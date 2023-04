The Punter's replacement picks three outsiders to trade

Before stepping in for Steve for the week, a quick review of how his selections last week fared.

Alas, his trio in the RBC Heritage never got into the hunt.

Matt Wallace and Mackenzie Hughes didn't make the cut and never looked like doing so; Adam Svensson occasionally flattered to deceive in finishing T41st.

This is the second time I've subbed for Steve and last time was a touch frustrating after Jeunghun Wang was tipped at 100.099/1.

The Korean was the 54-hole co-leader ahead of finishing third.

So much for the near misses, here are this week's selections.

English pair can turn a trick

There was a time when the Zurich Classic of New Orleans was an individual event held at English Turn and Englishman Lee Westwood tasted victory there in 1998.

Fellow countryman Justin Rose added another win in 2015, at the current venue TPC Louisiana, and might a couple of outsiders add to the English haul of wins?

Matt Wallace was a recent winner on the PGA Tour, at the opposite-field Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, and he has opted to pair up with his fellow North Londoner Callum Shinkwin.

They played together in the Hero Cup (winning one, losing one, halving another) and must have enjoyed the experience to recreate it.

Shinkwin ranked third for Eagles on the DP World Tour in 2021 and 25th last year, he was also 21st for birdies last year.

He's coming back from an injury lay off but will be motivated by this rare PGA Tour opportunity and Wallace full of confidence.

Back 2u Matt Wallace & Callum Shinkwin 110.0

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.0 & 10u @ 2.0

Tree hugger

Another Englishman, Daniel Gavins, could never be described as consistent but he's pretty quickly become a two-time winner on the DP World Tour.

His second came earlier this season at the Ras al Khaimah Championship, some 18 months after his first in the ISPS Handa Invitational.

The fact that the sponsor is the same this week is not the motivation for the pick, although he wouldn't be the first golfer to like certain sponsors - although I'm pretty sure it's nothing to do with liking a sponsor rather than having a conscious or sub-conscious reminder of what he or she can do.

More important is the fact that Gavins likes playing among trees.

Indeed, that first win came at Galgorm Castle which is visually similar to this week's ISPS Handa Championship host, the tree-lined Ishioka.

Other than his wins he's rarely figured at the end of events but he has shown up during tournaments at PGA Catalunya and Muthaiga.

Back 1u Daniel Gavins 410.0

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.0 & 10u @ 2.3

Soder-stream

Sweden's Sebastian Soderberg is a four-time runner-up on the DP World Tour in the 18 months or so.

The first was in the trees at Valderrama, the second a week later on a slightly less wooded Mallorca course, the third at the increasingly tight Belfry.

The fourth was at Yas Links but it was at the start of this year.

He was also ninth last time out and looks over-priced this week on the exchange.

Back 2u Sebastian Soderberg 100.0

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.0 & 10u @ 2.0

