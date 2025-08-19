Tour Championship 2025: Dave Tindall's each-way picks from 20/1 to 33/1

20/1 21.00 Russell Henley is a strong performer here

Introduction to the Tour Championship

The intro to the PGA Tour's money-laden climax is usually spent explaining the Starting Strokes system and highlighting why it's an unfair fight that the best players begin the tournament in front of those hoping to chase them down.

But scrap that!

This year, for the first time in six years, everyone starts on the same even par score, as in any normal event.

This is now a regular 72-hole strokeplay tournament and the golfer with the lowest score at the end of it will be crowned the 19th FedEx Cup champion.

Then again, that has its flaws too.

Scottie Scheffler has clearly been the best player by a mile this season but if he's not on it this week (highly unlikely!), the FedEx Cup and huge jackpot could be won by Akshay Bhatia, who claimed the 30th and final spot in the field.

Previously, Bhatia would have started this event 10 strokes behind Scheffler.

East Lake, designed by Donald Ross and restored by Rees Jones before another upgrade last year, at least sparks no debate. It's a classic 7,440-yard parkland par 70 with just two par 5s.

The slick greens are TifEgle Bermudagrass and hitting them in the right number has always been key. The last two winners here both ranked 1st for GIR.

I'll state now that I'd be happy to put the whole staking plan on Scottie Scheffler at 6/42.50.

He's coming off victory last week and it's very common in the playoffs to see back-to-back wins (it's happened in nine of the last 12 years).

Scheffler shot 20-under in 2024, and having started at 10-under his 30-under tally was enough to win by four.

Note though that the lowest gross score (22-under) belonged to Collin Morikawa although who's to say Scheffler wouldn't have beaten that had it been necessary for him to do so.

Twelve months ago, Russell Henley shot the fourth lowest gross score, his 17-under tally including a closing 62.

Henley was also third on the second of his four starts at East Lake so it's a course he gets on well with.

A winner at Bay Hill in March, he's added five top 10s since and is on a run of six straight top 20s, including second place at the Travelers.

Ranked 1st for Driving Accuracy (the rough is up a little this year) when 15th at last week's BMW Championship, he's close to another big performance and just needs the putter to heat up a little.

There are a couple of other pluses though.

The American won the Arnold Palmer on TifEagle Bermuda which bodes well.

And, as a Georgia native, he'll have plenty of support this week. The 20/121.00 (1/5, 5 Places) is worth a punt.

Bet 2: Cameron Young @ 30/131.00

There's a strong correlation between the Wyndham Championship, another Donald Ross original with Bermuda greens, and East Lake.

Steve Rawlings, in his pre-tournament preview, talks you through the link that has been strong for a decade.

So it's interesting that the winner of this year's Wyndham Championship was Cameron Young.

Young blitzed the field by six to claim his first win and he's followed that up with fifth at St. Jude and 11th at last week's BMW Championship where he shot middle rounds of 66-65 after starting with a 74 and ranked 11th for GIR.

His elite driving sets the foundation and the Ryder Cup hopeful is putting well too.

Young has teed it up at East Lake just once and 19th out of 30 is fairly modest.

That was back in 2022 but he opened 67-67 to sit ninth at halfway and certainly spoke highly of the East Lake layout he was seeing for the very first time.

"It's certainly an awesome place. It's a great test of golf," he said. "I think it's a place that lends itself very well to this tournament. If you go play great, you can shoot 5-, 6-, 7-under, and if you don't, you're going to struggle."

In his current form and knowing he needs something big to catch Keegan Bradley's eye and make the Ryder Cup team, Young is worth a play at 30/131.00 (1/5, 5 Places).

Ben Griffin's rise up the world rankings has been one of the slightly unexpected stories of 2025.

He's now up to 17th having been 68th at this time last year.

World No.1 Scheffler makes sunrise looks inconsistent but on a slightly lower level it's hugely impressive that Griffin has made the top 15 in nine of his last 11 starts.

That run includes ninth (St. Jude) and 12th (BMW) in the Playoffs.

Griffin doesn't have any East Lake form as this is his debut but further encouragement can be found in his record at correlating Sedgefield.

He's contested the last four editions of the Wyndham Championship and from 2022 his finishes there read: 4-MC-7-11.

Griffin also has four top 20s in his last five starts on Bermuda par 70s while he's posted eighth and 15th (RSM Classic) on his last two outings in Georgia.

Again, he's another wildcard hopeful. The six automatic US qualifers for Bethpage Black are known so now it's a case of making it impossible for Bradley to leave him out.

Winning or finishing second to Scheffler here would surely do that.

The 33/134.00 (1/5, 5 Places) in such a small field is a good each-way price.

