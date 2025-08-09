The Punter's In-Play Blog: Fleetwood clear at TPC Southwind

Rain stops play in Memphis at St Jude Championship

Forrest and Smith dominate the halfway market in Scotland

Leader taken on and long shot backed on the PGA Tour

09:00 - August 9, 2025

After two gruelling days at the glorious new Trump International Golf Links layout, pre-event 65.064/1 chance, Grant Forrest, leads the well-fancied Englishman, Jordan Smith, by a stroke and those two dominate the NEXO Championship market.

Here's the halfway leaderboard with prices to back at 08:45.

Grant Forrest -7 3.8514/5

Jordan Smith -6 3.052/1

Richard Sterne -4 34.033/1

Daan Huizing -3 80.079/1

-2 and 19.018/1 bar

Play is underway in round three already and the leaders tee off at 11:45, 45 minutes before the live coverage starts on Sky, and I'm happy to leave the event alone for now.

The front two are tough to fancy and both look short enough, although if forced to pick one, I'd plump for the leader.

Forrest's sole success came four years ago in the now defunct Hero Open around the Torrence Course at the St Andrews Bay Golf Resort & Spa, so his only win has come in homeland around a links layout.

Smith is notoriously poor in contention and he's more than capable of treading water over the weekend as the pack closes in.

The wind is predicted to keep blowing again today, although not as hard as it has done over the first two days, but it's forecast to lay down tomorrow and scoring should be low.

Although the front two are a couple clear of the rest, 18 players were under-par at halfway and the likes of pre-event favourite, Marco Penge, who started both rounds one and two poorly, and my pre-event fancy, Kristoffer Reitan, look dangerous on -1.

Over at the FedEx St Jude Championship, Friday's stormy weather has meant the event hasn't yet reached the halfway stage but there's no doubt whatsoever who's going to be leading at the midway point.

Rounds of 63 and 64 have seen Tommy Fleetwood shoot four clear of the field and he's trading at just 2.285/4 to finally get off the mark on the PGA Tour, one week after Cameron Young won his first PGA Tour event.

Fleetwood may well draw inspiration from Young's victory, but he's been hopeless in contention at times and I'm more than happy to take him on at such a short price.

Recommended Bet Lay Tommy Fleetwood EXC 2.28

His latest chance to win on the PGA Tour was at the Travelers Championship in June where he led by three with 18 to play.

He was matched at a low of 1.121/8 on that occasion but yet again he fell short at the business end of the event and I'm happy to lay him at around 5/42.25 here.

The world number one, Scottie Scheffler, who trails Fleetwood by six on -7 is the second favourite but the one I've chanced this morning is my other pre-event fancy, last week's winner, Young.

Recommended Bet Back Cameron Young EXC 120.0

It's perhaps understandable that Young took his time to get going on day one but he returns to TPC Southwind today with four holes of round two to play and there's every chance he can draw alongside Scheffler.

Although only on five-under-par, Young has three feet for a birdie on 15 before playing the par five 16th.

So far this week, the 16th is averaging just 4.37 so it's odds-on he birdies 15 and 16 and he's definitely too big at a triple-figure price given he's a 66/167.00 chance on the High Street.

