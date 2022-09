It's far from unusual to see someone get beat in a DP World Tour event after they've traded at long odds-on and it's not uncommon to see two or more trade at below even money before failing to get over the line.

Nerves very often play a part on a Sunday and holding it together down the stretch is notoriously tough, but nobody could accuse Matt Cooper's 40/1 each-way fancy, Ewen Ferguson, of choking in Denmark yesterday.

Matched at a high of 70.069/1 and generally a 65.064/1 chance on the Exchange before the off, Ferguson, who I backed in-running after round one at 14.5, hit a low of 1.251/4 on the back nine as he looked highly likely to win his third title in seven months.

Ferguson, who began round four trailing by two in a tie for sixth and trading at 11.010/1, moved two clear of the field with a birdie at the par four 14th and he still looked in command after a pragmatic par four at the 15th.

Justin Walters, Ross McGowan and Oliver Wilson were all within two with more holes to play but it felt as if three pars to finish would be enough for Ferguson but then this happened at the par four 13th.

After missing umpteen birdie chances from much shorter, pre-event 320.0319/1 shot, Wilson, who was matched at a high of 370.0369/1 before the off, holed from 66 feet from just off the green to get within one.

Ferguson left stunned

Ferguson missed a 13 foot birdie putt on 17 to restore his two-stroke advantage, just a few minutes before Wilson missed another great opportunity on 15 to draw level and it still looked like a par at the last would probably be enough for the leader.

After a poor drive luckily bounced out of the long grass, Ferguson played his second shot from the rough but he couldn't quite reach the green. All of a sudden it looked like it might be advantage Wilson as he holed his birdie putt at the short par three 16th from 13 feet to draw alongside the Scotsman on -20. Wilson birdied the fiddly little 16th on all four days.

To his credit, Ferguson made a brilliant up-and-down at the 18th for par and he again traded at long odds-on after Wilson gave himself plenty to do following his second shot on 17.

Playing from the rough, Wilson played for a flier that never happened, and he looked to have a tricky two-putt to stay level with only the ultra-tough 18th to play. But for the second time in the space of four holes, he holed an absolute bomb before paring the last in style to win by one.

From 65ft!@Oliver_Wilson holes a huge birdie putt to take a one-shot lead to the 18th. #MIH22 pic.twitter.com/MlsTp5cQ2n ? DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) September 4, 2022

Ferguson and his backers had every right to feel slightly aggrieved by the manner of his defeat. It's rare on the DP World Tour to see a contender finish as strong as Ferguson did and still lose out.

Ferguson did absolutely nothing wrong but was blindsided by an incredible finish by Wilson.

Wilson proud of remarkable win

Not that anyone could begrudge the likable Wilson his day in the sun. The former Ryder cupper finished second nine times before he eventually won on the DP World Tour for the first time, at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship eight years ago. You couldn't help but admire the way he played the tough 18th with the title on the line after a lengthy wait on the tee.

A tearful Wilson quite rightly said he was proud of himself straight after the win and he had every right to be proud. It was a fantastic finish and as cruel as it was on Ferguson, the 41-year-old was an extremely deserving winner.

HimmerLand pointers for Doha

Wilson's win lifts him to number 381 in the Official World Rankings and he'll be hoping he can kick on and perform well again this week when we return to Wentworth for the BMW PGA Championship. Wilson lost a playoff there to Miguel Angel Jimenez in 2008.

And he also finished second at the Qatar Masters back in 2019 at Doha. Given Ferguson won there this year and that Matthew Jordan, who eventually finished tied for fourth in Denmark, led the Qatar Masters after 54 holes, that looks like a tournament that might correlate nicely with HimmerLand going forward.

HimmerLand isn't quite as open as Doha but it's also an exposed track and it was quite noticeable how many fine links exponents contended this week.

I'll be back later today or tomorrow with my BMW PGA Championship preview.

