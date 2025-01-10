The Punter's In-Play Blog: Typically tight at the top at Waialae

Six tied for the lead after day one

Matsuyama still heads the market

Taylor the only early in-play pick

09:45 - January 10, 2025

The wind picked up fractionally in the afternoon on day one of the Sony Open yesterady but there wasn't a huge differential in the scoring between the morning and afternoon starters.

The AM wave averaged 68.83 and (so far) the PM starters have averaged 68.92.

As is so often the case on the PGA Tour, with the pace of play characteristically slow, the first round isn't quite complete, with three groups still on the course when play was suspended due to darkness, but only one of the six players tied for the lead, last week's first round leader, Tom Hoge, began the tournament yesterday afternoon.

Dave Tindall's 55/156.00 first round leader fancy, Harry Hall, is one of the six tied at the top but with as many as 25 players within two strokes of the lead and 64 players within four, the tournament is as hard to assess now as it was before the off.

The pre-event favourite, Hideki Matsuyama, still heads the market after a three-under-par 67 yesterday afternoon, and he's trading at around 11/112.00 - the same price he was before the off.

This is a very different tournament to last week's Sentry, were the in-running trends, in favour of the frontrunners, are strong and patience is required.

As highlighted in the In-Play Tactics section of the preview, the last five winners all sat outside the top 20 after the opening round and given the condensed early leaderboard, it would be no surprise to see that run extend to six, although on the last occasion we saw six tied at the top after round one here, in 2010, two of the six, Ryan Palmer and Robert Allenby, went on to finish first and second.

I should probably sit on my hands for now and see what today brings but I was happy to have a small wager on Canada's Nick Taylor, who sits on -4.

With four PGA Tour titles to his name, and two in the last two years, the 36-year-old is prolific enough to chance at a venue he clearly likes.

He was on the shortlist for the Find Me a 100 Winner column, but his numbers weren't great at The Sentry last week, so I left him out but I'm happy to chance him at 75.074/1 this morning.

He's finished seventh here in each of the last two years and he finished 11th in 2021 after shooting 62 in round two to lead by two at halfway.

I haven't got involved in the Team Cup on the DP World Tour, but Matt Cooper has the lowdown on the event here and it's currently live on Sky.

Whether you're a fan of match play or not, it's nice to see the Abu Dhabi Golf Club on our screens again, having been the venue for the Abu Dhabi Championship up until 2021, and if nothing else, we should get a few clues ahead of next week's Dubai Desert Classic.

I suspect this event will prove a decent warm up for the first Rolex Series event of the year at the Emirates Golf Club.

Pre-Event Picks:

Hideki Matsuyama @ 12.011/1

Austin Eckroat @ 46.045/1

Cam Davis @ 60/161.00 each-way (Sportsbook)

In-Play Pick:

Nick Taylor @ 75.074/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Picks:

Nico Echavarria @ 110.0109/1

Patton Kizzire @ 210.0209/1

David Lipsky @ 330.0329/1

