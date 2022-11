Rory and Rahm off to slow starts in Dubai

Fitzpatrick favourite after flying start

Arnaus added at a juicy price

15:55 - November 17, 2022

The opening round of the DP World Tour's final event of the season - the DP World Tour Championship - has finished and Tyrrell Hatton and the US Open champ, Matthew Fitzpatrick, show the way after matching seven-under-par 65s. Here's the current state of play with prices to back at 15:45.

Matthew Fitzpatrick -7 3.613/5

Tyrrell Hatton -7 5.85/1

Alex Noren -6 11.521/2

Adri Arnaus -5 48.047/1

Tommy Fleetwood -4 13.012/1

Kurt Kitayama -4 25.024/1

Rasmus Hojgaard -4 26.025/1

Yannik Paul -4 80.079/1

Callum Shinkwin -4 90.089/1

Selected Others

Rory McIlroy -1 9.617/2

Jon Rahm -2 12.5

-3 and 80.079/1 bar

Although the market strongly suggests the two market leaders before the off, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, are very much still in this after their disappointing rounds today, the stats don't back that up at all.

McIlroy still trades at a single-figure price, despite opening the tournament with a one-under-par 71 to sit tied for 22nd and Rahm has plenty on his plate too, following a two-under-par 70 that sees him sitting tied for 14th. And both are too far back already if history is anything to go by.

This is only the 13th edition of the DP World Tour Championship so it's a relatively small sample size but so far, all 12 winners have opened the event with a 68 or better around the Earth Course at Jumeriah Golf Estate - the tournament's host course since day one - and all 12 winners have been within four strokes of the lead at this stage.

If that streak is to continue Rory and Rahm are already out of it.

The front two were very impressive today. Fleetwood began the event with five birdies in-a-row and Hatton had a run of four straight on the back-nine which culminated with this 64-footer before he blotted his copybook slightly with a bogey on 18.

The two Englishmen dominate the market but as highlighted in the In-Play Tactics section of the preview, only one first round leader or co-leader has gone on to win.

I'm happy enough with the start made by pre-event pick, Kurt Kitayama, who like Hatton spoilt the day slightly with a dropped shot at 18.

He hit more greens in regulation than anyone else today and if the putter warms up a bit he should hang around but I have added one more in-running - the Catalunya Championship winner, Adri Arnaus - who looked fractionally big at 50.049/1.

Arnaus came into the event under a bit of a cloud but with course form figures reading 28-10-9, he clearly likes the venue and he might just hang around after his smart start.

The RSM Classic (previewed here) is only just underway and live on Sky, but it's not been a great start for one of my Find Me a 100 Winner picks - Sepp Straka. He bogeyed two of his first three holes and he looks cooked already!

It's ridiculously early to get involved in-running but Stewart Cink was on my shortlist, so I was a bit irritated to see him start nicely with birdies at two of his first four holes. I've had a tiny wager on him at 120.0119/1.

Of course, the law of sod dictated that he should bogey the fifth once I'd backed him! It looks like I should have sat on my hands a bit longer.

DP World Tour Championship Pre-Event Selections:

Jon Rahm @ 7.413/2

Kurt Kitayama @ 46.045/1

In-Play Pick:

Adri Arnaus @ 50.049/1

RSM Classic Pre-Event Selection:

Tony Finau @ 10.519/2 - Non-Runner

Kevin Kisner @ 75.074/1

In-Play Pick:

Stewart Cink @ 120.0119/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

Back 2u Sepp Straka @ 130.0129/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Back 2u Patton Kizzire @ 150.0149/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Back 1u Robert Streb @ 200.0199/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

