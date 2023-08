Jordan Spieth looking for improvement with the lead

Scheffler second favourite as putter behaves better

Tom Kim backed after solid start

09:15 - August 11, 2023

Jordan Spieth finished the first round of the FedEx St Jude Championship with a birdie at the par four 15th and an eagle three at the 16th to jump from -4 to -7 and he goes into today's second round with a one stroke lead over Tom Kim.

Spieth now heads the market at 8.07/1 and he'll be hoping to fare far better than the last time he led after round one.

The world number 12 set the pace at the Sony Open back in January but shot 75 on Friday to miss the cut!

That was the 15th time he'd led or co-led after round one and it was far and away his worst performance.

Spieth won the Open Championship (his last major success) in 2017, having been tied for the lead on Thursday night and that was the fifth time that he'd gone on convert after being in front after round one.

Ben Crane won here wire-to-wire back in 2014 and he was the sixth wire-to-wire winner in 18 years but last year's victor, Will Zalatoris, sat tied for 86th and nine adrift after round one so a slow start can be overcome here.

Looking at the market this morning, Scottie Scheffler, who trails by four, is the only other player trading at single figures and given he ranks 10th for Putting Average and 24th for Strokes Gained Putting, although his stroke looked ugly at times, the stats suggest there's an improvement with the flatstick.

That's not enough of an improvement for me to get involved and the one I like is Tom Kim at 13.012/1, who trails Spieth by just one.

Kim missed the chance to defend his Wyndham Championship title last week due to an ankle injury but that was just about the only thing that put me off him before the off.

TPC Southwind clearly suits him given he finished 13th on debut 12 months ago after winning the Wyndham the week before and 12/113.00 looks reasonable.

Rory McIlroy, who sits alongside Scheffler on -3, is trading at around 10/111.00 this morning but his course form numbers aren't great and he's not helping himself by making daft comments about Phil Mickelson when there's absolutely no need for him to get involved.

Rory McIlroy comments on book excerpts detailing gambling allegations regarding Phil Mickelson. pic.twitter.com/QhqUxaGMo2 ? Golfweek (@golfweek) August 10, 2023

I'll be back tomorrow once we've reached the halfway stage.

FedEx St Championship Pre-Event Selection:

Matt Fitzpatrick @ 55.054/1

Byeong Hun An @ 90.089/1

J.T Poston @ 95.094/1

In-Play Picks:

Tom Kim @ 13.012/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

2 u Lee Hodges @ 150.0149/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

Lee Hodges 4u Top-30 @ 15/82.84

1u Thomas Detry @ 250.0249/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

Thomas Detry 2u Top-20 @ 4.84/1

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter