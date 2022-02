The Punter's In-Play Blog: Kurt leads but Berger's the man to beat

8:50 - February 24, 2022

Last week's wire-to-wire winner of the Genesis Invitational, Joaquin Niemann, briefly threatened to go wire-to-wire back-to-back when he raced to four-under-par through ten holes of his opening round at the Honda Classic yesterday morning.

The pre-event 23.022/1 shot was matched at a low of 6.411/2 but he lost his focus coming in and finished the day on level-par -six strokes behind the surprise leader, Kurt Kitayama.

Due to the fading light, the final group didn't manage to finish the 18th hole so the first round hasn't officially finished but none of the leaders are affected so here's the early standings with prices to back at 8:40.

Kurt Kitayama -6 29.028/1

Daniel Berger -5 5.04/1

Chris Kirk -5 13.5

Rory Sabbatini -5 26.025/1

Arron Rai -3 36.035/1

Danny Willett -3 48.047/1

Matthias Schwab -3 55.054/1

Peter Uihlein -3 80.079/1

Andrew Kozan -3 440.0439/1

Brooks Koepka -2 15.014/1

Billy Horschel -2 16.5

-2 and 30.029/1 bar

After his third bogey-free spin around PGA National, Daniel Berger heads the market and he's a perfectly fair price at 4/1.

Berger lost a playoff here to Padraig Harrington on the first occasion he played in the event in 2015 and he finished fourth last year. Surrounded by pre-event outsiders at the summit, he's a tempting price at 5.04/1 on the exchange given he's no bigger than 7/2 on the High Street but discretion may well be the better part of valour this morning.

Berger has been tied for the lead after round one once and he's trailed by just a stroke on four occasions and he's finished 51st, 10th, 29th, 33rd and 5th. That's a little off-putting.

Although there's a gap of two strokes to the group of five players tied for fifth, Berger and co are only three shots in front of a huge group tied for tenth and I'm happy to bide my time.

This year's disappointing favourite, Sungjae Im, who shot a four-over-par 74 yesterday afternoon, is the only winner here (2020) to be outside the top-seven at halfway and three strokes back is as far as anyone has trailed at halfway so today's the day to jockey for position.

If you're looking to trade in-running today, bear in mind how tough the Bear Trap is (holes 15, 16 and 17) but watch out for the three-hole stretch on the front nine between holes five, six and seven as they played even tougher than the Bear Trap yesterday.

Scoring opportunities are scarce. A good start can soon unravel and anyone teeing off at the 10th today will find the best opportunity to score between holes 18 and five.

Pre-Event Selection:

Sungjae Im @ 16.015/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

Back 1 ½ u Adam Svensson @ 140.0139/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back 1 ½ u Brendon Todd @ 180.0179/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back 1 u Satoshi Kodaira @ 350.0349/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back ½ u Jim Herman @ 800.0799/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

