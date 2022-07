14:35 - July 1, 2022

Spain's Jorge Campillo has posted a halfway total of 133 (11-under-par) at the Irish Open and with the wind forecasted to pick up this afternoon, he may not be headed.

The in-form Kiwi, Ryan Fox, who's been matched at a low of 4.47/2, is the man most likely to catch Campillo but I'm more than happy to sit on my hands for now and take a good look at halfway.

Over on the PGA Tour, J.T Poston has kicked off the John Deere Classic with a nine-under-par 62 but he's an afternoon starter today so he should be headed by the time he tees off.

Again, I'll take a proper look at halfway but as I've had an in-running pick, I thought I'd get the blog kicked off.

As highlighted in the John Deere Classic preview, we've seen some star names get off the mark in this event, with the likes of David Toms, Payne Stewart, Jordan Spieth, and Bryson DeChambeau all winning their first PGA Tour title at the John Deere Classic.

And as many as five of the last eight winners of the JDC were winning for the first time so I'm happy to take a chance on Christopher Gotterup who I mentioned in the Find Me a 100 Winner column on Wednesday.

Gotterup posted a six-under-par 65 yesterday afternoon so he tees off shortly and I thought 20.019/1 looked fair.

Irish Open Pre-Event Selection:

Tyrell Hatton @ 22.021/1

John Deere Classic Pre-Event Selections:

Cam Davis @ 46.045/1

Cameron Champ @ 75.074/1

In-Play Pick:

Christopher Gotterup @ 20.019/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

1 pts Kiradech Aphibarnrat @ 250.0249/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

1 pts Andy Sullivan @ 280.0279/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

1.5 pts Ryan Moore @ 140.0139/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

1.5 pts Ryan Moore Top-ten finish @ 12.011/1 (Sportsbook)

1.5 pts Scott Brown @ 220.0219/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

1.5 pts Scott Brown Top-ten finish @ 15.014/1 (Sportsbook)

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter