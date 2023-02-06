</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">The Punter's De-Brief: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am late finish after Gavins glory</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/matt-cooper/">Matt Cooper</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-02-06">06 February 2023</time></li> <li>6:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "The Punter's De-Brief: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am late finish after Gavins glory", "name": "The Punter's De-Brief: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am late finish after Gavins glory", "description": "Justin Rose leads the delayed AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am while Daniel Gavins won after a remarkable finale in the Ras al Khaimah Championship. Our man Matt...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-de-brief-att-pebble-beach-pro-am-late-finish-after-gavins-glory-060223-721.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-de-brief-att-pebble-beach-pro-am-late-finish-after-gavins-glory-060223-721.html", "datePublished": "2023-02-06T13:20:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-02-06T13:21:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/0dc431be408915f2afa08ce2ad75b507e6ff377b.320x181.jpg", "articleBody": "Justin Rose leads the delayed AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am while Daniel Gavins won after a remarkable finale in the Ras al Khaimah Championship. Our man Matt Cooper takes a look back and ahead ... Gavins triumphs despite 72nd hole double bogey Read Steve Rawlings' Phoenix Open preview here And his Singapore Classic preview here Gavins the man A very fine DP World Tour Desert Swing - taking in an educational first edition of the Hero Cup, a superb victory for Victor Perez in Abu Dhabi, and a tremendous head-to-head between Patrick Reed and the ultimately victorious Rory McIlroy in Dubai - came to a remarkable conclusion with a second main tour victory for England's Daniel Gavins in the Ras al Khaimah Championship. In the two tournaments Al Hamra hosted last season the winners had both gone low (Ryan Fox 22-under and Nicolai Hojgaard 24-under) but the early chatter at the course was that it would not be so yielding this time around. That said, the three co-leaders at halfway were on track to repeat those scores on 11-under but the weekend proved tougher. The final round began with South Africa's Zander Lombard out front on 16-under. He was one clear of Rasmus Hojgaard but the Dane owned favouritism: [2.76] to Lombard's [3.8]. The latter had held four previous DP World Tour 54-hole leads (shared or otherwise), was yet to convert the win and the market would be proved justified in doubting his ability to do so on this fifth occasion. He would play a magnificent approach to the last to gift himself a last chance of forcing a play-off but a flat level-par round was another Sunday letdown for him. Pavon backed into odds-on The first challenger to his start-of-round lead had come from another performer yet to cross the finish line first - Mathieu Pavon. The Frenchman completed the first four holes in 5-under to leap into a brief three-shot lead. Available at three figures before the off he was now backed as low as [1.94]. BirdieBirdieEagleBirdie@mattpavon now leads by three.#RakGolfChamps pic.twitter.com/C0hnYGA1vV -- DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) February 5, 2023 For the price to have gone so low seemed heedless of both his past record, that he had 14 holes to play, the availability of birdies opportunities to come for others, and also Steve Rawlings' frequent observation that someone often goes odds on during the final round of a DP World Tour event and doesn't win. Had Pavon played those final 14 holes in level-par he would have lifted the trophy so the field didn't entirely take advantage of the par-breaking chances. Instead, his record and Steve's shrewdness proved enlightening as the early pace-setter played those closing holes in 4-over. Gavins run of six birdies in seven The new man to chase was Gavins who defied common wisdom by taking bogey at the first ("the worst start imaginable") but then birdied six of the next seven before dropping another shot at the ninth. He was 18-under at that point and priced [2.18], two clear of Pavon ([6.8]), Lombard ([6.0]) and the Swede Alexander Bjork ([5.1]). Hojgaard was 1-over for the day and four off the lead but still rated [6.2]. First birdie of the day for @DanielGavinsHe moves to within one of the lead. #RakGolfChamps pic.twitter.com/NtqtSjokEf -- DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) February 5, 2023 The market was right to judge Bjork Gavins' closest threat. Hojgaard opened the back nine with a double bogey, Pavon was heading south and Lombard was swapping birdies with bogeys. Bjork had been available at [40.0] before the off, Gavins was generally around [200.0]. They spent the back nine trading favouritism - they were tied on 17-under through 12 before Gavins opened up what seemed a decisive two-shot lead as they both played the par-5 final hole. Gavins twice into the drink Bjork was on the green in three but 33-feet from the hole; Gavins on the tee had been backed at [1.02] whereupon he carved his drive into water. He did the same with his fairway wood approach to the green shortly after Bjork had three-putted for bogey. Gavins eventually faced a double bogey putt from 26 feet. Those watching knew he needed a two-putt for a play-off, he believed he needed to hole it for a play-off, hence he was relieved but far from ecstatic when it found the hole for a frankly astounding triumph. Shot 1: Water Shot 2: Penalty drop Shot 3: Fairway Shot 4: Water Shot 5: Penalty drop Shot 6: Hits green Shot 7: Holes a tournament winning 28ft putt The 72nd hole with @DanielGavins had it all.#RakGolfChamps pic.twitter.com/mvIGRCrVYS -- DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) February 6, 2023 Bjork joined Pavon in having been backed odds on and Lombard was briefly as low as [2.72] when he gave himself that late outside shot at extra holes. A terrifically entertaining final round but one which might have prompted a few heart tremors for Gavins backers. The winner is an intriguing one for punters to assess. He has only two top five finishes on the DP World Tour in 97 starts but both are wins. Also the mixed messages on the last: two blows into water and some wonky thinking, yet also resilience and a superb putt. Rose leads the way Over in California, the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has, like last week's Dubai Desert Classic, fed into Monday. The 54-hole leader Justin Rose leads the field by two on 15-under (3-under for the final round) with his back nine to come. The full De-Brief will be available after the action finishes but here's a short look ahead. Rose is priced [1.68] but what of his closest challengers, the trio currently sharing second on 13-under? Denny McCarthy has played 15 holes, is flying on 7-under for the round, might have had his impetus stalled and has limited opportunity to go lower - he's [18.0]. See you tomorrow, Pebble pic.twitter.com/gYJdnWiIFV -- PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 6, 2023 Peter Malnati is 2-under for the round and has, like Rose, nine holes to play. He's [12.5]. The market rates Brendon Todd the strongest threat. A two-time top 10 finisher in the event, he's 5-under for the round through 12 and priced [6.2]. Justin Rose leads the delayed AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am while Daniel Gavins won after a remarkable finale in the Ras al Khaimah Championship. Our man Matt Cooper takes a look back and ahead ...

Gavins triumphs despite 72nd hole double bogey
Read Steve Rawlings' Phoenix Open preview here
And his Singapore Classic preview here

Gavins the man

A very fine DP World Tour Desert Swing - taking in an educational first edition of the Hero Cup, a superb victory for Victor Perez in Abu Dhabi, and a tremendous head-to-head between Patrick Reed and the ultimately victorious Rory McIlroy in Dubai - came to a remarkable conclusion with a second main tour victory for England's Daniel Gavins in the Ras al Khaimah Championship.

In the two tournaments Al Hamra hosted last season the winners had both gone low (Ryan Fox 22-under and Nicolai Hojgaard 24-under) but the early chatter at the course was that it would not be so yielding this time around.

That said, the three co-leaders at halfway were on track to repeat those scores on 11-under but the weekend proved tougher.

The final round began with South Africa's Zander Lombard out front on 16-under. He was one clear of Rasmus Hojgaard but the Dane owned favouritism: 2.76 to Lombard's 3.8.

The latter had held four previous DP World Tour 54-hole leads (shared or otherwise), was yet to convert the win and the market would be proved justified in doubting his ability to do so on this fifth occasion.

He would play a magnificent approach to the last to gift himself a last chance of forcing a play-off but a flat level-par round was another Sunday letdown for him.

Pavon backed into odds-on

The first challenger to his start-of-round lead had come from another performer yet to cross the finish line first - Mathieu Pavon.

The Frenchman completed the first four holes in 5-under to leap into a brief three-shot lead. Available at three figures before the off he was now backed as low as 1.94.

For the price to have gone so low seemed heedless of both his past record, that he had 14 holes to play, the availability of birdies opportunities to come for others, and also Steve Rawlings' frequent observation that someone often goes odds on during the final round of a DP World Tour event and doesn't win.

Had Pavon played those final 14 holes in level-par he would have lifted the trophy so the field didn't entirely take advantage of the par-breaking chances.

Instead, his record and Steve's shrewdness proved enlightening as the early pace-setter played those closing holes in 4-over.

Gavins run of six birdies in seven

The new man to chase was Gavins who defied common wisdom by taking bogey at the first ("the worst start imaginable") but then birdied six of the next seven before dropping another shot at the ninth.

He was 18-under at that point and priced 2.18, two clear of Pavon (6.8), Lombard (6.0) and the Swede Alexander Bjork (5.1). Hojgaard was 1-over for the day and four off the lead but still rated 6.2.

The market was right to judge Bjork Gavins' closest threat. Hojgaard opened the back nine with a double bogey, Pavon was heading south and Lombard was swapping birdies with bogeys.

Bjork had been available at 40.0 before the off, Gavins was generally around 200.0. They spent the back nine trading favouritism - they were tied on 17-under through 12 before Gavins opened up what seemed a decisive two-shot lead as they both played the par-5 final hole.

Gavins twice into the drink

Bjork was on the green in three but 33-feet from the hole; Gavins on the tee had been backed at 1.02 whereupon he carved his drive into water.

He did the same with his fairway wood approach to the green shortly after Bjork had three-putted for bogey.

Gavins eventually faced a double bogey putt from 26 feet. Those watching knew he needed a two-putt for a play-off, he believed he needed to hole it for a play-off, hence he was relieved but far from ecstatic when it found the hole for a frankly astounding triumph.

Bjork joined Pavon in having been backed odds on and Lombard was briefly as low as 2.72 when he gave himself that late outside shot at extra holes.

A terrifically entertaining final round but one which might have prompted a few heart tremors for Gavins backers.

The winner is an intriguing one for punters to assess. He has only two top five finishes on the DP World Tour in 97 starts but both are wins.

Also the mixed messages on the last: two blows into water and some wonky thinking, yet also resilience and a superb putt.

Rose leads the way

Over in California, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has, like last week's Dubai Desert Classic, fed into Monday.

The 54-hole leader Justin Rose leads the field by two on 15-under (3-under for the final round) with his back nine to come.

The full De-Brief will be available after the action finishes but here's a short look ahead.

Rose is priced 1.68 but what of his closest challengers, the trio currently sharing second on 13-under?

Denny McCarthy has played 15 holes, is flying on 7-under for the round, might have had his impetus stalled and has limited opportunity to go lower - he's 18.0.

Peter Malnati is 2-under for the round and has, like Rose, nine holes to play. He's 12.5.

The market rates Brendon Todd the strongest threat. A two-time top 10 finisher in the event, he's 5-under for the round through 12 and priced 6.2.

Rose is chasing an 11th PGA Tour win and first since January 2019. Our man Matt Cooper takes a look back and ahead ...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong>Gavins triumphs despite 72nd hole double bogey</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Read Steve Rawlings' <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/phoenix-open-2023-tips-and-preview-tee-to-green-brilliance-required-in-the-desert-030223-167.html">Phoenix Open preview</a> here</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>And his <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/singapore-classic-2023-tips-and-preview-asian-tour-experience-could-be-key-030223-167.html">Singapore Classic preview</a> here</strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><h2>Gavins the man</h2><p></p><p>A very fine DP World Tour Desert Swing - taking in an <strong>educational first edition </strong>of the Hero Cup, a <strong>superb victory for Victor Perez</strong> in Abu Dhabi, and a <strong>tremendous head-to-head</strong> between Patrick Reed and the ultimately <strong>victorious Rory McIlroy</strong> in Dubai - came to a remarkable conclusion with a second main tour victory for England's <strong>Daniel Gavins in the Ras al Khaimah Championship</strong>.</p><p>In the two tournaments Al Hamra hosted last season the winners had both gone low (Ryan Fox 22-under and Nicolai Hojgaard 24-under) but the early chatter at the course was that it would <strong>not be so yielding</strong> this time around.</p><blockquote> <p>That said, the three co-leaders at halfway were on track to repeat those scores on 11-under but the <strong>weekend proved tougher</strong>.</p> </blockquote><p>The final round began with South Africa's Zander Lombard out front on 16-under. He was <strong>one clear</strong> of Rasmus Hojgaard but the Dane owned favouritism: <b class="inline_odds" title="7/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.76</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/4</span></b> to Lombard's <b class="inline_odds" title="14/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/5</span></b>.</p><p>The latter had held four previous DP World Tour 54-hole leads (shared or otherwise), was yet to convert the win and <strong>the market would be proved justified in doubting his ability</strong> to do so on this fifth occasion.</p><p>He would play a magnificent approach to the last to gift himself a last chance of forcing a play-off but a flat level-par round was another <strong>Sunday letdown</strong> for him.</p><h2>Pavon backed into odds-on</h2><p></p><p>The first challenger to his start-of-round lead had come from another performer yet to cross the finish line first - <strong>Mathieu Pavon</strong>.</p><p>The Frenchman completed the first four holes in 5-under to leap into a brief three-shot lead. Available at three figures before the off he was now <strong>backed as low as <b class="inline_odds" title="20/21"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.94</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/21</span></b></strong>.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">Birdie<br>Birdie<br>Eagle<br>Birdie<a href="https://twitter.com/mattpavon?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mattpavon</a> now leads by three.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RakGolfChamps?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RakGolfChamps</a> <a href="https://t.co/C0hnYGA1vV">pic.twitter.com/C0hnYGA1vV</a></p> -- DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) <a href="https://twitter.com/DPWorldTour/status/1622162871172976640?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 5, 2023</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p>For the price to have gone so low seemed heedless of both his <strong>past record</strong>, that he had 14 holes to play, the <strong>availability of birdies opportunities to come</strong> for others, and also <strong>Steve Rawlings' frequent observation that someone often goes odds on during the final round of a DP World Tour event and doesn't win</strong>.</p><p>Had Pavon played those final <strong>14 holes in level-par</strong> he would have lifted the trophy so the field didn't entirely take advantage of the par-breaking chances.</p><p>Instead, <strong>his record and Steve's shrewdness</strong> proved enlightening as the early pace-setter played those closing holes in 4-over.</p><h2>Gavins run of six birdies in seven</h2><p></p><p>The<strong> new man to chase was Gavins</strong> who defied common wisdom by taking bogey at the first ("the worst start imaginable") but then <strong>birdied six of the next seven</strong> before dropping another shot at the ninth.</p><p>He was 18-under at that point and priced <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.18</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b>, two clear of Pavon (<b class="inline_odds" title="6/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/1</span></b>), Lombard (<b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b>) and the Swede Alexander Bjork (<b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.1</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b>). Hojgaard was 1-over for the day and four off the lead but still rated <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b>.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">First birdie of the day for <a href="https://twitter.com/DanielGavins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DanielGavins</a><br><br>He moves to within one of the lead. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RakGolfChamps?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RakGolfChamps</a> <a href="https://t.co/NtqtSjokEf">pic.twitter.com/NtqtSjokEf</a></p> -- DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) <a href="https://twitter.com/DPWorldTour/status/1622158698729639936?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 5, 2023</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p>The <strong>market was right to judge Bjork Gavins' closest threat</strong>. Hojgaard opened the back nine with a double bogey, Pavon was heading south and Lombard was swapping birdies with bogeys.</p><p>Bjork had been available at <b class="inline_odds" title="39/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">40.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">39/1</span></b> before the off, Gavins was generally around <b class="inline_odds" title="199/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">200.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">199/1</span></b>. <strong>They spent the back nine trading favouritism</strong> - they were tied on 17-under through 12 before Gavins opened up what seemed a decisive two-shot lead as they <strong>both played the par-5 final hole</strong>.</p><h2>Gavins twice into the drink</h2><p></p><p>Bjork was on the green in three but 33-feet from the hole; <strong>Gavins on the tee had been backed at <b class="inline_odds" title="1/50"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.02</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/50</span></b> whereupon he carved his drive into water</strong>.</p><p>He did the same with his fairway wood approach to the green shortly after <strong>Bjork had three-putted for bogey</strong>.</p><p>Gavins eventually faced a double bogey putt from 26 feet. Those watching knew he needed a two-putt for a play-off, he believed he needed to hole it for a play-off, <strong>hence he was relieved but far from ecstatic when it found the hole for a frankly astounding triumph</strong>.</p><p><a href="https://twitter.com/DPWorldTour/status/1622498839298035712?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw"></a></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">Shot 1: Water <br>Shot 2: Penalty drop <br>Shot 3: Fairway <br>Shot 4: Water <br>Shot 5: Penalty drop <br>Shot 6: Hits green <br>Shot 7: Holes a tournament winning 28ft putt <br><br>The 72nd hole with <a href="https://twitter.com/DanielGavins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DanielGavins</a> had it all.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RakGolfChamps?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RakGolfChamps</a> <a href="https://t.co/mvIGRCrVYS">pic.twitter.com/mvIGRCrVYS</a></p> -- DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) <a href="https://twitter.com/DPWorldTour/status/1622498839298035712?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 6, 2023</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p>Bjork joined Pavon in having been backed odds on and Lombard was briefly as low as <b class="inline_odds" title="7/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.72</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/4</span></b> when he gave himself that late outside shot at extra holes.</p><p>A <strong>terrifically entertaining final round</strong> but one which might have prompted a few heart tremors for Gavins backers.</p><p>The winner is an intriguing one for punters to assess. He has only two top five finishes on the DP World Tour in 97 starts <strong>but</strong> <strong>both are wins</strong>.</p><p>Also the mixed messages on the last: two blows into water and some wonky thinking, <strong>yet also resilience and a superb putt</strong>.</p><p></p><h2>Rose leads the way</h2><p></p><p>Over in California, the <strong>AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am</strong> has, like last week's Dubai Desert Classic, fed into Monday.</p><p>The 54-hole leader <strong>Justin Rose</strong> leads the field by two on 15-under (3-under for the final round) with his back nine to come.</p><p>The full De-Brief will be available after the action finishes but here's a short look ahead.</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Rose is priced <b class="inline_odds" title="4/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.68</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/6</span></b></strong> but what of his closest challengers, the trio currently sharing second on 13-under?</p> </blockquote><p><strong>Denny McCarthy</strong> has played 15 holes, is flying on 7-under for the round, might have had his impetus stalled and has limited opportunity to go lower - he's <b class="inline_odds" title="17/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">18.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">17/1</span></b>.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">See you tomorrow, Pebble <a href="https://t.co/gYJdnWiIFV">pic.twitter.com/gYJdnWiIFV</a></p> -- PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) <a href="https://twitter.com/PGATOUR/status/1622440032329142273?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 6, 2023</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p><strong>Peter Malnati </strong>is 2-under for the round and has, like Rose, nine holes to play. He's 12.5.</p><p>The market rates <strong>Brendon Todd the strongest threat</strong>. 