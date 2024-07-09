The Punter's De-brief: Thompson trots up in Illinois

Third round leaders win in style

Read my Scottish Open preview here

Read my ISCO Championship preview here

Having finished ninth in the US Open and tied second at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Davis Thompson was a 24.023/1 to win last week's John Deere Classic before the off.

The 25-year-old had been backed in from a high of 34.033/1 when the market first opened on Monday and he looked short enough to me.

Playing in his 63rd PGA Tour, he was looking to win on the PGA Tour for the first time, but he led by two with a round to go and his supporters were given a very easy ride on Sunday.

Having drifted throughout the day before he teed off, from around even money to 2.26/5, Thompson set the tone for round four when he rolled in a birdie putt on the first from 44 feet. That was followed with another birdie at the par five second and three more at the fourth, fifth and sixth holes!

Both his playing partners, Eric Cole and Aaron Rai, who had begun round four in a tie for second, started poorly and the event was as good as over after only six holes of round four.

Thompson went on to shoot 29 on the front nine before coming home in 35 with his only blemish coming at the par three 12th after a poor tee shot.

Thompson won easily by four strokes, and it might just have been down to where he stayed for the week given he was the third winner in-a-row to have stayed in the rental house now dubbed the 'Trophy House'.

For the last 3 years, each winner @JDClassic has stayed in the same rental home in Silvis, Illinois.



It is officially the Trophy House pic.twitter.com/5sj8SL5NBx -- PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 7, 2024

Up to 38th in the Official World rankings and 22nd in the FedEx Cup standings, Thompson now heads to the UK for this week's Scottish Open and next week's Open Championship at Royal Troon.

Ferguson wins his third title

Over on the DP World Tour, pre-event 46.045/1 chance, Jordan Smith, and 60.059/1 shot, Ewen Ferguson, were tied for the lead with a round to go at the BMW International Open and the leader pair were greeted by some poor weather when they got to the course on Sunday.

Heavy rain created tough conditions and when Smith bogeyed the par three second, Ferguson, who had begun round four trading at just over 3/14.00, went to the head of the market.

Smith and Ferguson and had begun the final round of the Open de France tied for the lead back in September but they played poorly on Sunday.

Smith shot 72 to finish tied second, beaten by two, and Ferguson finished tied for 10th after a sorry 76 on Sunday, but the pair played considerably better this time around and it wasn't long before the event developed into something of a match.

Clear of the remainder, the pair were separated by just one after they both birdied the par four 13th but it was all change on the 14th when Smith missed a par putt from four feet, moments after Ferguson had holed from 15 feet for a birdie three.

Leading by three, the 28-year-old Scotsman kept his composure brilliantly to par the last four holes and he ended the week two clear of Smith and the very promising Aussie, David Micheluzzi.

This was Ferguson's third victory on the DP World Tour and he was understandably emotional after his success.

"Every shot I hit, I hit with them in mind."



An emotional victory for @EwboF #BMWInternationalOpen pic.twitter.com/gLGVkKMQvf -- DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) July 7, 2024

The win gets him into the Open Championship field at Royal Troon next week, but he may just have a date with destiny this week first.

Ferguson is the first Scotsman to win the BMW International Open since Colin Montgomerie took the title back in 1999 and Monty won at the Golfclub München Eichenried a month after he'd won the Scottish Open.

As highlighted in the Scottish Open preview, Robert McIntyre came very close to winning the title 12 months ago but Montgomerie, in 1999, is the last Scotsman to take the title. Could Ferguson match his unique double at the Renaissance Club this week?

Now read my Scottish Open preview here

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter