</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fatt-pebble-beach-pro-am-2024-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-290124-167.html&rfr=977216">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fatt-pebble-beach-pro-am-2024-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-290124-167.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/blackburn-vs-wrexham-fa-cup-tips-back-goals-at-15-8-270124-1230.html">Blackburn v Wrexham FA Cup: Hosts to win with goals at both ends</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/african-cup-of-nations/africa-cup-of-nations-last-16-back-senegal-to-end-host-nations-hopes-280124-164.html">Africa Cup of Nations Last 16: Back Senegal to end host nation's hopes</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/jones-knows-notebook-midweek-premier-league-tips-14-1-treble-290124-664.html">Jones Knows Notebook: Back midweek Premier League 14/1 treble</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-9-4-doughmore-bay-should-prove-far-better-than-these-280124-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: 9/4 Doughmore Bay should prove far better than these</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/watch-paul-nicholls-ditcheat-diary-ginnys-destiny-will-go-straight-to-the-turners-290124-9.html">Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diary: Ginny's Destiny will go straight to the Turners</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/horse-racing-tips-morfee-and-henrys-have-great-claims-on-monday-290124-134.html">Horse Racing Tips: Morfee and Henry's have great claims on Monday </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/serial-winners/">Serial Winners</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/att-pebble-beach-pro-am-2024-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-290124-167.html">AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Hot putting the key at Pebble</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/bahrain-championship-2024-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-290124-167.html">Bahrain Championship: The Punter's Preview</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-farmers-insurance-open-result-and-review-fabulous-frenchman-causes-another-shock-at-the-farmers-280124-167.html">The Punter's De-brief: Fabulous Frenchman causes another shock at the Farmers</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/ilt20-and-sat20-tips-outsiders-may-be-underrated-as-pressure-grows-280124-194.html">ILT20 and SAT20 Tips: Outsiders may be underrated as pressure grows</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/ilt20-and-Sat20-tips-destructibe-klaasen-can-catch-up-270124-194.html">ILT20 and SAT20: Destructive Klaasen can catch up for the win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/ilt20-and-sat20-tips-hales-salt-powell-and-warner-in-our-sights-260124-194.html">ILT20 and SAT20 Tips: Hales, Salt, Powell and Warner in our sights</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/">Cricket World Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-mens-final-tips-our-outright-pick-sinner-favoured-to-win-270124-1305.html">Australian Open Men's Final Tips: Outright pick Sinner favoured to win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-mens-final-tips-and-betting-preview-back-medvedevs-experience-81-to-win-through-in-f-270124-186.html">Australian Open Men's Final: Back Medvedev's experience @ 8/1 to win through in five setter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-womens-final-tips-defending-champion-to-win-again-260124-1305.html">Australian Open Women's Final Tips: Defending champion to win again</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-general-election-odds-can-sunak-survive-tory-rebellion-250124-171.html">Next General Election Betting: The grim schedule awaiting Rishi Sunak</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-odds-second-trump-presidency-50-percent-chance-after-he-wins-new-hampshire-primary-240124-204.html">US Election: Second Trump presidency 50% chance after he wins New Hampshire</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/new-hampshire-primary-betting-odds-and-analysis-220124-171.html">New Hampshire Primary: The last significant night of primary season?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-playoffs-championship-games-betting-tips-afc-and-nfc-title-game-picks-previews-and-best-bets-in--260124-1063.html">NFL Championship Games Tips: Back Chiefs & Niners to book Super Bowl spots</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/who-will-win-the-super-bowl-ravens-and-49ers-favourites-to-win-conference-championships-230124-204.html">Super Bowl Betting: Ravens and 49ers favourites to win Conference Championships</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-divisional-round-playoffs-betting-tips-game-picks-previews-and-best-bets-in-super-bowl-race-170124-1063.html">NFL Divisional Round Tips: Allen & Mahomes to serve up play-off classic</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open Betting Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html">How To Bet on Golf</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Golf Each-Way Tips </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Long Odds Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html">Each-Way Calculator</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423213 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423213 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423213={pID:"5423213",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423213:window.ftClick_5423213,ftExpTrack_5423213:window.ftExpTrack_5423213,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423213PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423213); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423213PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423213"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423213;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticLEFT/?"+ft5423213PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423213.GTimeout);ft5423213PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423214 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423214 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423214={pID:"5423214",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423214:window.ftClick_5423214,ftExpTrack_5423214:window.ftExpTrack_5423214,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423214PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423214); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423214PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423214"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423214;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticRIGHT/?"+ft5423214PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423214.GTimeout);ft5423214PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jordan Spieth smiling 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Open Betting Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jason Day smile 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>How To Bet on Golf</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer tees off silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player marks ball 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Golf Each-Way Tips </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Long Odds Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer hits iron silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Hot putting the key at Pebble</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/steven-rawlings/">Steven Rawlings</a></li> <li><time datetime="2024-01-29">29 January 2024</time></li> <li>5 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Hot putting the key at Pebble", "name": "AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Hot putting the key at Pebble", "description": "After four surprise winners in-a-row to kick off the 2024 PGA Tour season, a stellar field heads to the iconic Pebble Beach for a significantly elevated hist...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/att-pebble-beach-pro-am-2024-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-290124-167.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/att-pebble-beach-pro-am-2024-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-290124-167.html", "datePublished": "2024-01-29T10:01:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2024-01-29T11:09:00+00:00", "articleBody": "After four surprise winners in-a-row to kick off the 2024 PGA Tour season, a stellar field heads to the iconic Pebble Beach for a significantly elevated historic event... World's best line-up on the Californian coast Red my Bahrain Championship preview here Read last week's De-brief here Check out my preview of the Bahrain Championship Tournament History Originally named the Bing Crosby National Pro-Amateur and first staged in 1937 the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has been in existence for 87 years. The Crosby name was dropped from the title in 1985, eight years after Bing's death and a year before long-time sponsors, AT&amp;T, began their association. It's not always been a particularly strong event, but the tournament has been elevated to Signature Event status this year and as a result, there has been a change to the format. The AT&amp;T Pebble Beach used to be staged over three courses in rotation - Spyglass Hill, Monterey Peninsula and the host course, Pebble Beach. There would be a cut on Saturday night and the top-60 and ties would fight out the finish at Pebble Beach on Sunday but we're only using two courses this year - Spyglass and Pebble. With no cut, the limited but high-class field will play the two courses in rotation on Thursday and Friday with the event concluding at Pebble over the weekend. Given the event's elevated status, mercifully, there'll be no 'celebrities' in attendance this year but according to the tournament's website, there'll be a select number of notable amateurs playing on Thursday and Friday. Course Details - Pebble Beach (host course), par 72, 6972 yards, stroke average in 2023 - 71.53- Spyglass Hill par 72, 7041 yards, stroke average in 2023 - 72.8 The host course, Pebble Beach, needs no introduction to most keen golf fans. This iconic seaside links has hosted the US Open six times and the PGA Championship once. It isn't a long course and it's not a tough driving test either. The fairways are largely generous, and the course's defence is its small greens, and of course, the weather. Spyglass differs from Pebble in that it's largely tree-lined and although it often plays slightly tougher than the host course, as it's more sheltered, it can be a good place to play on a windy day.The greens at both courses are Poa annua, as they were at Torrey Pines last week, and given how windy it can get here, they're usually set at a pedestrian (by PGA Tour standards) 12 feet on the Stimpmeter. Weather Forecast TV Coverage Live on Sky Sports all four days, starting at 16:30 UK time. Last Eight Winners with Pre-event Prices 2023 - Justin Rose -18 [44.0] 2022 - Tom Hoge -19 [75.0] 2021 - Daniel Berger -18 [17.0] 2020 - Nick Taylor -19 [210.0] 2019 - Phil Mickelson -19 [36.0] 2018 - Ted Potter Jr -17 [850.0] 2017 - Jordan Spieth -19 [10.0] 2016 - Vaughn Taylor -17 [960.0] What Will it Take to Win the AT&amp;T? As demonstrated by last year's winner, Justin Rose, who ranked 44th for Driving Accuracy, 45th for Driving Distance and only 57th for Strokes Gained: Off the Tee, what you do off the tee in this event is largely irrelevant. The average Driving Accuracy ranking for the 16 winners before Rose was only 38.31 and the average Driving Distance ranking was 35.16. It doesn't make an awful lot of difference where your drives finish up but where your second shot lands tends to be key. Rose only ranked 34th for Greens In Regulation but Brandon Wu, who finished toed for second topped the GIR rankings and the average GIR ranking for the 16 winners before rose was just 5.31. Rose went against the grain given 14 of the last 17 winners have ranked inside the top-nine for greens hit. The 2021 winner, Daniel Berger, ranked only 18th for Strokes Gained Putting and 29th for Putting Average which is as poor as it gets here. In the previous 15 editions, the worst Putting Average ranking of any winner had been 16th (Brandt Snedeker in 2016 and Dustin Johnson in 2009). The last two winners have produced much more typical putting numbers. The 2002 winner, Tom Hoge, ranked second for PA and third for SG:P and Rose ranked third and 14th for those two stats. Brendon Todd, who finished second alongside Wu 12 months ago, ranked first for SG:P. Hot putters, and those that are familiar with Poa annua, are the players to concentrate on. Is There an Angle In? It stands to reason that given Pebble Beach is a links-style course and that it's perched alongside the ocean, that Open Championship form stands up well here. When Jordan Spieth followed his victory here with success at Royal Birkdale in 2017, he became the third different AT&amp;T winner to also win the Open Championship this century. The five-time winner, Phil Mickelson, is also an Open champion and something of a links specialist and a number of recent winners have a cracking record in the world's oldest Major Championship. Rose has never won the Open but he finished second to Francesco Molinari at Carnoustie in 2018 and he famously finished fourth 20 years earlier as an amateur. He also won the Scottish Open at Royal Aberdeen ten years ago so he's very much a links specialist. Wind is nearly always a factor here so players that play well in blustery conditions prosper. Is There an Identikit Winner? The last two winners have gone off at [44.0] and [75.0] but it's unusual to see someone win at that sort of price. Historically, the winners have either been straight out of the top drawer or virtually impossible to spot! Daniel Berger was a well-fancied [16/1] shot in 2021 but two of the last eight winners have been matched at [1000.0] before the off and the 2020 winner, Nick Taylor, was also a huge longshot. Taking a chance on a wild outsider or two used to be the way to go but I'm not convinced we'll see many in-the-mix now that the tournament is a Signature Event. Rose was just the fifth overseas winner in the event's entire history so Americans have an incredibly strong record and course form stands up really well too... Course experience counts for plenty Rose had Pebble form figures reading 6-39-3-62 and having finished 12th in 2021, when woefully out of form, the 2022 winner, Hoge, had course form in the bag and as unfathomable as they were to find, those last three huge outsiders to win the event all had a bit of event form too. Nick Taylor had finished 10th back in 2017 and the 2016 winner, Vaughn Taylor, had finished inside the top-ten 12 months earlier. The other [1000.0] winner, Ted Potter Jr, had finished 16th in 2013, before winning five years later. Course form can be overplayed some weeks but not at this event. It's sometimes hard to convince yourself to take a shorter price than players usually trade at because of a bit of previous event form but it's worth it here. Year after year the same faces have contended, the leaderboards have always had a familiar look to them, and multiple event winners are common. Whether that trend continues with the event's new elevated status is debatable buy 13 men have won the tournament more than once and Spieth arguably should have made it 15 two years ago when he was matched at a low of [1.33] on the back nine on Sunday. Brett Ogle is the only debutant winner. Winner's Position and Price Pre-Round Four 2023 - Justin Rose led by a stroke [3.2] 2022 - Tom Hoge - tied for the lead [6.6] 2021 - Daniel Berger - T2nd - trailing by two [7.4] 2020 - Nick Taylor led by a stroke [2.9] 2019 - Phil Mickelson solo 2nd - trailing by three [6.6] 2018 - Ted Potter Jr - tied for the lead [14.0] 2017 - Jordan Spieth led by six strokes [1.14] 2016 - Vaughn Taylor - T9th - trailing by six [200.0] In-Play Tactics In addition to Vaughn Taylor, who trailed by six through 54 holes, we've also seen Tiger Woods win from five strokes adrift, Phil Mickelson six, and in 2001, Davis Love III won from seven back but like many a tournament played on a links course, if the weather is kind, being up with the pace is very often the place to be. The last two US Open winners at Pebble, Gary Woodland and Graeme McDowell, were both in front at halfway and no more than three off the lead after round one, and Tiger Woods famously powered to a wire-to-wire 15-stroke victory here in the 2000 US Open at Pebble Beach. Phil Mickelson (twice), Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and the 2020 winner, Nick Taylor, have all won this event wire-to-wire in the last 18 years, and 16 of the last 20 winners have all been within three strokes of the lead after the first round. If you're betting in-running on Sunday, things get tough after the first seven holes. Holes eight and nine ranked as the hardest two holes on the course last year they kick off a tough stretch until the par four 15th. Be very wary of the par five 14th hole, as it's far from a certain birdie hole. The market tends to assume players will pick up a shot there, but it always averages over-par in round four and only 12 players birdied it on Sunday last year. Only eight birdies were made on the hole on Sunday in 2022 and last year there were eight bogeys and four double-bogeys. In 2022, there were 16 bogeys and two doubles there so it's a demanding hole and far from the standard par five encounter on the PGA Tour. I'll be back later today or tomorrow with a look at the market leaders and a summary of any pre-event selections. Now read my preview of the Bahrain Championship here. *You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter ", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/PEBBLE BEACH 2.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/PEBBLE BEACH 2.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/PEBBLE BEACH 2.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Steven Rawlings", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/steven_rawlings" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/PEBBLE BEACH 2.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/PEBBLE BEACH 2.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/PEBBLE BEACH 2.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/PEBBLE BEACH 2.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Pebble Beach Golf Course"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">The 18th hole at Pebble Beach</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977216">Join</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=AT%26T%20Pebble%20Beach%20Pro-Am%3A%20Hot%20putting%20the%20key%20at%20Pebble&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fatt-pebble-beach-pro-am-2024-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-290124-167.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fatt-pebble-beach-pro-am-2024-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-290124-167.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fatt-pebble-beach-pro-am-2024-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-290124-167.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fatt-pebble-beach-pro-am-2024-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-290124-167.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fatt-pebble-beach-pro-am-2024-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-290124-167.html&text=AT%26T%20Pebble%20Beach%20Pro-Am%3A%20Hot%20putting%20the%20key%20at%20Pebble" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>After four surprise winners in-a-row to kick off the 2024 PGA Tour season, a stellar field heads to the iconic Pebble Beach for a significantly elevated historic event...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>World's best line-up on the Californian coast</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Red my Bahrain Championship preview here</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Read <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-farmers-insurance-open-result-and-review-fabulous-frenchman-causes-another-shock-at-the-farmers-280124-167.html">last week's De-brief here</a></strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Check out my preview of the <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/bahrain-championship-2024-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-290124-167.html">Bahrain Championship</a></strong></h3> </li> <hr><h2>Tournament History</h2><p></p><p>Originally named the Bing Crosby National Pro-Amateur and first staged in 1937 the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.224111196">AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am</a> has been in existence for 87 years<strong>. </strong>The Crosby name was dropped from the title in 1985, eight years after Bing's death and a year before long-time sponsors, AT&T, began their association.<strong> </strong></p><p>It's not always been a particularly strong event, but the tournament has been elevated to Signature Event status this year and as a result, there has been a change to the format.</p><p>The AT&T Pebble Beach used to be staged over three courses in rotation - Spyglass Hill, Monterey Peninsula and the host course, Pebble Beach.</p><p>There would be a cut on Saturday night and the top-60 and ties would fight out the finish at Pebble Beach on Sunday but we're only using two courses this year - Spyglass and Pebble.</p><p>With no cut, the limited but high-class field will play the two courses in rotation on Thursday and Friday with the event concluding at Pebble over the weekend.</p><p>Given the event's elevated status, mercifully, there'll be no 'celebrities' in attendance this year but according to the tournament's website, there'll be a select number of notable amateurs playing on Thursday and Friday.<strong> </strong></p><h2>Course Details</h2><p></p><p>- Pebble Beach (host course), par 72, 6972 yards, stroke average in 2023 - 71.53<br>- Spyglass Hill par 72, 7041 yards, stroke average in 2023 - 72.8</p><p>The host course, Pebble Beach, needs no introduction to most keen golf fans. This iconic seaside links has hosted the US Open six times and the PGA Championship once. It isn't a long course and it's not a tough driving test either. The fairways are largely generous, and the course's defence is its small greens, and of course, the weather.</p><p><img alt="PEBBLE BEACH 2023 2.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/PEBBLE%20BEACH%202023%202.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Spyglass differs from Pebble in that it's largely tree-lined and although it often plays slightly tougher than the host course, as it's more sheltered, it can be a good place to play on a windy day.<br><br>The greens at both courses are Poa annua, as they were at Torrey Pines last week, and given how windy it can get here, they're usually set at a pedestrian (by PGA Tour standards) 12 feet on the Stimpmeter.</p><hr><p><a href="https://www.windfinder.com/forecast/pebble_beach_lone_cypress"><strong>Weather Forecast</strong></a></p><hr><h2>TV Coverage</h2><p></p><p>Live on Sky Sports all four days, starting at 16:30 UK time.</p><h2>Last Eight Winners with Pre-event Prices</h2><p></p><ul> <li>2023 - Justin Rose -18 <b class="inline_odds" title="43/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">44.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">43/1</span></b></li> <li>2022 - Tom Hoge -19 <b class="inline_odds" title="74/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">75.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">74/1</span></b></li> <li>2021 - Daniel Berger -18 <b class="inline_odds" title="16/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">17.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">16/1</span></b></li> <li>2020 - Nick Taylor -19 <b class="inline_odds" title="209/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">210.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">209/1</span></b></li> <li>2019 - Phil Mickelson -19 <b class="inline_odds" title="35/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">36.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">35/1</span></b></li> <li>2018 - Ted Potter Jr -17 <b class="inline_odds" title="849/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">850.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">849/1</span></b></li> <li>2017 - Jordan Spieth -19 <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b></li> <li>2016 - Vaughn Taylor -17 <b class="inline_odds" title="959/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">960.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">959/1</span></b></li> </ul><h2>What Will it Take to Win the AT&T?</h2><p></p><p>As demonstrated by last year's winner, Justin Rose, who ranked 44<sup>th</sup> for Driving Accuracy, 45<sup>th</sup> for Driving Distance and only 57<sup>th</sup> for Strokes Gained: Off the Tee, what you do off the tee in this event is largely irrelevant.</p><p>The average Driving Accuracy ranking for the 16 winners before Rose was only 38.31 and the average Driving Distance ranking was 35.16.</p><p>It doesn't make an awful lot of difference where your drives finish up but where your second shot lands tends to be key.</p><p>Rose only ranked 34<sup>th</sup> for Greens In Regulation but Brandon Wu, who finished toed for second topped the GIR rankings and the average GIR ranking for the 16 winners before rose was just 5.31.</p><p>Rose went against the grain given 14 of the last 17 winners have ranked inside the top-nine for greens hit.</p><p>The 2021 winner, Daniel Berger, ranked only 18<sup>th</sup> for Strokes Gained Putting and 29<sup>th</sup> for Putting Average which is as poor as it gets here. In the previous 15 editions, the worst Putting Average ranking of any winner had been 16th (Brandt Snedeker in 2016 and Dustin Johnson in 2009).</p><p>The last two winners have produced much more typical putting numbers. The 2002 winner, Tom Hoge, ranked second for PA and third for SG:P and Rose ranked third and 14<sup>th</sup> for those two stats. Brendon Todd, who finished second alongside Wu 12 months ago, ranked first for SG:P.</p><p>Hot putters, and those that are familiar with Poa annua, are the players to concentrate on.</p><h2>Is There an Angle In?</h2><p></p><p>It stands to reason that given Pebble Beach is a links-style course and that it's perched alongside the ocean, that Open Championship form stands up well here.</p><p>When Jordan Spieth followed his victory here with success at Royal Birkdale in 2017, he became the third different AT&T winner to also win the Open Championship this century. The five-time winner, Phil Mickelson, is also an Open champion and something of a links specialist and a number of recent winners have a cracking record in the world's oldest Major Championship.</p><p>Rose has never won the Open but he finished second to Francesco Molinari at Carnoustie in 2018 and he famously finished fourth 20 years earlier as an amateur. He also won the Scottish Open at Royal Aberdeen ten years ago so he's very much a links specialist.</p><p><img alt="Justin Rose Pebble Beach scenic.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Justin%20Rose%20Pebble%20Beach%20scenic.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Wind is nearly always a factor here so players that play well in blustery conditions prosper.</p><h2>Is There an Identikit Winner?</h2><p></p><p>The last two winners have gone off at <b class="inline_odds" title="43/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">44.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">43/1</span></b> and <b class="inline_odds" title="74/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">75.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">74/1</span></b> but it's unusual to see someone win at that sort of price. Historically, the winners have either been straight out of the top drawer or virtually impossible to spot!</p><p>Daniel Berger was a well-fancied <b class="inline_odds" title="17.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">16/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">17.00</span></b> shot in 2021 but two of the last eight winners have been matched at <b class="inline_odds" title="999/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">1000.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">999/1</span></b> before the off and the 2020 winner, Nick Taylor, was also a huge longshot.</p><p>Taking a chance on a wild outsider or two used to be the way to go but I'm not convinced we'll see many in-the-mix now that the tournament is a Signature Event.</p><p>Rose was just the fifth overseas winner in the event's entire history so Americans have an incredibly strong record and course form stands up really well too...</p><h2>Course experience counts for plenty</h2><p></p><p>Rose had Pebble form figures reading 6-39-3-62 and having finished 12<sup>th</sup> in 2021, when woefully out of form, the 2022 winner, Hoge, had course form in the bag and as unfathomable as they were to find, those last three huge outsiders to win the event all had a bit of event form too.</p><p>Nick Taylor had finished 10<sup>th</sup> back in 2017 and the 2016 winner, Vaughn Taylor, had finished inside the top-ten 12 months earlier. The other <b class="inline_odds" title="999/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">1000.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">999/1</span></b> winner, Ted Potter Jr, had finished 16<sup>th</sup> in 2013, before winning five years later.</p><p>Course form can be overplayed some weeks but not at this event.</p><p>It's sometimes hard to convince yourself to take a shorter price than players usually trade at because of a bit of previous event form but it's worth it here. Year after year the same faces have contended, the leaderboards have always had a familiar look to them, and multiple event winners are common.</p><p>Whether that trend continues with the event's new elevated status is debatable buy 13 men have won the tournament more than once and Spieth arguably should have made it 15 two years ago when he was matched at a low of <b class="inline_odds" title="1/3"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.33</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/3</span></b> on the back nine on Sunday.</p><p>Brett Ogle is the only debutant winner.</p><h2>Winner's Position and Price Pre-Round Four</h2><p></p><ul> <li>2023 - Justin Rose led by a stroke <b class="inline_odds" title="11/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">3.2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11/5</span></b></li> <li>2022 - Tom Hoge - tied for the lead <b class="inline_odds" title="11/2"><span class="inline_odds__main">6.6</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11/2</span></b></li> <li>2021 - Daniel Berger - T2nd - trailing by two <b class="inline_odds" title="13/2"><span class="inline_odds__main">7.4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">13/2</span></b></li> <li>2020 - Nick Taylor led by a stroke <b class="inline_odds" title="15/8"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.9</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">15/8</span></b></li> <li>2019 - Phil Mickelson solo 2<sup>nd</sup> - trailing by three <b class="inline_odds" title="11/2"><span class="inline_odds__main">6.6</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11/2</span></b></li> <li>2018 - Ted Potter Jr - tied for the lead <b class="inline_odds" title="13/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">14.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">13/1</span></b></li> <li>2017 - Jordan Spieth led by six strokes <b class="inline_odds" title="1/7"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.14</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/7</span></b></li> <li>2016 - Vaughn Taylor - T9th - trailing by six <b class="inline_odds" title="199/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">200.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">199/1</span></b></li> </ul><h2>In-Play Tactics</h2><p></p><p>In addition to Vaughn Taylor, who trailed by six through 54 holes, we've also seen Tiger Woods win from five strokes adrift, Phil Mickelson six, and in 2001, Davis Love III won from seven back but like many a tournament played on a links course, if the weather is kind, being up with the pace is very often the place to be.</p><p>The last two US Open winners at Pebble, Gary Woodland and Graeme McDowell, were both in front at halfway and no more than three off the lead after round one, and Tiger Woods famously powered to a wire-to-wire 15-stroke victory here in the 2000 US Open at Pebble Beach.</p><p>Phil Mickelson (twice), Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and the 2020 winner, Nick Taylor, have all won this event wire-to-wire in the last 18 years, and 16 of the last 20 winners have all been within three strokes of the lead after the first round.</p><p><img alt="Spieth at Pebble.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Spieth%20at%20Pebble.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p><br>If you're betting in-running on Sunday, things get tough after the first seven holes. Holes eight and nine ranked as the hardest two holes on the course last year they kick off a tough stretch until the par four 15<sup>th</sup>.</p><p>Be very wary of the par five 14th hole, as it's far from a certain birdie hole. The market tends to assume players will pick up a shot there, but it always averages over-par in round four and only 12 players birdied it on Sunday last year.</p><p>Only eight birdies were made on the hole on Sunday in 2022 and last year there were eight bogeys and four double-bogeys. In 2022, there were 16 bogeys and two doubles there so it's a demanding hole and far from the standard par five encounter on the PGA Tour.</p><p>I'll be back later today or tomorrow with a look at the market leaders and a summary of any pre-event selections.</p><hr><h3><strong>Now read my preview of the Bahrain Championship <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/bahrain-championship-2024-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-290124-167.html">here</a>.<a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-farmers-insurance-open-result-and-review-fabulous-frenchman-causes-another-shock-at-the-farmers-280124-167.html"></a></strong></h3><hr><h3><span>*You can follow me on Twitter </span><a href="https://twitter.com/SteveThePunter" target="_blank" rel="noopener">@SteveThePunter</a></h3><hr><p></p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-refer_and_earn" data-qa="promo-name">New customers can get £20 in free bets!</h2> <p>New customers can earn £20 in free bets when they place a £5 bet on the Sportsbook after signing up. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBHC01B5G20">T&Cs apply.</a></p> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"></div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977216">Join</a> </div> </div> <p><em>Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.</em></p> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=AT%26T%20Pebble%20Beach%20Pro-Am%3A%20Hot%20putting%20the%20key%20at%20Pebble&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fatt-pebble-beach-pro-am-2024-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-290124-167.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fatt-pebble-beach-pro-am-2024-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-290124-167.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fatt-pebble-beach-pro-am-2024-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-290124-167.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fatt-pebble-beach-pro-am-2024-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-290124-167.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fatt-pebble-beach-pro-am-2024-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-290124-167.html&text=AT%26T%20Pebble%20Beach%20Pro-Am%3A%20Hot%20putting%20the%20key%20at%20Pebble" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/long-odds-golf-tips-south-african-open-trio-chanced-at-up-to-199-1-281123-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: South African Open trio chanced at up to 199/1</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/d083513e8e219bdd057ec52e683aa4cc32c47fd7.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/d083513e8e219bdd057ec52e683aa4cc32c47fd7.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/south-african-open-2023-betting-tips-and-the-punters-preview-271123-167.html">South African Open: Ferguson fancied at 28/1</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/ewen Ferguson at the British.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ewen%20Ferguson%20at%20the%20British.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/pga-tour-dp-world-tour-result-and-review-odds-on-lawrence-flops-at-the-joburg-271123-167.html">The Punter's De-brief: Odds-on Lawrence flops at the Joburg </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Dean Burmester Joburg win.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Dean%20Burmester%20Joburg%20win.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block" style="margin: 0;"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/att-pebble-beach-pro-am-2024-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-290124-167.html">AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Hot putting the key at Pebble</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/ras-al-khaimah-championship-first-round-leader-tips-picks-from-66-1-to-80-1-230124-719.html">Ras Al Khaimah Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Picks from 66/1 to 80/1</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/ras-al-khaimah-championship-each-way-tips-40-1-larrazabal-can-win-again-220124-721.html">Ras Al Khaimah Championship Each-Way Tips: 40/1 Larrazabal can win again</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/ras-al-khaimah-championship-2024-players-form-guide-170124-779.html">Ras Al Khaimah Championship: Course and current form stats</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="entry_category_link" style="margin-top: 1.5rem;"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">More The Punter</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Golf</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/">Each Way Golf Betting Calculator</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/">Golf Betting Masterclass</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Each-Way Betting</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Find Me A 100 Winner</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/">First Round Leader</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/">Three-Ball Tips</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/liv-golf/">LIV Golf</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/">FedEx Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/">News</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/tournament-reports/">Tournament Reports</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/pre-tournament-analysis/">Pre-tournament Analysis</a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1706529616" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
NEW BETFAIR CUSTOMER OFFER
Join Now
- Open an Account Using Promo Code
ZBHC01
Bet
- Place a £/€5 Bet on the Sportsbook
Get
- £/€20 in Free Bets
T&Cs apply
GET STARTED
Each Way Golf Betting Calculator
Position
Number of Players in that position
Number of Each Way places offered
Place Dead Heat Reduction
Odds
/
Each Way Terms
1/5
1/2
1/3
1/4
1/6
Unit Stake (e.g. 5 for 5 each way)
£
Total Return
£
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Golf
The Punter
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Hot putting the key at Pebble
Football
Horse Racing
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Politics
Boxing
NFL
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Search
Racing
Football
Golf
Cricket