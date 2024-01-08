Weather Forecast
Live on Sky Sports all for days, starting at 7:30 UK time
There's very little wind in the forecast so I strongly suspect we're going to witness a bit of a birdie-fest.
It's quite likely to develop into a bit of a putting contest so think carefully about backing anyone that struggles on the dancefloors.
Desert form very often crosses over so look to form at the Dubai Desert Classic, the Abu Dhabi Championship, the Ras Al Khaimah Championship, the Qatar Masters, and the DP World Tour Championship. And links form is also well worth considering.
Events staged at desert tracks are played in very different conditions than experienced at your typical links event like the Scottish Open, the Open Championship or the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, but the courses are similar and form between the two course types translates well.
Links and desert courses are typically flat and wind exposed and many a fine links exponent enjoys desert golf.
As highlighted above, desert tracks play similarly to links layouts, and frontrunners are very often favoured at both links and desert courses.
As the wind dries out the exposed courses, they become harder to score on and the early pacesetters often hold their advantages all the way to the finishing line.
In the four events staged here so far, all four winners were inside the top-six places after round one, three winners were leading at halfway and three were leading after round three.
All four winners have sat first or second at halfway and in the two editions of the Dubai Desert Classic, David Howell was never headed after sitting sixth and two back after round one and Jose Coceres won wire-to-wire.
With very little wind forecasted, we need to be concentrating on the leaders from very early on.
