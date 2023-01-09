</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: PGA Tour Sony Open: Sentry starters likely to contend 
Steven Rawlings
09 January 2023
5:00 min read "datePublished": "2023-01-09T10:30:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-01-09T10:30:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/273d5cc9aaead2506a735ffb6ce620ffbc111cc1.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "The PGA Tour hops from Maui to Oahu and from the Sentry TOC to the Sony Open and our man's back with his comprehensive preview... Hot putting the key to success at Waialae Look to Mexico for correlating course clues Sentry starters command plenty of respect Tournament History The Sony Open dates all the way back to the 1920s and it's been a regular on the PGA Tour since 1965. It's the first full field event of 2023 and for those that weren't involved in the two recent limited field events - the Hero World Challenge in December and last week's Sentry Tournament of Champions - it's the first chance of tournament action since the RSM Classic back in November. Venue Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii Course Details Par 70, 7,044 yards Stroke index in 2022 - 68.00 Designed by Seth Raynor, Waialae is a short, tree-lined, wind-affected course with small Bermuda Greens. Water is in play on just three holes and the greens usually run at around 11 on the stimpmeter. There were a couple of changes to the course prior to the 2019 renewal. A fairway bunker was removed on the 10th and the green was doubled in size, and the par five finishing hole had its green increased in size by approximately 33%. As you'll see below, with the list of winners, scores can vary quite considerably depending on how penal the rough is and more importantly, how strong the wind blows. Weather Forecast TV Coverage Live on Sky Sports all four days, beginning at 17:00 on Thursday Last Seven Winners with Pre-event Exchange Prices 2022 - Hideki Matsuyama -23 [21.0] (playoff) 2021 - Kevin Na -21 [120.0] 2020 - Cameron Smith -11 [65.0] (playoff) 2019 - Matt Kuchar -22 [48.0] 2018 - Patton Kizzire -17 [85.0] (playoff) 2017 - Justin Thomas -27 [17.0] 2016 - Fabian Gomez -20 [110.0] What Will it Take to Win the Sony Open? When Matt Kuchar won here three years ago, he ranked fourth for Driving Accuracy and it was interesting to hear how important he thought it was to be straight off the tee when comparing this course to El Camaleón (more on that below). "Both courses are very tight, very demanding driving golf courses. That would probably be the biggest similarity." With the rough set at three inches instead of the usual two, the first four home 12 months ago ranked tied 13th, sixth, ninth and tied 13th for DA, suggesting Kuchar was on to something, and I'd definitely favour accuracy over length, but the stats don't really back up the straight of the tee theory too strongly. The 2021 winner, Kevin Na, only ranked 49th for Driving Accuracy, the 2020 champ, Cam Smith, ranked only 41st, the 2018 winner, Patton Kizzire, ranked 56th and Justin Thomas broke the PGA Tour's 72-hole scoring record when he won here six years ago ranking only 60th for DA so more often than not, being arrow-straight is clearly not that vital. Power is certainly not an important prerequisite either. Last year's winner, Hideki Matsuyama, ranked 22nd for Driving Distance, Na ranked only 64th, and many a short hitter has prospered here. Waialae is one of the few traditional old courses on the PGA Tour where length is simply not required so the driving stats can be largely ignored. As well as being straight off the tee, Kuchar also ranked first for Greens In Regulation in 2019 and he was the 17th winner in 18 years to rank inside the top-12 for GIR but something's changed recently. The 2018 winner, Kizzire, only ranked 23rd for GIR and the last three victors have ranked 20th, 26th and 36th. A strong putting performance is now the key to victory at Waialae... The playoff protagonists last year ranked third and first for Putting Average and first and third for Strokes Gained Putting and the previous five winners have had a PA ranking of sixth, second, fifth, second and first. Na only ranked 22nd for Strokes Gained Putting in 2021 but Matsuyama ranked number one 12 months ago and the four winners before Na ranked first, third, third and second. Nobody bettered the 12-under-par that Hideki played the par fours in 12 months ago and the last six winners have all ranked inside the top six for Par 4 Scoring. Is There an Angle In? As many as six players this century have won both this event and last week's Sentry Tournament of Champions and a number of other of venues on the PGA Tour correlate nicely with Waialae too. The Seaside Course in Sea Island, Georgia, which hosts the RSM Classic, Harbour Town Links in South Carolina, home of the RBC Heritage, and El Camaleon, the venue for the World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico, are all short seaside tracks with tricky, grainy greens and I'd also consider both TPC Southwind and Colonial Country Club, venue of the Charles Schwab Challenge, as similar types of test. The first and second here in 2021, Na and Chris Kirk, have both won at Colonial. A number of players have won either this event or the now defunct St. Jude Classic at TPC Southwind and finished runner-up at the other event, and both Fabian Gomez and David Toms have won both tournaments fairly recently but form at El Camaleon - home of the World Wide Technology Championship - needs the closest inspection. The first and second in Mexico seven years ago, Pat Perez and Gary Woodland, have both been placed here before and even though the World Wide Technology Championship has only been staged 16 times in total, we've already seen five players win both events, and at a very big prices here (Kuchar, Kizzire, Russel Henley, Mark Wilson and Johnson Wagner). And it could have easily been six... The 2013 World Wide Technology Championship winner, Harris English, has a good record here. He finished third in 2015 and fourth in 2014, having traded at a low of [1.67], and English is also another former winner of the St. Jude Classic. Zach Johnson is one of the six players to have recently won this event and last week's Sentry Tournament of Champions and that's always a good place to start. Back in 2015, Zach offered some insight as to why TOC winners do well here when he said that although the tracks are very different in style, the winds are very similar, and he felt they played alike as a result. Along with the trade winds, another similarity between the two venues is the green speeds. Kapalua's greens are huge and undulating whereas the ones here are small and flat but both sets of greens run slowly in comparison to most PGA Tour venues. The similar greens' speed, being familiar with the trade winds and enjoying the advantage of a very recent outing all go a long way to explain why those that played the week before at Kapalua have such a strong record here. As many as 17 of the last 24 Sony Open winners, and eight of the last nine, have played the Sentry Tournament of Champions the week before they won here and it's worth bearing in mind that in the events staged between 2012 and 2015, the Sentry TOC finished on either a Monday or a Tuesday, which was quite a disadvantage - especially in 2013 when Russell Henley won here (hadn't played in the TOC). Bad weather meant the event was reduced to three rounds and it didn't finish until the Tuesday! That may explain why Kuchar was the only player that played in the TOC to finish inside the top-seven here that year. Na, Kuchar, Kizzire and Gomez, who all played in the Sentry TOC, were all big outsiders when they won here so an appearance last week is the clearest pointer we have and they don't have to have played brilliantly either. Gomez had finished sixth in the Sentry before winning here in 2016 and Justin Thomas won both events in consecutive weeks, but Matsuyama had finished 13th in the Sentry last year, prior to their successes here, Na had finished 38th, Kuchar 19th, and Kizzire 15th. A recent win looks a good pointer given five of the last eight winners had won earlier in the wraparound season and historically, this has been an excellent event for big-priced winners, but previous course experience has still been almost essential - a bad omen for the well-fancied Tom Kim. Kizzire, who missed the cut in his only previous visit (in 2016) and last year's beaten playoff protagonist, Henley, who won here ten years ago in his first PGA Tour event, are the only winners since 1996 not to have played Waialae Country Club at least twice previously and Henley was the first winner in his 20s here since Paul Stankowski way back in 1997 so look to the more experienced stars. Course experience looks important, but strong course form isn't vital. In addition to Kizzire, who had that single MC prior to winning, Gomez's course form figures read MC-67-MC prior to his 2016 victory and when Jimmy Walker took the title the first time, in 2014, his figures read MC-61-32-MC-4-MC-26. Smith had somewhat modest course form figures in 2020, reading MC-27-18-22 and when Johnson Wagner took the title in 2012, his previous course form numbers read 34-MC-MC-MC-MC. And prior to his victory 12 months ago, Matsuyama's course form figures read MC-MC-MC-MC-27-51-12-19. Winner's Position and Exchange Price Pre-Round Four 2022 - Hideki Matsuyama solo 2nd - trailing by two [3.5] 2021 - Kevin Na tied second - trailing by two [8.2] 2020 - Cameron Smith solo 2nd - trailing by three [5.4] 2019 - Matt Kuchar led by two strokes [1.68] 2018 - Patton Kizzire T2nd - trailing by one [5.1] 2017 - Justin Thomas led by seven strokes [1.14] 2016 - Fabian Gomez solo 5th - trailing by four [55.0] In-Play Tactics The last three winners have trailed by five strokes after the opening round but we've seen five players win here wire-to-wire this century, so frontrunners have a decent record. In addition, Brandt Snedeker was beaten in extra time seven years ago, after leading through rounds one, two and three, Russell Henley won from the front, having sat second after round one, and Kuchar sat third and two off the lead after round one before leading after rounds two and three. History suggests it's hard to win here from off the pace here but it's certainly not impossible... Fabian Gomez edged out Snedeker in 2016 and his victory went against the in-running trends. He was tied for 68th, six off the lead, and matched at [900.0] after round one, and he was still five back at halfway. He sat fifth after three rounds but he was still four adrift and he's one of just five players in 54 years to win from that many strokes adrift through 54 holes. Gomez shot an eight-under-par 62 to catch Snedeker and we very nearly witnessed an even more remarkable comeback win in 2018 when James Hahn, who was 14th and seven back with a round to go, also shot 62 to catch Kizzire before losing a playoff at the sixth extra hole. It's clearly possible to win from off the pace but it's highly unlikely and Johnson Wagner, who sat tied 30th and five back after round one in 2012, is the only other winner this century (other than Matsuyama, Na, Smith, and Gomez) not to be within four strokes of the lead after the opening round. With low scores so prevalent (Justin Thomas shot 59 in round one six years ago) making up ground here is tough. Although being up with the pace looks very important, it's not easy to convert from the front if the last few years are anything to go by. As many as four of the last five 54-hole leaders have been beaten and the last three absolutely threw the title away. A year after Brendan Steele was matched at just [1.11] in-running before getting beat by Smith in extra time in 2020, he was matched at a low of [1.37] before getting caught and passed by Na in 2021 and after having led by five with just nine to play last year, Henley was matched at just [1.06] in-running! The leaders go out very late UK time on Sunday but placing a cheeky lay bet at skinny odds on the 54-hole leader may just provide a pleasant surprise on Monday morning for those not intending to stop up late into the early hours. I'll update this preview tomorrow with a look at the market leaders, together with details of any pre-event picks. *You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/273d5cc9aaead2506a735ffb6ce620ffbc111cc1.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Steven Rawlings" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/273d5cc9aaead2506a735ffb6ce620ffbc111cc1.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/273d5cc9aaead2506a735ffb6ce620ffbc111cc1.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/273d5cc9aaead2506a735ffb6ce620ffbc111cc1.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/273d5cc9aaead2506a735ffb6ce620ffbc111cc1.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Golfer Hideki Matsuyama"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Hideki Matsuyama after his Sony Open success 12 months ago </figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.208429263" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"The Punter","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/golf\/market\/1.208429263","entry_title":"PGA Tour Sony Open: Sentry starters likely to contend "}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.208429263">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=PGA%20Tour%20Sony%20Open%3A%20Sentry%20starters%20likely%20to%20contend%20%20%20%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fsony-open-2023-tips-and-preview-sentry-starters-likely-to-contend-090123-167.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fsony-open-2023-tips-and-preview-sentry-starters-likely-to-contend-090123-167.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fsony-open-2023-tips-and-preview-sentry-starters-likely-to-contend-090123-167.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fsony-open-2023-tips-and-preview-sentry-starters-likely-to-contend-090123-167.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fsony-open-2023-tips-and-preview-sentry-starters-likely-to-contend-090123-167.html&text=PGA%20Tour%20Sony%20Open%3A%20Sentry%20starters%20likely%20to%20contend%20%20%20%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>The PGA Tour hops from Maui to Oahu and from the Sentry TOC to the Sony Open and our man's back with his comprehensive preview...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong>Hot putting the key to success at Waialae </strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Look to Mexico for correlating course clues </strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong> Sentry starters command plenty of respect<br> </strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><p></p><p><strong><h2>Tournament History</h2></strong></p><p>The <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.208429263">Sony Open</a> dates all the way back to the 1920s and it's been a regular on the PGA Tour since 1965. </p><p>It's the first full field event of 2023 and for those that weren't involved in the two recent limited field events - the Hero World Challenge in December and last week's <strong>Sentry Tournament of Champions </strong>- it's the first chance of tournament action since the RSM Classic back in November.</p><p><strong><h2>Venue</h2></strong></p><p>Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii</p><p><strong><h2>Course Details</h2></strong></p><p>Par 70, 7,044 yards<br> Stroke index in 2022 - 68.00</p><p>Designed by Seth Raynor, Waialae is a short, tree-lined, wind-affected course with small Bermuda Greens. Water is in play on just three holes and the greens usually run at around 11 on the stimpmeter. </p><p><img alt="WAIALAE 2.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/WAIALAE%202.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="721" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>There were a couple of changes to the course prior to the 2019 renewal. A fairway bunker was removed on the 10th and the green was doubled in size, and the par five finishing hole had its green increased in size by approximately 33%.</p><p>As you'll see below, with the list of winners, <strong>scores can vary quite considerably</strong> depending on how penal the rough is and more importantly, how strong the wind blows.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.windfinder.com/forecast/honolulu_airport">Weather Forecast</a></strong></p><p><strong><h2>TV Coverage</h2></strong></p><p>Live on Sky Sports all four days, beginning at 17:00 on Thursday</p><p><strong><h2>Last Seven Winners with Pre-event Exchange Prices</h2></strong></p><p>2022 - Hideki Matsuyama -23 <b class="inline_odds" title="20/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">21.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/1</span></b> (playoff)<br> 2021 - Kevin Na -21 <b class="inline_odds" title="119/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">120.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">119/1</span></b> <br> 2020 - Cameron Smith -11 <b class="inline_odds" title="64/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">65.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">64/1</span></b> (playoff)<br> 2019 - Matt Kuchar -22 <b class="inline_odds" title="47/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">48.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">47/1</span></b> <br> 2018 - Patton Kizzire -17 <b class="inline_odds" title="84/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">85.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">84/1</span></b> (playoff)<br> 2017 - Justin Thomas -27 <b class="inline_odds" title="16/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">17.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">16/1</span></b><br> 2016 - Fabian Gomez -20 <b class="inline_odds" title="109/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">110.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">109/1</span></b> </p><p><strong><h2>What Will it Take to Win the Sony Open?</h2></strong></p><p>When <strong>Matt Kuchar</strong> won here three years ago, he ranked fourth for Driving Accuracy and it was interesting to hear how important he thought it was to be straight off the tee when comparing this course to <strong>El Camaleón</strong> (more on that below).</p><p>"Both courses are very tight, very demanding driving golf courses. That would probably be the biggest similarity."</p><p>With the rough set at three inches instead of the usual two, the first four home 12 months ago ranked tied 13th, sixth, ninth and tied 13th for DA, suggesting Kuchar was on to something, and I'd definitely favour accuracy over length, but the stats don't really back up the straight of the tee theory too strongly. </p><p>The 2021 winner, <strong>Kevin Na</strong>, only ranked 49th for Driving Accuracy, the 2020 champ, <strong>Cam Smith</strong>, ranked only 41st, the 2018 winner, <strong>Patton Kizzire</strong>, ranked 56th and Justin Thomas broke the PGA Tour's 72-hole scoring record when he won here six years ago ranking only 60th for DA so more often than not, being arrow-straight is clearly not that vital.</p><p><img alt="Cameron Smith wins the Sony.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Cameron%20Smith%20wins%20the%20Sony.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Power is certainly not an important prerequisite either. Last year's winner, Hideki Matsuyama, ranked 22nd for Driving Distance, Na ranked only 64th, and many a short hitter has prospered here. Waialae is one of the few traditional old courses on the PGA Tour where length is simply not required so the driving stats can be largely ignored. </p><p>As well as being straight off the tee, Kuchar also ranked first for Greens In Regulation in 2019 and he was the 17th winner in 18 years to rank inside the top-12 for GIR but <strong>something's changed recently</strong>. </p><p>The 2018 winner, Kizzire, only ranked 23rd for GIR and the last three victors have ranked 20th, 26th and 36th. <strong>A strong putting performance is now the key to victory at Waialae...</strong></p><p>The playoff protagonists last year ranked third and first for Putting Average and first and third for Strokes Gained Putting and the previous five winners have had a PA ranking of sixth, second, fifth, second and first. Na only ranked 22nd for Strokes Gained Putting in 2021 but Matsuyama ranked number one 12 months ago and the four winners before Na ranked first, third, third and second.</p><blockquote>Nobody bettered the 12-under-par that Hideki played the par fours in 12 months ago and the last six winners have all ranked inside the top six for Par 4 Scoring.</blockquote><p><strong><h2>Is There an Angle In?</h2></strong></p><p>As many as six players this century have won both this event and last week's <strong>Sentry Tournament of Champions</strong> and a number of other of venues on the PGA Tour correlate nicely with Waialae too. </p><p>The <strong>Seaside Course</strong> in Sea Island, Georgia, which hosts the RSM Classic, <strong>Harbour Town Links</strong> in South Carolina, home of the RBC Heritage, and <strong>El Camaleon</strong>, the venue for the World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico, are all <strong>short seaside tracks with tricky, grainy greens</strong> and I'd also consider both <strong>TPC Southwind</strong> and <strong>Colonial Country Club</strong>, venue of the Charles Schwab Challenge, as similar types of test. The first and second here in 2021, Na and Chris Kirk, have both won at Colonial.</p><p>A number of players have won either this event or the now defunct St. Jude Classic at TPC Southwind and finished runner-up at the other event, and both Fabian Gomez and David Toms have won both tournaments fairly recently but <strong>form at El Camaleon - home of the World Wide Technology Championship - needs the closest inspection.</strong> </p><p>The first and second in Mexico seven years ago, Pat Perez and Gary Woodland, have both been placed here before and even though the World Wide Technology Championship has only been staged 16 times in total, <strong>we've already seen five players win both events</strong>, and at a very big prices here (Kuchar, Kizzire, Russel Henley, Mark Wilson and Johnson Wagner). And it could have easily been six... </p><p><img alt="Russell Henley wins in Mexico.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Russell%20Henley%20wins%20in%20Mexico.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>The 2013 World Wide Technology Championship winner, Harris English, has a good record here. He finished third in 2015 and fourth in 2014, having traded at a low of <b class="inline_odds" title="4/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.67</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/6</span></b>, and English is also another former winner of the St. Jude Classic.</p><p><strong>Zach Johnson is one of the six players to have recently won this event and last week's Sentry Tournament of Champions</strong> and that's always a good place to start. Back in 2015, Zach offered some insight as to why TOC winners do well here when he said that although the tracks are very different in style, the winds are very similar, and he felt they played alike as a result.</p><p>Along with the trade winds, another similarity between the two venues is the green speeds. Kapalua's greens are huge and undulating whereas the ones here are small and flat but <strong>both sets of greens run slowly</strong> in comparison to most PGA Tour venues. </p><blockquote>The similar greens' speed, being familiar with the trade winds and enjoying the advantage of a very recent outing all go a long way to explain why those that played the week before at Kapalua have such a strong record here.</blockquote><p><strong>As many as 17 of the last 24 Sony Open winners, and eight of the last nine, have played the Sentry Tournament of Champions the week before they won here</strong> and it's worth bearing in mind that in the events staged between 2012 and 2015, the Sentry TOC finished on either a Monday or a Tuesday, which was quite a disadvantage - especially in 2013 when Russell Henley won here (hadn't played in the TOC). Bad weather meant the event was reduced to three rounds and it didn't finish until the Tuesday! That may explain why Kuchar was the only player that played in the TOC to finish inside the top-seven here that year.</p><p>Na, Kuchar, Kizzire and Gomez, who all played in the Sentry TOC, were <strong>all big outsiders</strong> when they won here so an appearance last week is <strong>the clearest pointer we have</strong> and they don't have to have played brilliantly either. </p><p>Gomez had finished sixth in the Sentry before winning here in 2016 and Justin Thomas won both events in consecutive weeks, but Matsuyama had finished 13th in the Sentry last year, prior to their successes here, Na had finished 38th, Kuchar 19th, and Kizzire 15th. </p><p>A recent win looks a good pointer given <strong>five of the last eight winners had won earlier in the wraparound season</strong> and historically, this has been an excellent event for big-priced winners, but previous course experience has still been almost essential - a <strong>bad omen for the well-fancied Tom Kim</strong>.<br> <br> Kizzire, who missed the cut in his only previous visit (in 2016) and last year's beaten playoff protagonist, Henley, who won here ten years ago in his first PGA Tour event, are the only winners since 1996 not to have played Waialae Country Club at least twice previously and Henley was the first winner in his 20s here since Paul Stankowski way back in 1997 so look to the more experienced stars. </p><blockquote>Course experience looks important, but strong course form isn't vital. </blockquote><p>In addition to Kizzire, who had that single MC prior to winning, Gomez's course form figures read MC-67-MC prior to his 2016 victory and when Jimmy Walker took the title the first time, in 2014, his figures read MC-61-32-MC-4-MC-26. Smith had somewhat modest course form figures in 2020, reading MC-27-18-22 and when Johnson Wagner took the title in 2012, his previous course form numbers read 34-MC-MC-MC-MC. </p><blockquote>And prior to his victory 12 months ago, Matsuyama's course form figures read MC-MC-MC-MC-27-51-12-19.</blockquote><p><strong><h2>Winner's Position and Exchange Price Pre-Round Four</h2></strong></p><p>2022 - Hideki Matsuyama solo 2nd - trailing by two <b class="inline_odds" title="5/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/2</span></b><br> 2021 - Kevin Na tied second - trailing by two <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b><br> 2020 - Cameron Smith solo 2nd - trailing by three <b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/2</span></b><br> 2019 - Matt Kuchar led by two strokes <b class="inline_odds" title="4/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.68</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/6</span></b> <br> 2018 - Patton Kizzire T2nd - trailing by one <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.1</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b><br> 2017 - Justin Thomas led by seven strokes <b class="inline_odds" title="1/7"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.14</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/7</span></b><br> 2016 - Fabian Gomez solo 5th - trailing by four <b class="inline_odds" title="54/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">55.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">54/1</span></b></p><p><strong><h2>In-Play Tactics</h2></strong></p><p>The last three winners have trailed by five strokes after the opening round but <strong>we've seen five players win here wire-to-wire this century</strong>, so frontrunners have a decent record. </p><p>In addition, Brandt Snedeker was beaten in extra time seven years ago, after leading through rounds one, two and three, Russell Henley won from the front, having sat second after round one, and Kuchar sat third and two off the lead after round one before leading after rounds two and three. History suggests it's hard to win here from off the pace here but it's certainly not impossible...</p><p>Fabian Gomez edged out Snedeker in 2016 and his victory went against the in-running trends. He was tied for 68th, six off the lead, and <strong>matched at <b class="inline_odds" title="899/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">900.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">899/1</span></b> </strong>after round one, and he was still five back at halfway. He sat fifth after three rounds but he was still four adrift and he's one of just five players in 54 years to win from that many strokes adrift through 54 holes. </p><p>Gomez shot an eight-under-par 62 to catch Snedeker and we very nearly witnessed an even more remarkable comeback win in 2018 when James Hahn, who was 14th and seven back with a round to go, also shot 62 to catch Kizzire before losing a playoff at the sixth extra hole.</p><p><strong>It's clearly possible to win from off the pace but it's highly unlikely</strong> and Johnson Wagner, who sat tied 30th and five back after round one in 2012, is the only other winner this century (other than Matsuyama, Na, Smith, and Gomez) not to be within four strokes of the lead after the opening round. With low scores so prevalent (Justin Thomas shot 59 in round one six years ago) making up ground here is tough. </p><p>Although being up with the pace looks very important, it's not easy to convert from the front if the last few years are anything to go by.</p><blockquote>As many as four of the last five 54-hole leaders have been beaten and the last three absolutely threw the title away.</blockquote><p>A year after <strong>Brendan Steele was matched at just <b class="inline_odds" title="1/9"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.11</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/9</span></b></strong> in-running before getting beat by Smith in extra time in 2020, he was matched at <strong>a low of <b class="inline_odds" title="4/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.37</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/11</span></b></strong> before getting caught and passed by Na in 2021 and after having led by five with just nine to play last year, Henley was matched at just 1.06 in-running!

The leaders go out very late UK time on Sunday but placing a cheeky lay bet at skinny odds on the 54-hole leader may just provide a pleasant surprise on Monday morning for those not intending to stop up late into the early hours.

I'll update this preview tomorrow with a look at the market leaders, together with details of any pre-event picks.

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter 