Find Me a 100 Winner: Four longshots chanced at between 109/1 and 399/1

With the DP World Tour taking a couple of weeks off, we've only got the 3M Open on the PGA Tour to consider this week but as highlighted in the tournament preview, it's been a fantastic event for longshots with five of the first six winners going off at a triple figure price.

The 2023 winner, Lee Hodges, was a column pick at 100.099/1 and one of last year's picks, 130.0129/1 chance, Patrick Fishburn, hit a low of 12.523/2 before finishing tied for sixth, so it's an event I've been looking forward to getting my teeth into and I've picked out four.

Luke Clanton @ 110.0 109/1

I'm amazed to see that the former world number one amateur, Luke Clanton, has been allowed to drift out to as big as 110.0109/1 given he's no bigger than 50/151.00 on the High Street.

He hasn't exactly set the world alight since tuning pro at the Canadian Open last month, but it's only a matter of time before he hits his stripes and this looks as good a place as any for him to secure his first victory.

Clanton has only played in 18 PGA Tour events so far, but he's already finished second in the John Deere Classic, second at the RSM Classic, fifth at the Wyndham Championship and 10th in the Rocket Classic.

Those top 10s were all this time last year when he was still a 20-year-old amateur and that last result suggests he should be suited to TPC Three Cities.

Clanton missed the cut here 12 months ago but as highlighted in the preview, form at Detroit Golf Course correlates very nicely here so his 10th in the Rocket Classic could be a good pointer.

Clanton arrives in Minnesota after a week off following a decent week at the Scottish Open where he made it through to the weekend in his first event away from the States.

We're taking a chance on his wellbeing but he's a young man heading for the very top and he's over-priced here at triple-figures.

Recommended Bet Back Luke Clanton (2.5 Us) EXC 110.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

Jhonattan Vegas @ 110.0 109/1

It's rare to see someone defend a title but last year's winner, Jhonattan Vegas, is one of the few to have achieved the feat, winning the Canadian Open back-to-back at Glen Abbey in 2016 and 2017.

Vegas needs to overcome the handicap of having played in both the Scottish Open and the Open Championship, where he finished 50th and 56th, but I was happy to chance him given he's shown glimpses of form this year, most notably when finishing fifth at Quail Hollow in May at the US PGA Championship.

Vegas missed the cut here on debut in 202 but he finished tied for second behind Cameron Champ three years ago on his only other visit, so he clearly enjoys the venue and ranking sixth for Greens in Regulation at Portrush last week, he could well be rounding in to form ahead of his defence.

Recommended Bet Back Jhonnattan Vegas (2.5 Us) EXC 110.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

Chris Kirk @ 150.0 149/1

Given the strong correlation with Detroit, I was more than happy to chance the recent runner-up there, Chris Kirk, who was beaten in extra time after trading at odds-on.

Kirk missed the cut at Portrush last week, and he only finished 64th at the John Deere Classic in his previous start, but that came a week after his disappointing playoff defeat in Detroit so his sorry 79 on Saturday at Deere Run, that saw him slip from 21st to 65th, can be excused.

Kirk finished 12th in the US Open at Oakmont before finishing tied for second in Detroit so that performance in the Rocket Classic didn't come out of the blue and he's perfectly placed in the FedEx Cup Standings to suggest another high finish is on the cards.

As highlighted in the preview, anyone sitting outside the top 70 in the Standings has an added incentive to play well over the next few weeks and Kirk, who's a seven-time winner on the PGA Tour, currently sits 77th in the rankings.

Having won the Cognizant Classic in 2023 and The Sentry in 2024, the experienced Kirk is a great price to win a third PGA Tour event in three years.

Recommended Bet Back Chris Kirk (2 Us) EXC 150.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

Nick Dunlap @ 400.0 399/1

After finishing tied 11th in the John Deere Classic, where he ranked first for Strokes Gained: Putting and second for Putting Average, Nick Dunlop looked primed for a strong defence of his Barracuda Championship title last week but an opening 78 soon put pay to that.

The 21-year-old posted a much improved 68 on Friday but the damage was done, and he heads to Minnesota with form figures that read MC-66-MC-11-MC.

They're not an inspiring set of figures but they're very similar to those put up last year before he won the Barracuda, reading MC-66-10-MC.

He missed the cut at the US Open before finishing tied for 66th at the Travelers Championship both this year and last and his victory in the Barracuda last year followed a missed cut in the John Deere Classic, a week after he'd finished 10th in the Rocket Classic.

He missed the cut here 12 months ago but that was no surprise given he'd won the week before and he's a massive price given he's won two of the 46 PGA Tour events he's played in and that his top 10 in Detroit is a good pointer for this track.

Recommended Bet Back Nick Dunlap (1 U) EXC 400.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

