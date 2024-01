Stats suggest odds-on Rory is still too short

Quadruple-bogey keeps the event alive

Aussie shows the way after day one at Waialae

16:15 - January 12, 2024

Having led the inaugural staging of the Dubai Invitational by a stroke after round one, the pre-event favourite, Rory McIlroy, was matched at a low of just 1.282/7 after he began round two nicely.

Pars at the opening holes were followed by back-to-back birdies at three and four and anyone that had followed the stats and opposed him after day one (me included), was beginning to think they may have erred.

Rory looked to have carried on serenely from where he'd left off but after a run of three straight pars, the world number two gave us layers heart when he found water twice on the par three eighth!

With the benefit of hindsight, he must be wondering why he played such an aggressive shot off the tee when he had the whole world to aim at right of the flag and he was somewhat unlucky from the drop zone when his second attempt to find the dancefloor also found water when the wind switched after he'd hit the ball.

Shot five, his second from drop zone, found the green but after two putts it all added up to a quadruple-bogey seven and having looked like strolling to victory, it was game on.

To his credit, after drifting all the way out to above 2/13.00, Rory recovered nicely on the back-nine, and he heads into the weekend leading by two after this birdie two at the par three 16th.

With the wind drying the track, and with slightly trickier pin positions, scoring wasn't as easy as it had been on Thursday.

As many as nine men shot 67 and below on Thursday (Rory shot 62) but just four achieved the feat on Friday and the 66s shot by Jeff Winther and Joost Luiten were the lowest rounds of the day.

Here's the 36-hole leaderboard with prices to back at 16:10.

Rory McIlroy -10 1.9420/21

Paul Yannik -8 14.5

Jeff Winther -8 22.021/1

Tommy Fleetwood -7 11.010/1

Thorbjorn Olesen -7 17.016/1

Thriston Lawrence -7 23.022/1

Jordan Smith -7 26.025/1

Zander Lombard -7 34.033/1

Rasmus Hojgaard -6 27.026/1

-5 and 44.043/1 bar

After his recovery on the back-nine, Rory is back trading at odds-on and he's clearly the one they all need to beat but his record when leading at halfway isn't great.

Rory has led by at least a stroke at halfway 16 times previously and he's gone on to win only seven times.

The last occasion that he held a clear lead at halfway was at the Scottish Open in July last year when he rallied late on - on Sunday to win by one but on the previous four occasions there had been daylight between him and his rivals after 36 holes, he'd failed to convert.

If we look at his record when leading or co-leading it gets slightly worse. He's led or been tied for the lead at halfway 28 times in total and he's gone on to win on just 11 occasions.

With all that in mind, having layed him after round one at 1.758/11, I'm happy to remain against him, although I'd be more reticent to lay him now at getting on for even money with just two rounds to go.

I'm going to leave things as they are and see what tomorrow brings but I haven't given up on my pre-event pick, Adrian Meronk, who shot 67 today to close within five, and Matt Cooper's each-way fancy, Ewen Ferguson, is an interesting contender at around the 100.099/1 mark given he too sits tied for 10th and just five off the lead.

Blustery conditions hindered the field on day one of the Sony Open yesterday, but they didn't hamper Australia's Cam Davis who fired an impressive eight-under-par 62 to lead by two.

He heads the market over my sole selection, Chris Kirk, who sits tied for seventh after a bogey-free four-under-par 66.

Play was suspended with a few groups yet to finish their opening rounds yesterday and I'm going to take a deeper look tomorrow at the halfway stage but for the record, anyone wishing to get involved now, the last four winners were all outside the top-20 places after round one and three of them trailed by five strokes.

That suggests we should be scanning a fair way down the leaderboard and that may well be the case but the stats also suggest that the leader can't be readily dismissed.

Davis is trading at around the 5.85/1 mark and that looks a reasonable price given as many as five first round leaders have gone on to win this century. Justin Thomas, who won wire-to-wire back in 2017, was the last to achieve the feat.

15:25 - January 11, 2024

At around 10/34.33, I thought Rory McIlroy looked a bit too short before the off at the Dubai Invitational but anyone that got stuck in at that price is on good terms with themselves now given the world number two has kicked off the DP World Tour's first tournament of the year with an immaculate nine-under-par 62 around the Dubai Creek Resort Course.

The decision to make now is whether he's a back or a lay at odds-on with still three rounds to go and it's the latter for me.

Rory leads Germany's Yannik Paul by two strokes and Thriston Lawrence sits alone in third with a group of quality players trailing by four and five strokes so it's a decent enough lead and if he continues to play as well as he did to today, he'll most definitely win. But that's quite a big if.

Rory has ended the first round with a clear lead as many as 17 times previously, but he's only gone on to win on three occasions.

He won the 2009 Dubai Desert Classic, the 2011 US Open and the Open Championship in 2014 wire-to-wire but since his success at Hoylake almost ten years ago, he's zero from six when he's ended the first day leading by at least a stroke.

If we include co-leads after round one, it doesn't get any better. Rory has been tied for the lead or leading 34 times previously and he's only gone on to win five times. And he's zero from 15 over the last ten years!

We do have to bear in mind that this is a limited field event with only 60 pros in the line-up but even so, given Rory's record he's a lay for me at around 1.75/7.

This week's PGA Tour event, the Sony Open, which I've previewed here, is yet to begin so there's still time to check out Dave Tindall's First-Round Leader tips here or his each-way thoughts here.

It's a wide-open event given it's now 24.023/1 the field, with the Open champion, Brian Harman, and the English course debutant, Tyrrell Hatton, joint favourites.

That pair trade narrowly shorter in price than another English course debutant, Matt Fitzpatrick, and the original jolly, Ludvig Aberg, who's also playing Waialae for the first time and as highlighted in the preview, that could be a sizable disadvantage given course debutants have a dreadful record.

Dubai Invitational Pre-Event Pick:

Adrian Meronk @ 21.020/1

In-Play Trade:

Rory McIlroy layed @ 1.758/11

Sony Open Pre-Event Pick:

Chris Kirk @ 28/129.00 (Each-Way - Sportsbook)

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

Pablo Larrazabal (2us) @ 150.0149/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

Kurt Kitayama (2us) @ 100.099/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

Nico Echavarria (1u) @ 360.0359/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

Read Dave Tindall's Sony Open each-way column here



*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter