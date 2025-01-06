Sony Open in Hawaii 2025: Course and current form stats

Short course with tight fairways and coastal breezes

In-form Maverick 25/1 26.00 to contend in Hawaii

Corey 14/1 15.00 ready to re-enter winners' enclosure

Tournament And Course Notes

- Opened 98 years ago, Waialae Country Club demands accuracy rather than sheer power;

- At just over 7,000 yards, Waialae is one of the shorter layouts on the PGA Tour schedule;

- The Bermudagrass fairways are narrow, while water comes into play on just five holes;

- Waialae is a compact, parkland venue located on the south-east coastline of O'ahu Island;

- Being an island venue close to the Pacific Ocean, the ever-changing coastal breezes play a major part in determining weather conditions;

- Scoring is usually low, with the winning 72-hole average for the last 12 editions (2013-24) being 260.0, which is exactly 20 under par.

Good Current Form

Maverick McNealy 25/126.00, who closed last year by securing his maiden PGA Tour title in Georgia, made a strong start to 2025 by finishing tied-eighth at Kapalua on Sunday.

His confidence remains high and he currently holds a career-best World Ranking of 28. Two years ago at Waialae he finished in a tie-for-seventh.

Another first-time winner from 2024 is Englishman Harry Hall 45/146.00 who, on his Kapalua debut last week, also tied-eighth.

It was a performance which returned the Cornwall-born golfer to the world's top 100.

Meanwhile, this year's American Ryder Cup skipper Keegan Bradley 25/126.00 is enjoying a resurgence in form.

The 38-year-old could even qualify for the team itself, and is the current world No 12 following his tie-for-15th at Kapalua on Sunday.

He won last August's BMW Championship at Castle Pines and 12 months ago at Waialae Country Club tied-for-second after losing a play-off.

Good Course Form

Corey Connors 14/115.00 will fancy his chances following a consistent run of results during the second half of last year and has made a solid start to 2025.

In his last dozen events, the consistent Canadian has posted seven top-10s and has only twice finished lower than 25th.

Add to that his good record at Waialae which has yielded four T12s from his last five visits.

And you can rarely discuss the Hawaiian Open without mentioning Russell Henley 20/121.00.

The experienced American is a former champion at Waialae, along with his other top-four finishes in 2022 and 2024.

Chris Kirk 50/151.00is another strong performer in this tournament (four x T5s), although his form since the start of May 2024 has been mediocre.

Stroke Averages



Lowest 10 At Waialae (2019-24)

Average .... (Rounds)

67.00: Hayden Buckley (10)

67.14: Russell Henley (22)

67.15: Corey Conners (20)

67.15: Chris Kirk (20)

67.17: Matt Kuchar (18)

67.25: Hideki Matsuyama (24)

67.33: Si Woo Kim (18)

67.36: Billy Horschel (14)

67.42: Maverick McNealy (12)

67.43: Nick Hardy (14)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those entered this week are included in table

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves