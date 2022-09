18:30 - September 1, 2022

A Dane is yet to win the Made in Himmerland and when I first posted, less than two hours ago, an Englishman, a Scotsman and a South African were tied at the top of the leaderboard on -8 but it's been all change since.

Rasmus Hojgaard and Marcus Helligkilde have finished their opening rounds and joined the trio on -8 but England's Ross McGowan has passed them all - finishing his round on the front nine with an eagle at eight and birdie at nine to post a nine-under-par 62!

It's a packed leaderboard behind McGowan and it's a frustrating situation all round.

McGowan has nudged Dave Tindall's first round leader pick, Matthew Southgate, out of a tie for first and he was a selection of mine in the Find Me a 100 Winner column at a massive price only last week!

McGowan is trading at in excess of 40.039/1 and that's not surprising given he finished 24th in the Open de Espana last October on the last occasion he led after round one on the DP World Tour but it might be worth bearing in mind that on the two previous occasions he led after round one on the Challenge Tour he finished second and first.

Half of the six winners of this event were in front after round one and JB Hansen won here on the Challenge Tour in 2015 having led after day one so there's definitely an argument to be had in favour of McGowan.

16:35 - September 1, 2022

The first round of the Made in HimmerLand is still in progress but at the time of writing, one of Dave Tindall's first round leader selections, 100/1 shot, Matthew Southgate, is tied at the top with one of Matt Cooper's each-way fancies, 40/1 chance, Ewen Ferguson, and pre-event 150.0149/1 chance, Justin Walters.

Although early days, it might be worth getting involved in-running, and concentrating on the early pacesetters.

When J.B Hansen won here on the Challenge Tour he was in front after round one and five of the six winners of this event at the venue were within three of the lead after round one.

Marc Warren won the inaugural edition having sat tied for 14th and five off the lead but like Hansen, three of the six winners of this event at HimmerLand have been leading after round one.

Given he's already won twice on the DP World Tour this year and that he won the ISPS Handa World Invitational wire-to-wire last month, Ferguson is arguably the best equipped of the leaders and I'm happy to have a small be on him at 14.5.

Pre-Event Selections:

Matt Wallace @ 27.026/1

John Catlin @ 48.047/1

Nicolai Hojgaard @ 60.059/1

In-Play Pick:

Ewen Ferguson @ 14.5

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

Back 2u J.B Hansen @ 140.0139/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

1u each-way Alejandro Canizares FRL @ 100/1 (Sportsbook)

Back 1u Alejandro Canizares @ 240.0239/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter