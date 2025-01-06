Golf Form Guide

Sony Open in Hawaii 2025: Course and current form stats

Waialae Country Club: Hosted its maiden PGA Tour event in 1966
Waialae: A low-scoring venue where accuracy provides greater reward than power

It's week two of the new PGA Tour season and the pros are teeing-up at Waialae Country Club. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...

  • Short course with tight fairways and coastal breezes

  • In-form Maverick 25/126.00 to contend in Hawaii

  • Corey 14/115.00 ready to re-enter winners' enclosure

Tournament And Course Notes

- Opened 98 years ago, Waialae Country Club demands accuracy rather than sheer power;

- At just over 7,000 yards, Waialae is one of the shorter layouts on the PGA Tour schedule;

- The Bermudagrass fairways are narrow, while water comes into play on just five holes;

- Waialae is a compact, parkland venue located on the south-east coastline of O'ahu Island;

- Being an island venue close to the Pacific Ocean, the ever-changing coastal breezes play a major part in determining weather conditions;

- Scoring is usually low, with the winning 72-hole average for the last 12 editions (2013-24) being 260.0, which is exactly 20 under par.

Good Current Form

Maverick McNealy 25/126.00, who closed last year by securing his maiden PGA Tour title in Georgia, made a strong start to 2025 by finishing tied-eighth at Kapalua on Sunday.

His confidence remains high and he currently holds a career-best World Ranking of 28. Two years ago at Waialae he finished in a tie-for-seventh.

Another first-time winner from 2024 is Englishman Harry Hall 45/146.00 who, on his Kapalua debut last week, also tied-eighth.

It was a performance which returned the Cornwall-born golfer to the world's top 100.

Meanwhile, this year's American Ryder Cup skipper Keegan Bradley 25/126.00 is enjoying a resurgence in form.

The 38-year-old could even qualify for the team itself, and is the current world No 12 following his tie-for-15th at Kapalua on Sunday.

He won last August's BMW Championship at Castle Pines and 12 months ago at Waialae Country Club tied-for-second after losing a play-off.

Good Course Form

Corey Connors 14/115.00 will fancy his chances following a consistent run of results during the second half of last year and has made a solid start to 2025.

In his last dozen events, the consistent Canadian has posted seven top-10s and has only twice finished lower than 25th.

Add to that his good record at Waialae which has yielded four T12s from his last five visits.

And you can rarely discuss the Hawaiian Open without mentioning Russell Henley 20/121.00.

The experienced American is a former champion at Waialae, along with his other top-four finishes in 2022 and 2024.

Chris Kirk 50/151.00is another strong performer in this tournament (four x T5s), although his form since the start of May 2024 has been mediocre.

Stroke Averages


Lowest 10 At Waialae (2019-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
67.00: Hayden Buckley (10)
67.14: Russell Henley (22)
67.15: Corey Conners (20)
67.15: Chris Kirk (20)
67.17: Matt Kuchar (18)
67.25: Hideki Matsuyama (24)
67.33: Si Woo Kim (18)
67.36: Billy Horschel (14)
67.42: Maverick McNealy (12)
67.43: Nick Hardy (14)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Read The Punter's Hawaiian Open Preview

Last 10 Weeks / Waialae Form (2015-24)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W1 W52 W51 W50 W49 W48 W47 W46 W45 W44
Hideki Matsuyama 1 2
Keegan Bradley 15 5
Sahith Theegala 36 8
Robert MacIntyre 15 7 7 19
Billy Horschel 51 47
Russell Henley 30 19
Tom Kim 2 MC
Byeong Hun An 32
Brian Harman 58 12 25
Maverick McNealy 8 1 17 6
Corey Conners 5 6
Nick Dunlap 55 16
JT Poston 40 5
Austin Eckroat 15 17 1
Sepp Straka 15 9 MC
Davis Thompson 36 60
Denny McCarthy 46 25
Matt McCarty 53 MC
Taylor Pendrith 13 19
Lucas Glover 30 42 24
Cameron Davis 13 MC 6
Chris Kirk 44 MC
Stephan Jaeger 36
Thomas Detry 5 36 13
Mackenzie Hughes 6 5 67
Eric Cole 52 15
Adam Hadwin 29 53
Si Woo Kim 32 Wd
Tom Hoge 8 45
Ben Griffin 15 8 24
Nico Echavarria 32 2 29 6
Nick Taylor 48 MC
Kurt Kitayama
Harris English 60 14
Erik van Rooyen 42 24 64
Taylor Moore 35 MC
Max McGreevy 1
Jake Knapp 56 68
Harry Hall 8 14
Emiliano Grillo
Luke Clanton 2
Lee Hodges 5
Patrick Rodgers 17 9 24
Doug Ghim 42 MC 20
Ryo Hisatsune 55 17 29
Keith Mitchell MC MC
Vince Whaley 8 5 55
Mark Hubbard 35 3
Matti Schmid 59 61 MC
Brendon Todd MC 57
Patton Kizzire 40 66 MC
Jesper Svensson 36 7 44
CT Pan
Adam Schenk 53 MC
Justin Lower MC 5 2
Kensei Hirata 17 16 25 47
Rico Hoey 17 45
Patrick Fishburn 8 12
JJ Spaun MC 30
Luke List MC 54
Matt Kuchar MC 30
Andrew Novak 35 2
Daniel Berger 2 62 20
Charley Hoffman 30
Seamus Power Wd 23
Peter Malnati 53 MC MC
Ben Kohles MC 57
Adam Svensson 53 39
Takumi Kanaya 3 16 9 10
Sam Stevens 42 67 6
Carson Young 35 62 2
Andrew Putnam MC MC
Rikuya Hoshino 28 37
Frankie Capan
Chandler Phillips 11 20
McClure Meissner
David Lipsky 9 6
Tim Widing
Ben Silverman
Michael Kim 11 12 30
Chan Kim
Kyoung-Hoon Lee MC MC MC
Steven Fisk 49
Joe Highsmith 11 5
Taylor Dickson
Rafael Campos 57 MC 1 MC
William Mouw
Harry Higgs 11 34 30
Yuta Sugiura 62 14 43 52 34
Michael Thorbjornsen 8
Alex Smalley MC 29 39
Thomas Rosenmueller MC
Henrik Norlander 17 57 30
Greyson Sigg MC 9
Nate Lashley MC MC 55
Jacob Bridgeman MC 12 14
Chris Gotterup 46
Brian Campbell
Gary Woodland MC
Brice Garnett 48 MC
Ryan Gerard 14
Sam Ryder MC 5 30
David Skinns MC 42 58
Aldrich Potgieter 42 2 8
Cristobal Del Solar 42 27 51
Taylor Montgomery 42 64
Jackson Suber
Kevin Roy
Joel Dahmen 35 MC 14
Vincent Norrman
John Pak
Isaiah Salinda
Paul Peterson 25
Braden Thornberry
Quade Cummins
Nick Hardy MC MC 30
Ricky Castillo
Chad Ramey MC 29 60
Hayden Buckley MC 65 MC
Danny Walker
Kevin Velo
Ben Martin
Camilo Villegas MC 47 MC
Bud Cauley 25
Mason Andersen
Lanto Griffin 68 12 60
Kris Ventura
Jeremy Paul
Kaito Onishi 28 58
Zach Johnson MC
Aaron Baddeley MC 70 64
Trevor Cone
Noah Goodwin
Webb Simpson MC
Ryan Palmer MC
Will Gordon 30 47 MC
Brandt Snedeker MC MC
James Hahn MC MC
Alejandro Tosti MC MC MC
Mao Matsuyama MC 58 MC
Ben Polland
Kelly Welsh
Tyler Loree
Will Chandler
Matthew Riedel
Nicholas Lindheim
Anders Albertson MC
Norman Xiong MC MC 47 MC
Player `24 `23 `22 `21 `20 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15
Hideki Matsuyama 30 48 1 19 12 51 27 MC*
Keegan Bradley 2 MC 12 MC 12 29 39 MC MC
Sahith Theegala MC 48
Robert MacIntyre 52
Billy Horschel 18 MC 36 7 68
Russell Henley 4 32 2 11 MC 66 MC 13 MC 17
Tom Kim MC
Byeong Hun An 2 12
Brian Harman 18 32 48 56 32 MC 4 20 13 13
Maverick McNealy 57 7 27
Corey Conners 57 12 11 12 3 39
Nick Dunlap
JT Poston 6 21 42 MC MC 20 64
Austin Eckroat 42 12
Sepp Straka 42 25 53 MC
Davis Thompson 57 54
Denny McCarthy 24 32 48
Matt McCarty
Taylor Pendrith 10 MC
Lucas Glover MC MC 5 50 MC*
Cameron Davis 30 32 27 31 9 MC
Chris Kirk 18 3 27 2 MC MC 10 MC MC 26
Stephan Jaeger 18 28 MC 43 54
Thomas Detry
Mackenzie Hughes MC 19 MC MC* MC 27
Eric Cole 13 61
Adam Hadwin MC 57 67 MC
Si Woo Kim 42 1 55 25 MC 58 4
Tom Hoge MC 41 MC MC 12 MC 3 MC MC*
Ben Griffin 30 12
Nico Echavarria 66 12
Nick Taylor 7 7 11 32 MC MC 74 68
Kurt Kitayama 24 73 MC
Harris English 10 73 55 32 22 64 MC 56 3
Erik van Rooyen 52 20 MC
Taylor Moore
Max McGreevy MC MC
Jake Knapp 70
Harry Hall 42 28
Emiliano Grillo 7 MC MC 47 21 22 47 33
Luke Clanton
Lee Hodges MC
Patrick Rodgers 24 38 MC Wd MC
Doug Ghim MC MC MC
Ryo Hisatsune 30
Keith Mitchell 30 MC 7 14 MC 16 25
Vince Whaley MC 17 MC
Mark Hubbard 57 MC MC 32 MC MC 56 60
Matti Schmid MC MC
Brendon Todd 30 21 48 41 21 MC 44
Patton Kizzire 13 76 42 7 MC 13 1 MC
Jesper Svensson
CT Pan MC MC MC
Adam Schenk 67 MC MC MC MC 39
Justin Lower 74 64
Kensei Hirata MC
Rico Hoey MC MC
Patrick Fishburn
JJ Spaun MC 12 MC MC MC 47 MC
Luke List 66 MC MC MC 13 MC
Matt Kuchar MC 7 7 MC MC 1 13 3
Andrew Novak MC 12 MC
Daniel Berger 7 38 14 45 42 13
Charley Hoffman 42 14 MC
Seamus Power 74 3 MC MC 54 49
Peter Malnati MC MC MC 14 12 MC MC 27 MC*
Ben Kohles 52 27
Adam Svensson 30 41 7 43
Takumi Kanaya MC MC MC MC
Sam Stevens 24 MC
Carson Young MC MC
Andrew Putnam 10 4 27 MC 57 2 69 MC
Rikuya Hoshino MC 45 67
Frankie Capan
Chandler Phillips 57
McClure Meissner
David Lipsky MC 4 MC
Tim Widing
Ben Silverman 18 MC MC
Michael Kim 42 MC 65 MC MC 20 MC
Chan Kim MC MC
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 30 28 48 19 MC MC
Steven Fisk
Joe Highsmith MC
Taylor Dickson
Rafael Campos MC MC
William Mouw
Harry Higgs MC MC 32 57
Yuta Sugiura
Michael Thorbjornsen
Alex Smalley MC MC MC
Thomas Rosenmueller
Henrik Norlander 55 MC 9 20 MC
Greyson Sigg 66 48 42
Nate Lashley MC 7 MC MC 53 39
Jacob Bridgeman MC
Chris Gotterup
Brian Campbell
Gary Woodland MC MC MC* 7 6 13 3
Brice Garnett 21 32 MC 33 MC MC
Ryan Gerard
Sam Ryder MC 63 MC 28 MC 58
David Skinns MC MC
Aldrich Potgieter
Cristobal Del Solar
Taylor Montgomery 13 12
Jackson Suber
Kevin Roy MC
Joel Dahmen 72 MC 12 22 73
Vincent Norrman MC MC
John Pak
Isaiah Salinda
Paul Peterson
Braden Thornberry
Quade Cummins
Nick Hardy 42 41 MC 14
Ricky Castillo
Chad Ramey MC 54 MC
Hayden Buckley MC 2 12
Danny Walker
Kevin Velo
Ben Martin MC 32 45 MC 7 36 50 51
Camilo Villegas MC MC MC MC 44
Bud Cauley MC MC
Mason Andersen
Lanto Griffin 72 41 7 58
Kris Ventura MC
Jeremy Paul
Kaito Onishi MC
Zach Johnson MC 75 MC 62 28 MC 14 6 9 64
Aaron Baddeley 7 41 MC
Trevor Cone MC
Noah Goodwin
Webb Simpson 66 MC 61 4 3 4 13 13 13
Ryan Palmer MC 32 12 41 4 58 MC 13 17
Will Gordon 42 28 MC MC
Brandt Snedeker MC 36 MC 12 16 MC 2
James Hahn 41 MC MC 2 36 28 26
Alejandro Tosti 70
Mao Matsuyama
Ben Polland
Kelly Welsh
Tyler Loree
Will Chandler
Matthew Riedel
Nicholas Lindheim MC 32 MC
Anders Albertson 67
Norman Xiong 79

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

