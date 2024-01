Danes renew rivalry in the desert

Tournament History

After two weeks in Dubai and a week in Ras Al Khaimah, the DP World skips from the UAE to the Kingdom of Bahrain for the inaugural edition of the Bahrain Championship.

Venue

Montgomerie Course, Royal Golf Club, Kingdom of Bahrain, Bahrain

Course Details

Par 72, 7261 yards

Scoring average in 2011 - 70.21

Although this is the first edition of the Bahrain Championship, this isn't the first time we've seen the Colin Montgomerie designed Championship Course at the Royal Bahrain Golf Club on the DP World Tour.

Just a few weeks before the Arab Spring-inspired Bahraini Uprising in 2011, the course was used for the inaugural edition of the now defunct Volvo Golf Champions event, a tournament won by Paul Casey in 20-under-par, a year after the course designer had controversially left him out the European Ryder Cup team.

According to Monty's design website, the course has been "designed and constructed to provide a links style golf experience in the desert, with fast running fairways and open approaches into huge, firm greens which are dramatically contoured."

The course wasn't especially well received 13 years ago, with the 'funky' greens getting quite a bit of stick. I've been unable to establish if there have been any changes to the putting surfaces since 2011, or any part of the course for that matter, but Ian Poulter wasn't a fan. He took to Twitter for a bit of a rant...

"Played great today 35 putts, missed one green, simply the WORST greens I have ever seen & I'm not joking they are embarrassing.

Apparently, the architect wanted to make a statement with the greens, he did that alright they are &%$#"

The Championship Course at the Royal Bahrain Golf Club also staged a couple of MENA Tour events in 2019 and 2020, won by Robin Roussel and David Hague.

Weather Forecast

TV Coverage

Live on Sky Sports all four days, starting at 8:30 on Thursday morning in the UK

What Will it Take to Win the Bahrain Ch'ship?

How much credence we can give to one event staged here 13 years ago is debatable but for what it's worth here's the top-five from 2011 with the following stats - Driving Distance, Driving Accuracy, Greens In Regulation, Scrambling and Putting Average.

1 Paul Casey -20 DD 5 DA 25 GIR 52 SC 17 PA 6

2 Peter Hanson -19 DD 28 DA 15 GIR 17 SC 8 PA 8

3 Miguel-Angel Jimenz -19 DD 48 DA 7 GIR 3 SC 3 PA 43

4 Stephen Gallacher -18 DD 3 DA 64 GIR 1 SC 50 PA 16

3 Robert Karlsson -17 -13 DD 4 DA 4 GIR 63 SC 4 PA 3

Although Poulter had a good ole moan about the dancefloors, putting was quite a key stats and it looks like a better week with the flatstick would have seen Miguel-Angel Jimenez take the title given how well he performed from tee-to-green.

His lack of length will have hampered the Spaniard too given the top-five in the Driving Distance stats, and six of the top-ten, all finished inside the top-12 and that the winner, Casey, and Peter Hanson, who finished tied for second, ranked first and second on the par fives.

Is There an Angle In?

There are a couple of other Montgomerie-designed courses that have been used on the DP World Tour, but it's been a while so the form's quite old now. That's a bit of a shame Montgomerie Course form has crossed over...

Whether it's of any use is highly debatable but it may be worth checking out form at The Dutch, which hosted the Dutch Open (formerly the KLM Open) in 2016, 2017 and 2018, the Montgomerie Maxx, which hosted four editions of the now defunct Turkish Airlines Open, in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2019, and Carlton House, which hosted the Irish Open in 2013.

Casey won the Irish Open in 2013 and Joost Luiten, who won the KLM Open at The Dutch in 2016, finished second.

There's one other tournament result that caught my eye when researching and it may just point to last week's venue - Al Hamra - which is a Peter Harradine design.

Almost exactly four years before Casey beat Jimenez and Hanson by a stroke here, he beat the same two players by the exact same margin in the Abu Dhabi Championship at the Harradine-designed Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

In all likelihood, that's merely coincidental but last week's Ras Al Khaimah Championship could still prove to be an excellent guide.

Al Hamra is an exposed desert layout that favours big hitters and fine links exponents so there are worse places to start than last week's event.

In-Play Tactics

As is usually the case in the desert, a fast start was vital in 2011.

Casey sat tied for sixth and just three off the lead after round one, tied fourth and one off the lead at halfway and he was tied for the lead with the runner-up, Peter Hanson after 54-holes.

The front four on the final leaderboard were tied for the lead or trailing by just on eat halfway and the two winners on the MENA Tour won wire-to-wire.

Looking back to 2011, one of the two hardest holes on the course was the par four eighth, but it only averaged 4.16 so it's not a tough track by any means.

The par five ninth was the easiest hole, averaging only 4.41 over the week, and that kicked off an easy stretch until the par four 15th, which like the eighth, averaged 4.16.

If you're planning to bet in-running, it's worth bearing in mind that the last three holes ranked as the third, fifth and eighth toughest so it's not a simple finish.

And finally, keep an eye on the weather forecast as there was a draw bias of almost two strokes in favour of the AM-PM side of the draw in 2011.

I'll be back later today or tomorrow with a look at the market leaders and a summary of any pre-event selections.

