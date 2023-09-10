</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: <header class="entry_header">
<h1 class="entry_header__title">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Rory heads the market again </h1>
<ul class="entry_header__meta">
<li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/steven-rawlings/">Steven Rawlings</a></li>
<li><time datetime="2023-09-10">10 September 2023</time></li>
</ul> "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-blog-tips-read-steves-latest-in-running-thoughts-on-this-weeks-golf-here-5-080923-167.html", "datePublished": "2023-09-10T08:48:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-09-10T09:18:00+01:00", "articleBody": "There's just one round to go at the Irish Open and the pre-event favourite, Rory McIlroy, has returned to the head of the market but is he a good thing at [2/1]? Long and Smith look opposable Rory the very obvious favourite Fox and Forrest sporting alternatives 09:10- September 10, 2023 With the 36-hole leaders, Jordan Smith and Shubhankar Sharma, stuttering on Saturday, and with the pre-event favourite, Rory McIlroy, along with class acts, Billy Horschel and Ryan Fox, firing impressive six-under-par 66s from off the pace, the Irish Open has been blown wide open with a round to go. Here's the 54-hole leaderboard with prices to back at 9:00. Hurly Long -13 [9.0] Jordan Smith -12 [5.6] Rory McIlroy -11 [3.05] Ryan Fox -10 [15.0] Calum Hill -10 [32.0] Grant Forrest -10 [34.0] Julien Brun -10 [42.0] Shubhankar Sharma -10 [42.0] Ross Fisher -10 [44.0] Min Woo Lee -9 [19.5] Billy Horschel -9 [22.0] Marcel Schneider -9 [75.0] Shane Lowry -8 [50.0] Thomas Detry -8 [70.0] -8 and [100.0] bar For the 22nd time in his career, Rory McIlroy will start round four trailing by just two strokes and with the two men in front of him looking opposable, odds of more than [2/1] look more than acceptable. Hurly Long finds himself in front despite an ordinary round of 70 yesterday and given he's never been here before; he looks readily opposable. Jordan Smith was a big disappointment yesterday, firing a lacklustre 73 and he'll have his work cut out today to arrest the slide. Rory looks a good thing to finish the day in front of his three-ball partners but the dangers behind him look menacing and plentiful. On the 21 occasions that Rory has trailed by a couple of strokes entering the fourth and final round, he's only actually gone on to win four times and although he's converted on two of the last five occurrences, I'm happy to let him go unbacked this morning. Rory shooting another low round at a venue he's already won at, with huge home crowds cheering him on all the way wouldn't surprise anyone but McIlroy rarely does thinks simply. He produced the most remarkable finish to deny Robert MacIntyre at the Scottish Open back in July and when he won here in 2016, having led by three with a round to go, he made hard work of it before another spectacular finish. A slow start, a drift in the market and a rip-roaring finish to lift the trophy may well be on the cards today and those that want to strap themselves in at [2/1] may well enjoy the ride but I'm happy to let him go unbacked at this stage. If he starts nicely and canters off into the horizon so be it but I'm not convinced he'll convert and I fancy there'll be opportunities to get him at a bigger price in-running even if he does. Although I don't like the look of the leading pair, alternatives to McIlroy look plentiful. Min Woo Lee and Billy Horschel are obvious candidates but the two I like are Matt Cooper's each-way fancy, Ryan Fox, who's improved his score day-by-day, and Scotland's Grant Forrest, who's hitting greens with regularity and scrambling nicely when he doesn't. Trailing Long by three and just a stroke behind Rory, I thought the [15.0] about Fox and the [34.0] for Forrest were sporting alternatives to the obvious and I'll begin round four with those onside and with a view to trading McIlroy in-running once the Rory rollercoaster is in motion. 09:55- September 9, 2023 With the majority of fancied runners disappointing at the K Club so far, pre-event [40.0] chance, Jordan Smith, shares the halfway lead at the Irish Open with huge outsider, Shubhankar Sharma, who was generally a [610.0] chance before the off. My [130.0] Find Me a 100 Winner fancy, Guido Migliozzi, finished round two nicely to remain on the heels of the leaders but everyone inside the top-eight, apart from Smith, went off at least [320.0] and several of the contenders at halfway went off at three times that price. Here's the 36-hole leaderboard with prices to back at 09:50. Jordan Smith -13 [3.3] Shubhankar Sharma -13 [7.8] Ross Fisher -12 [12.0] Hurly Long -11 [24.0] Calum Hill -10 [21.0] Guido Migliozzi -9 [21.0] Scott Jamieson -9 [50.0] Freddy Schott -9 [65.0] Shane Lowry -8 [16.0] Joost Luiten -7 [[50.0] Min Woo Lee -6 [36.0] Rory McIlroy -5 [17.0] -7 and [55.0] bar Although he went a few years not particularly convincing in contention, on the last occasion that Jordan Smith was tied for the lead, at the Portugal Masters in October last year, he fired 62-63 over the weekend to win by three in a tournament record-breaking 30-under-par. That was just his second DP World Tour title and his first in five years, but this is an excellent chance for him to chalk up win number three and odds in excess of [2/1] are more than fair. Already matched at a low of [2.02] yesterday, before his only blemish of the day, a double-bogey six at the 17th, Smith is the man to beat. Sharma was matched at just [3.1] when he threatened to run away with the event yesterday morning, firing a devasting seven-under-par 28 on the front-nine before a scruffy one-over-par on the back-nine saw him reeled in by Smith later in the day. Like Smith, Sharma is a two-time DP World Tour winner but he hasn't won in five years and on the three occasions he's led at halfway he's been beaten. The last occasion that he led at halfway was at the Kenya Open in 2022 and having led by a stroke, he shot 75-69 to finish tied for 13th. Smith looks far and away the more likely of the two pacesetters to kick on and take the title and as highlighted in the preview, up with the pace is the place to be at the K-Club. Per-Ulrik Johansson was four adrift and tied for ninth at this stage when he won the first of his two European Open titles here in 1996 and Kennie Ferrie won from off the pace in foul weather in 2005 but the other eight course winners since 1997 were all inside the top-four places. We certainly can't rule out the likes of Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Min Woo Lee and even Adrian Meronk, who all trail by at least five (Rory and Meronk trail by eight!) and I've had a tiny bet on the prolific Thriston Lawrence, who trails by six, but the stats all point to Smith and he's a decent price at [3.3]. 09:35- September 8, 2023 The law of sod has dictated that last week's Find Me a 100 Winner pick, Shubhankar Sharma, would turn up a week late and lead the Irish Open after a seven-under-par 65 around the K Club on Thursday and he's picked up from where he left off this morning. Sharma was matched at a high of [710.0] before the off but he's already been matched at a low of [10.0] after birdying his first two holes this morning to stretch his lead to three. It's a great start but his backers certainly won't be counting any chickens just yet. The pre-event second favourite, Tyrrell Hatton, was a huge disappointment yesterday. The Englishman shot a three-over-par 75 yesterday afternoon, although he is repairing some of the damage already this morning. At the time of writing he's two-under-par through four but he's got his work cut out to make the cut. Rory McIlroy, who isn't yet 100% after tweaking his back before the Tour Championship last month, needed a little help from a fan to find his ball on the first yesterday but he still heads the market after a three-under-par 69. Irish fans looking after their own #HorizonIrishOpen pic.twitter.com/Nb5wmqkhqT&mdash; Horizon Irish Open (@IrishOpen_) September 7, 2023 The 2016 winner tees it up in round two this afternoon and he makes little appeal at around [4/1] but I have had a little bet on Max Kieffer alongside him on -3, who also begins his second round this afternoon. The 33-year-old German has started nicely compared to 2016 when he opened the event with a 77 to sit 12 off the lead and tied for 126th. Kieffer finished the week in a tie for fifth, so he clearly likes the venue and although he didn't drive very well yesterday, he ranked seventh for Greens In Regulation and first for Strokes Gained Putting. It's very early days but I thought he was worth chancing at a triple-figure price. Irish Open Pre-event Selections: Adrain Meronk @ [33/1] (Win Only) Thorbjorn Olesen @ [80.0] In-Play Picks: Max Kieffer @ [110.0] Thriston Lawrence @ [90.0] Ryan Fox @ [15.0] Grant Forrest @ [34.0] Find Me a 100 Winner Selections: 2u Rasmus Hojgaard [100.0] Place order to lay 8u @ [10.0] & 12u @ [2.0] 2u Guido Migliozzi @ [110.0] Place order to lay 8u @ [10.0] & 12u @ [2.0] *You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Rory McIroy Irish Open.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Rory McIroy Irish Open.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Rory McIroy Irish Open.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Steven Rawlings", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/steven_rawlings" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Rory McIroy Irish Open.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Rory McIroy Irish Open.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Rory McIroy Irish Open.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Rory McIroy Irish Open.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Golfer Rory McIlroy"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Rory McIlroy in action on day one</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977216">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.217896672" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.217896672">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=The%20Punter%27s%20In-Play%20Blog%3A%20Rory%20heads%20the%20market%20again%20%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fthe-punters-in-play-blog-tips-read-steves-latest-in-running-thoughts-on-this-weeks-golf-here-5-080923-167.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fthe-punters-in-play-blog-tips-read-steves-latest-in-running-thoughts-on-this-weeks-golf-here-5-080923-167.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fthe-punters-in-play-blog-tips-read-steves-latest-in-running-thoughts-on-this-weeks-golf-here-5-080923-167.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fthe-punters-in-play-blog-tips-read-steves-latest-in-running-thoughts-on-this-weeks-golf-here-5-080923-167.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fthe-punters-in-play-blog-tips-read-steves-latest-in-running-thoughts-on-this-weeks-golf-here-5-080923-167.html&text=The%20Punter%27s%20In-Play%20Blog%3A%20Rory%20heads%20the%20market%20again%20%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>There's just one round to go at the Irish Open and the pre-event favourite, Rory McIlroy, has returned to the head of the market but is he a good thing at <b class="inline_odds" title="2.94"><span class="inline_odds__main">2/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.94</span></b>?</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li><strong><h3> Long and Smith look opposable</h3></strong></li> <li><strong><h3> Rory the very obvious favourite<h3></h3></h3></strong></li> <li><strong><h3>Fox and Forrest sporting alternatives</h3></strong></li> </ul><hr><p><strong><h2>09:10- September 10, 2023</h2></strong></p><p>With the 36-hole leaders, Jordan Smith and Shubhankar Sharma, stuttering on Saturday, and with the pre-event favourite, Rory McIlroy, along with class acts, Billy Horschel and Ryan Fox, firing impressive six-under-par 66s from off the pace, the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.217896672">Irish Open</a> has been blown wide open with a round to go.</p><p>Here's the 54-hole leaderboard with prices to back at 9:00.</p><p>Hurly Long -13 <b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">9.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b><br> Jordan Smith -12 <b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__main">5.6</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9/2</span></b><br> Rory McIlroy -11 <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">3.05</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b><br> Ryan Fox -10 <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b><br> Calum Hill -10 <b class="inline_odds" title="31/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">32.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">31/1</span></b><br> Grant Forrest -10 <b class="inline_odds" title="33/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">34.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">33/1</span></b><br> Julien Brun -10 <b class="inline_odds" title="41/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">42.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">41/1</span></b><br> Shubhankar Sharma -10 <b class="inline_odds" title="41/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">42.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">41/1</span></b><br> Ross Fisher -10 <b class="inline_odds" title="43/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">44.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">43/1</span></b><br> Min Woo Lee -9 19.5<br> Billy Horschel -9 <b class="inline_odds" title="21/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">22.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">21/1</span></b><br> Marcel Schneider -9 <b class="inline_odds" title="74/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">75.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">74/1</span></b><br> Shane Lowry -8 <b class="inline_odds" title="49/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">50.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">49/1</span></b><br> Thomas Detry -8 <b class="inline_odds" title="69/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">70.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">69/1</span></b><br> -8 and <b class="inline_odds" title="99/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">100.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">99/1</span></b> bar</p><p>For the 22nd time in his career, Rory McIlroy will start round four trailing by just two strokes and with the two men in front of him looking opposable, odds of more than <b class="inline_odds" title="2.94"><span class="inline_odds__main">2/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.94</span></b> look more than acceptable.</p><p>Hurly Long finds himself in front despite an ordinary round of 70 yesterday and given he's never been here before; he looks readily opposable. </p><p>Jordan Smith was a big disappointment yesterday, firing a lacklustre 73 and he'll have his work cut out today to arrest the slide.</p><p>Rory looks a good thing to finish the day in front of his three-ball partners but the dangers behind him look menacing and plentiful.</p><p>On the 21 occasions that Rory has trailed by a couple of strokes entering the fourth and final round, he's only actually gone on to win four times and although he's converted on two of the last five occurrences, I'm happy to let him go unbacked this morning.</p><p>Rory shooting another low round at a venue he's already won at, with huge home crowds cheering him on all the way wouldn't surprise anyone but McIlroy rarely does thinks simply. </p><p>He produced the most remarkable finish to deny Robert MacIntyre at the Scottish Open back in July and when he won here in 2016, having led by three with a round to go, he made hard work of it before another spectacular finish.</p><p>A slow start, a drift in the market and a rip-roaring finish to lift the trophy may well be on the cards today and those that want to strap themselves in at <b class="inline_odds" title="2.94"><span class="inline_odds__main">2/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.94</span></b> may well enjoy the ride but I'm happy to let him go unbacked at this stage.</p><p>If he starts nicely and canters off into the horizon so be it but I'm not convinced he'll convert and I fancy there'll be opportunities to get him at a bigger price in-running even if he does.</p><p>Although I don't like the look of the leading pair, alternatives to McIlroy look plentiful.</p><p>Min Woo Lee and Billy Horschel are obvious candidates but the two I like are <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/irish-open-each-way-tips-401-fox-likes-an-irish-test-040923-721.html">Matt Cooper's each-way fancy, Ryan Fox</a>, who's improved his score day-by-day, and Scotland's Grant Forrest, who's hitting greens with regularity and scrambling nicely when he doesn't.</p><p>Trailing Long by three and just a stroke behind Rory, I thought the <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b> about Fox and the <b class="inline_odds" title="33/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">34.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">33/1</span></b> for Forrest were sporting alternatives to the obvious and I'll begin round four with those onside and with a view to trading McIlroy in-running once the Rory rollercoaster is in motion. </p><p><strong><h2>09:55- September 9, 2023</h2></strong></p><p>With the majority of fancied runners disappointing at the K Club so far, pre-event <b class="inline_odds" title="39/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">40.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">39/1</span></b> chance, Jordan Smith, shares the halfway lead at the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.217896672">Irish Open</a> with huge outsider, Shubhankar Sharma, who was generally a <b class="inline_odds" title="609/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">610.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">609/1</span></b> chance before the off.</p><p>My <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/long-odds-golf-tips-for-irish-open-rasmus-and-guido-chanced-at-the-k-club-050923-167.html"><b class="inline_odds" title="129/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">130.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">129/1</span></b> Find Me a 100 Winner fancy, Guido Migliozzi</a>, finished round two nicely to remain on the heels of the leaders but everyone inside the top-eight, apart from Smith, went off at least <b class="inline_odds" title="319/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">320.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">319/1</span></b> and several of the contenders at halfway went off at three times that price. Here's the 36-hole leaderboard with prices to back at 09:50.</p><p>Jordan Smith -13 <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__main">3.3</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b><br> Shubhankar Sharma -13 <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">7.8</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b><br> Ross Fisher -12 <b class="inline_odds" title="11/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">12.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11/1</span></b><br> Hurly Long -11 <b class="inline_odds" title="23/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">24.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">23/1</span></b><br> Calum Hill -10 <b class="inline_odds" title="20/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">21.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">20/1</span></b><br> Guido Migliozzi -9 <b class="inline_odds" title="20/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">21.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">20/1</span></b><br> Scott Jamieson -9 <b class="inline_odds" title="49/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">50.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">49/1</span></b><br> Freddy Schott -9 <b class="inline_odds" title="64/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">65.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">64/1</span></b><br> Shane Lowry -8 <b class="inline_odds" title="15/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">16.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">15/1</span></b><br> Joost Luiten -7 [<b class="inline_odds" title="49/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">50.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">49/1</span></b><br> Min Woo Lee -6 <b class="inline_odds" title="35/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">36.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">35/1</span></b><br> Rory McIlroy -5 <b class="inline_odds" title="16/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">17.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">16/1</span></b><br> -7 and <b class="inline_odds" title="54/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">55.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">54/1</span></b> bar</p><p>Although he went a few years not particularly convincing in contention, on the last occasion that Jordan Smith was tied for the lead, at the Portugal Masters in October last year, he fired 62-63 over the weekend to win by three in a tournament record-breaking 30-under-par.</p><p><img alt="jordan smith irish open.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/jordan%20smith%20irish%20open.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>That was just his second DP World Tour title and his first in five years, but this is an excellent chance for him to chalk up win number three and odds in excess of <b class="inline_odds" title="2.94"><span class="inline_odds__main">2/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.94</span></b> are more than fair.</p><p>Already matched at a low of <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.02</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b> yesterday, before his only blemish of the day, a double-bogey six at the 17th, Smith is the man to beat.</p><p>Sharma was matched at just <b class="inline_odds" title="85/40"><span class="inline_odds__main">3.1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">85/40</span></b> when he threatened to run away with the event yesterday morning, firing a devasting seven-under-par 28 on the front-nine before a scruffy one-over-par on the back-nine saw him reeled in by Smith later in the day.</p><p>Like Smith, Sharma is a two-time DP World Tour winner but he hasn't won in five years and on the three occasions he's led at halfway he's been beaten. The last occasion that he led at halfway was at the Kenya Open in 2022 and having led by a stroke, he shot 75-69 to finish tied for 13th.</p><p>Smith looks far and away the more likely of the two pacesetters to kick on and take the title and as highlighted in <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/irish-open-2023-betting-preview-will-rory-rule-the-roost-again-040923-167.html">the preview</a>, up with the pace is the place to be at the K-Club. </p><p>Per-Ulrik Johansson was four adrift and tied for ninth at this stage when he won the first of his two European Open titles here in 1996 and Kennie Ferrie won from off the pace in foul weather in 2005 but the other eight course winners since 1997 were all inside the top-four places.</p><p>We certainly can't rule out the likes of Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Min Woo Lee and even Adrian Meronk, who all trail by at least five (Rory and Meronk trail by eight!) and I've had a tiny bet on the prolific Thriston Lawrence, who trails by six, but the stats all point to Smith and he's a decent price at <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__main">3.3</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b>.</p><p><strong><h2>09:35- September 8, 2023</h2></strong></p><p>The law of sod has dictated that last week's Find Me a 100 Winner pick, Shubhankar Sharma, would turn up a week late and lead the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.217896672">Irish Open</a> after a seven-under-par 65 around the K Club on Thursday and he's picked up from where he left off this morning.</p><p>Sharma was matched at a high of <b class="inline_odds" title="709/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">710.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">709/1</span></b> before the off but he's already been matched at a low of <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> after birdying his first two holes this morning to stretch his lead to three.</p><p>It's a great start but his backers certainly won't be counting any chickens just yet.</p><p>The pre-event second favourite, Tyrrell Hatton, was a huge disappointment yesterday.</p><p>The Englishman shot a three-over-par 75 yesterday afternoon, although he is repairing some of the damage already this morning. At the time of writing he's two-under-par through four but he's got his work cut out to make the cut.</p><p>Rory McIlroy, who isn't yet 100% after tweaking his back before the Tour Championship last month, needed a little help from a fan to find his ball on the first yesterday but he still heads the market after a three-under-par 69.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Irish fans looking after their own <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HorizonIrishOpen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HorizonIrishOpen</a> <br> <a href="https://t.co/Nb5wmqkhqT">pic.twitter.com/Nb5wmqkhqT</a></p>? Horizon Irish Open (@IrishOpen_) <a href="https://twitter.com/IrishOpen_/status/1699751664339558777?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 7, 2023</a></blockquote><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>The 2016 winner tees it up in round two this afternoon and he makes little appeal at around <b class="inline_odds" title="4.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.80</span></b> but I have had a little bet on Max Kieffer alongside him on -3, who also begins his second round this afternoon. </p><p>The 33-year-old German has started nicely compared to 2016 when he opened the event with a 77 to sit 12 off the lead and tied for 126th.</p><p>Kieffer finished the week in a tie for fifth, so he clearly likes the venue and although he didn't drive very well yesterday, he ranked seventh for Greens In Regulation and first for Strokes Gained Putting. </p><p>It's very early days but I thought he was worth chancing at a triple-figure price.</p><p><strong>Irish Open Pre-event Selections:</strong><br> Adrain Meronk @ <b class="inline_odds" title="34.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">33/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">34.00</span></b> (Win Only)<br> Thorbjorn Olesen @ <b class="inline_odds" title="79/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">80.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">79/1</span></b></p><p><strong>In-Play Picks:</strong><br> Max Kieffer @ <b class="inline_odds" title="109/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">110.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">109/1</span></b><br> Thriston Lawrence @ <b class="inline_odds" title="89/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">90.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">89/1</span></b><br> Ryan Fox @ <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b><br> Grant Forrest @ <b class="inline_odds" title="33/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">34.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">33/1</span></b></p><p><strong>Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:</strong><br> 2u Rasmus Hojgaard <b class="inline_odds" title="99/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">100.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">99/1</span></b><br> Place order to lay 8u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> & 12u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b><br> 2u Guido Migliozzi @ <b class="inline_odds" title="109/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">110.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">109/1</span></b><br> Place order to lay 8u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> & 12u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.0</span><span id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.217896672" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>DPWT - Irish Open 2023: DPWT - Irish Open 2023 (Winner)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Sunday 10 September, 7.05am</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Rory McIlroy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Rory McIlroy" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="2.98" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469606">2.98</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Rory McIlroy" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="3" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469606">3</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jordan Smith</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jordan Smith" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="5.9" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469742">5.9</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jordan Smith" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="6" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469742">6</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Hurly Long</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Hurly Long" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="9.2" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19340121">9.2</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Hurly Long" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="9.6" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="19340121">9.6</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ryan Fox</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ryan Fox" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="14.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469744">14.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ryan Fox" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="15.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469744">15.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Min Woo Lee</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Min Woo Lee" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="19.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16011757">19.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Min Woo Lee" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="21" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16011757">21</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Billy Horschel</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Billy Horschel" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="22" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496426">22</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Billy Horschel" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="28" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496426">28</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Aaron Rai</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Aaron Rai" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="21" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481293">21</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Calum Hill</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Calum Hill" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="32" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19156011">32</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Calum Hill" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="34" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="19156011">34</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Grant Forrest</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Grant Forrest" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="34" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481323">34</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Grant Forrest" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="38" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481323">38</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adrian Meronk</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adrian Meronk" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="30" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14840059">30</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Adrian Meronk" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="600" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14840059">600</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Shubhankar Sharma</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Shubhankar Sharma" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="42" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14035807">42</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Shubhankar Sharma" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="50" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14035807">50</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Julien Brun</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Julien Brun" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="44" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481261">44</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Julien Brun" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="55" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481261">55</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ross Fisher</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ross Fisher" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="44" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469621">44</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ross Fisher" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="48" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469621">48</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Shane Lowry</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Shane Lowry" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="46" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496379">46</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Shane Lowry" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="400" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496379">400</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Guido Migliozzi</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Guido Migliozzi" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="55" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481287">55</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Joost Luiten</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Joost Luiten" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="75" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496436">75</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Joost Luiten" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="200" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496436">200</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Thomas Detry</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Thomas Detry" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="80" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469754">80</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Thomas Detry" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="85" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469754">85</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Marcel Schneider</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Marcel Schneider" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="80" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481277">80</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Marcel Schneider" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="95" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481277">95</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Erik Van Rooyen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Erik Van Rooyen" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="90" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13478628">90</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Romain Langasque</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Romain Langasque" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="120" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469748">120</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Romain Langasque" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="130" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469748">130</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Vincent Norrman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Vincent Norrman" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="80" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39725046">80</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Vincent Norrman" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="830" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="39725046">830</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mark Power</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mark Power" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="110" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14845080">110</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Marcel Siem</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Marcel Siem" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="170" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469718">170</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Marcel Siem" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="190" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469718">190</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Richard Mansell</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Richard Mansell" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="110" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15667230">110</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Richard Mansell" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="210" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="15667230">210</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nick Bachem</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nick Bachem" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="200" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39652436">200</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Nick Bachem" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="290" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="39652436">290</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kristian Krogh Johannessen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kristian Krogh Johannessen" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="36" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481336">36</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kristian Krogh Johannessen" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="760" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481336">760</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Daniel Hillier</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Daniel Hillier" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="100" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16011769">100</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Daniel Hillier" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="850" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16011769">850</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adrian Otaegui</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adrian Otaegui" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="260" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469703">260</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Adrian Otaegui" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469703">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Rikuya Hoshino</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Rikuya Hoshino" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="36" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15686166">36</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>John Parry</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="John Parry" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="220" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13478650">220</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="John Parry" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="600" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13478650">600</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Thriston Lawrence</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Thriston Lawrence" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="36" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481294">36</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Scott Jamieson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Scott Jamieson" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469730">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kazuki Higa</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kazuki Higa" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15389889">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nacho Elvira</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nacho Elvira" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469689">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sami Valimaki</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sami Valimaki" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="20033768">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mikael Lindberg</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mikael Lindberg" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19560757">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Alejandro Del Rey</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Alejandro Del Rey" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="18100910">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nicolai Von Dellingshausen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nicolai Von Dellingshausen" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="53862482">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sebastian Soderberg</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sebastian Soderberg" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13472344">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Padraig Harrington</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Padraig Harrington" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469626">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Fabrizio Zanotti</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Fabrizio Zanotti" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469639">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matt Wallace</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matt Wallace" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469663">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Louis De Jager</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Louis De Jager" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15814707">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Søren KJeldsen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Søren KJeldsen" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="18100922">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Paul Waring</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Paul Waring" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469736">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Callum Shinkwin</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Callum Shinkwin" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469714">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Freddy Schott</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Freddy Schott" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="38843944">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Niklas Norgaard</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Niklas Norgaard" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="51736822">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Gavin Green</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Gavin Green" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14035811">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Alex Fitzpatrick</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Alex Fitzpatrick" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19817827">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jason Scrivener</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jason Scrivener" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469728">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Pablo Larrazabal</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Pablo Larrazabal" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469651">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Yannik Paul</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Yannik Paul" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="28246890">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Thorbjorn Olesen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Thorbjorn Olesen" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496427">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Luke Donald</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Luke Donald" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469624">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Gunner Wiebe</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Gunner Wiebe" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39965189">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matthieu Pavon</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matthieu Pavon" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469746">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jeunghun Wang</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jeunghun Wang" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="52167773">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jorge Campillo</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jorge Campillo" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469688">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tapio Pulkkanen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tapio Pulkkanen" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481292">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Daan Huizing</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Daan Huizing" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="53862484">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kiradech Aphibarnrat</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kiradech Aphibarnrat" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469655">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ashun Wu</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ashun Wu" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469654">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Julien Guerrier</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Julien Guerrier" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481303">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Connor Syme</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Connor Syme" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496404">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Hennie Du Plessis</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Hennie Du Plessis" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16191747">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Zander Lombard</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Zander Lombard" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13478615">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jens Dantorp</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jens Dantorp" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13478675">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Todd Clements</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Todd Clements" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="53862486">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ewen Ferguson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ewen Ferguson" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="53858637">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>David Law</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="David Law" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13852320">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>James Morrison</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="James Morrison" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469653">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tom Hoge</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tom Hoge" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469239">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Simon Forsstrom</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Simon Forsstrom" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481270">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tom McKibbin</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tom McKibbin" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19144229">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Daniel Brown</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Daniel Brown" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14715578">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matthew Southgate</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matthew Southgate" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469696">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chase Hanna</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chase Hanna" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13580882">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Bryce Easton</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Bryce Easton" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14845087">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Conor Purcell</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Conor Purcell" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19396108">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Santiago Tarrio</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Santiago Tarrio" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="18534236">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matthew Baldwin</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matthew Baldwin" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="53862479">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Richie Ramsay</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Richie Ramsay" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469656">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matti Schmid</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matti Schmid" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="41197008">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Aaron Cockerill</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Aaron Cockerill" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21549758">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mike Lorenzo-Vera</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mike Lorenzo-Vera" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496352">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Marcus Helligkilde</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Marcus Helligkilde" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="23929961">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Stephen Gallacher</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Stephen Gallacher" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469740">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Pedro Figueiredo</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Pedro Figueiredo" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14981002">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Andrew Wilson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Andrew Wilson" data-market_id="1.217896672" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="20464133">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a <li class="top_stories_widget__entry">
<span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span>
<h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-blog-tips-read-steves-latest-in-running-thoughts-on-this-weeks-golf-here-5-080923-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Rory heads the market again </a></h3>
</li>
<li class="top_stories_widget__entry">
<span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span>
<h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/irish-open-first-round-leader-tips-selections-from-661-801-and-1001-050923-719.html">Irish Open First-Round Leader Tips: Selections at 66/1, 80/1 and 100/1</a></h3>
</li>
<li class="top_stories_widget__entry">
<span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span>
<h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/irish-open-each-way-tips-401-fox-likes-an-irish-test-040923-721.html">Irish Open Each-Way Tips: 40/1 Fox likes an Emerald test</a></h3>
</li>
<li class="top_stories_widget__entry">
<span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span>
<h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/horizon-irish-open-2023-players-form-guide-for-the-k-club-300823-779.html">Horizon Irish Open 2023: Course and current form stats</a></h3>
</li> href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/horizon-irish-open-2023-players-form-guide-for-the-k-club-300823-779.html">Horizon Irish Open 2023: Course and current form stats</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="entry_category_link" style="margin-top: 1.5rem;"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">More The Punter</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Golf</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/">Each Way Golf Betting Calculator</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/">Golf Betting Masterclass</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Each-Way Betting</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Find Me A 100 Winner</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/">First Round Leader</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/">Three-Ball Tips</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/liv-golf/">LIV Golf</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/">FedEx Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/">News</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/tournament-reports/">Tournament Reports</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/pre-tournament-analysis/">Pre-tournament Analysis</a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1694342057" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
Each Way Golf Betting Calculator
Position
Number of Players in that position
Number of Each Way places offered
Place Dead Heat Reduction
Odds
/
Each Way Terms
1/5
1/2
1/3
1/4
1/6
Unit Stake (e.g. 5 for 5 each way)
£
Total Return
£
