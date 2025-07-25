The Punter's In-Play Blog: Svensson up by two at TPC Twin Cities

Svensson has a poor previous record when leading

Hot Gotterup the man to beat after round one

Previous stats suggest patience required

10:25 - July 25, 2025

After a course record 11-under-par 60 around TPC Twin Cities, pre-event 660.0659/1 pick, Adam Svensson, leads the 3M Open by two strokes but he makes little appeal at 14/115.00.

Svensson has led a PGA Tour event after round one three times previously, and his record is poor.

He finished 43rd at the Sony Open in 2019, having led by a stroke after a 61 on day, sixth at the Barbasol Championship in 2022, having led by two after an opening 62, and he also led the inaugural edition of the Black Desert Championship by a couple of strokes in October last year, having fired 60 in round one. On that occasion he finished tied for 25th!

Less than two weeks after winning the Scottish Open and just four days after finishing third to Scottie Scheffler in the Open Championship, Chris Gotterup has kept his red-hot streak going with an eight-under-par 63 to sit tied for fourth and he's the 13/27.50 favourite on the Exchange with three rounds to play.

Given how incredibly well he's been playing over the last fortnight, that's a tempting price but I'm happy to sit on my hands for now and see what today brings.

A couple of my Find Me a 100 Winner picks, Chris Kirk, who shot -7, and Luke Clanton (-5), have started nicely enough and my only selection at a double-figure price, Jake Knapp, is now trading at 14/115.00 after a seven-under-par 64 sees him sitting tied for seventh.

In six previous editions, we've seen three winners sit inside the top three and within two strokes of the lead after round one, but we've also seen three winners trail by at least five strokes after the opening round.

Last year's winner, Jhonattan Vegas, sat tied for 24th and five back, the 2021 winner, Cameron Champ was tied for 38th and five adrift and the inaugural winner, Matthew Wolff, was seven off the lead after day one and tied for 49th.

With another benign day on the cards today, the scoring is going to be super low again so making up ground is going to be tough for those that started slowly yesterday, and it doesn't look like there'll be any sort of draw bias either.

There was a differential of just 0.1 of a stroke between the AM and PM wave yesterday and I suspect we'll see a similarly balanced split again today.

3M Open Pre-Event Pick:

Jake Knapp @ 40/141.00

Find Me a 100 picks:

Luke Clanton @ 110.0109/1

Jhonattan Vegas @ 110.0109/1

Chris Kirk @ 150.0149/1

Nick Dunlap @ 400.0399/1

