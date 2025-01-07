Find Me a 100 Winner: Three longshots chanced at The Sony Open from 109/1 to 329/1
Get long shot bets for this week's PGA Tour event from golf betting expert Steve Rawlings who has picked out three outsiders on the Betfair Exchange...
-
-
-
The Sony Open has been a reasonable tournament for longshots and they don't get any longer than last year's victor - Grayson Murray.
Sadly, no longer with us, Murray went off at 1000.0999/1 12 months ago but he's far from the only outsider to take the title.
Fabian Gomez and Kevin Na have both recently won here at a triple-figure price and there have been plenty of instances when longshots have traded at odds-on before getting beat.
I've had a fair bit of success in this event over the years so I'm happy to go with three outsiders before the off, two of which I backed last week!
Nico Echavarria @ 110.0109/1
As highlighted in the preview, 17 of the last 26 Sony Open winners, and eight of the last 11, played in The Sentry the week before they won here. So it makes sense to concentrate primarily on those who participated around the Plantation Course last week.
Columbia's Nico Echavaria finished tied for 30th in what was his first outing in six weeks, so there's a chance he could have been rusty as prior to that he was in sparkling form.
Echavarria was a very impressive winner of the ZOZO Championship at the end of October and he led the World Wide Technology Championship with a round to go next time out before going on to finish sixth.
In his final start of 2024, after a slightly disappointing 29th in Bermuda, the 30-year-old was a fast-finishing runner-up to Maverick McNealy in the RSM Classic in his final start. And that's an event that correlates nicely with this one.
His first PGA Tour victory was at the Puerto Rico Open in 2023 at another coastal track and he shot two rounds of 65 around Waialae Country Club to climb from tied 59th to 12th when debuting here in 2023.
The Colombian finished only 66th here last year but he opened with three rounds of 68 and he was badly out of form at the time so I'm happy to forgive that.
There's every chance that his purple patch has finished but, if last week's disappointing effort was merely a case of rustiness and he has elevated his career to the next level, which his late 2024 form suggests, then he's well worth chancing at a track that suits.
Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1
Patton Kizzire @ 210.0209/1
I may have a soft spot for Patton Kizzire as I backed him here at 85.084/1 before the off when he beat James Hahn in extra-time in 2018.
Like Echavarria, he was a bit disappointing last week, never contending and finishing 40th, but his credentials are too good to ignore given he's trading at in excess of 200.0199/1.
Kizzire doesn't contend often but it's interesting to see that when he is in the mix, it's very often at the same venues.
He sat second with a round to go (finished 10th) in the World Wide Technology Championship on the last occasion it was staged at Mayakoba, five years after he'd won there in 2017. He won the Procore Championship (by five strokes) at Silverado as recently as last September, eight years after he'd finished second there.
He also has two top four finishes in the Shriners at TPC Summerlin but the venue at which he's enjoyed most success is this one.
With course form figures reading MC-1-13-7-MC-7-42-76-13, he's often played well here when woefully out of form. A strong week can't be ruled out given it's only a matter of a few months since he romped to victory at the Procore.
Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1
David Lipsky @ 330.0329/1
The man who chased home Kizzire in vain at Silverado was the 36-year-old Californian, David Lipsky, and although he doesn't have the advantage of a pipe-opener at the the Plantation Course last week, he arrives in Honolulu in search of his third top-10 finish in-a-row and his second top-four finish at Waialae.
Lipsky is yet to win on the PGA Tour but he's twice been successful on the DP World Tour, and he's won once on the Asian Tour and once on the Korn Ferry Tour so he's no stranger to success. He has far better credentials than his odds suggest.
He was out of form before and after his second placed finish to Kizzire in September, but he signed off from 2024 in style with a sixth in the World Wide Technology and a ninth in Bermuda so it will be interesting to see how he fares this week.
He missed the cut on debut here in 2022 and again last year, but he sat second with a round to go two years ago before eventually finishing fourth, so the course clearly suits.
He's too big at over 300.0299/1 in the outright market and he's worth a small interest in the top ten market at 20.019/1 too.
STEVE'S 2025 FIND ME A 100 WINNER P/L
