Find Me a 100 Winner: Two longshots chanced at 99/1 and 599/1

A triple-figure priced players has won three of the last seven editions at each of this week's events - the KLM Open on the DP World Tour and the Canadian Open on the PGA Tour so a longshot claiming the spoils at either or both events is perfectly possible. I've got just the one selection in each.

After earning his card via Q-School, Joe Dean enjoyed a fabulous first season on the DP World Tour last year.

Having been delivering groceries for Morrisons, Dean hit the headlines when he finished runner-up in Kenya on only his second start, and he made it all the way to Dubai for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, eventually finishing a very respectable 37th in the Race to Dubai standings.

One of his season highlights was his second-place finish in this event, where he was beaten in a playoff after shooting 30 on the back nine on Sunday, and after a poor run off form over the last few months, he might just be ready to contend again this time around.

The 30-year-old played nicely in the US Open qualifier at Walton Heath in mid-May, finishing tied for 12th and missing out on the playoff for a place in the field at Oakmont next week by a stroke but he missed four cuts in-a-row on the DP World Tour until he finished tied for 22nd in Austria last week, where he improved his place day-by-day having sat tied for 67th after round one.

That was an eye-catching performance, and especially so on the greens given he ranked sixth for Putting Average and 13th for Strokes Gained: Putting.

Recommended Bet Back Joe Dean (3Us) EXC 100.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

As highlighted in the preview, I'm quite keen on the chances of the two-time winner, Rory McIlroy, at the Canadian Open but we've seen some big outsiders win the event recently and the one I thought was vastly too big is Harry Higgs.

The 33-year-old American is yet to win on the PGA Tour but it's certainly not beyond him.

He's already won three times on the Korn Ferry Tour (including back-to-back events at the end of May last year) and he's finished runner-up on the PGA Tour three times.

Higgs was beaten by two strokes at the Bermuda Championship in 2019 and by the same margin at the Safeway Open in 2020, but he was matched at a low of just 2.1211/10 less than a month ago before losing in a three-man playoff at the Myrtle Beach Classic when Ryan Fox chipped in for birdie at the first extra hole.

He's finished down the field in his two subsequent starts, in the Charles Schwab Challenge and the Memorial Tournament, but he putted nicely last week at Muirfield Village, where he ranked third for Putting Average.

This easier test should suit Higgs better and on the last occasion that he played in the Canadian Open, two years ago, he sat second with a round to go.

He clearly enjoys this time of year and he's a ridiculously big price for someone more than capable of winning on the PGA Tour.

Recommended Bet Back Harry Higgs (1u) EXC 600.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

