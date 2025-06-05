The Punter's In-Play Blog: Rory off to a slow start in Canada

Late starters advantaged at both events

Outsider leads the KLM Open after round one

Two chanced in running on the DP World Tour

21:20 - June 5, 2025

A lengthy weather delay at this week's DP World Tour event - the KLM Open - has meant that the opening round's play has only just finished.

Morning starter and pre-event 370.0369/1 chance, Ricardo Gouveia, leads after a seven-under-par 64 and for much of the day it looked like he'd be leading by two strokes over Scotland's Richie Ramsay, but fellow Scot, Connor Syme, has just edged past him on -6 and the late starters have enjoyed much the better of it.

There are six players tied for third on -5 and five of them teed it up in the afternoon and so did the two players tied for ninth on -4.

Overall, the afternoon starters averaged 1.28 strokes less than the morning wave and it will be interesting to see where Gouveia is when he kicks off his second round tomorrow afternoon.

My pre-event fancy, Thriston Lawrence, birdied the opening hole before the suspension in play but he was poor when play resumed and a two-over-par 73 leaves him a lot to do.

The pre-event favourite, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, fared even worse, posting a four-over-par 75 in the morning and the tournament looks wide open.

The wind is predicted to blow quite hard again tomorrow and it's 10/111.00 the field after day one.

It's a tricky event to evaluate but I've already got two players onside in-running and they're two players I looked at closely before the off - Richie Ramsay, and regular play, Daniel Brown.

Both are excellent links exponents, and I'd considered both for the Find Me a 100 Winner column, so given my sole selection for the column in the event - Joe Dean - matched Neergaard-Petersen's 75 this morning, it's been a frustrating start.

At this week's PGA Tour event - the Canadian Open - the late starters are enjoying an even bigger advantage than the afternoon starters at the KLM Open.

Rain irritated the early wave and at the time of writing, four afternoon starters are tied at the top on six-under-par, and they all have holes to play.

Early starter and pre-event favourite, Rory McIlroy, who was my sole selection before the off, was particularly disappointing.

He was weak in the market before the event began, drifting more than a point this morning, from 6.411/2 to 7.613/2, and his play reflected the negative move.

With birdies flying in all over the course this afternoon, he looks in trouble after his one-over-par 71.

I haven't got involved here in-running yet but I'll have another look in the morning once the first round is all done and dusted.

KLM Open Pre-Event Seelction:

Thriston Lawrence @ 42.041/1

In-Play Picks:

Daniel Brown @ 18.017/1

Richie Ramsay @ 28.027/1

Candian Open Pre-Event Pick:

Rory McIlroy @ 6.411/2

