The Punter's In-Play Blog: Malnati's the man in Bermuda

09:40 - October 30, 2020

The second round of the Cyprus Open is well underway and I'll be back later with a look a that one at the halfway stage but for now I'm going to focus on the Bermuda Championship, where Peter Malnati leads by a stroke after an eight-under-par 63.

Having written in the preview about how important a fast start was going to be here, given how windy the weather is going to be over the next few days, I wanted to have a good look at the leaders after round one. Making up ground in blustery conditions isn't going to be easy and having shots in hand at this stage is a huge plus.

I'm happy enough with that start of pre-event pick, Stewart Cink, and both Find Me a 100 Winner picks have started OK but I thought the leader was a fair price this morning given his stats.

Malnati is finding fairways and greens and he's still putting well. I was a little concerned before the off that he may have cooled off having not been eligible for the last couple of events - the CJ Cup and the ZOZO Championship - and it would have been no surprise if he wasn't able to carry on his excellent form that saw him finish second in the Sanderson Farms Championship and fifth in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open but he's picked up from where he left off.

He has the disadvantage today of an afternoon tee-time as the forecast does suggest a very slight increase in wind speed as the day goes on but that's not enough of a drawback to put me off and if can just play the par fives a bit better today (played them in +1 yesterday!) then he could very easily still be in front this time tomorrow.

Cyprus Open Pre-Event Selections:

Andy Sullivan @ 17/118.0

Joakim Lagergren @ 49/150.0

Nicolas Colsaerts @ 49/150.0

Bermuda Championship Pre-Event Selection:

Stewart Cink @ 64/165.0

In-Play Pick:

Peter Malnati @ 15/28.4

Find Me a 100 Winner Picks:

Bermuda Championship

Back Hudson Swafford 2u @ 179/1180.0

Place order to lay 10u @ 9/110.0

Back Brice Garnett 2u @ 119/1120.0

Place order to lay 10u @ 9/110.0



Cyprus Open

Back Steven Brown 2u @ 189/1190.0

Place order to lay 10u @ 9/110.0



