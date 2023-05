Pavon still leads in Rome

Victor Perez nicely placed at halfway

Daniel van Tonder fancied to contend at a big price

22:50 - May 5, 2023

With the wind picking up on Friday afternoon, the late starters at the Italian Open averaged almost exactly a stroke more than those that began the event on Thursday afternoon and there was a draw bias in favour of those drawn PM-AM of 1.18 strokes.

France's Matthieu Pavon made the most of being assigned the favourable draw and he's maintained the advantage of two strokes that he held over the field after round one. Here's the 36-hole leaderboard with prices to back at 22:40.

Matthieu Pavon -9 5.04/1

Adrian Otaegui -7 6.411/2

Julien Guerrier -7 18.017/1

Adrian Meronk -6 6.411/2

Victor Perez -5 11.010/1

Alexander Bjork -5 19.018/1

Tapio Pulkkanen -5 46.045/1

Jordan Smith -4 19.018/1

Jorge Campillo -4 24.023/1

-4 and 42.041/1 bar

This is a trappy looking heat as we head into the weekend and the halfway leader and favourite, Pavon, looks vulnerable.

The 30-year-old Frenchman has only ever won on the Alps Tour and the French Tour and he's never really convinced in contention on this bigger stage.

Pavon led twice on the DP World Tour at this stage in 2018 and it didn't end well. He finished 31st in the Oman Open having led by two at halfway and he finished 10th in the Irish Open having been tied at the top at halfway.

He's fared better lately, finishing second at the Portugal Masters in 2021, having sat second at halfway, and he shot 68-65 over the weekend at the Open de España last October to move up from fifth to second, but he looks opposable.

The next three in the betting all have very strong claims and I wouldn't put anyone off any of them.

Adrian Otaegui, who will be playing alongside Pavon in the final two-ball in round three, has developed into an impressive closer if his six-stroke victory at Valderrama in October is anything to by and Matt Cooper's each-way fancy, Adrian Meronk, looks a huge danger if he can get a few more putts to drop but the one I prefer at the prices on offer is the current fourth favourite, Victor Perez.

Perez, who won the Dutch Open last May and the Abu Dhabi Championship in January, has had the pressure of playing with the Ryder Cup captain, Luke Donald, over the first two days and that would have been tough.

The Frenchman was matched at a high of 75.074/1 when he looked like falling away in round two, but he finished his round in style in the tricky afternoon conditions, playing the last seven holes in five-under-par.

I was more than happy to get him onside at 11.521/2 given he's a best priced 9/1 on the High Street, and that he and Meronk were similarly priced before the off. Given they're separated by just a stroke, the disparity in their current prices looks a bit big.

In addition to backing Perez, I've also thrown a few pounds on the fairly prolific South African, Daniel van Tonder, who's alongside my pre-event pick, Jorge Campillo, on four-under-par. I thought 80.079/1 was generous.

I'll be back in the morning with a look at the Wells Fargo Championship at the halfway stage.

10:10 - May 5, 2023

The second round of the Italian Open on the DP World Tour is well underway and Frenchman, Matthieu Pavon, is three strokes ahead after 14 holes of his second round.

My sole selection before the off, Jorge Campillo, started nicely today to move into second place and he's been matched at a low of 7.613/2 but he's lost his way a bit over the last four or five holes.

I'll be back this evening with a look at the state of play there at halfway but for now I'm concentrating on this week's PGA Tour event in Charlotte, North Carolina - the Wells Fargo Championship - where England's Tommy Fleetwood leads after an opening bogey-free, six-under-par 65.

There are five players tied for second, including two of Dave Tindall's three each-way picks - 66/1 shot, Taylor Moore, and 125/1 chance, K.H Lee - and there are nine players tied for seventh, just two behind Fleetwood, so it's a crowded leaderboard.

Xander Schauffele, who sits second, is the current favourite and he's already been matched at a low of 4.0 3/1 .

The world number five and pre-event 18/1 chance reached seven-under-par through 15 holes, but he tripped up on the infamous 'Green Mile' with bogeys at 16 and 18.

After a solid three-under-par 68 on his first start since his missed cut at the Masters, the three-time Wells winner, Rory McIlroy, is next best and the only other player trading at a single-figure price is the bang-in-form, Patrick Cantlay, who shot a four-under-par 67 with Tiger Woods' former caddie, Joe LaCava, on the bag.

Cantlay's a tempting price at 10.09/1 and I doubt he'll go away but I'm happy to sit on my hands for now and take another look tomorrow.

As highlighted in the preview, a slow start can be overcome here and there's a very long way to go.



Italian Open Pre-Event Selection:

Jorge Campillo @ 42.041/1

In-Play Picks:

Victor Perez @ 11.521/2

Daniel van Tonder @ 80.079/1

Wells Fargo Championship Pre-Event Selection:

Tony Finau @ 18/1 (Sportsbook Enhanced Win Only)

Find Me a 100 Winner Picks:

Back 2 pt Brian Harman @ 130.0129/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back 1.5 u Matt Kuchar @ 190.0189/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back 1 u Adam Schenk @ 340.0339/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back 0.5 u Jimmy Walker @ 850.0849/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back 2 u Aaron Cockerill @ 140.0139/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter