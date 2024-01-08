</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Dubai Invitational: The Punter's Preview</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/steven-rawlings/">Steven Rawlings</a></li> <li><time datetime="2024-01-08">08 January 2024</time></li> <li>3 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Dubai Invitational: The Punter's Preview", "name": "Dubai Invitational: The Punter's Preview", "description": "The DP World Tour resumes this week with the inaugural edition of the Dubai Invitational and our man's here with the lowdown ahead of Thursday's start...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/dubai-invitational-2024-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-080124-167.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/dubai-invitational-2024-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-080124-167.html", "datePublished": "2024-01-08T10:33:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2024-01-08T12:33:00+00:00", "articleBody": "The DP World Tour resumes this week with the inaugural edition of the Dubai Invitational and our man's here with the lowdown ahead of Thursday's start... Links exponents set to shine Frontrunners likely to prosper Read my Sony Open preview here Tournament History After a break of three weeks, the DP World Tour resumes with the inaugural edition of the Dubai Invitational, staged at the Dubai Creek Resort. This brand-new event is to be staged biannually with a field consisting of 60 professional DP World Tour players, and 60 amateur golfers. Starting on Thursday, the Dubai invitational is a traditional 72-hole strokeplay tournament that will be played concurrently with a three-day Pro-Am team event, with Sunday featuring the professionals only. The inaugural staging has been well received and we have a strong line up with the likes of Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Ryan Fox, Adrian Meronk and the Hojgaard twins all in attendance. Venue The Championship Course, Dubai Creek Resort, Dubai, UAE Course Details Par 71, 7009 yards Known for its distinctive sail-shaped clubhouse, the Championship Course at the Dubai Creek Golf Club first opened as long ago as 1993. The club staged two editions of next week's DP World Tour event - the Dubai Desert Classic - at the turn of the century with England's David Howell wining by four in 13-under-par in 1999, before Argentina's Jose Coceres won 12 months later by two in -14. It also staged two editions of a tournament called the Dubai Creek Open on the Asian Tour back in 1996 and 1997. The fairways are described as undulating and water is a constant feature, whether via manmade lakes or the Creek itself, which comes in to play on at least four holes. There is a hole-by hole guide of the course on the venue's website here and the flyover below gives a feel for the track, which looks to have a tough finish. Weather Forecast TV Coverage Live on Sky Sports all for days, starting at 7:30 UK time What Will it Take to Win the Dubai Invitational? There's very little wind in the forecast so I strongly suspect we're going to witness a bit of a birdie-fest. It's quite likely to develop into a bit of a putting contest so think carefully about backing anyone that struggles on the dancefloors. Is There an Angle In? Desert form very often crosses over so look to form at the Dubai Desert Classic, the Abu Dhabi Championship, the Ras Al Khaimah Championship, the Qatar Masters, and the DP World Tour Championship. And links form is also well worth considering. Events staged at desert tracks are played in very different conditions than experienced at your typical links event like the Scottish Open, the Open Championship or the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, but the courses are similar and form between the two course types translates well. Links and desert courses are typically flat and wind exposed and many a fine links exponent enjoys desert golf. In-Play Tactics As highlighted above, desert tracks play similarly to links layouts, and frontrunners are very often favoured at both links and desert courses. As the wind dries out the exposed courses, they become harder to score on and the early pacesetters often hold their advantages all the way to the finishing line. In the four events staged here so far, all four winners were inside the top-six places after round one, three winners were leading at halfway and three were leading after round three. All four winners have sat first or second at halfway and in the two editions of the Dubai Desert Classic, David Howell was never headed after sitting sixth and two back after round one and Jose Coceres won wire-to-wire. With very little wind forecasted, we need to be concentrating on the leaders from very early on. I'll be back later today or tomorrow with a look at the market leaders and a summary of any pre-event selections. Read The Punter's Sony Open preview here *You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Dubai Creek clubhouse.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Dubai Creek clubhouse.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Dubai Creek clubhouse.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Steven Rawlings", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/steven_rawlings" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Dubai Creek clubhouse.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Dubai Creek clubhouse.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Dubai Creek clubhouse.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Dubai Creek clubhouse.728x410.jpg 728w" alt> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977216">Join</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Dubai%20Invitational%3A%20The%20Punter%27s%20Preview&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fdubai-invitational-2024-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-080124-167.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fdubai-invitational-2024-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-080124-167.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fdubai-invitational-2024-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-080124-167.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fdubai-invitational-2024-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-080124-167.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fdubai-invitational-2024-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-080124-167.html&text=Dubai%20Invitational%3A%20The%20Punter%27s%20Preview" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>The DP World Tour resumes this week with the inaugural edition of the Dubai Invitational and our man's here with the lowdown ahead of Thursday's start...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3>Links exponents set to shine</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Frontrunners likely to prosper</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Read my <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/sony-open-2024-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-080124-167.html">Sony Open preview here</a></h3> <hr></li> <h2>Tournament History</h2><p></p><p>After a break of three weeks, the DP World Tour resumes with the inaugural edition of the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.223325836">Dubai Invitational</a>, staged at the Dubai Creek Resort.</p><p>This brand-new event is to be staged biannually with a field consisting of 60 professional DP World Tour players, and 60 amateur golfers.</p><p>Starting on Thursday, the Dubai invitational is a traditional 72-hole strokeplay tournament that will be played concurrently with a three-day Pro-Am team event, with Sunday featuring the professionals only.</p><p>The inaugural staging has been well received and we have a strong line up with the likes of Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Ryan Fox, Adrian Meronk and the Hojgaard twins all in attendance.</p><h2>Venue</h2><p></p><p>The Championship Course, Dubai Creek Resort, Dubai, UAE</p><h2>Course Details</h2><p></p><p>Par 71, 7009 yards</p><p>Known for its distinctive sail-shaped clubhouse, the Championship Course at the Dubai Creek Golf Club first opened as long ago as 1993.</p><p>The club staged two editions of next week's DP World Tour event - the Dubai Desert Classic - at the turn of the century with England's David Howell wining by four in 13-under-par in 1999, before Argentina's Jose Coceres won 12 months later by two in -14.</p><p>It also staged two editions of a tournament called the Dubai Creek Open on the Asian Tour back in 1996 and 1997.</p><p>The fairways are described as undulating and water is a constant feature, whether via manmade lakes or the Creek itself, which comes in to play on at least four holes.</p><p>There is a <a href="https://www.dubaigolf.com/dcgyc/golf/courses/the-championship-course/">hole-by hole guide of the course on the venue's website here </a>and the flyover below gives a feel for the track, which looks to have a tough finish.</p><p> <iframe width="679" height="382" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/cqBPziUJW0A" title="Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club - Course Video" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

Weather Forecast

TV Coverage

Live on Sky Sports all for days, starting at 7:30 UK time

What Will it Take to Win the Dubai Invitational?

There's very little wind in the forecast so I strongly suspect we're going to witness a bit of a birdie-fest.

It's quite likely to develop into a bit of a putting contest so think carefully about backing anyone that struggles on the dancefloors.

Is There an Angle In?

Desert form very often crosses over so look to form at the Dubai Desert Classic, the Abu Dhabi Championship, the Ras Al Khaimah Championship, the Qatar Masters, and the DP World Tour Championship. And links form is also well worth considering.

Events staged at desert tracks are played in very different conditions than experienced at your typical links event like the Scottish Open, the Open Championship or the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, but the courses are similar and form between the two course types translates well.

Links and desert courses are typically flat and wind exposed and many a fine links exponent enjoys desert golf.

In-Play Tactics

As highlighted above, desert tracks play similarly to links layouts, and frontrunners are very often favoured at both links and desert courses.

As the wind dries out the exposed courses, they become harder to score on and the early pacesetters often hold their advantages all the way to the finishing line.

In the four events staged here so far, all four winners were inside the top-six places after round one, three winners were leading at halfway and three were leading after round three.

All four winners have sat first or second at halfway and in the two editions of the Dubai Desert Classic, David Howell was never headed after sitting sixth and two back after round one and Jose Coceres won wire-to-wire.

With very little wind forecasted, we need to be concentrating on the leaders from very early on.

I'll be back later today or tomorrow with a look at the market leaders and a summary of any pre-event selections.

