Frenchman shows the way in Bahrain

Rasmus recovers with a fabulous finish

Midway point of round two the time to strike

17:40 - February 1, 2024

The opening round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has just started and although it's a bit too early to make any assumptions, Scottie Scheffler's putting woes maybe continuing. He's just three-putted at the opening hole to make a bogey five at Spyglass Hill.

The very early leader is the young Swedish sensation, Ludvig Aberg, who's birdied the first two holes at Spyglass, and I'll be back in the morning with a look at that event once the first round is complete.

Over on the DP World Tour, at the inaugural edition of the Bahrain Championship, the pre-event favourite, Rasmus Hojgaard, has shortened up after a birdie at his penultimate hole and an eagle at his final hole (the ninth) tidied up what was arguably a disappointing day.

Rasmus Højgaard eagles his last hole to finish 5-under #BahrainGolfChamps pic.twitter.com/N9JlFFaagh ? DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) February 1, 2024

In his defence, the young Dane has been feeling unwell for a couple of days but after four birdies in-a-row from the 13th hole this morning to get to -4 after just seven holes, and having been matched at just 3.39/4, he lost his way quite badly, playing his next nine holes in a birdie-free two-over-par.

His great finish saw him post a five-under-par 67 and he trails by three after round one.

No doubt inspired by Matthieu Pavon's sensational victory at Torrey Pines last week, afternoon starter, Tom Vaillant, leads after round one following an immaculate eight-under-par 64 in the afternoon today and it will be interesting to see where the Frenchman stands at halfway.

The wind is predicted to pick up tomorrow, before dropping again over the weekend, so round two is going to be pivotal and anyone that posts a decent score from the morning wave may well be worth getting onside.

The market will favour Hojgaard before he goes out in the afternoon tomorrow but if a few players post a good score in the morning, he may have his work cut out to catch them.

I'm going to look to see if I like the look of anyone that's posted a good score early on tomorrow, before the afternoon wave go out, and I'll update the blog if I do.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Pre-Event Pick:

Matthew Fitzpatrick @ 46.045/1

Bahrain Championship Pre-Event Picks:

Rasmus Hojgaard @ 11.010/1

Pablo Larrazabal @ 70.069/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

Brandon Stone @ 100.099/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

Kevin Yu @ 140.0139/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

