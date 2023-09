McIlroy with work to do already

Pablo the early in-play pick

Herbert a fair price at 4/1 4.80

09:30- September 15, 2023

A foggy morning has delayed the start of day two at the BMW PGA Championship, where Denmark's Marcus Helligkilde leads after a stunning eight-under-par 64 in round one.

As highlighted in the preview, first round leaders don't have a great record at Wentworth and many a winner has started slowly, which is good news for Rory McIlroy who trails by eight after a disappointing opening 72.

Matt Fitzpatrick, who's in action for the first time since he failed to rack up a hattrick of wins at Crans two weeks ago, having traded at a low of just 1.081/12, sits tied for second alongside another Crans winner, Richie Ramsay, and he's now the man to beat according to the market.

Fitzpatrick starts his second round within the hour and it will be interesting to see if he kicks on but my early in-running play is the prolific Spaniard, Pablo Larrazabal, who enjoys a tree-lined test.

In search of his 10th DP World Tour, his third this year and his fifth in 20 months, I though he was fractionally over-priced at 75.074/1.

Over on the PGA Tour, Australia's Lucas Herbert has begun the Fortinet Championship with a nine-under-par 63 to lead S.H Kim by two and the remainder by three.

On the last occasion that Herbert ended the first round in front, at the Irish Open in 2021, he won wire-to-wire by three strokes and if he were to kick on and win again this week, he'd be the third first round leader to convert in ten years at Silverado.

Odds of around 4/14.80 look fair enough but I'm happy to sit on my hands there for now and see where we are at halfway.

BMW PGA Championship Pre-event Selection:

Tom Kim @ 30.029/1

In-Play Pick:

Pablo Larrazabal @ 75.074/1

Fortinet Championship Pre-event Selection:

Kevin Streelman @ 80.079/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

BMW PGA Championship

2u Guido Migliozzi @ 150.0149/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

1.5u Thriston Lawrence @ 210.0209/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

1u Grant Forrest @ 310.0309/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

Fortinet Championship



1.5u each-way Martin Laird @ 125/1126.00 (Sportsbook)

1u Troy Merritt @ 300.0299/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

