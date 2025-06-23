The Punter's De-brief: Brilliant Bradley pips tense Tommy at the Travelers

Long odds-on Fleetwood fails again

Rocket Classic preview here

Read my Italian Open preview here

Pre-event 44.043/1 chance, Tommy Fleetwood, began the final round of the Travelers Championship leading by the three and trading at 1.684/6 but as highlighted in the In-Play Blog, three men had given up a three-stroke 54-hole lead at this event since the turn of the century and fellow Englishman, Paul Casey, blew a four shot lead in 2015.

TPC River Highlands is a tough place to convert a lead on a Sunday, and it wasn't long before odds-on backers knew they were going to have a bumpy ride.

Fleetwood bogeyed the opening hole and after rebounding with a birdie three at two he drifted out to 3.3512/5 when he bogeyed both three and four.

To his credit, Tommy settled down after the rocky start and he eventually made the turn made tied with the US Ryder Cup captain, Keegan Bradley, who drew level courtesy of a 64-foot birdie putt on nine.

Australian veteran, Jason Day, put in a run on the back nine and Russell Henley was matched at a low of 3.412/5 before he failed to birdie the drivable par four 15th but it looked like Fleetwood was going to do enough to take the title after he'd birdied 11 and 13.

Keegan hits 99/1 with five to play

Bradley bogeyed the 10th hole straight after holing the bomb on nine and although he'd birdied the 13th, he drifted all the way out to 100.099/1 after a bogey at 14 left him three shots off the lead.

Bradley looked beat but another lengthy birdie at 15 saw him close to within two of the lead and when Tommy bogeyed the par three 16th the gap was down to one.

Fleetwood's drive on the tricky 17th found the fairway bunker but after a great par save following an over-aggressive birdie attempt, he went to the last leading by one.

Bradley put the pressure on with a fantastic drive, but Fleetwood responded with a brilliant tee-shot of his own and as the two men stood in the fairway, Fleetwood, who had been matched at as low as 1.121/8, was trading at around 1.222/9.

It hadn't been an entirely convincing performance by Fleetwood but stood in the fairway on the 72nd hole in prime position and with a one stroke lead, he looked like he'd finally get that first PGA Tour title he so craved, but their two approach shots changed the complexion of the event entirely.

Shortly after Fleetwood's second shot had fallen short of the green, Bradley stiffed his to six feet.

"COME ON BABY!"

@Keegan_Bradley has 6 feet left for birdie on the 72nd hole.



CBS pic.twitter.com/w7xtqI3Cgf -- PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 22, 2025

Trading at 1.758/11, the market still favoured the Englishman, but Bradley went odds-on when Tommy's third shot finished outside Keegan's second.

The pre-event 50.049/1 chance, who had been trading at a triple-figure price with five holes to play, was now the man most likely to lift the trophy and a after visibly tense Fleetwood had missed the par save, Bradley stepped up and rolled his birdie putt in to win by one.

It was a remarkable and heartbreaking finish for Fleetwood fans, but it was impossible not to be impressed by the tenacity of Bradley.

He's now won eight times on the PGA Tour and more often than not, he's won when others have slipped up and because he's absolutely refused to give up.

The USA are now trading at 1.834/5 to win the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in September and it's now highly likely that Bradley will be a playing captain.

Whether he plays or not, he's going to make for a great skipper and the home team are going to be tough to beat.

Tormented Tommy drifts for Portrush redemption

Having been matched at as low as 5.39/2 to win the Open Championship next month at Royal Portrush, the world number one, Scottie Scheffler, has drifted back out to 6.611/2 after his tied sixth at the Travelers.

Scheffler traded at odds-on as early as Thursday at TPC River Highlands and he was matched at just 1.584/7 to make yet another successful title defence during the second round before a double-bogey at the 17th but his 72 on Saturday left him too much to do and he was eventually beaten by three after his five-under-par 65 on Sunday.

Rory McIlroy is now a solid 8/19.00 chance to win in his homeland after he finished alongside Scheffler in a tie for sixth and the big drifter is Fleetwood who's now available to back at 28.027/1 having been matched at 22.021/1 before his horror finish.

Fleetwood finished second to Shane Lowry on the last occasion that the Open was staged at Portrush, in 2019, so he'd been well backed to win his first major there next month, but this latest poor finish has clearly spooked his followers.

"I'm upset now. I'm angry ... it hurts." pic.twitter.com/H8WRGA8Cbh -- PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 22, 2025

To his credit, Fleetwood spoke to the media after the event last night and nobody would begrudge him the win if he somehow finals the mental fortitude to bounce back but I can see why he's drifted.

Experience counts in Connecticut

Now that it's a Signature Event, the profile of the field has changed somewhat but experienced players and even veterans have always fared well at TPC River Highlands and that was again the case this year.

Scheffler, who was 29 on Saturday, was the only player inside the top eight under 30 and at the age of 39, Bradley became the fifth player to win the event for the second time this century.

River Highlands proves a tough place to hang on

Following poor Tommy's finish, the third-round leader or co-leader has gone on to win only seven times in the last 22 years and since the turn of the century, 22 men have now held a clear lead through 54 holes and only eight have gone on to win.

This has always been a great event for trading on a Sunday and yesterday's dramatic finale only enhanced its reputation.

Now read more golf previews and tips here