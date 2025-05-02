The Punter's In-Play Blog: Odds-on Scheffler up by two

Patton the pick after day one

Stats suggest Scheffler will be tough to catch

10:00 - May 2, 2025

Morning starter and pre-event 110.0109/1 chance, Rico Hoey, was matched at as a low as 1.84/5 to lead after round one of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson after he'd posted an eight-under-par 63 but it soon became apparent that his lead was in doubt once the world number one, Scottie Scheffler, got going.

Teeing off five-and-half hours after Hoey, Scheffler was odds-on to win the tournament after eight holes!

Having played the first eight holes in five-under-par, Scheffler hit a perfect approach to the par five ninth to set up an eagle putt form just outside four feet and although he cooled off fractionally on the back-nine to post a10-under-par 61, he still heads into round two with a two-shot lead.

Scottie's feeling it in Texas



Scheffler is now a 1.625/8 chance to win the event on the Exchange and he's 1/21.50 with the Sportsbook to end round two in front.

That looks fractionally short given it's never easy to back up a low round, no matter who you are, and that the rest of the field will be relaxed today.

There won't be anyone in the field that doesn't think they're up against it now and plenty of players will relax and go low today around the rain-softened Craig Ranch layout.

The course was supposedly strengthened a bit before the off this year with fairways narrowed and rough allowed to grow more than in previous years but rain before the off has rendered the track defenceless.

I'm obviously happy to have backed the leader before the off and he'll take some stopping even if he does get headed today.

Unless there's poor weather, it's very hard to play catch up when the scoring's low and five of the six winners at Craig Ranch have begun the week with a 64 or better.

Matt Bettencourt shot 68 when he won the Korn Ferry Tour Championship here in 2008, but he was still inside the top 10 after round one and the last five course winners have all been inside the top seven.

We only have limited data given the course has only been used twice on the Korn Ferry Tour and four times for this event, but it certainly looks like Scheffler will be tough to beat.

Davis Riley, who trails by five, is the best of my three Find Me a 100 Winner picks so I'm irritated that I didn't make Patton Kizzire one of my selections.

He drifted all the way out to 1000.0999/1 after I'd backed him at 600.0599/1 and mentioned him in the column and after his seven-under-par 64 yesterday afternoon, he still looks too big at around 200.0199/1 so I've had a small top-up at that price.

Scheffler is clearly going to be tough to beat but Kizzire knows how to win and like Scheffler, he tees off nice and early in round two.

With Scheffler seemingly in control already, the Exchange have loaded up a Winner W/O Scottie Scheffler market here.

Pre-Event Selections:

Scottie Scheffler @ 4.216/5

Jake Knapp @ 65.064/1

In-Play Pick:

Patton Kizzire @ 200.0199/1

