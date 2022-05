Kurt Kitayama came close to bagging us a juicy 240.0239/1 winner in Mexico last week. The 29-year-old Californian was still tied for the lead with just five holes to play and he was matched at a low of 3.55 but it wasn't to be.

Kitayama three-putted the par five 14th to record a bogey six and he went on to finish tied for second - beaten by just a stroke. Hopefully we can go one place better this week.

I'll start with three selections at the Wells Fargo Championship...

Kang's course numbers too strong to ignore

Unless we're assessing form at a very unique track, strong current form always trumps course form but every now and again someone has a portfolio of efforts at a certain venue that's just impossible to ignore and that's definitely the case with Sung Kang in this week's Wells Fargo Championship.

With the tournament's usual venue, Quail Hollow, being prepared to host the Presidents Cup in September, the Wells Fargo switches to TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Maryland and as highlighted in the preview, we do have some course form to ponder.

TPC Potomac hosted the last two editions of the Quicken Loans National in 2017 and 2018 and it was also used for the last two editions of the now defunct Mid-Atlantic Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2012 and 2103.

Sung Kang didn't play in the 2012 edition of the Mid-Atlantic Championship but he finished sixth in the final edition a year later and on his only other two course appearances, he finished fifth in the Quicken Loans in 2017 and third a year later.

Add in the fact that Kang's sole success occurred in the first two weeks of May, at the AT&T Byron Nelson Championship in 2019 and we have ourselves an interesting candidate.

Kang had missed five cuts in-a-row before he finished 51st in Mexico last week so he cant be described as in-form but course form figures reading 6-5-3 can't be overlooked.

2 pts Sung Kang @ 170.0169/1

Chase the profits with Seiffert

Chase Seiffert is making his course debut this week, but I suspect he might take to the place.

As highlighted in the preview, there appears to be quite a strong course correlation between this venue and Muirfield Village - the host course for the Memorial Tournament and the once only staged Workday Charity Open - an event in which Seiffert finished fourth in 2020.

The 30-year-old Floridian missed the cut last week in Mexico, but he started nicely, sitting tied for 21st and only three off the lead before a disastrous 76 on Friday saw him miss out over the weekend, but he'd been in reasonable form before that, racking up figures that read 41-22-18, and he looks generously priced at 400.0399/1.

1 pt Chase Seiffert @ 400.0399/1

Monday qualifier Lingmerth looks worth chancing

Kang and Seiffert were going to be my only plays here but I can't leave out Monday qualifier, David Lingmerth, who is one of the reason's why I spotted the correlation between the two tacks mentioned above.

Lingmerth won the aforementioned Mid-Atlantic Championship here in 2012 and he led the Quicken Loans National here through three rounds in 2017 before fading to finish fifth on Sunday.

The 34-year-old Swede's sole success on the PGA Tour was at the Memorial Tournament in 2015.

Not many firms have included him yet but he's generally a 300/1 chance where he is priced up on the High Street so I'm more than happy to take a tiny chance at 880.0879/1.

½ pt David Lingmerth @ 880.0879/1

Go with Guido at the Belfry

Italy's Guido Migliozzi has lost his form quite badly this year but after a string of missed cuts, he has at least made it through to the weekend on his last two starts.

The 25-year-old Italian has won twice on the DP World Tour and he's come close to adding a third on numerous occasions, most notably at last year's Qatar Masters and here at the Belfry 12 months ago when he lost a playoff to Richard Bland.

Migliozzi crossed the Atlantic to finish fourth in the US Open at Torrey Pines the following month and not only does that highlight just how much quality he has, it may also highlight a bit of link to form here given Bland was tied for the lead at halfway in that major and Belfry winners Jose Maria Olazabal, Paul Casey and Lee Westwood all have form at Torrey Pines.

We have to take a big leap of faith that he can build on his last two starts but he's worth chancing at a juicy price.

2 pts Guido Migliozzi @ 170.0169/1

