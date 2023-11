Trio tied at the top in Dubai

Course-specialist chanced after slow start

Tom Kim nicely priced after a bogey-free opener

16:30 - November 16, 2023

The first round of the DP World Tour Championship is all done and dusted, and the pre-event market leaders, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm, have been somewhat underwhelming so far.

Rory rode his luck on the par five 18th, getting a bounce out of the stream and into the mulch off the tee and again with his second shot.

After his fortunate par at 18, McIlroy posted a one-under-par 71 to sit tied for 15th, four off the lead, whereas Rahm's level par 72 was a truer refection of his general play and if the stats are to be believed, both men are up against it now.

Denmark's Nicolai Hojgaard is tied with French pair, Matthieu Pavon and Jullien Guerrier, after the trio posted five-under-par 67s and that's the third fast start in-a-row for Hojgaard.

He sat second after round one at the ZOZO Championship and he was tied for the lead at the Nedbank Challenge last week, so he'll be hoping it's third time lucky, having finished 31st and second, but the stats are against the three leaders too.

Although a fast start is essential here (Jon Rahm is the only man to win here having sat outside the top-seven places or to trail by more than three strokes after round one), we've seen 20 players lead or sit tied for the lead after round one since the tournament's inception in 2009 and Robert Karlsson, who beat Ian Poulter in a play-off back in 2010, is the only first round leader or co-leader to go on to win.

Up until last year, when Rahm sat tied for 14th and five off the lead following a one-under-par 71 on Thursday, every winner had shot a round in the 60s and having won here for the first time having sat tied for 16th following a three-under-par 69 in 2017, Rahm is the only winner to sit outside the top-seven places but can we just blindly follow the stats this time? I'm not convinced we can...

With the Bermuda rough up this year, scoring is already a bit tougher than usual and with poor weather forecasted tomorrow, it doesn't look like getting any easier any time soon.

The 67 shot today by Hojgaard, Pavon and Guerrier equals the highest first round score by a leader (Victor Perez in 2020) so shooting a round in the low 70s today might not be the disaster history suggests it is.

With that in mind, and given he's overcome a slow start on two of the three occasions he's won here, I'm happy to chance Rahm, who sits tied 24th and five off the lead.

With poor weather predicted, we have a two-tee start tomorrow and Rahm is off nice and early from the 10th tee. He'll be well aware that he needs to get his skates on before the weather closes in completely, but he's done it before in round two here so I'm happy to chance him at 16.015/1.

Rahm loves it here and incredibly, today's level-par 72 was the first time he hadn't broken par in 17 spins around the Earth Course.

If the trends are to stand up this year, and we get another winner that's began the week with a round in the 60s, then the new favourite, Viktor Hovland, who opened up with a three-under-par 69, may be tough to beat but the one I like at the prices is Tom Kim.

This is Kim's first appearance here so his bogey-free three-under-par 69 was a decent start but it shouldn't have come as any sort of a surprise.

Although only 21, he already has a decent bank of desert form in the bag and he's an accomplished links exponent so the fact that he appears to have taken to the track immediately is totally understandable. I thought he was worth chancing given he trails by only two strokes in a tie for seventh.

The RSM Classic is underway after an hour-long delay because of rain this morning and I'll look at that event tomorrow once it's started to take shape.

DP World Tour Championship Pre-Event Selection:

Ryan Fox @ 50.049/1

In-Play Picks:

Tom Kim @ 15.5

Jon Rahm @ 16.015/1

RSM Classic Pre-Event Selections:

Denny McCarthy @ 48.047/1

Camilo Villegas @ 80.079/1

RSM Classic Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

2u Carl Yuan @ 160.0159/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

2u Cameron Champ @ 160.0159/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

1.5u Patton Kizzire @ 240.0239/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

1u Henrik Norlander @ 330.0329/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

1u C.T Pan @ 360.0359/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

0.5u Nico Enchavarria @ 670.0669/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1



