubba Watson (who loves a Pete Dye design), won here in 2011. The 2019 Match Play champ, Kevin Kisner, was beaten in a playoff in this event, alongside Scott Brown, in 2017, the 2021 WGC Match Play winner, Billy Horschel, has won here twice - once in the old format in 2013 and also alongside Scott Piercy in 2018, last year's winner, Scottie Scheffler, finished eighth alongside Bubba Watson in 2021 and this year's Match Play winner, Sam Burns, has finished fourth and second with Horschel as his partner in each of the last two renewals. Class Acts Shine in New Format We've now had five renewals since the format changed and the pre-event price of the winning pairings has got shorter year-on-year. Jonas Blixt and Cam Smith went off at triple figure price in the inaugural pairs event back in 2017 but in the fullness of time, Smith has turned into quite a player and the last three winning pairings have been very well-fancied, although we're yet to see any pre-event favourites win. Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa were the beaten favourites 12 months ago (finished T29th) but the winners, Schauffele and Cantlay, were the second favourites before the off. Concentrating on the front of the market looks the way to go. Winner's Position and Exchange Price Pre-Round Four 2017 - Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith led by four [1.6] 2018 - Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy tied fifth, trailing by three [16.0] 2019 - Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer tied for the lead [2.86] 2020 - Event Cancelled 2021 - Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith T2 and one off the lead [4.4] 2022 - Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay led by five [1.2] In-Play Tactics Stuard was the ninth winner in 11 years to be in front with a round to go in the old format and three of the five winning pairs were in front through 54 holes. Horschel and Piercy won from three shots back and tied fifth with a round to go in 2018 but they were helped greatly by those ahead of them. The 2021 winners were only one off the lead through 54 holes, last year's victors were five in front, and I'd definitely favour the leaders if they're a strong pairing. This is a tough place to play catch up. <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Xander and Cantlay win Zurich.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Xander and Cantlay win Zurich.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Xander and Cantlay win Zurich.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Xander and Cantlay win Zurich.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Golfers Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay "> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Last year's winners, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay </figcaption> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>The PGA Tour moves on to New Orleans this week for its only stroke play team event of the year. Steve has the lowdown ahead of Thursday's start here...</p></div> Steve has the lowdown ahead of Thursday's start here...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong> Relaxed format in the Big Easy</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong> Stars return for the PGA Tour's only pairs event </strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong> Schauffele and Cantlay formidable defenders </strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><p></p><p><strong><h2>Tournament History</h2></strong></p><p>The <strong>Zurich Classic of New Orleans</strong> dates all the way back to 1938 and with the exception of the 2020 edition, when it was one of the events lost to the pandemic, it's been an annual PGA Tour stop since 1958. </p><p>The likes of Byron Nelson, Gary Player, <strong>Jack Nicklaus</strong>, Tom Watson (twice) and Seve, to name but five former champions, have all won the title so it has plenty of history but after a number of years where the strength of the fields had been waning, there was a <strong>dramatic change to the format </strong>in 2017 when the event changed from being an ordinary stroke play tournament to a team event and it did the trick.</p><blockquote>Many of the world's best have really taken to the new format and we've seen some strong fields of late and some well-fancied winners.</blockquote><p><strong>Xander Schauffele</strong> and <strong>Patrick Cantlay</strong> will be defending their title but Collin Morikawa and Max Homa look a formidable team and we've also got the Fitzpatrick brothers teaming up, as well as the Ryder Cup captains playing with their vice-captains. It's fun and relaxing week for the pros. </p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Thanks for all the messages! Thanks to <a href="https://twitter.com/patrick_cantlay?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@patrick_cantlay</a> for the great energy & teamwork. Thanks to <a href="https://twitter.com/Zurich_Classic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@zurich_classic</a> for an awesome event! <a href="https://t.co/nfaZaN4CN0">pic.twitter.com/nfaZaN4CN0</a></p>? Xander Schauffele (@XSchauffele) <a href="https://twitter.com/XSchauffele/status/1518394569695584257?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 25, 2022</a></blockquote><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p><strong><h2>Format</h2></strong></p><p>The 72-hole stroke play tournament features four-ball (best ball) during the first and third rounds and foursomes (alternate shot) during the second and fourth rounds. </p><p>The starting field consists of 80 teams (160 players) with the low 33 teams and ties after 36 holes making the cut.</p><p><strong><h2>Venue</h2></strong><br> TPC Louisiana, Avondale, Louisiana</p><p><strong><h2>Course Details</h2></strong></p><p>Par 72 -7,425 yards </p><p><strong>TPC Louisiana</strong> made its event debut in 2005 but just a year later the tournament returned to its old venue, English Turn, after Hurricane Katrina devastated this venue. The event returned in 2007 and it's been played here ever since.</p><p>TPC Louisiana, like Hilton Head last week, is a Bermuda grass <strong>Pete Dye design</strong>. Built on 250 acres of former swamp land, the course has 71 bunkers and 20 acres of the site are covered in sand! Water is in play on eight holes and the average-sized greens usually run at around 12 on the stimpmeter.</p><p><img alt="TPC LOUISIANA 2021.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/TPC%20LOUISIANA%202021.600x337.jpg" width="1281" height="719" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>It's an <strong>easy course for the pros</strong> and in rain-softened conditions in 2015, Justin Rose won with a 22-under-par total. Under the new format, the four winning pairs have all reached at least 20-under-par (see below) and <strong>last year's winners, Schauffele and Cantlay, opened the event with a 59 on Thursday!</strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.windfinder.com/forecast/new_orleans_airport">Weather Forecast</a></strong></p><p><strong><h2>TV Coverage</h2></strong></p><p>Live on Sky Sports all four days, starting at 19:00 on Thursday </p><p><strong><h2>First Five Pairs Winners with Pre-event Exchange Prices</h2></strong><br> 2017 - Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith -27 (playoff) <b class="inline_odds" title="119/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">120.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">119/1</span></b><br> 2018 - Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy -22 <b class="inline_odds" title="64/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">65.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">64/1</span></b><br> 2019 - Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer -26 <b class="inline_odds" title="18/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">19.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">18/1</span></b><br> 2020 - Event Cancelled<br> 2021 - Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith -20 <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b><br> 2022 - Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay -29 <b class="inline_odds" title="11/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">12.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/1</span></b></p><p><strong><h2>What Will it Take to Win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans?</h2></strong><br> There have been no stats produced since the format change but we can look back to the old format for <strong>statistical clues</strong>.</p><p>What you do off the tee here is irrelevant. The fairways are generous but that doesn't immediately hand the initiative to the big hitters.<strong> Brian Stuard</strong>, who won the final individual edition in 2016, ranked only 79th for Driving Distance and the average DD ranking for the previous ten course winners was 27.1. And the average Driving Accuracy ranking for the 11 course winners prior to the format change was 37.45.</p><p><strong>Greens In Regulation was a fairly important stat here before the format change</strong>, with seven of the 11 winners ranking inside the top-ten for GIR but Stuard managed to get the job done in 2016 ranking only 73rd. He owed his success to a great short game and a red-hot putter. </p><p>Stuard ranked first for Scrambling, Sand Saves, Putting Average, Putts Per Green in Regulation and for Strokes Gained Putting and he made every single putt (more than 40) inside ten feet. </p><p>The 2015 winner, Justin Rose, also ranked <strong>number one for Putting Average and six of the last seven winners before the format change ranked inside the top-ten</strong> for that stat.</p><p><img alt="Leishman and Smith.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Leishman%20and%20Smith.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>The reigning Open champ, <strong>Cameron Smith</strong>, has won the title with two different partners and he's famed for his flat-stick prowess.</p><blockquote>It's a low scoring event around a generous layout so it's all about holing plenty of putts.</blockquote><p><strong><h2>Is There an Angle In?</h2></strong></p><p>Form at events staged at other <strong>Pete Dye courses</strong> is worth looking at but one tournament in particular looks well worth considering - the <strong>WGC Match Play</strong>.</p><p>The last seven editions of the WGC Match Play have been staged at the Pete Dye designed <strong>Austin Country Club</strong> and its <strong>remarkable how many players have thrived at both events in such a short space of time</strong>. </p><p>Dustin Johnson, the 2017 winner of the Match Play, has only played here twice, missing the cut way back in 2008 and finishing only 43rd in 2015, but the man he beat in the final, the <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/us-masters-result-and-review-rahm-claims-his-first-green-jacket-in-seve-style-100423-167.html">brand-new Masters champ, Jon Rahm</a>, won here in 2019, alongside Ryan Palmer, and <strong>the other six Match Play winners all have strong course form here</strong>.</p><p>The 2016 Match Play winner, <strong>Jason Day</strong>, finished fourth and fifth in the last two individual events here, in 2015 and '16, the 2018 Match Play winner, <strong>Bubba Watson</strong> (who loves a Pete Dye design), won here in 2011.</p><p>The 2019 Match Play champ, Kevin Kisner, was beaten in a playoff in this event, alongside Scott Brown, in 2017, the 2021 WGC Match Play winner, <strong>Billy Horschel</strong>, has won here twice - once in the old format in 2013 and also alongside Scott Piercy in 2018, last year's winner, <strong>Scottie Scheffler</strong>, finished eighth alongside Bubba Watson in 2021 and <strong>this year's Match Play winner, Sam Burns, has finished fourth and second with Horschel as his partner in each of the last two renewals. </strong></p><p><strong><h2>Class Acts Shine in New Format</h2></strong></p><blockquote>We've now had five renewals since the format changed and the pre-event price of the winning pairings has got shorter year-on-year.</blockquote><p>Jonas Blixt and Cam Smith went off at <strong>triple figure price</strong> in the inaugural pairs event back in 2017 but in the fullness of time, Smith has turned into quite a player and the last three winning pairings have been very well-fancied, although <strong>we're yet to see any pre-event favourites win</strong>.</p><p><strong>Viktor Hovland</strong> and <strong>Collin Morikawa</strong> were the beaten favourites 12 months ago (finished T29th) but the winners, Schauffele and Cantlay, were the second favourites before the off.</p><p><img alt="morikawa and hovland.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/morikawa%20and%20hovland.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><blockquote>Concentrating on the front of the market looks the way to go.</blockquote><p><strong><h2>Winner's Position and Exchange Price Pre-Round Four</h2></strong><br> 2017 - Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith led by four <b class="inline_odds" title="8/13"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/13</span></b><br> 2018 - Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy tied fifth, trailing by three <b class="inline_odds" title="15/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">16.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/1</span></b><br> 2019 - Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer tied for the lead <b class="inline_odds" title="15/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.86</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/8</span></b><br> 2020 - Event Cancelled<br> 2021 - Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith T2 and one off the lead <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b><br> 2022 - Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay led by five <b class="inline_odds" title="1/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/5</span></b></p><p><strong><h2>In-Play Tactics</h2></strong><br> Stuard was the <strong>ninth winner in 11 years to be in front with a round to go in the old format</strong> and three of the five winning pairs were in front through 54 holes. Horschel and Piercy won from three shots back and tied fifth with a round to go in 2018 but they were helped greatly by those ahead of them.</p><p>The 2021 winners were only one off the lead through 54 holes, last year's victors were five in front, and I'd definitely <strong>favour the leaders</strong> if they're a strong pairing. <p><strong>*You can follow me on Twitter <a href="https://twitter.com/SteveThePunter">@SteveThePunter</a></strong></p> 