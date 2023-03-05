</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fthe-punters-in-play-blog-relentless-rahm-two-clear-at-bay-hill-030323-167.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fthe-punters-in-play-blog-relentless-rahm-two-clear-at-bay-hill-030323-167.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham </a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cheltenham </h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-festival-2023-tips-listen-to-the-paul-nicholls-preview-020323-9.html">Cheltenham Festival 2023: Watch the Paul Nicholls preview exclusively with Betfair</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-festival-antepost-tips-zanndabad-to-end-martin-festival-drought-030323-1066.html">Cheltenham Festival Antepost Tips: Zanndabad to end Martin festival drought</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-festival-2023-betfair-exchange-tips-how-to-profit-on-all-28-races-020323-696.html">Cheltenham Festival 2023: How to profit on all 28 races using the Betfair Exchange</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cheltenham </h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/gold-cup-day/">Gold Cup Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-ladies-day-results-tips-odds/">Ladies Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/st-patricks-day/">St Patrick's Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-races/">Cheltenham Races</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-results-reviews/">Cheltenham Results</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool-v-manchester-united-betting-tips-and-bet-builders-with-prices-up-to-19-1-020323-1063.html">Liverpool v Manchester United: Five Bet Builders up to 19/1 for Anfield showdown</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest-v-everton-tips-reds-represent-asian-handicap-value-020323-766.html">Nottingham Forest v Everton: Reds represent Asian Handicap value</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool-vs-manchester-united-tips-good-casemiro-or-bad-casemiro-020323-206.html">Liverpool vs Manchester United: Good Casemiro, or bad Casemiro?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/horse-racing-tips-good-years-to-follow-with-tyre-for-sunday-irish-double-050323-134.html">Horse Racing Tips: Good years to follow with Tyre for Sunday Irish double </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/ffos-las-racing-tips-maid-of-the-night-has-more-to-offer-040323-548.html">Ffos Las Racing Tips: Maid of The Night has more to offer</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/rachael-blackmore-upping-the-anti-seems-to-be-in-great-form-ahead-of-leopardstown-run-030323-1227.html">Rachael Blackmore: Upping The Anti seems to be in great form ahead of Leopardstown run</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/islamabad-united-v-quetta-gladiators-shadab-spin-to-make-quetta-quit-040323-194.html">Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators PSL Tips: Shadab spin to make Quetta quit</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/lahore-qalandars-v-multan-sultans-psl-tips-hosts-have-edge-with-bat-and-ball-030323-194.html">Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans PSL Tips: Hosts have edge with bat and ball </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/islamabad-united-karachi-kings-psl-tips-hales-bolsters-united-title-bid-020323-194.html">Islamabad United v Karachi Kings PSL Tips: Hales bolsters United title bid</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-snp-leader-odds-humza-yousaf-1-2-as-final-three-confirmed-240223-204.html">Next SNP Leader: Humza Yousaf 1/2 as final three confirmed</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-snp-leader-odds-robertson-favourite-after-sturgeon-resignation-150223-204.html">Next SNP Leader: Robertson favourite after Sturgeon resignation</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/uk-general-election-odds-labour-majority-backed-after-west-lancs-by-election-100223-204.html">UK General Election: Labour majority backed after West Lancs by-election</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-tour-tips-acapulco-dubai-santiago-stars-in-action-as-prep-for-march-masters-intensifies-270223-778.html">ATP Acapulco, Dubai & Santiago Tips: Stars in action as prep for March Masters intensifies</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-tour-tips-marseille-doha-rio-back-rublev-to-tired-medvedev-210223-778.html">ATP Marseille, Doha & Rio Tips: Back Rublev to push tired Medvedev</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-tour-tips-dan-westons-preview-of-this-weeks-three-tournaments-130223-778.html">ATP Tour Tips: Dan Weston's preview of this week's three tournaments</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-blog-relentless-rahm-two-clear-at-bay-hill-030323-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Rory the value at Bay Hill</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/arnold-palmer-invitational-and-puerto-rico-open-long-odds-golf-tips-chappell-can-contend-again-010323-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Chappell can contend again at 119/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-arnold-palmer-invitational-and-puerto-rico-open-280223-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for Arnold Palmer Invitational and Puerto Rico Open</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-tips-best-bets-for-wales-v-england-france-v-scotland-and-italy-v-ireland-120223-624.html">Six Nations: Best bets for Wales v England, France v Scotland and Italy v Ireland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-ireland-v-france-scotland-v-wales-and-england-v-italy-030223-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Ireland v France, Scotland v Wales and England v Italy</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-betting-tips-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-england-v-scotland-wales-v-ireland-and-italy-v-france-300123-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for England v Scotland, Wales v Ireland and Italy v France</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">Snooker</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/ufc-285-betting-tips-back-jon-jones-to-reign-supreme-at-heavyweight-010323-1216.html">UFC 285: Back Jon Jones to reign supreme at heavyweight</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/jake-paul-v-tommy-fury-odds-bettors-back-american-to-beat-brit-220223-204.html">Jake Paul v Tommy Fury: Bettors back American to beat Brit</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/players-championship-snooker-betting-preview-one-player-to-back-from-each-quarter-1-200223-171.html">Players Championship Snooker Betting Preview: One player to back from each quarter</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html">How To Bet on Golf</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="">Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Golf Each-Way Tips </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Long Odds Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html">Each-Way Calculator</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414637 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414637 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414637={pID:"5414637",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414637:window.ftClick_5414637,ftExpTrack_5414637:window.ftExpTrack_5414637,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414637PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414637); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414637PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414637"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414637;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600HomepageStaticLEFT/?"+ft5414637PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414637.GTimeout);ft5414637PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414636 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414636 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414636={pID:"5414636",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414636:window.ftClick_5414636,ftExpTrack_5414636:window.ftExpTrack_5414636,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414636PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414636); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414636PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414636"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414636;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600HomepageStaticRIGHT/?"+ft5414636PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414636.GTimeout);ft5414636PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jason Day smile 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>How To Bet on Golf</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer tees off silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player marks ball 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Golf Each-Way Tips </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Long Odds Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Justin Thomas drive blue sky 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>PGA Tour Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer hits iron silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Rory the value at Bay Hill</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/steven-rawlings/">Steven Rawlings</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-03-05">05 March 2023</time></li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "The Punter's In-Play Blog: Rory the value at Bay Hill", "name": "The Punter's In-Play Blog: Rory the value at Bay Hill", "description": "Kurt Kitayama still leads the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a round to go but our man likes the chances of former winner, Rory McIlroy...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-blog-relentless-rahm-two-clear-at-bay-hill-030323-167.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-blog-relentless-rahm-two-clear-at-bay-hill-030323-167.html", "datePublished": "2023-03-05T09:22:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-03-05T11:50:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Scottie Scheffler at Bay Hill 23.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Kurt Kitayama still leads the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a round to go but our man likes the chances of former winner, Rory McIlroy... Kitayama still leads at Bay Hill Rory the value with a round to go Nico Echavarria hits the front in Puerto Rico 10:45 - March 5, 2023 With Bay Hill firming up and the wind continuing to harass, the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational was its usual war of attrition and there was a sizable list of casualties. The 36-hole leader, Kurt Kitayama, looked highly likely to be included on the list after a three-over-par front nine but to his credit, he dug deep on the back-nine to claw back to parity and he's the only one of the eight players that started the day inside the top-five and ties to finish there. Justin Thomas matched Kitayama's level par 72 to slip from tied fifth to tied seventh but the other six all shot over-par. Xander Schauffele, who sat at the head of the market at halfway, shot a disappointing three-over-par 75 and Patrick Cantlay shot 74. That was perhaps more understandable though given his poor record in Florida and that this is his first visit to Bay Hill. Jordan Spieth never got going and shot 74, Corey Connors fell away after a bright start to the round and David Riley limped round in 77 strokes, but the most surprising casualty was arguably England's Matt Fitzpatrick, who shot a very disappointing 76. With the leaders treading water or floundering in round three, the defending champ, Scottie Scheffler, who sat tied for ninth at halfway, is the only player inside the top-six with a round to go, apart from Kitayama, that sat inside the top-12 at halfway and he now heads the market. Here's the current state of play with prices to back at 10:40. Kurt Kitayama -9 [7.8] Scottie Scheffler -8 [3.25] Viktor Hovland -8 [5.1] Tyrrell Hatton -7 [9.0] Rory McIlroy -6 [8.8] Harris English -6 [36.0] Justin Thomas -5 [28.0] Jordan Spieth -5 [42.0] Pierceson Coody -5 [120.0] Max Homa -4 [55.0] Cameron Young -4 [85.0] -3 and [130.0] bar Francesco Molinari won here in 2019 having sat tied for 17th with a round to go. The Italian was trailing by five and trading at [130.0] and the 2020 winner, Tyrrell Hatton, is the only third round leader to convert in the last six years but it's notoriously difficult to win from off the pace here and 27 of the last 28 winners have been inside the top-five after 54 holes. Although Hatton's the only 54-hole leader to convert recently, as many as 13 have gone on to win here this century and the leader has successfully converted two of three previous third round leads but I can't help but think Kitayama is very much up against it here. Getting the job done on the Asian Development Tour or even at the Mauritius Open on the DP World Tour back in 2018 is quite different to holding the world's best at bay when you're in search of your first PGA Tour title and as highlighted below, the last 11 in Kitayama's position have all failed. If you followed me in on Friday morning at [70.0], looking to take out some profit may well be a prudent move. Each of the last 11 times a player who has never won before on the PGA Tour took a 1-shot lead into the final round, he did not go on to win. Last to win in that situation: Viktor Hovland, 2020 Puerto Rico Open.&mdash; Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) March 5, 2023 Scheffler, who birdied his last three holes on Saturday, is the one to beat if his putter behaves but he too will surely feel some pressure. Justin Ray has pawed over the record books and no player in the last 40 years has successfully defended each of his first two PGA Tour titles so it would some feat for Scheffler to follow up his win in Phoenix with another here. After a stunning 66 on Saturday, Viktor Hovland is looking to go one better than he did last year when finishing tied second to Scheffler after a two-over-par 74 on Sunday but he makes little appeal at 4/1. Hovland began the tournament with a hole out from the fairway at the first, he made an ace at the seventh in round two and he produced this gem on the 14th yesterday. "Everyday is Hovland day." Norwegian calls of Viktor Hovland hole-outs will never get old. pic.twitter.com/ciaoxT6pGd&mdash; PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 5, 2023 Holing out from off the green three times will tidy up your score and I just wonder if he's playing as well as his score suggests. He was very disappointing on the last occasion he was in-the-mix - shooting 74 at St Andrews to fall from tied first to fourth in the Open Championship and I'm happy to swerve him. Having backed Tyrrell before the off, Kitayama on Friday and Thomas yesterday, I've got chances heading into the final round but the one I fancy at the prices this morning is the 2018 winner, Rory McIlroy. After a pedestrian start (sat tied for 68th after his 73 in round one), Rory has gone about his business nicely with rounds of 69 and 68 and he looks a massive threat with a round to go. There was quite a turnaround at the Puerto Rico Open too with pre-event [110.0] chance, Nico Echavarria, catching and passing the 36-hole leader, Carson Young, with a brilliant seven-under-par 65. I haven't given the event any attention over the weekend and I'm happy to continue that stance but for the record, in 14 previous editions, the 2010 winner, Derek Lamely, and the 2015 champ, Alex Cejka, are the only winners to be outside the top-three places after three rounds and they both sat fifth, so it's a hard place to make up ground. 9:35 - March 4, 2023 Having been matched in-running at just [2.5], pre-event favourite and world number one, Jon Rahm, endured a torrid time on Friday morning at the Arnold Palmer Invitational as his ragged tee game caught up with him. The Spaniard hadn't driven the ball brilliantly on Thursday afternoon, but he'd still managed to construct a seven-under-par 65 to lead by two but he shot 11 strokes worse yesterday and he now trails the 36-hole leader, Kurt Kitayama, by six strokes. Play was suspended due to darkness yesterday, with Justin Suh (-2) and Greg Koch (+2) still needing to finish off their second rounds this morning but they're not in-contention so here's the halfway leaderboard with prices to back at 9:25. Kurt Kitayama -9 [11.0] Jordan Spieth -7 [8.8] Xander Schauffele -6 [8.4] Corey Connors -6 [24.0] Patrick Cantlay -5 [11.0] Justin Thomas -5 [14.0] Matthew Fitzpatrick -5 [15.0] Davis Riley -5 [65.0] Scottie Scheffler -4 [11.0] Cameron Young -4 [55.0] Adam Scott -4 [60.0] Ludvig Aberg -4 [220.0] Jon Rahm -3 [14.5] -3 and [28.0] bar Between 1997 and 2006, all ten Arnold Palmer Invitational winners were up with the pace at halfway. Tiger Woods sat tied for seventh in 2001 but he only trailed by two and that was as far back as any of the ten trailed by. The other nine all sat inside the top four places and five of them were in front but unfortunately, we can't just assume this a frontrunner's paradise. The 2007 and 2008 winners, Vijay Singh, and Woods (again!), both trailed by seven at halfway, Matt Every was nine adrift in 2014, Rory McIlroy sat tied for 11th and six off the lead in 2018, and Scottie Scheffler was matched at a high of [420.0] when he trailed by eight at halfway last year. This is still a wide open affair and picking the winner is going to be tricky. Having backed Kitayama yesterday morning, and having backed Matthew Fitzpatrick before the off, I've got two live contenders heading into the weekend but I'm happy to add Justin Thomas to the portfolio too... Last year's US PGA Champion, who was matched at a high of [200.0] after his slow start on Thursday, was matched at a low of [6.2] yesterday before he stumbled late on with bogeys at 17 and 18 but he looked over-priced this morning at [15.0] given he's no bigger than 12/1 on the High Street and he's still a fair price at [14.0]. Thomas, who ranks fifth for Greens In Regulation at halfway, won the Players Championship two years ago and he won the Honda Classic in 2018 so he's no stranger to success on the Florida Swing and he'll be inspired to catch his good friend, Jordan Spieth, who caught a big break on the 18th yesterday when his drive should have gone out of bounds. &quot;One of the worst drives I&#39;ve ever hit.&quot;Jordan Spieth talks through his errant swing on No. 18. https://t.co/0zcwHcD5jm pic.twitter.com/2Z54Bm6qiv&mdash; PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 3, 2023 Over at the Puerto Rico Open, the first round leader, Carson Young, heads into the weekend with a four stroke lead and I'm going to leave the event alone for now. Round 2 Leaderboard @PuertoRicoOpen 1. Carson Young (-14)T2. Paul Haley II (-10)T2. Nico Echavarria4. Harry Higgs (-9)T5. Ryan Gerard (-8)T5. Harry HallT5. Bill HaasT5. Nate LashleyT5. Hank LebiodaT5. Michael Kim&mdash; PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 4, 2023 10:35 - March 3, 2023 It wasn't pretty at times and the world number one, Jon Rahm, found only eight fairways off the tee at Bay Hill during yesterday's first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational but he finished the day in style with an eagle at the 16th and birdies at the two closing holes and who's going to stop him now that he has his nose in front? Rahm has been relentless since finishing the 2021-22 PGA Tour season with a disappointing 15th place finish at the Tour Championship in August - producing ridiculously strong form figures reading 2-1-4-1-8-1-1-7-3-1. It's almost Tigeresque. Jon Rahm is seeking his 4th PGA Tour win of 2023 in his sixth start.Over the last 50 years, Tiger Woods in 2008 is the only player to win 4 of his first 6 PGA Tour starts in a calendar year.&mdash; Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) March 2, 2023 His victory at Riviera two weeks ago saw him return to the top of the world rankings and he's most definitely the man to beat here given the weather forecast. Yesterday's afternoon starters averaged just 0.23 better than their morning counterparts but given the wind is predicted to rise as the day wares on today, those drawn PM-AM are likely to be advantaged quite considerably and odds of around 6/4 about Rahm don't look out of line given he leads by two. Rahm isn't the only player on the leaderboard teeing it up early today though. Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler and Keegan Bradley, who all sit tied for fifth on four-under-par and three behind Rahm, all start their second rounds this morning but the one I like at the prices is Kurt Kitayama, who sits tied for second on -5. The Californian is a great wind exponent, suited to the course and he looks a very fair price this morning at [70.0]. Over at the Puerto Rico Open, pre-event [130.0] chance, Carson Young, leads by three after an opening nine-under-par 63 and he now trades at around 11/2 but I've backed two others this morning. I was sorely tempted to play Akshay Bhatia, who I mentioned in the preview, who sits tied for second on -6, but I've swerved him at just 8/1 and backed two players priced a little bigger. Scott Piercy, who sits tied for fourth, look a fair price at [16.5] and William McGirt looks a reasonable bet at triple figures if he can get his putter to warm up a bit. At 44, Piercy still has plenty of game and he led the 3M Open by four through 54 holes last year. He has strong form at correlating tracks and he's more than capable of collecting in these lower grade affairs. His last individual title came in the Barbasol Championship, which was played opposite the Open Championship. As highlighted in the Find Me a 100 Winner column, I managed to get a small bet matched on McGirt at [150.0] but didn't put him up because his price contracted too much after that. Of course, soon after the column went live he drifted back out so could have been a pick but I've topped up this morning regardless. He hit more greens than anyone yesterday when shooting a three-under-par 69 but he ranked only 88th for Putting Average. Hopefully he can continue to find the putting surfaces and sink a few more putts today. Arnold Palmer Invitational Pre-Event Selections: Matthew Fitzpatrick @ [44.0] Tyrrell Hatton @ [46.0] In-Play Picks: Kurt Kitayama @ [70.0] Justin Thomas @ [15.0] Puerto Rico Open Pre-Event Selection: Brice Garnett @ [55.0] In-Play Picks: Scott Piercy @ [16.5] William McGirt @ [120.0] Find Me a 100 Winner Selections: Back 1u Sepp Straka @ [440.0] Place order to lay 10u @ [10.0] &amp; 10u @ [2.0] Back 2u Kevin Chappell @ [120.0] Place order to lay 10u @ [10.0] &amp; 10u @ [2.0] Back 2u Roberto Diaz @ [140.0] Place order to lay 10u @ [10.0] &amp; 10u @ [2.3] *You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Scottie%20Scheffler%20at%20Bay%20Hill%2023.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Steven Rawlings" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Scottie Scheffler at Bay Hill 23.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Scottie Scheffler at Bay Hill 23.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Scottie Scheffler at Bay Hill 23.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Scottie Scheffler at Bay Hill 23.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Golfer Scottie Scheffler"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Scottie Scheffler in action in round three</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.210576804" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"The Punter","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/golf\/market\/1.210576804","entry_title":"The Punter\u0027s In-Play Blog: Rory the value at Bay Hill"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.210576804">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=The%20Punter%27s%20In-Play%20Blog%3A%20Rory%20the%20value%20at%20Bay%20Hill&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fthe-punters-in-play-blog-relentless-rahm-two-clear-at-bay-hill-030323-167.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fthe-punters-in-play-blog-relentless-rahm-two-clear-at-bay-hill-030323-167.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fthe-punters-in-play-blog-relentless-rahm-two-clear-at-bay-hill-030323-167.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fthe-punters-in-play-blog-relentless-rahm-two-clear-at-bay-hill-030323-167.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fthe-punters-in-play-blog-relentless-rahm-two-clear-at-bay-hill-030323-167.html&text=The%20Punter%27s%20In-Play%20Blog%3A%20Rory%20the%20value%20at%20Bay%20Hill" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Kurt Kitayama still leads the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a round to go but our man likes the chances of former winner, Rory McIlroy...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong> Kitayama still leads at Bay Hill </strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong> Rory the value with a round to go </strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong> Nico Echavarria hits the front in Puerto Rico</strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><p></p><p><strong><h2>10:45 - March 5, 2023</h2></strong></p><p>With Bay Hill firming up and the wind continuing to harass, the third round of the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.210576804">Arnold Palmer Invitational</a> was its usual war of attrition and there was a sizable list of casualties.</p><p>The 36-hole leader, <strong>Kurt Kitayama</strong>, looked highly likely to be included on the list after a three-over-par front nine but to his credit, he dug deep on the back-nine to claw back to parity and he's the only one of the eight players that started the day inside the top-five and ties to finish there.</p><blockquote>Justin Thomas matched Kitayama's level par 72 to slip from tied fifth to tied seventh but the other six all shot over-par. </blockquote><p><strong>Xander Schauffele</strong>, who sat at the head of the market at halfway, shot a disappointing three-over-par 75 and <strong>Patrick Cantlay</strong> shot 74. That was perhaps more understandable though given his poor record in Florida and that this is his first visit to Bay Hill.</p><p><strong>Jordan Spieth</strong> never got going and shot 74, Corey Connors fell away after a bright start to the round and David Riley limped round in 77 strokes, but the most surprising casualty was arguably England's <strong>Matt Fitzpatrick</strong>, who shot a very disappointing 76.</p><p>With the leaders treading water or floundering in round three, the defending champ, <strong>Scottie Scheffler</strong>, who sat tied for ninth at halfway, is the only player inside the top-six with a round to go, apart from Kitayama, that sat inside the top-12 at halfway and he now heads the market. Here's the current state of play with prices to back at 10:40.</p><p><strong>Kurt Kitayama -9 <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b><br> Scottie Scheffler -8 <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.25</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b><br> Viktor Hovland -8 <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.1</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b><br> Tyrrell Hatton -7 <b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b><br> Rory McIlroy -6 <b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b><br> Harris English -6 <b class="inline_odds" title="35/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">36.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">35/1</span></b><br> Justin Thomas -5 <b class="inline_odds" title="27/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">28.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">27/1</span></b><br> Jordan Spieth -5 <b class="inline_odds" title="41/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">42.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">41/1</span></b><br> Pierceson Coody -5 <b class="inline_odds" title="119/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">120.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">119/1</span></b><br> Max Homa -4 <b class="inline_odds" title="54/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">55.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">54/1</span></b><br> Cameron Young -4 <b class="inline_odds" title="84/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">85.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">84/1</span></b><br> -3 and <b class="inline_odds" title="129/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">130.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">129/1</span></b> bar</strong></p><p>Francesco Molinari won here in 2019 having sat tied for 17th with a round to go. The Italian was trailing by five and trading at <b class="inline_odds" title="129/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">130.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">129/1</span></b> and the 2020 winner, <strong>Tyrrell Hatton</strong>, is the only third round leader to convert in the last six years but it's notoriously difficult to win from off the pace here and <strong>27 of the last 28 winners have been inside the top-five after 54 holes</strong>.</p><p>Although Hatton's the only 54-hole leader to convert recently,<strong> as many as 13 have gone on to win here this century</strong> and the leader has successfully converted two of three previous third round leads but I can't help but think <strong>Kitayama is very much up against it here</strong>.</p><p>Getting the job done on the Asian Development Tour or even at the Mauritius Open on the DP World Tour back in 2018 is quite different to holding the world's best at bay when you're in search of your first PGA Tour title and as highlighted below, <strong>the last 11 in Kitayama's position have all failed</strong>. If you followed me in on Friday morning at <b class="inline_odds" title="69/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">70.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">69/1</span></b>, looking to take out some profit may well be a prudent move.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Each of the last 11 times a player who has never won before on the PGA Tour took a 1-shot lead into the final round, he did not go on to win. Last to win in that situation: Viktor Hovland, 2020 Puerto Rico Open.</p>? Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) <a href="https://twitter.com/JustinRayGolf/status/1632186987783368707?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 5, 2023</a></blockquote><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><blockquote>Scheffler, who birdied his last three holes on Saturday, is the one to beat if his putter behaves but he too will surely feel some pressure. </blockquote><p>Justin Ray has pawed over the record books and no player in the last 40 years has successfully defended each of his first two PGA Tour titles so it would some feat for Scheffler to follow up his win in Phoenix with another here.</p><p>After a stunning 66 on Saturday, <strong>Viktor Hovland is looking to go one better than he did last year</strong> when finishing tied second to Scheffler after a two-over-par 74 on Sunday but he makes little appeal at 4/1.</p><p>Hovland began the tournament with a hole out from the fairway at the first, he <strong>made an ace at the seventh in round two</strong> and he produced this gem on the 14th yesterday. </p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">"Everyday is Hovland day." <br><br>Norwegian calls of Viktor Hovland hole-outs will never get old. <a href="https://t.co/ciaoxT6pGd">pic.twitter.com/ciaoxT6pGd</a></p>? PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) <a href="https://twitter.com/PGATOUR/status/1632184151809081345?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 5, 2023</a></blockquote><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>Holing out from off the green three times will tidy up your score and I just wonder if he's playing as well as his score suggests. He was very disappointing on the last occasion he was in-the-mix - shooting 74 at St Andrews to fall from tied first to fourth in the Open Championship and I'm happy to swerve him.</p><p>Having <strong>backed Tyrrell before the off</strong>, Kitayama on Friday and Thomas yesterday, I've got chances heading into the final round but <strong>the one I fancy at the prices this morning is the 2018 winner, Rory McIlroy</strong>.</p><blockquote>After a pedestrian start (sat tied for 68th after his 73 in round one), Rory has gone about his business nicely with rounds of 69 and 68 and he looks a massive threat with a round to go.</blockquote><p>There was quite a turnaround at the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.210596074">Puerto Rico Open</a> too with pre-event <b class="inline_odds" title="109/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">110.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">109/1</span></b> chance, <strong>Nico Echavarria</strong>, catching and passing the 36-hole leader, <strong>Carson Young</strong>, with a brilliant seven-under-par 65. </p><p>I haven't given the event any attention over the weekend and I'm happy to continue that stance but for the record, in 14 previous editions, the 2010 winner, Derek Lamely, and the 2015 champ, Alex Cejka, are the only winners to be outside the top-three places after three rounds and they both sat fifth, so it's <strong>a hard place to make up ground</strong>. </p><p><strong><h2>9:35 - March 4, 2023</h2></strong></p><p>Having been matched in-running at just <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b>, pre-event favourite and world number one, <strong>Jon Rahm</strong>, endured a torrid time on Friday morning at the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.210576804">Arnold Palmer Invitational</a> as his ragged tee game caught up with him. </p><p>The Spaniard hadn't driven the ball brilliantly on Thursday afternoon, but he'd still managed to construct a seven-under-par 65 to lead by two but he<strong> shot 11 strokes worse yesterday</strong> and he now trails the 36-hole leader, <strong>Kurt Kitayama</strong>, by six strokes.</p><p><img alt="Kurt Kitayama at Bay Hill.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Kurt%20Kitayama%20at%20Bay%20Hill.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Play was suspended due to darkness yesterday, with Justin Suh (-2) and Greg Koch (+2) still needing to finish off their second rounds this morning but they're not in-contention so here's the halfway leaderboard with prices to back at 9:25.</p><p><strong>Kurt Kitayama -9 <b class="inline_odds" title="10/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">11.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/1</span></b><br> Jordan Spieth -7 <b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b><br> Xander Schauffele -6 <b class="inline_odds" title="15/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/2</span></b><br> Corey Connors -6 <b class="inline_odds" title="23/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">24.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">23/1</span></b><br> Patrick Cantlay -5 <b class="inline_odds" title="10/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">11.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/1</span></b><br> Justin Thomas -5 <b class="inline_odds" title="13/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">14.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/1</span></b><br> Matthew Fitzpatrick -5 <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b><br> Davis Riley -5 <b class="inline_odds" title="64/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">65.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">64/1</span></b><br> Scottie Scheffler -4 <b class="inline_odds" title="10/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">11.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/1</span></b><br> Cameron Young -4 <b class="inline_odds" title="54/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">55.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">54/1</span></b><br> Adam Scott -4 <b class="inline_odds" title="59/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">60.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">59/1</span></b><br> Ludvig Aberg -4 <b class="inline_odds" title="219/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">220.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">219/1</span></b><br> Jon Rahm -3 14.5<br> -3 and <b class="inline_odds" title="27/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">28.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">27/1</span></b> bar</strong></p><p>Between 1997 and 2006, all ten Arnold Palmer Invitational winners were up with the pace at halfway. <strong>Tiger Woods</strong> sat tied for seventh in 2001 but he only trailed by two and that was as far back as any of the ten trailed by. The other nine all sat inside the top four places and five of them were in front but unfortunately, <strong>we can't just assume this a frontrunner's paradise</strong>. </p><p>The 2007 and 2008 winners, Vijay Singh, and Woods (again!), both trailed by seven at halfway, Matt Every was nine adrift in 2014, Rory McIlroy sat tied for 11th and six off the lead in 2018, and <strong>Scottie Scheffler was matched at a high of <b class="inline_odds" title="419/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">420.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">419/1</span></b> when he trailed by eight at halfway last year</strong>.</p><blockquote>This is still a wide open affair and picking the winner is going to be tricky.</blockquote><p>Having backed Kitayama yesterday morning, and having backed <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/arnold-palmer-invitational-2023-tips-and-preview-worlds-best-gather-at-bay-hill-270223-167.html">Matthew Fitzpatrick before the off</a>, I've got two live contenders heading into the weekend but <strong>I'm happy to add Justin Thomas</strong> to the portfolio too...</p><p>Last year's US PGA Champion, who was <strong>matched at a high of <b class="inline_odds" title="199/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">200.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">199/1</span></b></strong> after his slow start on Thursday, was matched at a low of <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b> yesterday before he stumbled late on with bogeys at 17 and 18 but he looked over-priced this morning at <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b> given he's no bigger than 12/1 on the High Street and he's still <strong>a fair price at <b class="inline_odds" title="13/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">14.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/1</span></b></strong>.</p><p>Thomas, who ranks fifth for Greens In Regulation at halfway, won the Players Championship two years ago and he won the Honda Classic in 2018 so he's <strong>no stranger to success on the Florida Swing</strong> and he'll be inspired to catch his good friend, Jordan Spieth, who caught a big break on the 18th yesterday when his drive should have gone out of bounds. </p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">"One of the worst drives I've ever hit."<br><br>Jordan Spieth talks through his errant swing on No. 18. <a href="https://t.co/0zcwHcD5jm">https://t.co/0zcwHcD5jm</a> <a href="https://t.co/2Z54Bm6qiv">pic.twitter.com/2Z54Bm6qiv</a></p>? PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) <a href="https://twitter.com/PGATOUR/status/1631792426544164864?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 3, 2023</a></blockquote><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>Over at the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.210596074">Puerto Rico Open</a>, the first round leader, <strong>Carson Young</strong>, heads into the weekend with a four stroke lead and I'm going to leave the event alone for now.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Round 2 Leaderboard <a href="https://twitter.com/PuertoRicoOpen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PuertoRicoOpen</a> <br><br>1. Carson Young (-14)<br>T2. Paul Haley II (-10)<br>T2. Nico Echavarria<br>4. Harry Higgs (-9)<br>T5. Ryan Gerard (-8)<br>T5. Harry Hall<br>T5. Bill Haas<br>T5. Nate Lashley<br>T5. Hank Lebioda<br>T5. Michael Kim</p>? PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) <a href="https://twitter.com/PGATOUR/status/1631810509442826240?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 4, 2023</a></blockquote><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p><strong><h2>10:35 - March 3, 2023</h2></strong></p><p>It wasn't pretty at times and the world number one, <strong>Jon Rahm</strong>, found only eight fairways off the tee at Bay Hill during yesterday's first round of the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.210576804">Arnold Palmer Invitational</a> but he finished the day in style with an eagle at the 16th and birdies at the two closing holes and <strong>who's going to stop him now</strong> that he has his nose in front?</p><p>Rahm has been relentless since finishing the 2021-22 PGA Tour season with a disappointing 15th place finish at the Tour Championship in August - producing ridiculously strong form figures reading 2-1-4-1-8-1-1-7-3-1. <strong>It's almost Tigeresque</strong>.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Jon Rahm is seeking his 4th PGA Tour win of 2023 in his sixth start.<br><br>Over the last 50 years, Tiger Woods in 2008 is the only player to win 4 of his first 6 PGA Tour starts in a calendar year.</p>? Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) <a href="https://twitter.com/JustinRayGolf/status/1631430889392549896?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 2, 2023</a></blockquote><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>His victory at Riviera two weeks ago saw him return to the top of the world rankings and he's most definitely the man to beat here given the weather forecast.</p><p><img alt="Jon Rahm at Bay Hill.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Jon%20Rahm%20at%20Bay%20Hill.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Yesterday's afternoon starters averaged just 0.23 better than their morning counterparts but given the wind is predicted to rise as the day wares on today, <strong>those drawn PM-AM are likely to be advantaged quite considerably</strong> and odds of around 6/4 about Rahm don't look out of line given he leads by two. </p><p>Rahm isn't the only player on the leaderboard teeing it up early today though. Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler and Keegan Bradley, who all sit tied for fifth on four-under-par and three behind Rahm, all start their second rounds this morning but the one I like at the prices is <strong>Kurt Kitayama</strong>, who sits tied for second on -5. </p><blockquote>The Californian is a great wind exponent, suited to the course and he looks a very fair price this morning at <b class="inline_odds" title="69/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">70.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">69/1</span></b>.</blockquote><p>Over at the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.210596074">Puerto Rico Open</a>, pre-event <b class="inline_odds" title="129/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">130.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">129/1</span></b> chance, <strong>Carson Young</strong>, leads by three after an opening nine-under-par 63 and he now trades at around 11/2 but I've backed two others this morning.</p><p>I was <strong>sorely tempted to play Akshay Bhatia</strong>, who I mentioned in <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/puerto-rico-open-2023-tips-and-preview-veteran-outsiders-worth-chancing-270223-167.html">the preview</a>, who sits tied for second on -6, but I've swerved him at just 8/1 and backed two players priced a little bigger.</p><p><strong>Scott Piercy</strong>, who sits tied for fourth, look a fair price at 16.5 and <strong>William McGirt</strong> looks a reasonable bet at triple figures if he can get his putter to warm up a bit.</p><p>At 44, <strong>Piercy still has plenty of game</strong> and he led the 3M Open by four through 54 holes last year. He has strong form at correlating tracks and he's more than capable of collecting in these lower grade affairs. His last individual title came in the <strong>Barbasol Championship</strong>, which was played opposite the Open Championship.</p><p>As highlighted in the <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/arnold-palmer-invitational-and-puerto-rico-open-long-odds-golf-tips-chappell-can-contend-again-010323-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner column</a>, I managed to get a small bet matched on McGirt at <b class="inline_odds" title="149/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">150.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">149/1</span></b> but didn't put him up because his price contracted too much after that. </p><p>Of course, soon after the column went live he drifted back out so could have been a pick but I've topped up this morning regardless. He hit more greens than anyone yesterday when shooting a three-under-par 69 but he ranked only 88th for Putting Average. </p><blockquote>Hopefully he can continue to find the putting surfaces and sink a few more putts today. </blockquote><p><strong>Arnold Palmer Invitational Pre-Event Selections:</strong><br> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.210576804">Matthew Fitzpatrick @ <b class="inline_odds" title="43/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">44.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">43/1</span></b><br> Tyrrell Hatton @ <b class="inline_odds" title="45/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">46.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">45/1</span></b></a></p><p><strong>In-Play Picks:</strong><br> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.210576804">Kurt Kitayama @ <b class="inline_odds" title="69/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">70.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">69/1</span></b><br> Justin Thomas @ <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b></a></p><p><strong>Puerto Rico Open Pre-Event Selection:</strong><br> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.210596074">Brice Garnett @ <b class="inline_odds" title="54/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">55.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">54/1</span></b></a></p><p><strong>In-Play Picks:</strong><br> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.210596074">Scott Piercy @ 16.5<br> William McGirt @ <b class="inline_odds" title="119/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">120.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">119/1</span></b></a></p><p><strong>Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.210576804">Back 1u Sepp Straka @ <b class="inline_odds" title="439/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">440.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">439/1</span></b></a></p><p>Place order to lay 10u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> & 10u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.210596074">Back 2u Kevin Chappell @ <b class="inline_odds" title="119/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">120.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">119/1</span></b></a></p><p>Place order to lay 10u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> & 10u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.210596074">Back 2u Roberto Diaz @ <b class="inline_odds" title="139/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">140.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">139/1</span></b></a></p><p>Place order to lay 10u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> & 10u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b></p><p><strong>*You can follow me on Twitter <a href="https://twitter.com/SteveThePunter">@SteveThePunter</a></strong></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Refer & Earn with Betfair</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "><header></header> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <p><span>For each person you <strong>successfully refer </strong>to Betfair, we'll give you <strong>£10 in CASH</strong> when they stake £10 or more on the Sportsbook, Exchange or Casino. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CACQRAEAUTOUKIE1">T&Cs apply.</a></span></p> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.210576804" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>PGA Tour - Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023: PGA Tour - Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023 (Winner)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Sunday 5 March, 12.15pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Scottie Scheffler</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Scottie Scheffler" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="3.25" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14753599">3.25</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Scottie Scheffler" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="3.3" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14753599">3.3</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Viktor Hovland</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Viktor Hovland" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="5.2" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19817826">5.2</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Viktor Hovland" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="5.3" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="19817826">5.3</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kurt Kitayama</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kurt Kitayama" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="7.8" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470480">7.8</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kurt Kitayama" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="8" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470480">8</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Rory McIlroy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Rory McIlroy" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="8.6" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469606">8.6</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Rory McIlroy" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="8.8" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469606">8.8</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tyrrell Hatton</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tyrrell Hatton" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="9.2" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469613">9.2</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tyrrell Hatton" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="9.4" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469613">9.4</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Justin Thomas</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Justin Thomas" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="28" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496395">28</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Justin Thomas" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="29" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496395">29</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Harris English</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Harris English" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="36" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469216">36</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Harris English" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="38" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469216">38</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jordan Spieth</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jordan Spieth" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="42" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496393">42</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jordan Spieth" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="44" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496393">44</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Max Homa</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Max Homa" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="55" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469240">55</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Max Homa" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="60" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469240">60</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Cameron Young</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Cameron Young" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="75" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24595230">75</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Cameron Young" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="90" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="24595230">90</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Pierceson Coody</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Pierceson Coody" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="140" data-side="back" data-selection_id="28387373">140</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Pierceson Coody" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="150" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="28387373">150</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tony Finau</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tony Finau" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="140" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13485668">140</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tony Finau" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="180" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13485668">180</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Patrick Cantlay</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Patrick Cantlay" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="150" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13580960">150</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Patrick Cantlay" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="170" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13580960">170</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Xander Schauffele</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Xander Schauffele" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="170" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496425">170</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Xander Schauffele" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="200" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496425">200</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jason Day</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jason Day" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="230" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496421">230</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jason Day" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="260" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496421">260</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Corey Conners</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Corey Conners" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="310" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470440">310</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Corey Conners" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="650" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470440">650</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Keith Mitchell</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Keith Mitchell" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="550" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470478">550</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sungjae Im</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sungjae Im" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="740" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16731128">740</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sungjae Im" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16731128">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Trey Mullinax</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Trey Mullinax" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="650" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469276">650</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Trey Mullinax" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469276">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ludvig Aberg</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ludvig Aberg" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="500" data-side="back" data-selection_id="20121940">500</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Rickie Fowler</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Rickie Fowler" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="450" data-side="back" data-selection_id="20562557">450</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matt Fitzpatrick</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matt Fitzpatrick" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19204991">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Thomas Detry</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Thomas Detry" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469754">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jon Rahm</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jon Rahm" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="980" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470178">980</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sahith Theegala</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sahith Theegala" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="28483254">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adam Scott</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adam Scott" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469610">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Webb Simpson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Webb Simpson" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496424">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tommy Fleetwood</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tommy Fleetwood" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496408">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Shane Lowry</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Shane Lowry" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496379">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Francesco Molinari</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Francesco Molinari" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496428">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Danny Willett</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Danny Willett" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496389">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Andrew Putnam</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Andrew Putnam" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470411">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Keegan Bradley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Keegan Bradley" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13580959">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brendon Todd</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brendon Todd" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470427">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ryan Palmer</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ryan Palmer" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469284">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Alex Noren</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Alex Noren" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469608">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Si Woo Kim</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Si Woo Kim" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496391">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ryan Fox</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ryan Fox" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469744">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Emiliano Grillo</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Emiliano Grillo" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469620">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Robby Shelton</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Robby Shelton" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13525844">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Wyndham Clark</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Wyndham Clark" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469208">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>David Lipsky</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="David Lipsky" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469692">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Aaron Rai</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Aaron Rai" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481293">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matthew NeSmith</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matthew NeSmith" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="18841563">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adam Schenk</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adam Schenk" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470402">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Zach Johnson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Zach Johnson" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469247">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Aaron Baddeley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Aaron Baddeley" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496394">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Russell Henley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Russell Henley" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496417">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mackenzie Hughes</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mackenzie Hughes" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15281129">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Davis Riley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Davis Riley" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="22629539">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Padraig Harrington</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Padraig Harrington" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469626">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Martin Laird</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Martin Laird" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469674">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chris Kirk</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chris Kirk" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="750" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469251">750</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Luke Donald</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Luke Donald" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469624">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Seamus Power</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Seamus Power" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469289">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Will Zalatoris</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Will Zalatoris" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13581101">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adam Svensson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adam Svensson" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470403">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ben Taylor</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ben Taylor" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470420">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Will Gordon</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Will Gordon" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24799201">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Greyson Sigg</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Greyson Sigg" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15997055">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>David Lingmerth</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="David Lingmerth" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469701">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Justin Suh</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Justin Suh" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="23154216">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ben Griffin</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ben Griffin" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21624352">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Cole Hammer</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Cole Hammer" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24487270">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Davis Thompson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Davis Thompson" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="26962136">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Greg Koch</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Greg Koch" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39442297">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>K.H. Lee</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="K.H. Lee" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39438455">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kyle Westmoreland</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kyle Westmoreland" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13711272">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>S.H. Kim</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="S.H. Kim" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="48417080">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Taylor Montgomery</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Taylor Montgomery" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="23404560">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Taylor Moore</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Taylor Moore" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470526">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tom Kim</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tom Kim" data-market_id="1.210576804" data-price="750" data-side="back" data-selection_id="35880414">750</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fthe-punters-in-play-blog-relentless-rahm-two-clear-at-bay-hill-030323-167.html%23gobet-1.210576804">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fthe-punters-in-play-blog-relentless-rahm-two-clear-at-bay-hill-030323-167.html%23gobet-1.210576804">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.210576804" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"The Punter","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/golf\/market\/1.210576804","entry_title":"The Punter\u0027s In-Play Blog: Rory the value at Bay Hill"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.210576804">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=The%20Punter%27s%20In-Play%20Blog%3A%20Rory%20the%20value%20at%20Bay%20Hill&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fthe-punters-in-play-blog-relentless-rahm-two-clear-at-bay-hill-030323-167.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fthe-punters-in-play-blog-relentless-rahm-two-clear-at-bay-hill-030323-167.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fthe-punters-in-play-blog-relentless-rahm-two-clear-at-bay-hill-030323-167.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fthe-punters-in-play-blog-relentless-rahm-two-clear-at-bay-hill-030323-167.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fthe-punters-in-play-blog-relentless-rahm-two-clear-at-bay-hill-030323-167.html&text=The%20Punter%27s%20In-Play%20Blog%3A%20Rory%20the%20value%20at%20Bay%20Hill" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/south-african-open-long-odds-golf-tips-improved-putting-points-to-crocker-291122-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Improved putting points to Crocker </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Sean Crocker.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Sean%20Crocker.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/south-african-open-2022-tips-and-preview-defending-champ-value-to-go-back-to-back-291122-167.html">South African Open: Defending champ value to go back-to-back</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Daniel Van Tonder.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Daniel%20Van%20Tonder.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/arnold-palmer-invitational-and-puerto-rico-open-long-odds-golf-tips-chappell-can-contend-again-010323-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Chappell can contend again at 119/1</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/65137060421631639e664c4ef0c2d8e68c02234f.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/65137060421631639e664c4ef0c2d8e68c02234f.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-arnold-palmer-invitational-and-puerto-rico-open-280223-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for Arnold Palmer Invitational and Puerto Rico Open</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Jon Rahm at the Sentry TOC.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Jon%20Rahm%20at%20the%20Sentry%20TOC.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/arnold-palmer-invitational-first-round-leader-tips-carry-on-kirk-280223-719.html">Arnold Palmer Invitational First-Round Leader Tips: Carry on Kirk</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Chris Kirk at the Honda.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Chris%20Kirk%20at%20the%20Honda.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">More The Punter</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Golf</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" class=" "> Each Way Golf Betting Calculator </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Golf Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/" class="active "> The Punter </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/" class=" "> Golf Bets </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" class=" "> Each-Way Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" class=" "> Find Me A 100 Winner </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/" class=" "> First Round Leader </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/" class=" "> Three-Ball Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/" class=" "> Golf Form Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/" class=" "> DP World Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" class=" "> PGA Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/liv-golf/" class=" "> LIV Golf </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/" class=" "> The Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/" class=" "> US Masters </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/" class=" "> US Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/" class=" "> US PGA Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/" class=" "> FedEx Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/" class=" "> News </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/tournament-reports/" class=" "> Tournament Reports </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/pre-tournament-analysis/" class=" "> Pre-tournament Analysis </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1678015435" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Each Way Golf Betting Calculator
Position
Number of Players in that position
Number of Each Way places offered
Place Dead Heat Reduction
Odds
/
Each Way Terms
1/5
1/2
1/3
1/4
1/6
Unit Stake (e.g. 5 for 5 each way)
£
Total Return
£
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Golf
The Punter
The Punter's In-Play Blog: Rory the value at Bay Hill
Cheltenham
Football
Horse Racing
Cricket
Politics
Tennis
Golf
Rugby
Snooker
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Cheltenham
Horse Racing
Football
Golf