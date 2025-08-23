The Punter's In-Play Blog: In-form Young the value at halfway

Englishman chanced at halfway at the Belfry

Stuttering Scheffler open the door in Georgia

Leaders look opposable at East Lake

09:15 - August 23, 2025

After two rounds at the Belfry, the British Masters is still a tough tournament to entangle.

German veteran, Marcel Siem, shows the way but with 13 players within four strokes of his lead, it's a very open looking affair. Here's the 36-hole leaderboard with prices to back at 8:55.

Marcel Siem -9 9.617/2

Matt Fitzpatrick -8 3.3512/5

Matt Wallace -7 8.88/1

Brandon Stone -7 18.017/1

Kazuma Kobori -7 21.020/1

Elvis Smylie -6 29.028/1

Alex Fitzpatrick -6 32.031/1

Nicolai Hojgaard -5 21.020/1

-5 and 23.022/1 bar

Halfway leaders don't have a magnificent record at the Belfry with only two of the 19 men to be leading or tied for the lead going on to win here this century.

Henrik Stenson successfully converted a three-stroke lead in the now defunct Benson & Hedges International Open way back in 2001 and Richard Bland won this event four years ago, having been tied at the top at halfway, although he was sitting tied for 12th after 54 holes following a poor third round!

Last year's winner, Niklas Norgaard, sat tied for fifth and two off the lead, held by Tyrrell Hatton, but three of the last six Belfry winners have been outside the top 10 with two rounds to play.

Matt Fitzpatrick, who was a well fancied 11/112.00 chance before the off, is the man to beat at halfway but given the in-running stats here and the bunched leaderboard, he makes little appeal at less than 5/23.50.

His brother, Alex, is a tempting price at over 30/131.00 and the Danish twins, Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard, who sit on -5 and -4 respectively, command plenty of respect but the one I like at this stage is next week's defending champion, Matt Wallace.

The 35-year-old Englishman won the Omega European Masters in a playoff having led by four after rounds two and three, so it wasn't pretty but he's a tough competitor and his stats look good after two rounds.

Wallace ranks 14th for Putting Average, 11th for Greens In Regulation, and seventh for the crucial stat here, Scrambling.

Generally a 6/17.00 chance and no bigger than 7/18.00, he's fractionally big at 8.88/1 and I was happy to chance him modestly.

Recommended Bet Back Matt Wallace EXC 8.8

Over at the Tour Championship, Scottie Scheffler stuttered a bit on day two and having been matched at as low as 1.981/1, he now trails the halfway leaders by five at East Lake.

Here's the latest state of play with prices to back at 9:05.

Tommy Fleetwood -13 3.39/4

Russell Henley -13 3.6553/20

Cameron Young -11 11.010/1

Robert Macintyre -10 19.018/1

Patrick Cantlay -10 19.018/1

Scottie Scheffler -8 7.26/1

Rory McIlroy -7 27.026/1

-7 and 90.089/1

Scheffler described himself as being "just a touch off all day" yesterday and it may well have left him too much to do.

With the course playing soft, East Lake is averaging just 67.03 after the first two days and it's not going to get any tougher over the weekend.

We've already seen six rounds of 63 and below and the leaders are going to be tough to pass.

Sitting on -7, Ben Griffin looks to have a bit too much on his plate but Dave Tindall's other two each-way fancies, Tommy Fleetwood and Cameron Young, sit tied first and tied third and the latter named, who I also backed before the off, looks to be the value play at halfway.

Tommy's in-contention troubles are well documented but the man alongside him, Russell Henley, isn't the greatest in-the-mix either.

Henley successfully converted a two-stroke 36-hole lead at the Sony Open 12 years ago and he won the World Wide Technology Championship two years ago having led by three at this stage, but he's led or been tied for the lead on eight other occasions on the PGA Tour without converting and both leaders look opposable.

It took a long time for Cameron Young to finally win on the PGA Tour but he did it in style last month, shooting rounds of 63, 62, 65 and 68 at the Wyndham Championship to claim his first title by six strokes.

As highlighted in the preview, form at East Lake and Sedgefield, which are both Donald Ross designs, crosses over really well (Henley led the Wyndham Championship at halfway in 2021 and 2023) so it's no surprise to see Young contending and now that the conditions are so soft, Young looks a great price at 10/111.00.

Recommended Bet Back Cameron Young EXC 11.0

The 28-year-old New Yorker has the added pressure of trying to get into the USA Ryder Cup team, but he loves a birdie fest and I'm happy to top up on my position at 11.010/1.

Cameron Young holds third place @TOURChamp into a weekend at East Lake that doubles as his final audition for a Ryder Cup captain's pick. pic.twitter.com/JK1ecBltuf -- PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 22, 2025

Now read more Golf tips and previews here