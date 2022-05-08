</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fthe-punters-in-play-wells-fargo-championship-tips-day-shows-the-way-as-garcia-grumps-again-060522-167.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fthe-punters-in-play-wells-fargo-championship-tips-day-shows-the-way-as-garcia-grumps-again-060522-167.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/premier-league-transfers-live-latest-betting-on-january-window-250122-6.html">Premier League Transfers Live: Pogba backed to join United's cross city rivals</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/sunday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-12-060522-204.html">Sunday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/dimitar-berbatov-madrid-loss-will-hurt-for-man-city-but-they-have-to-get-over-it-quickly-070522-838.html">Dimitar Berbatov: Madrid loss will hurt Man City but they have to get over it quickly</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">Europa League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">World Cup 2022</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-multiple-tips-hamiltons-big-fields-to-set-up-59-1-each-way-double-080522-134.html">Daily Racing Multiple: Hamilton's big fields to set up 59/1 each-way double </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/sunday-itv4-racing-tips-triton-primed-to-crown-king-of-scotland-for-sunday-tips-series-action-070522-134.html">Sunday ITV Racing Tips: Triton primed to be crowned king of Scotland for Sunday Series action</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/sunday-irish-racing-tips-four-to-focus-on-at-leopardstown-070522-1111.html">Sunday Irish Racing Tips: Four to focus on at Leopardstown</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/">Bryony Frost</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/news/">News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/sunrisers-hyderabad-v-royal-challengers-bangalore-ipl-tips-hazelwood-to-hurt-srh-070522-194.html">Sunrisers Hyderabad v Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL Tips: Hazlewood to hurt SRH</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/chennai-super-kings-v-delhi-capitals-tips-back-chennai-to-keep-battling-070522-646.html">Chennai Super Kings v Delhi Capitals: Back Chennai to keep battling</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/match-previews/lucknow-super-giants-v-kolkata-knight-riders-ipl-tips-newcomers-lsg-still-good-value-to-win-the-title-050522-171.html">Lucknow Super Giants v Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Tips: Newcomers LSG still good value to win the title</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/madrid-open-mens-final-tips-zverev-fancied-to-escape-from-alcaraz-080522-778.html">Madrid Open Men's Final Tips: Zverev fancied to escape from Alcaraz</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/madrid-open-mens-semi-final-tips-slight-lean-towards-todays-underdogs-2-070522-778.html">Madrid Open Men's Semi-final Tips: Slight lean towards today's underdogs</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/madrid-open-mens-day-six-tips-big-change-in-previous-pricing-between-tsitsipas-and-rublev-060522-778.html">Madrid Open Men's Day Six Tips: Big change in previous pricing between Tsitsipas and Rublev</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-wells-fargo-championship-tips-day-shows-the-way-as-garcia-grumps-again-060522-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Homa value to overhaul Bradley</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-wells-fargo-championship-and-british-masters-030522-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for Wells Fargo Championship and British Masters </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/wells-fargo-championship-first-round-leader-tips-home-in-on-henley-030522-719.html">Wells Fargo Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Home in on Henley</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Lib Dems continue to penetrate the Blue Wall</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-local-elections-betting-how-bad-will-this-be-for-boris-johnson-040522-171.html">UK Local Elections Betting: How bad will this be for Boris Johnson?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-general-election-odds-25-years-on-from-blair-landslide-bettors-are-unconvinced-by-labour-250422-204.html">Next General Election Betting: 25 years after Blair landslide bettors are unconvinced by Labour</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election </a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Specials</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-2022-betting-sam-ryder-backed-to-end-uks-25-years-of-hurt-040522-204.html">Eurovision 2022 Betting: Sam Ryder backed to end UK's 25 years of hurt</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/spoty/bbc-sports-personality-of-the-year-2022-betting-tyson-fury-new-favourite-after-beating-dillian-whyte-250422-204.html">Sports Personality of the Year 2022: Tyson Fury new favourite after beating Dillian Whyte</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/who-will-win-eurovision-2022-uk-up-with-the-favourites-210422-204.html">Who will win Eurovision 2022? UK are among the favourites</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Specials</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/">Eurovision Song Contest</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/oscars/">Oscars</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/">Strictly Come Dancing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/mercury-music-prize/">Mercury Music Prize</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/xfactor/">X-Factor</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/celebrity-big-brother/">Celebrity Big Brother</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-wales-v-france-england-v-ireland-and-italy-v-scotland-010322-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Wales v France, England v Ireland and Italy v Scotland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting-france-odds-on-for-grand-slam-but-wales-and-england-await-030322-204.html">Six Nations Betting: France odds-on for Grand Slam but Wales and England await</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-england-v-wales-scotland-v-france-and-ireland-v-italy-180222-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for England v Wales, Scotland v France and Ireland v Italy</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/">US Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured US Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-draft-2022-everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-betting-280422-204.html">NFL Draft 2022: Everything you need to know about the betting </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/mlb/world-series-2022-odds-dodgers-favourites-as-baseball-season-begins-060422-204.html">World Series 2022 Odds: Dodgers favourites as baseball season begins</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/super-bowl-predictions-and-tips-the-pick-of-the-prop-bets-with-mike-carlson-100222-815.html">Super Bowl Tips: The pick of the prop bets from Mike Carlson</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More US Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/basketball/">Basketball</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/mlb/">MLB</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/us-sports-news/">US Sports News</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/other/giro-ditalia-stage-3-tips-cavendish-can-get-better-of-bashed-up-ewan-070522-186.html">Giro d'Italia Stage 3 Tips: Cavendish can get better of bashed-up Ewan</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/other/giro-ditalia-stage-2-tips-almeida-tentative-choice-060522-186.html">Giro d'Italia Stage 2 Tips: Almeida tentative choice</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/formula-one/miami-grand-prix-betting-tips-red-bull-and-ferrari-set-to-resume-battle-in-florida-050522-616.html">Miami Grand Prix: Red Bull and Ferrari to resume battle in Florida</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html">How To Bet on Golf</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="">Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Golf Each-Way Tips </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Long Odds Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html">Each-Way Calculator</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jason Day smile 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>How To Bet on Golf</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer tees off silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player marks ball 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Golf Each-Way Tips </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Long Odds Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Justin Thomas drive blue sky 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>PGA Tour Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer hits iron silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Homa value to overhaul Bradley</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/steven-rawlings/">Steven Rawlings</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-05-08">08 May 2022</time></li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "The Punter's In-Play Blog: Homa value to overhaul Bradley", "name": "The Punter's In-Play Blog: Homa value to overhaul Bradley", "description": "There's just one round to go at the Wells Fargo Championship and after a turbulent third round, Keegan Bradley now leads by two. Can he kick on and take the ...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-wells-fargo-championship-tips-day-shows-the-way-as-garcia-grumps-again-060522-167.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-wells-fargo-championship-tips-day-shows-the-way-as-garcia-grumps-again-060522-167.html", "datePublished": "2022-05-08T07:14:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-05-08T07:22:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Keegan Bradley looks 1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "There's just one round to go at the Wells Fargo Championship and after a turbulent third round, Keegan Bradley now leads by two. Can he kick on and take the title? 07:15 - May 8, 2022 The rain continued to fall in Maryland yesterday and the field at the Wells Fargo Championship averaged a whopping 3.66 strokes over-par in round three. Only four players managed to break par on the day and having been matched at a low of [2.5], the three-stroke 36-hole leader, Jason Day, shot a very disappointing nine-over par 79. The Aussie now trails the third-round leader, Keegan Bradley, by seven shots and he's currently trading at [120.0]! Here's the 54-hole leaderboard with prices to back at 7:10. Keegan Bradley -8 [2.34] Max Homa -6 [3.9] Anirban Lahiri -4 [19.5] James Hahn -4 [27.0] Matt Fitzpatrick -3 [19.5] Rory McIlroy -2 [23.0] Cameron Young -2 [50.0] -2 and [70.0] bar The rain is finally forecasted to stop today but it's still going to be tough. The wind will continue to blow (gusting up to 25mph) and it's going to be even colder than it's been with the temperature struggling to reach 10 °C. With the course soft, and the rain gone, the scoring should improve a bit and it's not inconceivable that someone somehow posts a reasonable score from off the pace. Looking back at recent previous events at TPC Potomac, Francesco Molinari won from the front in the final edition of the Quicken Loans National in 2018 but 12 months earlier, both playoff protagonists, the winner Kyle Stanley, and the runner-up, Charles Howell III, trailed by four in a tie for seventh and a year before Andrew Putnam won the final edition of the Mid-Atlantic Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour from the front in 2013, David Lingmerth took that title from eighth place and four back. Those stats suggest an off the pace winning can't be discounted but if either of the front two shoot anything around par they're going to take some catching. Keegan Bradley's three-under-par 67 yesterday was a magnificent knock in the conditions, and he's put himself in a great position. Incredibly, Bradley, who's weakest part of his game is putting, ranks first for both Putting Average and Strokes Gained Putting after three rounds but he's no certainty to keep that up and kick on for the win. Bradley has led or been tied for the lead three times previously on the PGA Tour and he's finished second on every occasion. All four of his PGA Tour titles were won from off the pace. If Keegan blinks, the 2019 winner, Max Homa, looks set to capitalise and he's a perfectly fair price to do so at just a shade under 3/1. Homa won the Fortinet Championship in September having trailed by two strokes with a round to go and he won the Genesis Invitational last February having trailed by two after 54-holes. His neat and tidy tee-to-green game will stand him in great stead (ranks first for Strokes Gained Tee-to-Green after three rounds) and Keegan's not the only one putting nicely. Homa ranks fourth for Putting Average and fifth for Strokes Gained Putting. The defending champ, Rory McIlroy, who was matched at a high of [400.0] when he looked like he may not even make the cut, is not out of the tournament by any means. When he won this event for the first time 12 years ago (his first PGA Tour title) he made the cut on the number, and he was still four off the lead with a round to go but he'll probably need a bit of help from the front two given he trails by six. The Irishman certainly can't be ruled out, and I can see why he's trading so short. He trailed by half-a-dozen strokes after three rounds when he won the Deutsche Bank Championship in 2016 and he won the BMW PGA Championship on the DP World Tour in 2014 having trailed by seven! Over at the British Masters, I've also added Adri Arnaus overnight at [60.0]. The Spaniard won in his homeland last week having trailed by seven so being six adrift won't faze him and he'll feel like this is a free hit. 19:35 - May 7, 2022 Thorbjorn Olesen started the third round at the British Masters tardily, bogeying the first and parring the next three but he got his round back on track in spectacular fashion with this hole-out eagle two at the par four fifth. Hole out eagle! @Thorbjornolesen moves to the top of the leaderboard in style.#BetfredBritishMasters pic.twitter.com/1sEMPCweEl&mdash; DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) May 7, 2022 The eagle two at five didn't ignite the Dane and he played the next 11 holes in one-over-par but a terrific approach at the par five 17th set up another eagle, this time from just a few inches, and he then made a quite brilliant birdie three at the ultra-tough 18th to take a three-stroke lead into Sunday. Here's the 54-hole leaderboard with prices to back at 19:30. Thorbjorn Olesen -11 [2.44] Marcus Armitage -8 [7.4] Hurly Long -8 [14.0] Rasmus Hojgaard -7 [12.0] Fabrizio Zanotti -7 [20.0] Justin Walters -7 [22.0] Richie Ramsay -7 [26.0] Chase Hanna -7 [32.0] -6 and [50.0] bar As highlighted yesterday, Olesen has had his problems away form the course recently but that hasn't stopped him so far this week and if his past record is anything to go by, he's going to take some stopping tomorrow. Olesen has led by three strokes with a round to go five times previously and he's only failed to convert once. The stats for three-stroke 54-hole leaders on the DP World Tour also suggest he's a fair price at about 6/4 given we've seen 133 players lead by three since 1996 and 93 went on to win. That's a 70% strike-rate but the third-round leaders have struggled at this venue... Paul Casey won the 2003 Benson and Hedges International Open at the Belfry by four strokes, having been tied for the lead after three rounds, but the last five course winners have all come from off the pace - trailing by four, two, three, five and three strokes. The last player to lead by three on the DP World Tour was another Dane, Nicolai Hojgaard at the Ras al Khaimah Championship in February, and after a bit of a wobble, he went on to win by four, and of those in the chasing bunch here, it's Nicolai's twin, Rasmus, that I like the best. Rasmus won the once only staged UK Championship here at the Belfry in 2020 having sat tied for fourth and fully five off the lead so he should have plenty of positive vibes going into round four. We're witnessing all sorts of carnage in the rain at the Wells Fargo Championship, where the clear third round leader, Jason Day, is now chasing after a terrible start to round three. I'll be back in the morning with a look at that one. 13:25 - May 7, 2022 Despite incessant rain on Friday, the Wells Fargo Championship has reached the halfway stage but with the downfall forecasted to continue all day today, a suspension of play is highly likely. Nevertheless, here's the 36-hole leaderboard with prices to back at 13:20. Jason Day -10 [2.96] Max Homa -7 [7.4] Denny McCarthy -6 [19.0] Luke List -6 [20.0] Kurt Kitayama -6 [30.0] James Hahn -6 [44.0] Keegan Bradley -5 [17.5] Brian Harmen -5 [26.0] Chad Ramey -5 [55.0] Matt Fitzpatrick -4 [21.0] Tyrrell Hatton -4 [27.0] -4 and [38.0] bar The weather is a significant spanner in the works here. It's long odds-on that the tournament will be played over 72 holes but we can't assume it will be. TPC Potomac has stood up remarkably well to the considerable and continuous rainfall so far but there's only so much it can take and if the tournament does get reduced, Day looks a big price. If it doesn't, he looks a bit short. It's now four years since the Australian's last victory - in this event but at the tournament's usual host course, Quail Hollow - and he's not been brilliant in-contention of late. Since winning the Players Championship wire-to-wire in 2016, Day has led or co-led at this stage four times and he's finished third, fifth, fifth and tenth. He looks opposable. Max Homa, the shock winner of this event a year after Day, sits alone in second and he's a clear and present danger to Day but I'm happy to throw a few darts at three players at much bigger prices, secure in the knowledge that there are plenty of unknowns here and it's not a tournament to go mad in. Tyrrell Hatton, a best priced 22/1 shot on the High Street, looks a reasonable price at [27.0] given he's not frightened to win. He's alongside Matt Fitzpatrick, who's yet to win on the PGA Tour and yet he's a considerably bigger price and that doesn't make much sense to me. I've thrown a few pounds at last week's Find me a 100 Winner near miss, Kurt Kitayama, at [30.0], given he did very little wrong in-the-mix last week and I've also backed one of the four former tournament winners inside the top-seven and ties - James Hahn at [46.0]. Hahn won the event at Quail Hollow in 2016, 12 months before Brian Harman, who sits tied for seventh, took the title on the last occasion the tournament was moved away from Quail Hollow. Harman won the event at Eagle Point. The defending champ, Rory McIlroy, has been a bit of a flop this week, only just making the cut, but the four men to win the event before him are all in-contention. 19:20 - May 6, 2022 We've reached the halfway stage of the British Masters and Germany's Hurly Long leads after rounds of 67 and 68. Here's the 36 hole leaderboard at the Belfry with prices to back at 19:10. Hurly Long -9 [8.2] Thorbjorn Olesen -8 [7.4] Richie Ramsay -8 [10.0] Marcus Kinhult -8 [11.0] Rasmus Hojgaard -7 [7.6] Danny Willett -6 [13.0] Marcus Armitage -6 [16.0] Justin Walters -6 [30.0] Sebastian Soderberg -6 [36.0] -5 and [30.0] bar Last year's winner, Richard Bland, was tied for the lead at this stage 12 months ago but the Belfry is most certainly somewhere where the winners can come from off the pace. Bland dropped back to tied 12th and three off the lead in round three before rallying to win last year and Rasmus Hojgaard, who's in-contention again here, won the UK Championship at the Belfry in 2020 having sat tied for 24th and seven strokes off the pace. The current leader, Long, has won before. He came from two strokes adrift with a round to go at the Italian Challenge Open Eneos Motor Oil on the Challenge Tour two years ago but that tournament was reduced to 54-holes because of rain and on the only two occasions he's led a tournament through two rounds (both 54-hole events on the Pro Golf Tour), he's been beaten. Winning an event of this magnitude is a big ask for a fairly inexperienced 26-year-old and two of the three players tied for second make little appeal either. Richie Ramsay and Thorbjorn Olesen both have a wealth of experience and between them they've won eight DP World Tour events but it's seven years since Ramsay won the third of his three titles and Olesen hasn't won for four years. Ramsay hasn't been great in-contention for a while now and he looks like one to oppose. He sat tied for third (trailing by one and two strokes respectively) at the Kenya Open and the Canary Islands Championship in March and May last year but finished 47th and 23rd. I'd trust the more prolific Olesen more and I'm not at all surprised to see him favourite but he's had travails away from the game, when he was formally charged with sexual assault, being drunk on an aircraft and common assault, following an incident that occurred at the end of July 2019. Olesen was suspended by the Tour temporarily and it wasn't until December last year that he was eventually cleared of all charges. All that may well be behind him now, but I'd be surprised if he's quite ready to win again just yet. He started slowly today (played the first 13 holes in one-over-par before a late rally) and he dropped away tamely last week after sitting ninth and just three off the lead (finished 33rd beaten by ten) at halfway. The 2019 winner, Marcus Kinhult, has thrown his hat in the ring with a fast finish to round two, playing the last four holes in four-under-par to get alongside Olesen and Ramsay but the one I like at this stage is the Tournament Host, Danny Willett. The 2016 US Masters champ was matched at a high of [250.0] after he'd played the first eight holes of the tournament in three-over-par, but he's been in fine fettle since. After recovering nicely to post a one-over-par opening 73 yesterday, he flew up the leaderboard this morning before bogeying the ninth (his final hole of the round) to post a seven-under-par 65. Willett has been fairly ruthless on the DP World Tour of late, winning on three of the last five occasions that he's been within three of the lead at this stage since November 2018. Over at the Wells Fargo Championship, the first-round leader, Jason Day, has eased further clear with a three-under-par 67 in round two this morning but I'll take a closer look at that one tomorrow. Hopefully they'll get to the halfway stage today, but water is starting to pool on the fairways as the rain continues to tumble and a suspension of play has to be a strong possibility. 09:35 - May 6, 2022 The first round of the British Masters ended with Ryan Fox and Thorbjorn Olesen tied at the top on six-under-par after the pair had opened with impressive rounds of 66 around the Belfry. Fox has already began his second round and I'll be back later today or first thing in the morning with a look at the event at the halfway stage as I'm happy to sit on my hands for now. Last year's winner, Richard Bland, sat third, trailing by two, after the opening round but a slow start can be overcome here. Rasmus Hojgaard trailed by nine after round one when he won the UK Championship here in 2020 and three of the four course winners before him were at least four shots off the lead after the opening day's play. As a rule of thumb, with the wind usually calmer in the mornings and with the courses at their pristine best, the day one early starters tend to outscore the afternoon wave but that hasn't been the case at either event this week. There wasn't much of a draw bias at the Belfry yesterday with the afternoon starters just shading it, averaging 72.69 compared with 73.23 averaged by their morning counterparts, but the afternoon starters at the Wells Fargo Championship averaged more than a stroke less than the morning wave (1.09) in Maryland. To the frustration of those of us that followed Dave Tindall in on 80/1 poke, Denny McCarthy, in the First-Round leader market, who shot five-under-par in the morning, day one afternoon starters, Jason Day (-7) and Joel Dahmen (-6), sit first and second after round one with five players tied for third on five-under-par and there are as many as nine men tied for eighth on -4. We don't have much to go on with regards to the in-running stats at this year's Wells Fargo Championship. As highlighted in the preview, with the event's usual host course, Quail Hollow, being prepared for the Presidents Cup in September, the tournament has switched to TPC Potomac. It's a cracking course and I'm enjoying watching the golf there, but we don't have an abundance of course form to evaluate. What we do have points to a patient approach... Francesco Molinari sat tenth and four off the lead before hacking up here in the final edition of the Quicken Loans National in 2018 and the two playoff protagonists a year earlier, Kyle Stanley and Charles Howell III, came from miles back. The pair trailed by five and six strokes respectively after round one, but they were ten adrift at halfway! Rich Beem won the Kemper Open wire-to-wire here in 1999 but Stuart Appleby won that event 12 months earlier having sat 36th and six off the lead after round one, the two winners before Appleby sat outside the top-ten and three off the pace, Frank Lickliter trailed by four after the opening round when winning that event in 2001, and Michael Putnam won the last edition of the Mid-Atlantic Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour here, having been tied for 48th and six off the lead after the first round in 2013, so we have numerous examples of slow starters claiming the spoils. Jason Day is the only man trading at a single-figure price this morning but the pre-event favourite and defending champ, Rory McIlroy, was matched at a low of [4.6] yesterday when he started the event well, racing to four-under-par through six holes but he ended the day on -3 in a huge tie for 17th alongside 21 others including one of my Find Me a 100 Winner picks, Chase Seiffert, and Sergio Garcia, who I expect to struggle today. The once very popular Spaniard has been losing his lustre for a few years now and yesterday's stroppy outburst, in which he very much appeared to hint at a move to the new Saudi Tour, when an official began timing his ball search on the par five 10th early, went down like a lead balloon with just about everybody. Sergio Garcia, frustrated with what he thought was the early start of the clock to look for a lost ball, seemingly telling a rules official......I cant wait to leave this tour...cant wait to get outta here...just a couple more weeks until I don't have to deal with you any more pic.twitter.com/k1qRRYbmsF&mdash; The Fried Egg (@the_fried_egg) May 5, 2022 British Masters Pre-Event Selections: Nicolai Hojgaard @ [40.0] Adrian Otaegui @ [50.0] In-Play Picks: Danny Willett @ [13.5] Rasmus Hojgaard @ [13.0] Wells Fargo Championship Pre-Event Selection: Tony Finau @ [28.0] In-Play Picks: Tyrrell Hatton @ [27.0] Kurt Kitayama @ [30.0] James Hahn @ [46.0] Find Me a 100 Winner Selections: 2 pts Sung Kang @ [170.0] Place order to lay 10u @ [10.0] &amp; 10u @ [2.0] 1 pt Chase Seiffert @ [400.0] Place order to lay 10u @ [10.0] &amp; 10u @ [2.0] ½ pt David Lingmerth @ [880.0] Place order to lay 10u @ [10.0] &amp; 10u @ [2.0] 2 pts Guido Migliozzi @ [170.0] Place order to lay 10u @ [10.0] &amp; 10u @ [2.0] *You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Keegan%20Bradley%20looks%201280.jpg", "height": 1775, "width": 3155 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Steven Rawlings" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Keegan Bradley looks 1280.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Keegan Bradley looks 1280.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Keegan Bradley looks 1280.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Keegan Bradley looks 1280.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Golfer Keegan Bradley"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Third round leader, Keegan Bradley</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-money-back20-newvi-generic?rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.198583141" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf UK","category_label":"The Punter","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/golf\/market\/1.198583141","entry_title":"The Punter\u0027s In-Play Blog: Homa value to overhaul Bradley"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.198583141">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=The%20Punter%27s%20In-Play%20Blog%3A%20Homa%20value%20to%20overhaul%20Bradley&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fthe-punters-in-play-wells-fargo-championship-tips-day-shows-the-way-as-garcia-grumps-again-060522-167.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fthe-punters-in-play-wells-fargo-championship-tips-day-shows-the-way-as-garcia-grumps-again-060522-167.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fthe-punters-in-play-wells-fargo-championship-tips-day-shows-the-way-as-garcia-grumps-again-060522-167.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fthe-punters-in-play-wells-fargo-championship-tips-day-shows-the-way-as-garcia-grumps-again-060522-167.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fthe-punters-in-play-wells-fargo-championship-tips-day-shows-the-way-as-garcia-grumps-again-060522-167.html&text=The%20Punter%27s%20In-Play%20Blog%3A%20Homa%20value%20to%20overhaul%20Bradley" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <p class="entry_body__intro">There's just one round to go at the Wells Fargo Championship and after a turbulent third round, Keegan Bradley now leads by two. Can he kick on and take the title?</p> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote><p>“If Keegan blinks, the 2019 winner, Max Homa, looks set to capitalise and he’s a perfectly fair price to do so at just a shade under 3/1.”</p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><strong><h2>07:15 - May 8, 2022</h2></strong><p>The rain continued to fall in Maryland yesterday and the field at the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.198583141">Wells Fargo Championship</a></strong> averaged a whopping 3.66 strokes over-par in round three. </p><p>Only four players managed to break par on the day and having been matched at a low of <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b>, the three-stroke 36-hole leader, <strong>Jason Day</strong>, shot a very disappointing nine-over par 79.</p><p>The Aussie now trails the third-round leader, <strong>Keegan Bradley</strong>, by seven shots and he's currently trading at <b class="inline_odds" title="119/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">120.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">119/1</span></b>! Here's the 54-hole leaderboard with prices to back at 7:10.</p><p><strong>Keegan Bradley -8 <b class="inline_odds" title="11/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.34</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/8</span></b><br> Max Homa -6 3.9<br> Anirban Lahiri -4 19.5<br> James Hahn -4 <b class="inline_odds" title="26/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">27.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">26/1</span></b><br> Matt Fitzpatrick -3 19.5<br> Rory McIlroy -2 <b class="inline_odds" title="22/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">23.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">22/1</span></b><br> Cameron Young -2 <b class="inline_odds" title="49/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">50.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">49/1</span></b><br> -2 and <b class="inline_odds" title="69/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">70.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">69/1</span></b> bar</strong></p><p>The rain is finally forecasted to stop today but it's still going to be tough. The wind will continue to blow (gusting up to 25mph) and it's going to be even colder than it's been with the temperature struggling to reach 10 °C. </p><blockquote>With the course soft, and the rain gone, the scoring should improve a bit and it's not inconceivable that someone somehow posts a reasonable score from off the pace.</blockquote><p>Looking back at recent previous events at TPC Potomac, Francesco Molinari won from the front in the final edition of the Quicken Loans National in 2018 but 12 months earlier, both playoff protagonists, the winner Kyle Stanley, and the runner-up, Charles Howell III, <strong>trailed by four in a tie for seventh</strong> and a year before Andrew Putnam won the final edition of the Mid-Atlantic Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour from the front in 2013, David Lingmerth took that title from eighth place and four back. </p><blockquote>Those stats suggest an off the pace winning can't be discounted but if either of the front two shoot anything around par they're going to take some catching.</blockquote><p>Keegan Bradley's three-under-par 67 yesterday was a magnificent knock in the conditions, and he's put himself in a great position. </p><p>Incredibly, Bradley, who's weakest part of his game is putting, <strong>ranks first for both Putting Average and Strokes Gained Putting</strong> after three rounds but he's no certainty to keep that up and kick on for the win.</p><blockquote>Bradley has led or been tied for the lead three times previously on the PGA Tour and he's finished second on every occasion. All four of his PGA Tour titles were won from off the pace. </blockquote><p>If Keegan blinks, the 2019 winner, <strong>Max Homa</strong>, looks set to capitalise and he's a perfectly fair price to do so at just a shade under 3/1.</p><p>Homa won the Fortinet Championship in September having trailed by two strokes with a round to go and he won the Genesis Invitational last February having <strong>trailed by two after 54-holes</strong>.</p><p>His neat and tidy tee-to-green game will stand him in great stead (ranks first for Strokes Gained Tee-to-Green after three rounds) and Keegan's not the only one putting nicely. <strong>Homa ranks fourth for Putting Average and fifth for Strokes Gained Putting. </strong></p><p>The defending champ, <strong>Rory McIlroy</strong>, who was matched at a high of <b class="inline_odds" title="399/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">400.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">399/1</span></b> when he looked like he may not even make the cut, is not out of the tournament by any means. </p><p>When he won this event for the first time 12 years ago (his first PGA Tour title) he made the cut on the number, and he was still four off the lead with a round to go but he'll probably need a bit of help from the front two given he trails by six.</p><p>The Irishman certainly can't be ruled out, and I can see why he's trading so short. He trailed by half-a-dozen strokes after three rounds when he won the Deutsche Bank Championship in 2016 and he won the BMW PGA Championship on the DP World Tour in 2014 having trailed by seven!</p><p>Over at the British Masters, <strong>I've also added Adri Arnaus overnight at <b class="inline_odds" title="59/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">60.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">59/1</span></b></strong>. The Spaniard won in his homeland last week having trailed by seven so being six adrift won't faze him and he'll feel like this is a free hit.</p><p><strong><h2>19:35 - May 7, 2022</h2></strong></p><p><strong>Thorbjorn Olesen</strong> started the third round at the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.198583247">British Masters</a></strong> tardily, bogeying the first and parring the next three but he got his round back on track in spectacular fashion with this hole-out eagle two at the par four fifth.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Hole out eagle! <a href="https://twitter.com/Thorbjornolesen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Thorbjornolesen</a> moves to the top of the leaderboard in style.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BetfredBritishMasters?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BetfredBritishMasters</a> <a href="https://t.co/1sEMPCweEl">pic.twitter.com/1sEMPCweEl</a></p>? DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) <a href="https://twitter.com/DPWorldTour/status/1522929141699469315?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 7, 2022</a></blockquote><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>The eagle two at five didn't ignite the Dane and he played the next 11 holes in one-over-par but a terrific approach at the par five 17th set up another eagle, this time from just a few inches, and he then made a <strong>quite brilliant birdie three at the ultra-tough 18th</strong> to take a three-stroke lead into Sunday. Here's the 54-hole leaderboard with prices to back at 19:30. </p><p><strong>Thorbjorn Olesen -11 <b class="inline_odds" title="7/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.44</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/5</span></b><br> Marcus Armitage -8 <b class="inline_odds" title="13/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/2</span></b><br> Hurly Long -8 <b class="inline_odds" title="13/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">14.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/1</span></b><br> Rasmus Hojgaard -7 <b class="inline_odds" title="11/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">12.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/1</span></b><br> Fabrizio Zanotti -7 <b class="inline_odds" title="19/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">20.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">19/1</span></b><br> Justin Walters -7 <b class="inline_odds" title="21/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">22.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">21/1</span></b><br> Richie Ramsay -7 <b class="inline_odds" title="25/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">26.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">25/1</span></b><br> Chase Hanna -7 <b class="inline_odds" title="31/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">32.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">31/1</span></b><br> -6 and <b class="inline_odds" title="49/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">50.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">49/1</span></b> bar</strong></p><p>As highlighted yesterday, Olesen has had his problems away form the course recently but that hasn't stopped him so far this week and if his past record is anything to go by, he's going to take some stopping tomorrow.</p><p><img alt="THORBJORN OLESEN August 2018.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/THORBJORN%20OLESEN%20August%202018.600x337.jpg" width="1279" height="719" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><blockquote>Olesen has led by three strokes with a round to go five times previously and he's only failed to convert once. </blockquote><p>The stats for three-stroke 54-hole leaders on the DP World Tour also suggest he's a fair price at about 6/4 given we've seen 133 players lead by three since 1996 and 93 went on to win. That's <strong>a 70% strike-rate</strong> but the <strong>third-round leaders have struggled at this venue</strong>...</p><p>Paul Casey won the 2003 Benson and Hedges International Open at the Belfry by four strokes, having been tied for the lead after three rounds, but <strong>the last five course winners have all come from off the pace - trailing by four, two, three, five and three strokes. </strong></p><p>The last player to lead by three on the DP World Tour was another Dane, <strong>Nicolai Hojgaard</strong> at the Ras al Khaimah Championship in February, and after a bit of a wobble, he went on to win by four, and of those in the chasing bunch here, <strong>it's Nicolai's twin, Rasmus, that I like the best</strong>.</p><blockquote>Rasmus won the once only staged UK Championship here at the Belfry in 2020 having sat tied for fourth and fully five off the lead so he should have plenty of positive vibes going into round four. </blockquote><p>We're witnessing all sorts of carnage in the rain at the <strong>Wells Fargo Championship</strong>, where the clear third round leader, <strong>Jason Day</strong>, is now chasing after a terrible start to round three. I'll be back in the morning with a look at that one. </p><p><strong><h2>13:25 - May 7, 2022</h2></strong></p><p>Despite incessant rain on Friday, the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.198583141">Wells Fargo Championship</a></strong> has reached the halfway stage but with the downfall forecasted to continue all day today, a suspension of play is highly likely. Nevertheless, here's the 36-hole leaderboard with prices to back at 13:20. </p><p><strong>Jason Day -10 <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.96</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b><br> Max Homa -7 <b class="inline_odds" title="13/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/2</span></b><br> Denny McCarthy -6 <b class="inline_odds" title="18/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">19.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">18/1</span></b><br> Luke List -6 <b class="inline_odds" title="19/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">20.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">19/1</span></b><br> Kurt Kitayama -6 <b class="inline_odds" title="29/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">30.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">29/1</span></b><br> James Hahn -6 <b class="inline_odds" title="43/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">44.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">43/1</span></b><br> Keegan Bradley -5 17.5<br> Brian Harmen -5 <b class="inline_odds" title="25/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">26.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">25/1</span></b><br> Chad Ramey -5 <b class="inline_odds" title="54/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">55.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">54/1</span></b><br> Matt Fitzpatrick -4 <b class="inline_odds" title="20/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">21.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/1</span></b><br> Tyrrell Hatton -4 <b class="inline_odds" title="26/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">27.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">26/1</span></b><br> -4 and <b class="inline_odds" title="37/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">38.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">37/1</span></b> bar</strong></p><blockquote>The weather is a significant spanner in the works here. It's long odds-on that the tournament will be played over 72 holes but we can't assume it will be. </blockquote><p>TPC Potomac has stood up remarkably well to the considerable and continuous rainfall so far but there's only so much it can take and if the tournament does get reduced, Day looks a big price. <strong>If it doesn't, he looks a bit short.</strong></p><p>It's now four years since the Australian's last victory - in this event but at the tournament's usual host course, Quail Hollow - and he's not been brilliant in-contention of late.</p><p><img alt="JASON DAY 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/JASON%20DAY%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="721" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><blockquote>Since winning the Players Championship wire-to-wire in 2016, Day has led or co-led at this stage four times and he's finished third, fifth, fifth and tenth. He looks opposable.</blockquote><p><strong>Max Homa</strong>, the shock winner of this event a year after Day, sits alone in second and he's a clear and present danger to Day but <strong>I'm happy to throw a few darts at three players at much bigger prices</strong>, secure in the knowledge that there are plenty of unknowns here and it's not a tournament to go mad in.</p><p><strong>Tyrrell Hatton</strong>, a best priced 22/1 shot on the High Street, looks a reasonable price at <b class="inline_odds" title="26/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">27.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">26/1</span></b> given he's not frightened to win. He's alongside Matt Fitzpatrick, who's yet to win on the PGA Tour and yet he's a considerably bigger price and that doesn't make much sense to me. </p><p>I've thrown a few pounds at last week's Find me a 100 Winner near miss, <strong>Kurt Kitayama</strong>, at <b class="inline_odds" title="29/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">30.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">29/1</span></b>, given he did very little wrong in-the-mix last week and I've also backed one of the four former tournament winners inside the top-seven and ties - <strong>James Hahn at <b class="inline_odds" title="45/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">46.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">45/1</span></b></strong>.</p><p>Hahn won the event at Quail Hollow in 2016, 12 months before <strong>Brian Harman</strong>, who sits tied for seventh, took the title on the last occasion the tournament was moved away from Quail Hollow. Harman won the event at Eagle Point.</p><blockquote>The defending champ, Rory McIlroy, has been a bit of a flop this week, only just making the cut, but the four men to win the event before him are all in-contention. </blockquote><p><strong><h2>19:20 - May 6, 2022</h2></strong></p><p>We've reached the halfway stage of the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.198583247">British Masters</a></strong> and Germany's Hurly Long leads after rounds of 67 and 68. Here's the 36 hole leaderboard at the Belfry with prices to back at 19:10. </p><p><strong>Hurly Long -9 <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b><br> Thorbjorn Olesen -8 <b class="inline_odds" title="13/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/2</span></b><br> Richie Ramsay -8 <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b><br> Marcus Kinhult -8 <b class="inline_odds" title="10/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">11.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/1</span></b><br> Rasmus Hojgaard -7 <b class="inline_odds" title="13/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/2</span></b><br> Danny Willett -6 <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b><br> Marcus Armitage -6 <b class="inline_odds" title="15/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">16.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/1</span></b><br> Justin Walters -6 <b class="inline_odds" title="29/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">30.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">29/1</span></b><br> Sebastian Soderberg -6 <b class="inline_odds" title="35/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">36.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">35/1</span></b><br> -5 and <b class="inline_odds" title="29/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">30.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">29/1</span></b> bar </strong></p><p>Last year's winner, <strong>Richard Bland</strong>, was tied for the lead at this stage 12 months ago but the <strong>Belfry is most certainly somewhere where the winners can come from off the pace</strong>.</p><p>Bland dropped back to tied 12th and three off the lead in round three before rallying to win last year and <strong>Rasmus Hojgaard</strong>, who's in-contention again here, won the UK Championship at the Belfry in 2020 having <strong>sat tied for 24th and seven strokes off the pace</strong>. </p><p>The current leader, Long, has won before. He came from two strokes adrift with a round to go at the Italian Challenge Open Eneos Motor Oil on the Challenge Tour two years ago but that tournament was reduced to 54-holes because of rain and on the only two occasions he's led a tournament through two rounds (both 54-hole events on the Pro Golf Tour), he's been beaten. </p><p><strong>Winning an event of this magnitude is a big ask</strong> for a fairly inexperienced 26-year-old and two of the three players tied for second make little appeal either.</p><p><strong>Richie Ramsay</strong> and <strong>Thorbjorn Olesen</strong> both have a wealth of experience and between them they've won eight DP World Tour events but it's seven years since Ramsay won the third of his three titles and Olesen hasn't won for four years.</p><p><strong>Ramsay hasn't been great in-contention for a while no</strong>w and he looks like one to oppose. He sat tied for third (trailing by one and two strokes respectively) at the Kenya Open and the Canary Islands Championship in March and May last year but finished 47th and 23rd.</p><p><strong>I'd trust the more prolific Olesen more and I'm not at all surprised to see him favourite but he's had travails away from the game</strong>, when he was formally charged with sexual assault, being drunk on an aircraft and common assault, following an incident that occurred at the end of July 2019.</p><p>Olesen was suspended by the Tour temporarily and it wasn't until December last year that he was eventually cleared of all charges. </p><p>All that may well be behind him now, but <strong>I'd be surprised if he's quite ready to win again just yet</strong>. He started slowly today (played the first 13 holes in one-over-par before a late rally) and he dropped away tamely last week after sitting ninth and just three off the lead (finished 33rd beaten by ten) at halfway.</p><p>The 2019 winner, <strong>Marcus Kinhult</strong>, has thrown his hat in the ring with a fast finish to round two, playing the last four holes in four-under-par to get alongside Olesen and Ramsay but <strong>the one I like at this stage is the Tournament Host, Danny Willett</strong>.</p><p><img alt="Danny Willett hits wood 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Danny%20Willett%20hits%20wood%201280.600x338.jpg" width="4014" height="2258" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>The 2016 US Masters champ was <strong>matched at a high of <b class="inline_odds" title="249/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">250.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">249/1</span></b> </strong>after he'd played the first eight holes of the tournament in three-over-par, but he's been in fine fettle since. </p><p>After recovering nicely to post a one-over-par opening 73 yesterday, <strong>he flew up the leaderboard this morning </strong>before bogeying the ninth (his final hole of the round) to post a seven-under-par 65.</p><p><strong>Willett has been fairly ruthless on the DP World Tour of late</strong>, winning on three of the last five occasions that he's been within three of the lead at this stage since November 2018.</p><p>Over at the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.198583141">Wells Fargo Championship</a></strong>, the first-round leader, <strong>Jason Day</strong>, has eased further clear with a three-under-par 67 in round two this morning but I'll take a closer look at that one tomorrow.</p><p>Hopefully they'll get to the halfway stage today, but water is starting to pool on the fairways as the rain continues to tumble and a suspension of play has to be a strong possibility.</p><p><strong><h2>09:35 - May 6, 2022</h2></strong></p><p>The first round of the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.198583247">British Masters</a></strong> ended with <strong>Ryan Fox</strong> and <strong>Thorbjorn Olesen</strong> tied at the top on six-under-par after the pair had opened with impressive rounds of 66 around the Belfry.</p><p>Fox has already began his second round and I'll be back later today or first thing in the morning with a look at the event at the halfway stage as I'm happy to sit on my hands for now.</p><blockquote>Last year's winner, Richard Bland, sat third, trailing by two, after the opening round but a slow start can be overcome here.</blockquote><p><strong>Rasmus Hojgaard </strong>trailed by nine after round one when he won the UK Championship here in 2020 and three of the four course winners before him were at least four shots off the lead after the opening day's play. </p><p>As a rule of thumb, with the wind usually calmer in the mornings and with the courses at their pristine best, the day one early starters tend to outscore the afternoon wave but that <strong>hasn't been the case at either event this week</strong>.</p><p>There wasn't much of a draw bias at the Belfry yesterday with the afternoon starters just shading it, averaging 72.69 compared with 73.23 averaged by their morning counterparts, but the afternoon starters at the <strong>Wells Fargo Championship</strong> averaged more than a stroke less than the morning wave (1.09) in Maryland.</p><p>To the frustration of those of us that followed <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/wells-fargo-championship-first-round-leader-tips-home-in-on-henley-030522-719.html">Dave Tindall in on 80/1 poke, Denny McCarthy</a></strong>, in the First-Round leader market, who shot five-under-par in the morning, day one afternoon starters, <strong>Jason Day (-7) </strong>and Joel Dahmen (-6), sit first and second after round one with five players tied for third on five-under-par and there are as many as nine men tied for eighth on -4. </p><p>We don't have much to go on with regards to the in-running stats at this year's Wells Fargo Championship. As highlighted in <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/wells-fargo-championship-2022-tips-and-preview-finau-fancied-to-show-mexico-was-no-fluke-020522-167.html">the preview</a></strong>, with the event's usual host course, Quail Hollow, being prepared for the <strong>Presidents Cup</strong> in September, the tournament has switched to TPC Potomac.</p><blockquote>It's a cracking course and I'm enjoying watching the golf there, but we don't have an abundance of course form to evaluate. What we do have points to a patient approach...</blockquote><p><strong>Francesco Molinari</strong> sat tenth and four off the lead before hacking up here in the final edition of the Quicken Loans National in 2018 and the <strong>two playoff protagonists a year earlier, Kyle Stanley and Charles Howell III, came from miles back.</strong> The pair trailed by five and six strokes respectively after round one, but they were ten adrift at halfway!</p><p><strong>Rich Beem</strong> won the Kemper Open wire-to-wire here in 1999 but Stuart Appleby won that event 12 months earlier having sat 36th and six off the lead after round one, the two winners before Appleby sat outside the top-ten and three off the pace, Frank Lickliter trailed by four after the opening round when winning that event in 2001, and Michael Putnam won the last edition of the Mid-Atlantic Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour here, having been tied for 48th and six off the lead after the first round in 2013, so we have <strong>numerous examples of slow starters claiming the spoils</strong>. </p><p><strong>Jason Day is the only man trading at a single-figure price this morning</strong> but the pre-event favourite and defending champ, <strong>Rory McIlroy</strong>, was matched at a low of <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b> yesterday when he started the event well, racing to four-under-par through six holes but he ended the day on -3 in a huge tie for 17th alongside 21 others including one of my <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/wells-fargo-championship-long-odds-golf-tips-course-form-picks-at-both-events-030522-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner picks, Chase Seiffert</a></strong>, and <strong>Sergio Garcia</strong>, who I expect to struggle today. </p><p>The once very popular Spaniard has been losing his lustre for a few years now and <strong>yesterday's stroppy outburst</strong>, in which he very much appeared to hint at a move to the new Saudi Tour, when an official began timing his ball search on the par five 10th early, went down like a lead balloon with just about everybody.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Sergio Garcia, frustrated with what he thought was the early start of the clock to look for a lost ball, seemingly telling a rules official...<br><br>...I cant wait to leave this tour<br><br>...cant wait to get outta here<br><br>...just a couple more weeks until I don't have to deal with you any more <a href="https://t.co/k1qRRYbmsF">pic.twitter.com/k1qRRYbmsF</a></p>? The Fried Egg (@the_fried_egg) <a href="https://twitter.com/the_fried_egg/status/1522303897397866496?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 5, 2022</a></blockquote><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p><strong>British Masters Pre-Event Selections:<br> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.198583247">Nicolai Hojgaard @ <b class="inline_odds" title="39/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">40.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">39/1</span></b><br> Adrian Otaegui @ <b class="inline_odds" title="49/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">50.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">49/1</span></b></a></strong></p><p><strong>In-Play Picks:<br> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.198583247">Danny Willett @ 13.5<br> Rasmus Hojgaard @ <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b></a></strong></p><p><strong>Wells Fargo Championship Pre-Event Selection:<br> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.198583141">Tony Finau @ <b class="inline_odds" title="27/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">28.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">27/1</span></b></a></strong></p><p><strong>In-Play Picks:<br> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.198583141">Tyrrell Hatton @ <b class="inline_odds" title="26/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">27.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">26/1</span></b><br> Kurt Kitayama @ <b class="inline_odds" title="29/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">30.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">29/1</span></b><br> James Hahn @ <b class="inline_odds" title="45/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">46.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">45/1</span></b></a></strong></p><p><strong>Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:</strong><br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.198583141">2 pts Sung Kang @ <b class="inline_odds" title="169/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">170.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">169/1</span></b><br> Place order to lay 10u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> & 10u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b></a></strong><br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.198583141">1 pt Chase Seiffert @ <b class="inline_odds" title="399/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">400.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">399/1</span></b><br> Place order to lay 10u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> & 10u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b></a></strong><br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.198583141">½ pt David Lingmerth @ <b class="inline_odds" title="879/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">880.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">879/1</span></b><br> Place order to lay 10u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> & 10u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b></a></strong><br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.198583247">2 pts Guido Migliozzi @ <b class="inline_odds" title="169/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">170.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">169/1</span></b><br> Place order to lay 10u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> & 10u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b></a></strong></p><p><strong>*You can follow me on Twitter <a href="https://twitter.com/SteveThePunter">@SteveThePunter</a></strong></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Enjoy No Cash Out Suspensions on Golf Bets</h2> <p>Cash out when you want with no suspensions on your outright and each way golf bets on the Betfair Sportsbook. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CASHOUTPGAT2021" target="_blank">T&Cs apply</a>.</p> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.198583141" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>Wells Fargo Championship 2022: Wells Fargo Championship 2022 (Winner)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Sunday 8 May, 1.00pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Keegan Bradley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Keegan Bradley" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="2.2" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13580959">2.2</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Keegan Bradley" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="2.22" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13580959">2.22</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Max Homa</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Max Homa" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="3.9" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469240">3.9</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Max Homa" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="3.95" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469240">3.95</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Anirban Lahiri</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Anirban Lahiri" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="20" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469658">20</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Anirban Lahiri" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="21" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469658">21</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matt Fitzpatrick</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matt Fitzpatrick" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="20" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19204991">20</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Matt Fitzpatrick" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="21" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="19204991">21</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Rory McIlroy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Rory McIlroy" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="23" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469606">23</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Rory McIlroy" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="24" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469606">24</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>James Hahn</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="James Hahn" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="28" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13540915">28</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="James Hahn" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="29" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13540915">29</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Cameron Young</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Cameron Young" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24595230">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Cameron Young" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="55" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="24595230">55</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brian Harman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brian Harman" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="65" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469234">65</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Brian Harman" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="70" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469234">70</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Luke List</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Luke List" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="80" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469259">80</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Luke List" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="85" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469259">85</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Denny Mccarthy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Denny Mccarthy" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="85" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470449">85</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Denny Mccarthy" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="90" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470449">90</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matthew Wolff</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matthew Wolff" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="90" data-side="back" data-selection_id="22628289">90</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Matthew Wolff" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="95" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="22628289">95</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chad Ramey</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chad Ramey" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="130" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16304426">130</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Chad Ramey" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="140" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16304426">140</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jason Day</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jason Day" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="140" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496421">140</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jason Day" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="170" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496421">170</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Si Woo Kim</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Si Woo Kim" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="140" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496391">140</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Si Woo Kim" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="170" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496391">170</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jhonattan Vegas</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jhonattan Vegas" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="170" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496415">170</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jhonattan Vegas" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="370" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496415">370</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kurt Kitayama</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kurt Kitayama" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="210" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470480">210</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kurt Kitayama" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="700" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470480">700</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Corey Conners</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Corey Conners" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="210" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470440">210</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Corey Conners" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="240" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470440">240</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>C.T. Pan</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="C.T. Pan" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="240" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13580969">240</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="C.T. Pan" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="270" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13580969">270</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>K.H. Lee</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="K.H. Lee" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="270" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39438455">270</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="K.H. Lee" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="320" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="39438455">320</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nick Taylor</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nick Taylor" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="370" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469312">370</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Nick Taylor" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="430" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469312">430</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Lanto Griffin</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Lanto Griffin" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="520" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470484">520</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Lanto Griffin" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="700" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470484">700</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adam Schenk</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adam Schenk" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="600" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470402">600</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Adam Schenk" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="970" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470402">970</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Turk Pettit</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Turk Pettit" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="100" data-side="back" data-selection_id="40918414">100</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Michael Gligic</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Michael Gligic" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="260" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13524979">260</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tyrrell Hatton</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tyrrell Hatton" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="510" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469613">510</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tony Finau</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tony Finau" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13485668">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chase Seiffert</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chase Seiffert" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13688374">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Dylan Wu</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Dylan Wu" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21918896">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Camilo Villegas</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Camilo Villegas" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469319">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Hank Lebioda</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Hank Lebioda" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16304437">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Joel Dahmen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Joel Dahmen" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469211">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Henrik Norlander</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Henrik Norlander" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470460">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Stephan Jaeger</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Stephan Jaeger" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470523">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Stewart Cink</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Stewart Cink" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469672">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sergio Garcia</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sergio Garcia" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496376">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Justin Lower</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Justin Lower" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470477">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Troy Merritt</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Troy Merritt" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469272">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matt Kuchar</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matt Kuchar" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469611">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Rory Sabbatini</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Rory Sabbatini" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469297">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ryan Armour</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ryan Armour" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469185">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>J.T. Poston</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="J.T. Poston" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469288">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Rickie Fowler</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Rickie Fowler" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="20562557">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mackenzie Hughes</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mackenzie Hughes" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15281129">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Abraham Ancer</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Abraham Ancer" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470400">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Russell Henley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Russell Henley" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496417">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Scott Piercy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Scott Piercy" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13580971">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brendan Steele</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brendan Steele" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496422">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Peter Malnati</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Peter Malnati" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469267">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Martin Laird</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Martin Laird" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469674">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Dawie Van Der Walt</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Dawie Van Der Walt" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470448">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Russell Knox</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Russell Knox" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469619">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Austin Smotherman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Austin Smotherman" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21918889">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ben Martin</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ben Martin" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469268">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matthew NeSmith</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matthew NeSmith" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="18841563">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kevin Chappell</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kevin Chappell" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496407">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Luke Donald</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Luke Donald" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469624">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chez Reavie</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chez Reavie" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469292">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Dylan Frittelli</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Dylan Frittelli" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469661">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Michael Thompson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Michael Thompson" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14525241">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kelly Kraft</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kelly Kraft" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469254">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ben Kohles</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ben Kohles" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470418">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Callum Tarren</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Callum Tarren" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15546668">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Paul Barjon</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Paul Barjon" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470504">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Taylor Moore</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Taylor Moore" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470526">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>David Lingmerth</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="David Lingmerth" data-market_id="1.198583141" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469701">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fthe-punters-in-play-wells-fargo-championship-tips-day-shows-the-way-as-garcia-grumps-again-060522-167.html%23gobet-1.198583141">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fthe-punters-in-play-wells-fargo-championship-tips-day-shows-the-way-as-garcia-grumps-again-060522-167.html%23gobet-1.198583141">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget__body"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get a Free £/€20</span> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open account using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses</li> </ul> <p><small>T&Cs apply.</small></p> </div> <div class="widget__footer" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"><a class="btn btn--market" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-free20-val225-temp" target="_blank">Bet now</a></div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-money-back20-newvi-generic?rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.198583141" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf UK","category_label":"The Punter","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/golf\/market\/1.198583141","entry_title":"The Punter\u0027s In-Play Blog: Homa value to overhaul Bradley"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.198583141">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=The%20Punter%27s%20In-Play%20Blog%3A%20Homa%20value%20to%20overhaul%20Bradley&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fthe-punters-in-play-wells-fargo-championship-tips-day-shows-the-way-as-garcia-grumps-again-060522-167.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fthe-punters-in-play-wells-fargo-championship-tips-day-shows-the-way-as-garcia-grumps-again-060522-167.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fthe-punters-in-play-wells-fargo-championship-tips-day-shows-the-way-as-garcia-grumps-again-060522-167.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fthe-punters-in-play-wells-fargo-championship-tips-day-shows-the-way-as-garcia-grumps-again-060522-167.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fthe-punters-in-play-wells-fargo-championship-tips-day-shows-the-way-as-garcia-grumps-again-060522-167.html&text=The%20Punter%27s%20In-Play%20Blog%3A%20Homa%20value%20to%20overhaul%20Bradley" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-wells-fargo-championship-tips-day-shows-the-way-as-garcia-grumps-again-060522-167.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/wells-fargo-championship-long-odds-golf-tips-course-form-picks-at-both-events-030522-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Course form picks at both events </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Sung Kang (720).728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Sung%20Kang%20%28720%29.JPG" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/wells-fargo-championship-each-way-tips-woodland-can-get-the-win-030522-719.html">Wells Fargo Championship Each-Way Tips: Woodland can get the win</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/GARY WOODLAND.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/GARY%20WOODLAND.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/wells-fargo-championship-2022-tips-and-preview-finau-fancied-to-show-mexico-was-no-fluke-020522-167.html">Wells Fargo Championship: Finau fancied to show Mexico was no fluke </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/165569061e98c54317317399d7d3d6ac47445b5f.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/165569061e98c54317317399d7d3d6ac47445b5f.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">More The Punter</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation"> <h4 class="section_title">More Golf</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" class=" "> Each Way Golf Betting Calculator </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Golf Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/" class="active "> The Punter </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/" class=" "> Golf Bets </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" class=" "> Each-Way Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" class=" "> Find Me A 100 Winner </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/" class=" "> First Round Leader </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/" class=" "> Three-Ball Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-events/" class=" "> Golf Events </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/" class=" "> Golf Form Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/" class=" "> DP World Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" class=" "> PGA Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/" class=" "> The Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/" class=" "> US Masters </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/" class=" "> US Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/" class=" "> US PGA Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-players-championship/" class=" "> The Players Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-scottish-open/" class=" "> The Scottish Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-irish-open/" class=" "> The Irish Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/" class=" "> Ryder Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/solheim-cup/" class=" "> Solheim Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/" class=" "> FedEx Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/race-to-dubai/" class=" "> Race To Dubai </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/" class=" "> News </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/tournament-reports/" class=" "> Tournament Reports </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/pre-tournament-analysis/" class=" "> Pre-tournament Analysis </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> <div class="lazy_widget"></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> <div id="side-sport-text-ad" class="widget"> <div class="widget__body"> <h3>GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open Account Using Promo Code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> </div> <div class="widget__footer"> <a class="button grad_yellow" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-free20-val225-temp">BET & WIN</a> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Each Way Golf Betting Calculator</h3></header><div class="dead_heat_calc dead_heat_calc--smaller"><div class="dead_heat_calc__field dead_heat_calc__field--position"><label>Position</label><input type="number" min="1" max="12" value="7"></div><div class="dead_heat_calc__field dead_heat_calc__field--sharing_position"><label><abbr title="Including your selection">Number of Players in that position</abbr></label><input type="number" min="1" max="50" value="7"></div><div class="dead_heat_calc__field dead_heat_calc__field--each_way_places"><label>Number of Each Way places offered</label><input type="number" min="1" max="12" value="6"></div><div class="dead_heat_calc__field dead_heat_calc__field--dead_heat_reduction"><label>Place Dead Heat Reduction</label><input type="text" disabled="" value="6/7"></div><hr><div class="dead_heat_calc__field dead_heat_calc__field--bet_price"><label>Odds</label><div class="input_group"><input type="number" value="15" class="numerator"><span>/</span><input type="number" value="2" class="denominator"></div></div><div class="dead_heat_calc__field dead_heat_calc__field--each_way_fraction"><label>Each Way Terms</label><select><option value="0.2">1/5</option><option value="0.5">1/2</option><option value="0.333333333333333">1/3</option><option value="0.25">1/4</option><option value="0.166666666666667">1/6</option></select></div><hr><div class="dead_heat_calc__field dead_heat_calc__field--stake"><label>Unit Stake (e.g. 5 for 5 each way)</label><div class="input_group"><span>£</span><input type="number" step="0.25" value="5.00"></div></div><div class="dead_heat_calc__field dead_heat_calc__field--return"><label>Total Return</label><div class="input_group"><span>£</span><input disabled=""></div></div></div></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Archive</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="./archive/">View archives</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li> The Punter's In-Play Blog: Homa value to overhaul Bradley </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/", "name": "Golf" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/", "name": "The Punter" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-wells-fargo-championship-tips-day-shows-the-way-as-garcia-grumps-again-060522-167.html", "name": "The Punter's In-Play Blog: Homa value to overhaul Bradley" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/">US Sports</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fthe-punters-in-play-wells-fargo-championship-tips-day-shows-the-way-as-garcia-grumps-again-060522-167.html">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fthe-punters-in-play-wells-fargo-championship-tips-day-shows-the-way-as-garcia-grumps-again-060522-167.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> <footer class="layout__footer"> <footer class="footer"> <div class="footer__column"> <p class="footer__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</p> </div> <div class="footer__column footer__column--links"> <div class="footer__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="small_print"> <div class="small_print__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p>© Betfair 2007–2022</p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football//"><strong>Latest</strong> Football</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Latest</strong> Horse Racing</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/"><strong>Latest</strong> Golf</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Latest</strong> Cricket</a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/v652eace1692a40cfa3763df669d7439c1639079717194" integrity="sha512-Gi7xpJR8tSkrpF7aordPZQlW2DLtzUlZcumS8dMQjwDHEnw9I7ZLyiOj/6tZStRBGtGgN6ceN6cMH8z7etPGlw==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"70828438ab8405ca","token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256","version":"2021.12.0","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>