09:05 - March 23, 2023

Day one of the final edition of the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play is all done and dusted and the biggest surprise from the opening matches was the number two seed, Jon Rahm, losing 2&1 to the 49th seed, Rickie Fowler.

It was the first time the world number two had lost his opening match in six appearances here and given 79.5% of players to advance out of the group stage, since the format changed in 2016, have won their opening match, that's not great news for the Spaniard.

Rahm is now out to 38.037/1, having been a 15.014/1 chance before the off and from a low of 8.07/1, he's now trading at 11.521/2 to win the US Masters in two weeks' time.

Not in the field for next week's event - the Valero Texas Open - Rahm will be very keen to progress here ahead of the year's first major championship but like anyone else that lost yesterday, his destiny is in the hands of others now and he's up against it.

Rahm wasn't the only high seeds to lose yesterday though. The number four seed, Patrick Cantlay, was given a scare by Nick Taylor, before winning 1 Up but there were defeats for three of the top-eight seeds.

In addition to Rahm, seeds seven and eight, Will Zalatoris and Viktor Hovland both lost and the English pair, Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton, who are seeded 11 and 14, were also defeated on day one.

The defending champ, Scottie Scheffler, has firmed up at the head of the market following his 1 Up win against Davis Riley, although he should have won earlier. He missed a three footer at 17 to win 2&1! And my only other pre-event pick, the bang-in-form fellow Texan, Jordan Spieth, still looks a fair price to me at 22.021/1 after he chipped in at the 15th hole for a 4&3 win over Mackenzie Hughes.

RIDICULOUS @JordanSpieth holes out to win his match pic.twitter.com/0FBSz88OPi ? PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 22, 2023

The first round of the Jonsson Workwear Open is underway in South Africa where the scoring is expectedly low again around Steyn City.

Pre-event fancy, Thriston Lawrence, who Matt Cooper was also keen on, has started nicely enough but both of my Find Me a 100 winner picks there, Jaco Ahlers and James Hart Du Preez, have started poorly.

My strongest longshot fancy this week though is Cody Gribble in the Corales Puntacana Championship and they're yet to kick off in the Dominican Republic so there's still time to back the in-form Texan there and Dave Tindall's had a look at the First Round Leader market in that event here too.

WGC Dell Technologies Match Play Pre-Event Selections:

Scottie Scheffler @ 11.010/1

Jordan Spieth @ 32.031/1

Jonsson Workwear Open Pre-Event Selections:

Adri Arnaus @ 22.021/1

Thriston Lawrence @ 36.035/1

Corales Puntacana Championship Pre-Event Selection:

Ryan Gerard @ 60.059/1



Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

Back 2u Jaco Ahlers @ 120.0119/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back 1u each-way James Hart du Preez @ 200/1 (Betfair Sportsbook)

Back 1u James Hart du Preez @ 270.0269/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back 3u Cody Gribble @ 100.099/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back 1u each-way Derek Ernst @ 300/1 (Betfair Sportsbook)

