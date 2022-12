Scott in command Down Under

Lawrence shows the way in South Africa

Defending champ leads in the Bahamas

Read and follow our daily World Cup Live Blog here

22:45 - December 2, 2022

Despite feeling that he isn't playing well, the defending champion, Viktor Hovland, will head into the weekend at the Hero World Challenge, with a one stroke lead.

Here's the latest state of play with prices to back at 22:30.

Viktor Hovland -5 5.79/2

Scottie Scheffler -4 5.24/1

Xander Schauffele -4 6.25/1

Cameron Young -4 9.417/2

Collin Morikawa -4 8.88/1

Tom Kim -3 15.014/1

Justin Thomas -2 14.013/1

Billy Horschel -1 60.059/1

Sepp Straka -1 100.099/1

Jon Rahm Ev 21.020/1

Tony Finau Ev 36.035/1

Matt Fitzpatrick Ev 60.059/1

+1 and 150.0149/1 bar

With 12 of the world's best players within five strokes of Hovland's halfway lead, it's hardly surprising that it's still 4/1 the field.

The last two winners have trailed by four strokes at halfway and the 2017 winner, Rickie Fowler, trailed by five, so although two of the six previous winners at Albany were tied for the lead at halfway, the tournament is clearly still wide open.

After almost holing his tee-shot on the par four 14th on Thursday, Hovland slam-dunked his third shot on the par five sixth today, so he's caught a break or two and he might be worth taking on over the weekend.

SLAM DUNK!



Viktor Hovland holes out for eagle on the par-5 No. 6.

Scheffler impressed in round two but that hasn't been missed by the market. Scheffler is the new favourite as we head into the weekend and that's perfectly correct but I'm happy to sit on my hands for now.

Yet more windy weather is predicted for round three and I'm more than happy to sit back and see what happens tomorrow.

As highlighted in the In-Play Tactics section of the preview, we've witnessed some extremely dramatic finishes at Albany and with the wind predicted to ease slightly on Sunday I'm happy to wait and survey the situation again after 54 holes.

17:35 - December 2, 2022

As so often happens in the Joburg area, storm clouds gathered this afternoon and the risk of lightning led to a suspension in play at the South African Open at 15:10 local time.

The threatening front refused to budge and a couple of hours later play was suspended for the day, so we return in the morning at 7:00 local time to finish off round two.

Of the many players yet to finish their second rounds, none are any closer than seven strokes adrift of the leader, Thriston Lawrence, and he looks a very fair price on the exchange at around 6/4.

Lawrence leads by two over Ockie Strydom, who broke the course record this morning, and by three over the French outsider, Clement Sordet, and the South African amateur, Christian Mass, with Sweden's Jens Fahbring alone in fifth, four strokes adrift.

Incredible golf @OckieStrydom



A course record and a bogey-free round of 63 (-9) at Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate.

It's not often I side with a short one in-play, but I'd have Lawrence much closer to an even money shot given the calibre of the chasers and how impressive he was in-contention when he won the European Masters in the summer so I'm happy to play him at average of 2.56/4.

I'll be back later tonight or in the morning with a look at the state of play in the Bahamas at halfway.

The second round of the Hero World Challenge is well underway, scoring is already tough, and it's live on Sky at 18:30 UK time.

11:20 - December 2, 2022

A week after the pre-event favourite, Cameron Smith, won the Australian PGA Championship, another fancied runner is dominating Down Under at the Australian Open.

Smith went off at around 5/2 as punters fancied the Open winner to back up last week's success but it's another homegrown major winner, Adam Scott, that dominates the market at halfway and given how often one of the market leaders wins these events in Australia, the pre-event 14.013/1 second favourite is probably fairly priced at a shade of odds-against.

Scott is tied for the lead with pre-event 120.0 119/1 chance, David Micheluzzi, and the pair are three clear of the remainder.

After a pair of over-par openers, Smith has only just made the cut and he trails the leaders by ten so favourite backers appear to have done their dough.

The second round of the DP World Tour event's other event this week, the South African Open, is still underway and I'll take a look at the halfway stage.

The brand-new venue - Blair Atholl - has been easy enough on the eye but it took the field a little time to get to grips with Gary Player's ludicrously long layout.

Germany's Matti Schmid set the early pace with a six-under-par 66 in the morning yesterday and that looked a fair target compared to the other morning scores, but the afternoon wave averaged more than a stroke less than the early starters and the well-fancied 26.025/1 chance, Thriston Lawrence, managed an eight-under-par 64 to show the way.

Lawrence has just followed that with a five-under-par 67, thanks to birdies at four of his last five holes, and he's very much the man to beat.

Over on the PGA Tour, four men are tied at the top after the opening round of the Hero World Challenge - Tiger Woods' last minute replacement, Sepp Straka, another course debutant, Tom Kim, last year's winner, Viktor Hovland, and the man that really should have won, Collin Morikawa.

Bombs away for Hovland



Inches away from an ace on the par 4 14th.

We've had six editions of the event at Albany and we're yet to see a first round leader or co-leader go on to take the title so we might be due one but I'm more than happy to bide my time.

As highlighted in the preview, we've seen all sorts of drama at this venue and with more blustery weather forecasted, I'm more than happy to see what today brings.

My sole pre-event pick, Jon Rahm, started quite slowly, with a one-over-par 73, but he only trails by four and there's a long way to go yet. Rahm trailed by six after round one when he won here in 2018 so I haven't pressed the panic button just yet.

South African Open Pre-Event Selection:

Daniel van Tonder @ 44.043/1

In-Play Pick:

Thriston Lawrence @ 2.56/4

Hero World Challenge Pre-Event Selection:

Jon Rahm @ 6.511/2 (Sportsbook - Enhanced Win Only)

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

Back 2u Dan Bradbury @ 110.0109/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Back 2u Sean Crocker @ 150.0149/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter