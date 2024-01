Three outsiders chanced between 100.0 99/1 and 360.0 359/1

The DP World Tour returns this week with a brand-new event - the Dubai Invitational - where world number two, Rory McIlroy, is a warm favourite.

Time will tell whether it transpires to be a decent event for outsiders but with so many players teeing it up for the first time in months, it may well prove to be a difficult event to predict.

The Abu Dhabi Championship was the first event of the year for a long time and that event produced it's fair share of shock winners and it's one of those surprise victors that I'm happy to chance here...

It's now ten years since Pablo Larrazabal finished just one stroke ahead of Rory and Phil Mickelson to claim the Abu Dhabi Championship title in his first outing of the year and that remains his biggest success to date.

That was his third of nine DP World Tour titles, so the amiable Spaniard is considerably more prolific that many of his peers and he looks over-priced here at 150.0149/1.

Us 3 are ready to start the golfing season. @DPWorldTour here we go. @hannalamelas pic.twitter.com/wcQ5fU26mX -- Pablo Larrazabal (@plarrazabal) January 7, 2024

Having just turned 40, and with a baby on the way, Larrazabal is likely to be focused and raring to go this week and given he's looking to win his fifth title since March 2022, and that he's a winner in the region, I was more than happy to chance him at such a juicy price.

Outsiders have a reasonable record in the Sony Open so I'm going to chance a couple and first up is last year's Arnold Palmer Invitational winner, Kurt Kitayama, who is more of a value hunch than a strong pick.

Kitayama doesn't have any outstanding form on any of the correlating courses I highlighted in the preview and in two previous visits here, he's missed the cut and finished 73rd so he doesn't have any sparkling course form to boast either.

They're most definitely the negatives but course experience is often just as important as course form here and he's just the type to take Waialae.

He's a player that's constantly underestimated in the market and while he didn't impress last week in The Sentry, where he finished 29th, he did shoot a nine-under-par 64 in round two.

Kitayama reserves all his best form for Bermuda greens, and it wouldn't be a big surprise to see him contend this week.

Despite being a much bigger price than Kitayama, a case for Columbia's Nico Echavarria is easier to make.

He'll be inspired by the victory of his fellow countryman, Camilo Villegas, who won in Bermuda in November, he played nicely enough at last week's Sentry, where he finished 25th, he's won on a coastal layout already, and he caught the eye on debut here 12 months ago.

The Florida-based 29-year-old was an impressive winner of the Puerto Rico Open last March, and he finished seventh here on debut 12 months ago when he signed off the event with back-to-back 65s.

