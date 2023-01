Trio tied at the top at Waialae

10:30 - January 13, 2023

Play was suspended at the Sony Open yesterday with the last couple of groups yet to finish their opening rounds.

Daylight usually falls here before the PGA Tour's first full field event of the year can get in the house on day one so it's nothing new.

It certainly didn't hinder the early starters, Jordan Spieth, and Chris Kirk, who both opened with six-under-par 64s and they were joined later in the day by Korn Ferry Tour graduate, Taylor Montgomery. Here's the current state of play with prices to back at 10:25.

Jordan Spieth -6 5.59/2

Taylor Montgomery -6 9.417/2

Chris Kirk -6 22.021/1

Harris English -5 15.014/1

Denny McCarthy -5 21.020/1

Brendon Todd -5 26.025/1

S.H Kim -5 (thru 16 holes of rnd 1) 40.039/1

Ben Griffin -5 48.047/1

David Lipsky -5 50.049/1

Rory Sabbatini -5 90.089/1

-4 and 20.019/1 bar

As highlighted in the In-Play Tactics section of the preview, the last three winners have all been trailing by five after the opening round and the 2016 winner, Fabian Gomez, sat tied for 68th and six off the lead, so we can't readily dismiss any of the 78 players currently under-par.

Johnson Wagner sat tied for 30th and five back in 2012 so we've seen five winners start slowly this century but the other 17 were all within four strokes after the first round and as many as five players have won here wire-to-wire this century, so frontrunners have a decent record.

It's a job to know just what to expect this year. The rough is up again, making it a trickier test that usual, but the forecasts suggest the wind won't be too ferocious so scoring should continue to be reasonable.

For the record, the last wire-to-wire winner, Justin Thomas, started the tournament with an 11-under-par 59 but the other four started with rounds of 63, 64, 64 and 65.

Looking at the three leaders, Spieth has a fine frontrunning record. He's led or co-led 13 times previously after the opening round and he's gone on to win five times. He's been beaten on each of the last four occasions he's led after round one, but only twice has he finished outside the front three places so expect him to hang around. He certainly sounds confident...

In contrast, Kirk has led or co-led eight times after round one but he's never gone on to win and Montgomery finished third and second on the Korn Ferry Tour on the two occasions that he's led after round one.

Given how congested the leaderboard is, that he's yet to win on any Tour, and that only one course debutant has won at Waialae since the event was first staged here in 1965, Montgomery looks far too short.

After a mixed start, I'm happy to sit on my hands for now. Pre-event pick, Mackenzie Hughes, looks out of it already but J.J Spaun has started nicely (-4) and that's despite missing far more fairways than he usually does, and so too have two of my three Find Me a 100 Winner picks - Brandan Steele (-4) and Chez Reavie -3.

There's a very long way to go and I'm happy to see what today brings so I'll be back again tomorrow with a look at the state of play at halfway.

Pre-Event Selections:

J.J Spaun @ 55.054/1

Mackenzie Hughes @ 75.074/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:



Back 2u Adam Svensson 100.099/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back 2u Brendan Steele 130.0129/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back 1u Chez Reavie 260.0259/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

